Welch acquires Excel Display And Packaging

AURORA -- Excel Display and Packaging, a supplier of retail packaging, displays, and food packaging along with digital print capabilities, has been acquired by Indiana-based company Welch Packaging.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Welch Packaging is a multisite family owned business concentrated in the Midwest.

Excel's product offerings include corrugated boxes, displays and design services as well as digital print expertise. Acquiring Excel expands the Welch Packaging capacity and capabilities in the greater Chicago area, the company said in a release.

With operations already located in six Midwestern states, this acquisition reinforces Welch's commitment to serve new customers and expand its cause with new associates.

"Excel has a solid reputation with customers as a provider of retail packaging, displays and food packaging to some of the most iconic brands in their respective categories. In addition, Excel brings digital print capability and expertise to the Welch family of businesses," stated Scott Welch, CEO of Welch Packaging.