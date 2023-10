Trick-or-treat times in the suburbs

Halloween is Tuesday, Oct. 31. We've compiled a list of trick-or-treating hours throughout the suburbs. Jupiterimages

Halloween is Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Some communities are offering printable signs for those who wish to inform trick-or-treaters that their household is opting out of giving candy or information on recycling your pumpkin at Pumpkin Smash events.

See your town's website for guidelines and more information.

• Addison: 3-7 p.m.

• Algonquin: 3-7 p.m.

• Antioch: 4-7 p.m.

• Arlington Heights: 3-7 p.m.

• Aurora: 4-7:30 p.m.

• Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• Barrington Hills: 3-7 p.m.

• Bartlett: 3-7 p.m.

• Batavia: 3-7 p.m.

• Bensenville: 3-8 p.m.

• Bloomingdale: 3-7 p.m.

• Bolingbrook: 4-7 p.m.

• Buffalo Grove: 3-7 p.m.

• Campton Hills: 3-7 p.m.

• Carol Stream: 3-7 p.m.

• Cary: 3-7 p.m.

• Carpentersville: 3-7 p.m.

• Crystal Lake: 3-7 p.m.

• Deer Park: 4-7 p.m.

• Des Plaines: No set hours; police suggest that children be in by dusk.

• Downers Grove: No official hours; daylight hours recommended.

• East Dundee: 3-7 p.m.

• Elburn: 4-7 p.m.

• Elgin: 3-7 p.m.

• Elk Grove Village: 3-8 p.m.

• Elmhurst: 3:30-7 p.m.

• Fox Lake: 4-7 p.m.

• Fox River Grove: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

• Geneva: 3-7 p.m.

• Gilberts: 3-7 p.m.

• Glen Ellyn: 3-7 p.m.

• Glendale Heights: 3-7 p.m.

• Glenview: 3-7 p.m.

• Grandwood Park: 5-8 p.m.

• Grayslake: 4-7 p.m.

• Green Oaks: 4-8 p.m.

• Gurnee: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

• Hainesville: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

• Hampshire: 4-7 p.m.

• Hanover Park: 3-7 p.m.

• Hawthorn Woods: 4-8 p.m.

• Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

• Hinsdale: No official hours; daylight hours recommended.

• Hoffman Estates: 3-7 p.m.

• Huntley: 4-8 p.m.

• Inverness: 3-7 p.m.

• Island Lake: 4-8 p.m.

• Itasca: 3-7 p.m.

• Lake in the Hills: 2-8 p.m.

• Lake Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• Lake Villa: 4-7 p.m.

• Lake Zurich: 3-8 p.m.

• Lakemoor: 3-7 p.m.

• Lakewood: 4-7 p.m.

• Libertyville: 4-8 p.m.

• Lily Lake: 4-8 p.m.

• Lincolnshire: 4-8 p.m.

• Lindenhurst: 4-7 p.m.

• Lisle: 3-8 p.m.

• Lombard: 3-7 p.m.

• Long Grove: 3-7 p.m.

• Maple Park: 4:30-7 p.m.

• Marengo: 4-8 p.m.

• McHenry: 4-8 p.m.

• McHenry County: McHenry County Sheriff's office hosts a Trunk-or-Treat open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock.

• Mount Prospect: 3-8 p.m.

• Mundelein: 4-8 p.m.

• Naperville: No official hours

• North Aurora: 4-8 p.m.

• North Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• Northbrook: 4-8 p.m.

• Oak Brook: 3:30-7 p.m.

• Oakbrook Terrace: 2-6 p.m.

• Oswego: 3-8 p.m.

• Palatine: 3-7 p.m.

• Park Ridge: 3-7 p.m.

• Pingree Grove: 4-8 p.m.

• Port Barrington: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, and Halloween Party & Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the village hall

• Prospect Heights: 2-7 p.m.

• Rolling Meadows: 3-8 p.m.

• Roselle: 4-8 p.m.

• Round Lake: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

• Round Lake Beach: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

• Round Lake Heights: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

• Round Lake Park: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

• St. Charles: 3-7 p.m.

• Schaumburg: 3-7 p.m.

• Sleepy Hollow: 3-8 p.m.

• South Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• South Elgin: 3-7 p.m.

• Streamwood: 3-7 p.m.

• Sugar Grove: 4-7:30 p.m.

• Third Lake: 4-7 p.m.

• Villa Park: 3-8 p.m.

• Vernon Hills: 4-8 p.m.

• Volo: 4-7 p.m.

• Warrenville: 3-7 p.m.

• Wauconda: 4-8 p.m.

• Waukegan: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

• Wayne: 3-7 p.m.

• West Chicago: 3-7 p.m.

• West Dundee: 3-7 p.m.

• Westmont: 2-7 p.m.

• Wheaton: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

• Wheeling: 3-7 p.m.

• Winfield: 3-7 p.m.

• Winnetka: 3-7 p.m.

• Wood Dale: 3-8 p.m.

• Woodridge: 3-7 p.m.

• Woodstock: 4-7 p.m.