Trick-or-treat times in the suburbs

Halloween is today.

Some communities are offering printable signs for those who wish to inform trick-or-treaters that their household is opting out of giving candy. Various towns also offer information on recycling your pumpkin at Pumpkin Smash events.

See your town’s website for guidelines and more information.

• Addison: 3-7 p.m.

• Algonquin: 3-7 p.m.

• Antioch: 4-7 p.m.

• Arlington Heights: 3-7 p.m.

• Aurora: 4-7:30 p.m.; Trick-or-Treat at Wilder Park and Promenade from 3-5 p.m.

• Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• Barrington Hills: 3-7 p.m.

• Bartlett: 3-7 p.m.

• Batavia: 3-7 p.m.

• Bensenville: 3-8 p.m.; Trunk-or-Treat on Center Street from 3-5 p.m.

• Bloomingdale: 3-7 p.m.

• Bolingbrook: 4-7 p.m.

• Buffalo Grove: 3-7 p.m.

• Campton Hills: 3-7 p.m.

• Carol Stream: 3-7 p.m.

• Cary: 3-7 p.m.

• Carpentersville: 3-7 p.m.

• Crystal Lake: 3-7 p.m.

• Deer Park: 4-7 p.m.

• Des Plaines: No set hours; police suggest that children be in by dusk.

• Downers Grove: No official hours; daylight hours recommended.

• East Dundee: 3-7 p.m.

• Elburn: 4-8 p.m.

• Elgin: 3-7 p.m.

• Elk Grove Village: 3-8 p.m.

• Elmhurst: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

• Fox Lake: 4-7 p.m.

• Fox River Grove: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

• Geneva: 3-7 p.m.

• Gilberts: 3-7 p.m.

• Glen Ellyn: 3-7 p.m.

• Glendale Heights: 3-7 p.m.; Safety Town Halloween from 4-7 p.m.

• Glenview: 3-7 p.m.

• Grayslake: 4-7 p.m.

• Green Oaks: 4-8 p.m.

• Gurnee: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

• Hainesville: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

• Hampshire: 4-7 p.m.

• Hanover Park: 3-7 p.m.

• Hawthorn Woods: 4-8 p.m.

• Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

• Hinsdale: No official hours; daylight hours recommended.

• Hoffman Estates: 3-7 p.m.

• Huntley: 4-8 p.m.; Trick-or-Treat Around the Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Inverness: 3-7 p.m.

• Island Lake: 4-8 p.m.

• Itasca: 3-7 p.m.

• Lake in the Hills: 2-8 p.m.

• Lake Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• Lake Villa: 4-7 p.m.

• Lake Zurich: 3-8 p.m.

• Lakemoor: 3-7 p.m.

• Lakewood: 4-7 p.m.

• Libertyville: 4-8 p.m.

• Lily Lake: 4-8 p.m.

• Lincolnshire: 4-8 p.m.

• Lindenhurst: 4-7 p.m.

• Lisle: 3-8 p.m.

• Lombard: 3-7 p.m.

• Long Grove: 3-7 p.m.

• Maple Park: 4:30-7 p.m.

• Marengo: 4-8 p.m.

• McHenry: 4-8 p.m.

• Mount Prospect: 3-8 p.m.

• Mundelein: 4-8 p.m.

• Naperville: No official hours

• North Aurora: 4-8 p.m.

• North Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• Northbrook: 4-8 p.m.

• Oak Brook: 3:30-7 p.m.

• Oakbrook Terrace: 3-6 p.m.

• Palatine: 3-7 p.m.

• Park Ridge: 3-7 p.m.

• Pingree Grove: 4-8 p.m.

• Prospect Heights: 2-7 p.m.

• Rolling Meadows: 3-8 p.m.

• Roselle: 4-8 p.m.

• St. Charles: 3-7 p.m.

• Schaumburg: 3-7 p.m.

• Sleepy Hollow: 3-8 p.m.

• South Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• South Elgin: 3-7 p.m.

• Streamwood: 3-7 p.m.

• Sugar Grove: 4-7 p.m.

• Third Lake: 4-7 p.m.

• Towers Lake: 4-8 p.m.

• Villa Park: 3-8 p.m.

• Vernon Hills: 4-8 p.m.

• Volo: 4-7 p.m.

• Warrenville: 3-7 p.m.

• Wauconda: 4-8 p.m.

• Wayne: 3-7 p.m.

• West Chicago: 3-7 p.m.

• West Dundee: 3-7 p.m.

• Westmont: 2-7 p.m.

• Wheaton: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

• Wheeling: 3-7 p.m.

• Winfield: 3-7 p.m.

• Winnetka: 3-7 p.m.

• Wood Dale: 3-8 p.m.

• Woodridge: 3-7 p.m.

• Woodstock: 4-7 p.m.; Trick-or-Treating around the Square from 4-5 p.m. and costume contest at the bandstand at 4:45 p.m.