Things to do Dec. 2-8: Tree lightings, Nutcrackers, dining with Santa, light shows & more

Ongoing

Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Dec. 18 at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa's station at Geneva Commons for a visit, a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com.

"The Immersive Nutcracker": Various dates and times through Jan. 2 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Experience "The Nutcracker" brought to life on a majestic scale featuring Tchaikovsky's "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and more. Tickets start at $30. lighthouseartspace.com/artspace/chicago.

Verse Immersive, The Art of the Future: Noon to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 13 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A holographic, 30-minute theater experience with cutting-edge augmented reality technology used by NASA. See breathtaking landscapes, solve puzzles, interact with mythical creatures and more. Tickets start at $25. navypier.org.

Winterland: 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 8 at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Santa's Workshop, a carousel, market vendors, food and beverage offerings, a 12,000-square-foot ice rink, carnival rides and games, ice bumper cars, music and more. The expanded event extends inside Wrigley Field. General admission free; admission to Wrigley Field is $5. gallagherway.com.

Crystal Lake Luminaria Walk: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 3, at Veteran Acres, 431 N. Walkup, Crystal Lake. Take a stroll along the lighted 0.4-mile pond trail or 1-mile full trail. On Saturday, there will be a campfire, hot cocoa, cookies, Candy Cane Forest and Mrs. Claus. $1 per person, $5 per family donation appreciated. Donations go to nature center education programs. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Christmas Tree Lane: Daily through Dec. 31 at Depot Park, 90 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. The fourth annual event features 40 decorated trees. Hosted by Downtown Crystal Lake and the City of Crystal Lake. downtowncl.org.

Santa's Naperville Workshop: Daily through Dec. 22 at the Riverwalk Cafe, 441 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Visits with Santa from 5-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. weekends. $10-$15. Register at napervilleparks.org.

Naperville Garden Club Cup of Cheer House Walk, Holiday Market and Tea: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2, at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 Jackson Ave., Naperville. Tour four Naperville homes decorated for the holidays. The market includes holiday home decor and is open to the public without an event ticket from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. House walk tickets are $40-$55. napervillegardenclub.org.

Christkindlmarket Chicago: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24 at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket/.

State Street Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays to Sundays through Dec. 18 at 35 S. State St., Chicago. More than 70 vendors and holiday-focused programming. LoopChicago.com/Market.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along: 6-7 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 16 at Millennium Park, Cloud Gate, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Anyone is invited to sing with community singers and choruses from around the city. chicago.gov.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: Weekends through Dec. 18 in downtown Long Grove. Visit Santa and his elves from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Horse-drawn carriage rides are available on weekends for $15 per person and require reservations. longgrove.org.

Tour five Geneva homes decorated in holiday splendor during the Geneva Holiday House Tour this weekend. - Courtesy of Geneva Chamber of Commerce

Geneva Holiday House Tour: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Self-guided tour of five Geneva homes decorated for the holidays by local decorators. Tickets include a traditional tea served at First Congregational Church, 327 Hamilton St., from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets are $38 at genevachamber.com.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Mistletoe Market Craft & Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, Wisconsin. More than 100 booths displaying and selling a variety of art and crafts. Strollers welcome. Admission $3; free for kids 15 and younger; free parking. craftproductionsinc.com.

Bloomingdale Festival of Lights opening night and tree lighting: 3:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Old Town Park, Old Town Bloomingdale and the Bloomingdale Park District Museum, 108 S. Bloomingdale Road, Bloomingdale. The museum exhibit features artwork, photography and collectibles, a Lego train exhibit, and trees and holiday decorations. Kriss Kringle Market will be selling arts, crafts, decor, food, beer and wine. Visits with Santa from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Pan American Bank & Trust. Train rides from 4:30-8 p.m. Tree and lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Mount Prospect Historical Society Holiday Housewalk: 3:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Mount Prospect Historical Society, 101 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Tour six homes decorated for the holidays. $30. mtphist.org.

Des Plaines Holiday Tree Lighting: 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Metropolitan Square, on Lee Street in downtown Des Plaines. Live entertainment, a special appearance by Santa and a variety of food trucks. This year's theme is "Season of Giving." The mitten tree will be available for donations of new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves of all sizes. Nonperishable food donations for the Des Plaines Self Help Closet and Pantry are welcome. Tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m. desplaines.org.

Elmhurst University's Festival of Lessons and Carols is Friday, Dec. 2, at the University's Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel. - Courtesy of Elmhurst University

A Festival of Lessons and Carols: 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Elmhurst University's Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. This Elmhurst University tradition tells the story of Christmas in a blend of readings and musical performances. The 7 p.m. service will be livestreamed at elmhurst.edu/bluejaytv. elmhurst.edu.

Merry & Bright: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 415 W. North Ave., Bartlett. Community Tree Contest; resale shop Granny's Attic Treasures will be selling Christmas and holiday decorations; bake sale; small craft sale; and free cocoa and cookies in the educational building. bartlettiucc.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 Fireworks highlight Mundelein's Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Mundelein's Village Plaza.

Mundelein Holiday Tree Lighting: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Holiday music and carols, Santa arrives, tree lighting and fireworks. Complimentary cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn. Free. mundelein.org.

Oswego Christmas Walk: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on Main Street in Oswego. Festive food, games and songs, visits with Santa and Silent Light Parade. Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at participating downtown shops, while supplies last. oswegochristmaswalk.com.

Addison Christmas Tree Lighting: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Train rides in the Village Green, holiday craft fair, hot chocolate by Kiwanis Club, popcorn by Knights of Columbus, and historical museum open house. Visits with Santa in the Gazebo from 5-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. Vagabond Singers perform at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. in the Century House. Caroling by school groups at 7 p.m. and tree lighting at 8 p.m. ithappensinaddison.com.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown Aurora. Food trucks, art shows, live music and more than two dozen participating venues. auroradowntown.org.

Bartlett Holiday Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Bartlett Gazebo Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. 5 to 8 p.m.: Ride through downtown Bartlett in a horse-drawn wagon and enjoy cookies, cocoa and a DJ spinning holiday music. 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Santa arrives with Mrs. Claus and the elves. Visit Santa in the log cabin. Donate a nonperishable food item for the Hanover Township Food Pantry. 6:30 p.m.: South Elgin High choir sings holiday songs in the gazebo. 6:30-8 p.m.: Enjoy music and visits with special friends from "Frozen." 7 p.m.: The holiday tree will be lit, kicking off Merry & Bright in Bartlett. bartlettil.gov.

Dickens in Dundee-West Dundee: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in West Dundee. Starts Friday with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:45 p.m. and visits with Santa at village hall. Plus, Living Windows, where storefronts on Main Street come to life with portrayals of holiday scenes, horse-drawn carriage rides and a live reindeer display. On Saturday, there's a petting zoo, treats, kids' crafts and visits with Santa at Grafelman Park. Inaugural Riverside Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. dickensindundee.org.

Hinsdale Christmas Walk: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the downtown business district of Hinsdale. 56th annual kickoff event to the holiday season features Santa, holiday tree-lighting ceremony, carousel and trackless train rides, and vendors selling holiday treats. hinsdalechamber.com/christmas-walk.

Snow Much Fun: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Veterans Memorial Park, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Take selfies in Santa's sleigh or in the giant snow globe. Slide down the inflatable slide for a small fee or take a mule-drawn wagon ride around the park. Stroll along the pathway of the community-decorated Christmas trees. Green Valley Dog Sled Drivers and rescue Huskies will demonstrate dog sledding on the baseball field. Plus, outdoor games, food trucks and s'mores at Gregg House. Free. hollydaysfestival.com.

Winnetka Tree Lighting: 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Dwyer Park, 521 Birch St., Winnetka. Holiday music, carols, tree lighting at 6 p.m., with Santa visits to follow. Free hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies. Refreshments provided by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce. wngchamber.com/open-air-holiday-market/

Hanover Park Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Ontarioville Plaza, 1931 Ontarioville Road, Hanover Park. Enjoy an evening of carols, reindeers, mini train rides, hot cocoa and cookies from the Lions Club, games, s'mores, face painting and photos with Santa. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. hpil.org.

Lincolnshire Lights: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Village Green Center, 100 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Santa arrives and tree-lighting at 5:30 p.m., plus holiday music from junior high and high school students, photos with Santa, reindeer food craft, goody bags, treats and more. lincolnshireil.gov.

Carol Stream Holiday Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Seasonal music, beverages and snacks, pick up a free holiday craft, and take a free digital photo with Santa, who will arrive at 6:30 p.m. for the tree lighting. Free. carolstream.org.

Geneva Christmas Walk: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on Third Street, Geneva. Santa will arrive and the tree will be lit between 6-6:30 p.m. Enjoy carolers, roasted chestnuts, Swedish cookies, an old-fashioned candy cane pull and holiday shopping. Free. genevachamber.com.

Santa's Cottage: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Meet with Santa in his cottage. Hosted by the Mundelein Community Connection. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Island Lake Tree Lighting: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. Lighting of the village tree, visit with Santa, crafts for kids, hot chocolate and doughnut holes. villageofislandlake.com.

North Pole Frozen Holiday Spectacular: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. This "Frozen" festival includes a musical show featuring Anna and Elsa, Expressions dancers, games with prizes, cookie decorating and visits with Santa. Purchase reserved seating tickets online. $12-$14. parkfun.com.

Streamwood Luminaria and Tree Lighting: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Veteran's Memorial, 301-401 Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Volunteers, civic organizations and families will line Park Boulevard, the Veteran's Memorial and the village hall and other areas throughout town with Luminaria. After visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, join in front of the Veteran's Memorial for the annual holiday tree lighting. streamwood.org.

Family Full Moon Hike: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Spring Valley Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Explore Spring Valley after hours and search for animals that come out after dark. After a short hike through the woods, enjoy hot chocolate and a snack by the campfire. This family experience is best suited for kids 5-12. Register in advance. $6-$8. parkfun.com.

Greater Elgin Sing-Along Messiah: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Sit on the main floor with those of your voice type or in the balcony with groups and family. Featuring Chamber Music on the Fox, Children's Theatre of Elgin, Elgin Master Chorale, Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, Judson's Demoss Center for Worship in the Performing Arts, Midwest Opera Theater and area church choruses. Free; donations welcome. elginsing-alongmessiah.org.

Wintersong "The Best Gifts": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at College Church, 355 E. Seminary Ave., Wheaton. Glen-Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale with Genuine Brass. $8-$18. gewchorale.org.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Chilly Chili 5K/2K Run or Walk: 8 a.m. check-in; 10 a.m. race Saturday, Dec. 3, at Schaumburg Golf Club, 401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. The minimum race age is 10 for the 5K and 8 for the 2K. U.S.A. Track & Field certified course. Chili, beer and beverages will be available in Chandler's Chophouse after the race. $50-$55 for the 5K; $20-$55 for the 2K. parkfun.com.

Santa Hustle Chicago: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Drive, Chicago. Proceeds from the Santa Hustle 5K and Kids' Dash will go to Cal's Angels, a nonprofit pediatric cancer foundation that helps children battling the disease. $10-$60. soldierfield.com/events/detail/santa-hustle-chicago.

Wheaton Reindeer 5K Run: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Wheaton. The 11th annual run hosted by the Wheaton Lions Club and Wheaton Park District. Dress in Santa hats or an assortment of jingle bells. Racers will receive a long-sleeve tech shirt and antlers. $40. Virtual race option Dec. 3-17 for $30. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/reindeerrun/.

Candy Cane Lane: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Family-friendly event includes holiday crafts and activities, pictures with Santa, festive snacks and story time with Mrs. Claus. For kids 3-9. $25-$35. dgparks.org.

Lake Park High School Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus Field House, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. The 40th annual Lancer Craft Fair includes handcrafted gift items for sale. Proceeds benefit Lake Park organizations, including prom and the Foreign Exchange Groups. $2. sites.google.com/lphs.org/lpcraftfair/home.

Children's Gingerbread House Decorating Party: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Glessner House Museum, 1800 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago. Create your own mini-gingerbread house to take home. All supplies are included. Recommended for kids 3-13, who must be accompanied by an adult. $18 per child/adult; $15 for children of Glessner House members. glessnerhouse.org.

MainStreet Libertyville's Dickens of a Holiday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10, in downtown Libertyville. Includes photos with Santa in Cook Park from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., Children's Holiday Shoppe at Petranek's Pharmacy, and Victorian tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libertyville Civic Center. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Nature-Inspired Holiday Art Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Shop for unique art, handmade gifts, cards and prints from more than 40 local artists, makers and small-scale producers. BrushwoodCenter.org.

Santa's Craft Corner: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Make a craft in the Kiebler Room, then tour the zoo. $20 per household; cash or credit card at the door. cosleyzoo.org.

Santa's Pajama Jam: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Yorktown Center, 203 Yorktown Center, Lombard. Holiday crafts, storytime with Mrs. Claus, meet-and-greet with princesses, and the World's Tallest Elf. Free. yorktowncenter.com.

Barrington Holiday Festival Tree Lighting: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Park Avenue and Cook Street, Barrington. Santa visits and cookies and refreshments from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barrington's White House, petting zoo, trackless train rides, letters to Santa, holiday music, ornament decorating, tree lighting at 5 p.m., Barrington High School Madrigals and more. barrington-il.gov/visitors/special_events/holiday_events.php or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Mundelein Winterfest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the village of Mundelein, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Carolers, ice sculpting, princess characters, train rides, shoot the puck and more. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org/santas-cottage.html.

Winter Fair in the Square: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Metropolitan Square on Lee Street in downtown Des Plaines. Walk through the indoor artisan market featuring bakery items and local artists, plus a food truck, carolers and a live ice-sculpting show. Hop on a trolley to see decorations and experience a historic tour of the city with the Des Plaines History Center. Post letters to the North Pole and take a photo by the tree. desplaines.org.

Santa at Fox Valley Mall: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, Dec. 1-16, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3-17 and 19-23, at Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center, Aurora. Pet Nights on select Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. and sensory-friendly Santa from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 4. shopfoxvalleymall.com.

"12 Holes of Christmas": Noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cantigny Golf, 27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton. A 12-hole, four-person scramble. Dress up like Santa with challenges on most holes, such as Grinch's Pin Placement, Grinch Stole the Flagstick and more. $340 per foursome. cantignygolf.com.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 N. Randall Road, St. Charles. Over 600 dealers will display and sell antiques and collectibles indoors and outside. $6, free for kids younger than 12. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

West Town Winterfest: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at West Town retail and restaurant locations, Chicago. "Jolly Trolley" guided shopping trolley tours of the West Town commercial corridors and participating businesses, along with holiday craft markets, local retail and restaurant specials and promotions. westtownchamber.org/winterfest.

Santa's Workshop at Wilder Mansion: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Elmhurst Park District hosts a holiday store at Wilder Mansion just for kids, where they can purchase inexpensive gifts for parents, teachers, friends and more. Free. epd.org.

Roselle Winterfest: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Main Street in Roselle. Santa visit "fast pass" distribution starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Roselle Public Library, 40 S. Park St. Live music with Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats from 1-2 p.m. Santa arrives by fire truck at 1:45 p.m. and will greet the children along with the reigning Rose Queen starting at 2 p.m. From 2-5 p.m., strolling carolers, food trucks, an ice sculpture, trolley stops along Main Street, the lighting of the Community Tree and more. roselle.il.us.

Hawthorn Woods tree lighting: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Mayor DiMaggio, village trustees and staff host the event with live music and holiday festivities, including a visit with Santa and lighting the community tree at 5:30 p.m. vhw.org/223/Hometown-Holiday.

Holiday in the Hills: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Farmhouse School, 3N369 LaFox Road, Campton Hills. Features a local choir singing holiday favorites, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, roasted chestnuts, s'mores, candy canes and hot chocolate. Tree-lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. Free. Park at Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd. camptonhills.illinois.gov.

Elburn Christmas Stroll: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Elburn. Elburn Chamber's 28th annual event features Santa and Mrs. Claus, life-size Christmas card photography, fire station smoke house crawl, downtown lights, 50/50 raffle and the Kriss Kringle Market at Obscurity Brewing. elburn.com/christmas-stroll/.

Frosty Fest: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. West Chicago's downtown will be transformed into an old-fashioned winter vignette, complete with a grand tree lighting, horse-drawn sleigh, live reindeer, Victorian carolers, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. facebook.com/WestChicagoFrostyFest/.

Once Upon a Christmas: 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., Lisle. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the train depot, holiday craft in the Beau Bien Tavern, a holiday workshop in the Blacksmith shop, hot chocolate, warm apple cider and more. Hosted by the Lisle Heritage Society and Lisle Park District. villageoflisle.org.

Lisle Santa Parade and tree lighting: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Lisle. The parade begins at Spencer and School Street, heads west to Main Street, proceeds south on Main Street, then east on Burlington Avenue to the Lisle Village Hall parking lot at Burlington and Center Avenue for the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in front of the village hall. Plus, visits with Santa. villageoflisle.org.

Algonquin Miracle on Main: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Main Street, Algonquin. Annual event includes ice sculpting, a visit with Santa's reindeer, live performances by local groups, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. algonquin.org/recreation.

Holly Days Winter Festival and Parade: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Westmont. Frosty & Friends Parade steps off at 5 p.m. down Cass Avenue from Chicago Avenue to Quincy Street. Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment, downtown business open houses, treats and more. Free. hollydaysfestival.com.

A Victorian Christmas Dinner Celebration: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Stacy's Tavern Museum, 557 Geneva Road, Glen Ellyn. Experience an old-fashioned Christmas as Stacy's Tavern Museum will be decorated with fresh greens and lit by candlelight. It will be open for tours from 5-6 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres will be available at the History Center from 5-6 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., a Victorian Christmas dinner will be served buffet-style in the History Center, as well as special treats and music. $100. gehs.org.

Wauconda Holiday Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Wauconda Park District, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Holiday parade and tree lighting. waucondachamber.org.

Jingle Bell Jubilee: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Meet Jingles the Reindeer from 4-5 p.m. downtown; listen to DJ music from 4-6 p.m. at Park and St. Charles; downtown trolley stops from 4:30-8:30 p.m. along St. Charles Road, Main Street and Maple Street. At 5 p.m., police and public works escort Jingles the Reindeer to Lilacia Park for the lighting of Lilacia Park at 5:30 p.m., Lombard Historical Society's Victorian Cottage tours from 5:45-8 p.m. National Indo American Museum hosts a craft activity from 5:45-8 p.m. at the Lombard Historical Society. Seasonal holiday songs from 5:45-7 p.m. at Maple Street Chapel. Lombard Bible Church presents Stephen Uhl instrumental trio in concert at 6 and 7 p.m. and Chicago Carolers from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. lombardparks.com/holiday.

Riverside Parade of Lights: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Inaugural event by the Villages of East Dundee, West Dundee and Carpentersville and the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce. The parade, with the theme "Bring the Big Screen to Life!," steps off in West Dundee on South Lincoln Avenue, just south of North Sixth Street, travels north across the Main Street Bridge in Carpentersville, then south on Washington/Water Street to East Dundee, ending at Railroad Street. eastdundee.net.

A Festival of Carols: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Sacred Heart Church, 114 S. Elizabeth St., Lombard. Eclectic Choral Artists holiday concerts. $15-$20. facebook.com/EclecticChoralArtists/.

Voices in Harmony Sing-Along Messiah: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First United Methodist Church, 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake. Voices in Harmony with professional soloists, accompanied by a full orchestra made up of professional community musicians. $15-$20; free for kids with a paid adult. encoremusicacademy.org/event/sing-along-messiah/.

Darlene Love: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton, Naperville. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer performs her hits and Christmas classics. $45-$60. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Irish Christmas in America: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, Irish Christmas in America features top Irish music, song and dance. The family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, harp and bouzouki, along with Irish dancing. $28. oldtownschool.org.

Photos with Santa: Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Timed registration required. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Santa Cares: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Yorktown Center, 203 Yorktown Center, Lombard. A sensory-friendly Santa experience before stores open, with music off and guest traffic minimal. Free, but reservations are required. yorktowncenter.com.

Community Holiday Tea: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. This 21-and-older holiday afternoon tea features hot tea, scones and finger sandwiches, plus champagne, wine and more. $85. barringtonswhitehouse.com/event/the-inaugural-community-holiday-tea.

We Wish You a Mattie Christmas!: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. seatings Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Glessner House Museum, 1800 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago. Dine on a three-course meal featuring Mattie Williamson's signature dishes. The event includes recipes, ideas on menu planning, preparing the guest list and how parties in the Glessner home were different from those in the surrounding Prairie Avenue mansions. $40-$50 per person. glessnerhouse.org/programs/mattie-christmas.

Artisan Market Craft Fair: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at The Onion Pub and Banquets, 22221 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington. Features handmade works of local juried artists, crafters, bakers and chefs. Free admission. artisan-markets.com.

Merry Cary Holiday Parade & Festival: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Wulff Street and ends in downtown on Main Street. Santa visits, petting zoo, pony rides, sleigh rides, carolers, activities, music and more. carygrovechamber.com.

Christmas at the Farm: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville. Crafts and goodies for the kids, a storyteller, chestnut roasting, cookie icing and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is $4; free for kids younger than 2. No debit or credit cards accepted. (630) 553-6777 or lyonfarmkchs.org/.

Holiday Walk on Main: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 100 N. Main St., Wauconda. Take a holiday walk on Main Street. waucondachamber.org.

Elmhurst Philharmonic Orchestra Winter Concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Elmhurst University's Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave, Elmhurst. elmhurst.edu/event/.

Farmside Christmas: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Fischer Farm, 16W680 Grand Ave., Bensenville. Ice sculptures, holiday crafts, and a bonfire with hot chocolate and treats. Take a photo with Santa while listening to festive music. Tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. $5 for kids 3-15. bvilleparks.org.

Geneva Steeple Walk: 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in downtown Geneva. Seasonal concerts at four local churches. Two 20-minute concerts played simultaneously, with Lamplight Singers at the United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St., and The Carillon Ensemble at Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. Third St. Then the audiences switch venues. Followed by another rotation, with Holiday Jazz for Three at Unitarian Universalist Society, 102 S. Second St., and Canto Zenzero at First Church of Christ Scientist, 111 S. Second St. $15 in advance at geneva.il.us and Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First St., or $20 at the door (if available).

ZAZZ for the Holidays: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Warrenville Public Library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville. Listen to a jazz take on holiday favorites, such as "Frosty the Snowman" with a Latin groove, Hanukkah Klezmer and holiday favorites with a jazz spin. Free. Register at warrenville.com.

Chamber Concert: 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. The KAIA String Quartet will perform an intimate classical concert at the Thornhill Education Center. Tickets are $37. mortonarb.org.

Arlingtones Barbershop Chorus presents "Vote For Santa": 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Santa announces he's retiring after 20 years of service. Who is qualified and will run to take his place? Special guests are the Buffalo Grove High School Caroling Party and "Follow Suit" quartet directed by Debora Utley. $7-$20. cuttinghall.org.

Aurora University Christmas Concerts: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Crimi Auditorium in the Institute for Collaboration, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora. Aurora University's music department's holiday concert. alumni.aurora.edu.

"Dark Side of the Yule: Christmas Meets Classic Rock": 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Orlin Trapp Auditorium at Waukegan High School, 2325 Brookside, Waukegan. Classical Blast melds rock hits from Metallica to Pink Floyd with their unique take on traditional carols and classical favorites. $30. lakecountyconcerts.org.

ESO Holiday Brass & Percussion: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St., Barrington. Elgin Symphony Orchestra will kick off the holiday season with a free concert. Reservations at elginsymphony.org.

tenThing Brass Ensemble: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Norwegian 10-piece, all-female brass ensemble will perform a holiday-themed program of Christmas songs. $45-$50. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

"The 12 Dames of Christmas With Angela Ingersoll": 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main St., Huntley. Emmy Award nominee Angela Ingersoll captures the voices of a dozen divas, including Judy Garland, in this holiday romp when she sings holiday favorites such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." sotp.org.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park: 6-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 4-18, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Lombard Park District's annual holiday lights display with animated light shows, decorated trees, a giant gingerbread house and more. Meet Santa and favorite holiday characters. lombardparks.com/holiday.

DuPage Chorale: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $7-$17. atthemac.org.

Monday, Dec. 5

103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre are scheduled to perform. $20-$250. 1035kissfm.iheart.com/featured/1035kissfm-jingle-ball.

Movie Mondays: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See the 1946 holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life." Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $1, cash only ($20 bills or less). Credit/debit cards accepted at concessions. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays/.

DuPage Community Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $7. atthemac.org.

"Funny Pages": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. After Hours Film Society screening of the 2022 coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist. A discussion follows the film. $7-$11. afterhoursfilmsociety.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Twisted Xmas with Portugal. The Man: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. This is a 17-and-older event; valid photo ID is required. All tickets are general admission. $51.50. livenation.com.

A Chanticleer Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 6-7, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. This year's concert includes new arrangements of well-known tunes presented by San Francisco's Orchestra of Voices, plus classical, jazz and pop. $39-$75. chanticleer.org/christmas.

College of DuPage Chamber Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the College of DuPage Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $7. atthemac.org.

"A Magical Cirque Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. In this family-friendly show, hostess Lucy Darling takes the audience through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists accompanied by holiday music performed live. $16.50-$71.50. broadwayinchicago.com/show/a-magical-cirque-christmas.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Aurora University Instrumental Ensembles Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Crimi Auditorium in the Institute for Collaboration, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora. Aurora University's music department's holiday concert. alumni.aurora.edu.

College of DuPage Percussion Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the College of DuPage Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $7. atthemac.org.

Holiday Choir Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Convocation Hall, 101 Airport Road, Romeoville. The Lewis University Chamber Choir, vocal ensembles and student instrumentalists perform a concert of choral music and carols from around the world. luartsandideas.org

Johnny Mathis Christmas Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. David Robbins will perform a tribute to Johnny Mathis. Tickets cost $40. metropolisarts.com.

Thursday, Dec. 8

College of DuPage Guitar Ensemble: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the College of DuPage Studio Theatre, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The ensemble performs a mix of blues, jazz, funk and classical arranged for a variety of guitarists. Free. atthemac.org.

Join in the Holiday Spirit: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Elderwerks, 251 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Create an ornament, enjoy cookies and a hot beverage and let Elderwerks holiday helpers wrap your gifts. $12-$22. (847) 462-0885 or events@elderwerks.org.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer": 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The original animated special comes to life in a musical adaptation. $35.50-$75.50. geneseetheatre.com.

Twisted Xmas with Jack White: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. For ages 17 and older. Valid photo ID is required. $70. concerts.livenation.com.

College of DuPage Chamber Singers and Concert Choir: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the College of DuPage Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $7. atthemac.org.

Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Dave Koz performs holiday music with special guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade. $35.50-$125.50. chicagotheatre.com.

Light shows

Festival of Lights and Tree Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Thousands of twinkling lights, plus Christmas trees, wreaths, greenery, hot chocolate and holiday gifts for sale. Lights turn on at 3 p.m. Free admission, donations are appreciated. cosleyzoo.org.

Light Up the Lake: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The interactive holiday experience incorporates light sculptures, a lighted birch tree maze, stomp light activity, ice skating, a holiday train, visits with Santa and a free ride on the Centennial Wheel. Adults: $27, kids 3-12: $17. navypier.org/light-up-the-lake.

Brookfield Zoo Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 18 and Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Now in its 41st year, the lights festival features more than two million twinkling LED lights, illuminated animal sculptures, a tunnel of lights, a skating rink ($7 per person), a drop-off for letters to Santa and more. Reservations are required for South Gate entry; reservations are not required for North Gate entry. Adults: $24.95; kids 3-11: $17.95; seniors: $19.95; parking: $13.40. czs.org/HolidayMagic-2.

Amaze Light Festival: 4-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 8 (except Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13 and 25), at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. An all-immersive storybook experience with five themed worlds of light displays, activities, holiday music and dynamic live performances. Adult: $36, kids: $30; VIP adult: $86; VIP child: $80. amazelightfestival.com.

Illumination, Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 7 (except Monday, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5, 12, 24 and 25) at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore six new displays of light, sound and color along the 1-mile walking path, including a special Human+Nature display and an experience featuring 150 colorful lanterns. Stop by the firepits to roast marshmallows or purchase snacks and beverages at the concession tents. Members: $11-$22; nonmembers: $16-$27. mortonarb.org.

Lightscape: 4:30-11 p.m. various dates through Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Experience nature in winter along a new walking path featuring light, fire, color and music in such displays as the re-imagined fire garden and Winter Cathedral. Timed tickets cost $30 for members, $32 for nonmembers for adults; $14/$16 for kids; free for kids 2 and younger; tickets purchased the day of the event cost $2 more. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Sparkle Light Festival: 4:30-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6-9 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and other times/dates through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities, including train rides, winter tubing, themed mazes, letters to Santa and more. The two-story Alpine Slide is an extra $22 for unlimited rides. A special menu of festive food and beverages will be available. Adults: $25; kids 2-12: $20. (847) 636-5450 or sparklerosemont.com.

Winter Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Central Park, Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. A free half-mile illuminated walk along paved pathways. Purchase cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa in the Cocoa Cabin in the Central Park West building from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1-29, except Dec. 22. The path will be closed during inclement weather. obparks.org/winterlights.

Aurora Festival of Lights: 5-9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 25, at Philips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. The outdoor one-mile drive-through holiday light display features jumping reindeer, ice skating bears, Old Man Winter, howling wolves, Santa's toy factory, fields of gigantic snowflakes and more. Free; donations will be taken at the end. Register for an entry ticket at aurora-il.org/FestivalofLights.

Magical Christmas Drive-Thru Experience: 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24-25) at Santa's Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. See more than 3 million lights synchronized to holiday music during this drive-through light show. New this year at the end of the show is the 300-foot tube slide, entertainment, hot chocolate, concessions and photo ops. Tickets must be reserved online as they will not be available at the gate. $35; $25 for existing season pass holders. (847) 426-6751 or santasvillagedundee.com/.

Nights of Lights: Dusk to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Adams Park, Main and Wesley streets, Wheaton. See more than 55,000 lights and a new animated light display at the fountain. Free. downtownwheaton.com/nightsoflights.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Be wowed by a mile of lights dancing to music during this drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99; online ticket purchase is required. santasrocknlights.com.

Willow Hill Lights Show: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook, This drive-through holiday lights show features a 1.6-mile route with more than one million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. See the abominable snowman, Rudolph and his reindeer pals, the Twelve Days of Christmas, Frosty and his friends and more. $40 per car. willowhillswintermagic.com.

Winterlights: 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Friday, Dec. 16, in the Fabyan Japanese Garden in Fabyan West Forest Preserve, 1925 S. Batavia Ave., Route 31, Geneva, Experience the garden lit up at night. Entry timed at 15-minute intervals. $8; free for kids 5 and younger. Purchase tickets online. ppfv.org/winterlights.

Shine Light Show: 6-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook, and Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, Drive-through light shows feature a wonderland of more than one million lights synchronized to holiday music. $32.99-$42.99; fast pass add-on is an extra $20. One ticket per vehicle; online purchase is required. shinelightshow.com.

The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Ebenezer Scrooge all that he's missing in "Manual Cinema's A Christmas Carol" at Writers Theatre. - Courtesy of Manual Cinema

Manual Cinema's "Christmas Carol Live": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with some additional showtimes, through Dec. 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Features the combined talents of actors, puppeteers and musicians. writerstheatre.org/manual-cinema-christmas-carol.

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 1 at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive. Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. Directed by Jeff Award-winner Scott Weinstein with musical direction by Jeff Award-winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Tiffany Krause. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

"Elf the Musical": 1:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 8 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Musical stage adaptation of the holiday film. drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical/.

"Wicked": 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $59-$106. (312) 977-1700, ext. 1259, or broadwayinchicago.com/theatre/chicagos-james-m-nederlander-theatre.

"The Sound of Music": 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 14 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical as directed by Amber Mak. The Grand Gallery is decorated for the season with a giant two-story Christmas tree. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

"Jeeves Intervenes": 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. First Folio Theatre stages the first adventure of Bertie and Jeeves. $44-$59; $20 for students. irstfolio.org.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but are optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

"A Christmas Carol": 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17; and 3 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic is filled with warmth, humor, music and holiday cheer. Adults $35; students $20. metropolisarts.com/event/a-christmas-carol-2022.

"Miracle on 34th Street": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17 at 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions presents this holiday classic. $16-$22. overshadowed.org.

The Second City's Holiday Revue "I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23 at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Chicago's famed improv and sketch comedy theater performs a holiday review. $38. paramountaurora.com.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble "Season's Greetings": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 in the Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Alan Ayckbourn's entertaining look at the anxiety and high jinks of an average family during the holidays. Contains mature themes and language. $40-$42. atthemac.org/events/seasons-greetings.

"Magic Treehouse -- A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. A magical tree house transports Jack and Annie back in time to help the legendary author, Charles Dickens, in this adaptation of the best-selling book series. $10-$25. rauecenter.org.

"The Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington. Barrington Dance Ensemble presents "The Nutcracker." $25-$35. barringtondance.org.

Salt Creek Ballet "Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $26-$46. (847) 673-5300 or saltcreekballet.org.

"A Christmas Carol": 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 2-11, at Albright Community Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Holiday production of Charles Dickens' classic. $17-$22. albrighttheatre.com.

"A Christmas Carol": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren, Woodstock. Meet Elizabeth Scrooge and journey to 1840s London in this new adaptation by Jeff Cook of Charles Dickens' holiday classic. $18-$26. theatre121.org.

"Family Holiday": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-17, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Returning home for the holidays, RJ is anticipating a relaxing time spent with his loved ones. Everything is turned upside down when everyone in his family seems to be experiencing something major or seems to be hiding something from him. $20; $15 students/seniors. threebrotherstheatre.com.

"Masters of Sketch, I Want a Sketchopotamus for Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-17, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The Masters of Sketch return for a special holiday/winter/snow-themed smorgasbord of comedy. $20. threebrotherstheatre.com.

"Miracle on 34th Street" radio play: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

The Schaumburg Dance Ensemble's 27th annual production of "The Nutcracker" takes the stage this weekend at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Rob Pileckis

"The Nutcracker": 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 2-11, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, Schaumburg Dance Ensemble returns with its 27th annual production of Tchaikovsky's holiday ballet featuring live narration and a large cast of professional and student dancers. $19-$32. prairiecenter.org.

"A Very Electric Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. This Lightwire Theater show is performed in the dark with life-size characters lit up in neon wire. Enjoy a heartwarming story of family, friendship and hope that's set to holiday music from Tchaikovsky, Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and more. $26-$46; $10 off for kids 12 and younger. geneseetheatre.com.

"Christmas Bingo -- It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night!": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-17, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. In this interactive comedy featuring the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions. $40. greenhousetheater.org.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates through Dec. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. See the 30th anniversary of Drury Lane Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' holiday tale, designed for a younger audience. Tickets start at $52. drurylanetheatre.com/Theatre-for-Young-Audiences/.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates through Dec. 31 at the Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. High-end production of Charles Dickens' classic. $63-$109. goodmantheatre.org.

Ballet Legere "The Nutcracker": 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Lund Auditorium, 7900 W. Division St., River Forest. Ballet Legere presents its 37th annual production of "The Nutcracker" ballet in its entirety. Follow Clara through the magical world of dance in Artistic Director Donna Vittorio's rendition of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker." $30-$40. balletlegere.org.

Ruth Page's "The Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Northeastern Illinois University Auditorium, Steinberg Fine Arts Center, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr, Chicago. Presented as part of the Ruth Page Dance Series in collaboration with Northeastern Illinois University. It features international artists alongside the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company's elite dancers. $40 adults; $25 students, seniors and kids 11 and younger. ruthpage.org/Nutcracker2022-NEIU.

The Joffrey Ballet presents its annual production of "The Nutcracker." - Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography, 2021

Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker": Various times and dates Dec. 3-27 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Set in Chicago's World's Fair in 1893, Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's version of "The Nutcracker" highlights the rich cultural heritage of Chicago and the wonder of the season. Tickets start at $36 and are available at Joffrey.org/Nutcracker, (312) 386-8905 or the Lyric Opera Box Office.

"Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet": 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Experience the artistry of the international cast, featuring stars of Ukraine ballet, performing the traditional "Nutcracker" ballet with larger-than-life puppets, acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Tickets start at $29. rosemont.com/theatre/event-calendar.

Dining with Santa

Breakfast with Santa at Allgauer's: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Allgauer's on the Riverfront, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. Kids and their families can dine from a breakfast buffet, decorate holiday cookies, take photos with Santa and more. It's $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids. Reservations are required. (847) 664-7999 or allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/.

Breakfast with Santa: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Courtyard Banquets, 3S200 Illinois Route 59, Warrenville. Visit with Santa and enjoy a breakfast buffet, crafts, music, raffles and a letters to Santa station. For those 11 and older: $21 for residents, $26 for nonresidents; kids 3-10: $14 for residents, $19 for nonresidents; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required. warrenvilleparks.org/event/breakfast-with-santa/.

Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Baker: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main St., St. Charles. Meet with Santa and dine from an extensive brunch buffet. $42 for adults, $32 for kids 3-13, and free for kids younger than 3. Reservations are required. (630) 584-2100 or hotelbaker.com/breakfast-with-santa-2022/.

Cantigny Santa Brunch: Seatings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, at Le Jardin at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Meet Santa while dining on breakfast and lunch items from the buffet. $30 for ages 13 and older, $26 for kids 5-12; and $5 for kids 4 and younger. cantigny.org/event/brunch-with-santa.

Breakfast with Santa at Chevy Chase: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Dine from a buffet breakfast and meet with Santa and have photos taken while carolers provide holiday music. $27.95 for ages 18 and older, $14.95 for ages 17 and younger. Reservations are required at chevychasecountryclub.com. wheelingparkdistrict.com/calendar-of-events/breakfast-with-santa.

Brunch with Santa at Pinstripes: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010. Bring the kids, as Santa is joining brunch on the weekends in December for photos and to hear Christmas wishes. Saturday brunch is a la carte. Sunday features the upgraded brunch menu for $35 for adults, $12 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are required. pinstripes.com/.

Brunch with Santa at Thorn Restaurant: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont. Get ready to meet Santa and take a professional photo with him during brunch. Reservations are required. (847) 260-4774 or thornrestaurant.com/.

Breakfast with Santa at Drury Lane: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Meet Santa, make doughnuts, make hot chocolate at the build-your-own hot cocoa bar and enjoy a production of "A Christmas Carol" (tickets not included). Adults: $35; kids 3-12: $25; free for kids 2 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-and-special-events/santa-brunch.

Breakfast with Santa at Belvedere: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 4, at Belvedere, 1170 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village. Visit with Santa and dine from a hot breakfast buffet and a hot cocoa bar. There will be crafts, a balloon twister, letters to Santa, photos with Santa and more. $20 for adults, $15 for kids 10 and younger, and free for kids 1 and younger. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/. belvederebanquets.com/.

Champagne Brunch with Santa at Drury Lane: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Enjoy a lavish brunch with Santa and a production of "Elf the Musical" (tickets not included). Adults: $75; kids 3-12: $40; free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Dinner with Santa at Peggy Kinnane's: 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Enjoy dinner while visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Reservations are recommended. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com/.

Breakfast with Santa at Egg Harbor Cafe: 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 175 Jackson Ave., Naperville. Santa will greet guests while they dine. There will be prizes for the first 40 kids in the restaurant. No reservations will be taken. (630) 548-1196 or eggharborcafe.com/location/naperville/.