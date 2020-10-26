Towns set trick-or-treat hours and offer printable signs for homeowners

Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31. This year, most suburbs are requiring masks (not just scary ones) for trick-or-treaters. Many are offering printable signs for those who wish to inform trick-or-treaters that their household is opting out of giving candy. File photo

Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31. This year, most suburbs are requiring masks (not just scary ones) for trick-or-treaters.

Many are offering printable signs for those who wish to inform trick-or-treaters that their household is opting out of giving candy. See your village's website for guidelines and more information.

The following is a listing of some of the trick-or-treat days and hours around the suburbs:

• Addison: 3-7 p.m.

• Antioch: 3-7 p.m.

• Arlington Heights: 3-7 p.m.

• Algonquin: 3-7 p.m.

• Aurora: 3-7 p.m.

• Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• Batavia: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Barrington Hills: 3-7 p.m.

• Bartlett: 3-7 p.m.

• Bensenville: 3-8 p.m.

• Bloomingdale: 3-7 p.m.

• Bolingbrook: 3-7 p.m.

• Buffalo Grove: 3-7 p.m.

• Campton Hills: 2 to 6 p.m.

• Carol Stream: 3-8 p.m.

• Carpentersville: 3-7 p.m.

• Cary: 3-7 p.m.

• Crystal Lake: 3-7 p.m.; no "Halloween Handout" at downtown businesses

• Deer Park: 3-6 p.m.

• Downers Grove: No official hours

• Des Plaines: No set hours, however police suggest that children be in by dusk.

• East Dundee: 3-7 p.m.

• Elburn: 4-8 p.m.

• Elgin: 4-8 p.m.

• Elk Grove Village: 3-7 p.m.

• Elmhurst: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

• Fox Lake: 3-6 p.m.

• Fox River Grove: 3-7 p.m.

• Geneva: 3-7 p.m.

• Gilberts: 3-7 p.m.

• Glen Ellyn: 3-7 p.m.

• Glendale Heights: 3-7 p.m.

• Glenview: 3-7 p.m.

• Grandwood Park: 2-5 p.m.

• Grayslake: 4-7 p.m.

• Green Oaks: 4-8 p.m.

• Gurnee: 2-5 p.m.

• Hainesville: 1-3 p.m.

• Hampshire: 2 to 7 p.m.

• Hanover Park: 3-7 p.m.

• Hawthorn Woods: 4-8 p.m.

• Hinsdale: No official hours

• Huntley: 3-8 p.m.

• Island Lake: 4-8 p.m.

• Itasca: 3-7 p.m.

• Inverness: 3-7 p.m.

• Kildeer: 3-8 p.m.

• Lake Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

• Lake Villa: 4-7 p.m.

• Lake Zurich: 3-8 p.m.

• Lakemoor: 4-8 p.m.

• Libertyville: 4-8 p.m.

• Lily Lake: 4-8 p.m.

• Lincolnshire: 4-8 p.m.

• Lindenhurst: 4-7 p.m.

• Lisle: 3-8 p.m.

• Lombard: 3-7 p.m.

• Maple Park: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Mount Prospect: 2-7 p.m.

• Mundelein: 4-8 p.m.

• Naperville: No official hours

• North Aurora: 4-8 p.m.

• Northbrook: No set hours but should end at sundown (6 p.m.)

• Oak Brook: 4-7 p.m.

• Oakbrook Terrace: 2-6 p.m.

• Palatine: 3-7 p.m.

• Park Ridge: 4-7 p.m.

• Pingree Grove: 4-8 p.m.

• Port Barrington: 1-4 p.m.

• Prospect Heights: 2-7 p.m.

• Rolling Meadows: 1-6 p.m.

• Roselle: 4-8 p.m.

• Round Lake: 1-5 p.m.

• Round Lake Beach: 1-5 p.m.

• Round Lake Heights: 1-5 p.m.

• Round Lake Park: 1-5 p.m.

• Schaumburg: 3-7 p.m.

• St. Charles: 3-7 p.m.

• Sleepy Hollow: 3-7 p.m.

• South Barrington: 3-7 p.m.

• South Elgin: 3 to 6 p.m.

• Streamwood: 3-7 p.m.

• Sugar Grove: 3-7 p.m.

• Third Lake: 4-7 p.m.

• Tower Lakes: 3-8 p.m.

• Vernon Hills: 2-6 p.m.

• Villa Park: 3-7 p.m.

• Volo: 4-7 p.m.

• Wauconda: 4-8 p.m.

• Warrenville: 3-7 p.m.

• Waukegan: 2-5 p.m.

• Wayne: 3-7 p.m.

• West Dundee: 3-7 p.m.

• West Chicago: 3-7 p.m.

• Wheaton: 3-7 p.m.

• Wheeling: 3-7 p.m.

• Winfield: 3-8 p.m.

• Wood Dale: 2-7 p.m.

• Woodridge: 3-7 p.m.

• Woodstock: 4-7 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has offered the following guidelines for trick-or-treating this year:

• As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, anyone who would like to distribute treats should leave individually wrapped candy or treats on a table, on their front walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space that allows for at least six feet of social distance from the door. The individually wrapped candy should be spread out so each piece is not touching another. Anyone distributing candy or treats should wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds before placing the candy on the table and when replenishing.

• All individuals participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should maintain social distance of least six feet and wear proper face coverings. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a face covering. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, make sure it does not create breathing problems; if it does, discard the costume mask.

• Only household members should trick-or-treat together, and they should maintain six-foot social distance from other trick-or-treaters at all times. Mixed household trick-or-treaters are discouraged.

• Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.

• Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be consumed until after hand-washing. As always, a parent or guardian should check all candy to make sure it is wrapped and should discard unwrapped candy.

• Practice good dental hygiene as well.

• Outdoor areas are preferred for trick-or-treating. Enclosed indoor areas, like apartment buildings, present greater risk of transmission. Open doors and windows as appropriate to promote increased ventilation.