Cookouts, parties in the park, Touch-A-Truck: National Night Out events in the suburbs

Teddy Markin and Ben Zavler check out a police ATV during the Campton Hills National Night Out event last year. Mark Black for Shaw Media

National Night Out, celebrated annually on the first Tuesday in August, offers a chance to meet your neighbors and local first responders in a relaxed setting.

The evening is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and community relations.

Cities and villages throughout the suburbs will hold events for National Night Out. Here are some of them.

July 28-Aug. 1

Bartlett's National Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Jim Jenson Pavilion, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett; all day Saturday, July 29, at various locations; 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bartlett Hills Golf Club, 800 W. Oneida Ave., Bartlett; and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Bartlett Park, Oak Avenue and North Avenue, Bartlett. Events include Family Fun Night from 5-7 p.m. Friday; Pool Party from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Bartlett Aquatic Center; block parties and lighting competition in registered neighborhoods Saturday; Putt, Chip & Drive Crime Out Family Golf Event Sunday; and Picnic in the Park Tuesday. Most events are free. www.bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out

July 31

Naperville Community Kickoff: 6 p.m. Monday, July 31, outside Fry Family YMCA, 2120 W. 95th St. The City of Naperville and YMCA host a free, communitywide event, including entertainment, activities for all ages and giveaways. Attendees can play in a bounce house, participate in games and activities, check out police equipment, and check out the food trucks. Bring blankets or chairs for an outdoor showing of Disney-Pixar's "Monsters Inc." at sunset. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown indoors. Partnering with Loaves & Fishes for a donation drive at the kickoff event, and participating neighborhoods. naperville.il.us.

Aug. 1

Huntley National Night Out events: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, in Veterans Memorial Field, police vs. fire softball game; 5-7 p.m., community gathering in Huntley Town Square on Main Street. Meet officers, play family-friendly games with prizes, stick around for Bella Cain in concert. Free. huntley.il.us.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2022 Children put temporary handprints on an Arlington Heights police vehicle at last year's National Night Out event at North School Park in Arlington Heights.

Aurora National Night Out: Various times and locations Tuesday, Aug. 1, throughout Aurora. The city has scheduled 26 events throughout its 10 wards. Visit www.aurora-il.org/1796/National-Night-Out for the schedule.

Elgin National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Elgin police officers will be hosting neighborhood parties in six neighborhoods in Elgin. For a list, go to facebook.com/ElginPolice/.

Fox Lake National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Lakefront Park, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. An evening of public safety, community partnership. Free. foxlake.org.

Vernon Hills National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hartmann Park, 292 Oakwood Road, Vernon Hills. Food, ice cream, music, inflatables, face painting, a water spray and more. Free. vernonhills.org.

Hinsdale-Oak Brook National Night Out: Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Central Park West, 1500 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Oak Brook and Hinsdale police departments team up with the Oak Brook Park District. From 5 to 6:25 p.m., kids are invited to enter a raffle to be a judge for the pie tasting contest. The Oak Brook Police Department, Hinsdale Police Department, and Oak Brook Park District will share their best pies and two "celebrity" kid judges will be chosen to help choose the winner of the pie trophy. The third annual competition begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be a kids' games area including children's sack races, hula hoop contest, water balloon relay, and tug-of-war. Other highlights include: Police dog Ghost and demo; meet-and-greet with Bandit, a comfort/therapy dog; dunk tank; DJ; balloon artist; face painter; wagon rides; popcorn booth; a visit from McGruff and more. The Oak Brook Park District will show "Trolls" at dusk in the park. obparks.org/special-events/national-night-out.

Campton Hills National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd. Features police and fire departments, a bounce house, DJ, free food, air med helicopter, police dog demonstration, obstacle course, magic show, and movie after the event. Free. camptonhills.illinois.gov.

Carol Stream National Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. Carol Stream Police Department event featuring food, music, giveaways and fun. carolstream.org.

Round Lake National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Police and Public Works Facility, 741 W. Townline Road, Round Lake. Hot dogs, bounce house, snow cones, music, hay rides, petting zoo, magic show and more. Free. roundlakeil.gov.

Wildwood National Night Out: 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Rule Park, 33325 N. Sears Blvd., Wildwood. Includes live music, food trucks, kids' activities, self-defense demonstration and the Warren-Newport Public Library Bookmobile. Free. wildwoodparkdistrict.com.

Campton Hills police dog Kota demonstrates taking down an offender at the Campton Hills National Night Out event last year. - Mark Black for Shaw Media

Des Plaines National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Metropolitan Square, Lee Street, Des Plaines. Join the Des Plaines Police and Fire departments at National Night Out. See specialty fire and police vehicles and learn all about what they do. Meet canine officer, Jager, and see the demonstration with Officer Galvan at 6 p.m., followed by a Tactical Response Team demonstration. The evening will also include games and activities for kids of all ages, thanks to the Des Plaines Park District. www.dpparks.org/event/national-night-out.

Dundee Township National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Meet with officers and police staff from Carpentersville, East Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee police departments. Free family activities. dtpd.org.

Glen Ellyn National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Glen Ellyn Police Department evidence tech and drone demonstrations; emergency vehicles; Touch-A-Truck; story time with the Glen Ellyn Public Library; music by Jeanie B. Duo; face painting; balloon artist; arts and crafts; free fudge bars and Popsicles; and more. Free. gepark.org/gepdevent/national-night-out/.

Itasca National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Itasca Municipal Complex. Food, prizes, and the announcement of winners for the 2023 Cop Card event and more. Itasca Waterpark from 1-5 p.m. Free. itasca.com or itascaparkdistrict.com.

Naperville National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The city encourages residents to join in cookouts, block parties, neighborhood walks and more. More than 45 Naperville neighborhoods are registered to participate. For a list, go to naperville.il.us.

Warrenville National Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Cerny Park, 28W415 Forestview Drive in Warrenville. Music, face painting, vendor giveaways, kids activities, and demonstrations. Get wristband at the main entrance to enjoy a food truck meal. warrenville.il.us.

Wauconda National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Join the Village of Wauconda Police Department, as well as other community organizations, for a family night featuring emergency and utility vehicles, games, food, raffles, prizes, music and more. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Westmont National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the southwest pavilion at Ty Warner Park, on Burr Oak Drive, north of Plaza Drive. Block-party style event features a display of various law enforcement vehicles, bounce house, pictures with McGruff, refreshments, and information booths featuring local community organizations and public agencies. westmont.illinois.gov.

Wheaton National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Northside Park, 1300 N. West St. This year's event will include: Fishing with the Police Department, police doughnut-eating contest, food and drinks, dunk tank, Orbeez station, music, SWAT obstacle course for kids, and more. wheaton.il.us.

Arlington Heights National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman St., Arlington Heights. National Night Out celebrates police-community relationships that make Arlington Heights a safer place. Join for family entertainment, police K9s, food trucks and more. www.ahpd.org.

Bloomingdale National Night Out: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Circle Park and Oasis Water Park. Festivities include free open swim, food, drink, games, prizes, music and fun. Food served from 5:30-7 p.m.; Oasis and climbing wall open from 5:30-8 p.m.; Heroes vs. Half-Pints from 7-8 p.m.; Wiffle ball Classic from 7-8 p.m. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Buffalo Grove National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Enjoy a Business Expo, the Buffalo Grove fire and police departments, free giveaways, food trucks, live music with Serendipity. Stay for the village of Buffalo Grove's fireworks display at 9 p.m. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to a local food pantry. Free. bgparks.org/national-night-out

Hoffman Estates National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Visit the police station and enjoy food, drinks, live music, along with police personnel and local business owners, see a police dog demonstration, take tours of the police department and learn about the teen cadet and emergency management programs. Talk with neighbors and meet with officers and police staff. www.hoffmanestates.org.

Lisle National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Lisle Police Station, 5040 Lincoln Ave. Lisle Police Department and Lisle-Woodridge Fire District greetings and games; emergency vehicles; family-friendly activities and giveaways; and a DJ. Free. lisleparkdistrict.org/nationalnightout.html.

Mount Prospect National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Veterans Memorial Band Shell in Lions Memorial Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Police Department and Mount Prospect Park District will host the event, which will include food vendors, entertainment for all ages on the Band Shell stage, an emergency vehicle show and more. www.mountprospect.org.

Villa Park National Night Out: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, on the Prairie Path Pavilion, Villa Avenue and Central Boulevard. A night of fun with food, music, games, an emergency vehicle and equipment display, face painting, giveaways, and more. invillapark.com.

Aurora Police Deputy Chief Matt Thomas gives a young child at Oak Park Elementary School a sticker badge during the 2021 National Night Out events. - Courtesy of City of Aurora

Addison National Night Out: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Features food from local restaurants, a free concert featuring the Too Hype Crew, and children's attractions. Visit with members of the Addison Police Department Crime Prevention Unit. Touch a Truck will be available along Army Trail Road. Addison Historical Museum open house from 6 to 8 p.m., features Craft and Vintage Fair. ithappensinaddison.com.

Bensenville National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 12 S. Center St. Featuring police dog meet-and-greet; games and inflatables; and food (while supplies last). Vintage first responder vehicles are encouraged at the Classic Car Cruise Night. bensenville.il.us.

Glendale Heights National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Civic Center, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights. Features a police dunk tank, games, McGruff, and emergency apparatus demonstrations by the Glenside fire protection district. Versiti Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the village hall training room. Free grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, water and snacks served by Glendale Heights police, village officials and the Glendale Heights Junior Woman's Club. Free. glendaleheights.org.

Kane County Sheriff's Office 'Neon Night': 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at sheriff's office, 37W755 Route 38, St. Charles. Includes SWAT and bomb teams, police dog unit, drones, vendors, games, food, kids' activities, live entertainment. Free. www.kanesheriff.com.

Libertyville National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Adler Memorial Park, 1500 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Includes games, food, a Touch-A-Truck, dunk tank and more. Free. libertyville.com.

Mundelein National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Mundelein Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Includes zip lines, bounce houses, food trucks, tie-dye shirts, police dog demo, face painting and more. There will also be a free swim at Barefoot Bay from 5-7 p.m. and a screening of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" at 8:30 p.m. Free. mundelein.org.

Algonquin National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, on Main Street (Route 31). Enjoy live music on the Plaza, games and activities for kids, snacks, fun with the Algonquin police and fire departments and more. Hosted by the Algonquin Police Department, Recreation Department, and Algonquin Area Public Library District. Free. www.algonquin.org.

Glenview National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Gallery Park (near Park Center), Glenview. Join the Village of Glenview, Glenview Police Department and the Glenview Park District for a free event to meet your neighbors, community leaders and public safety officials. Includes Touch a Truck, food trucks, music, police dog demonstrations, inflatables, face painting, games and more. Also, try out the park district's new inclusive MOVMNT by Burke playground equipment. Win prizes for high scores and vote for its permanent home.

Northbrook National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Join the Northbrook Park District and the Northbrook Police Department for some serious fun at the pool. The event includes DJ entertainment, games and raffles. The event will be canceled for inclement weather; check Rainout Line for updates. www.nbparks.org/events/national-night-out-2.

Oakbrook Terrace National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the parking lot between the police department and city hall, 17W261 Butterfield Road. Touch-A-Truck, animals, face painting, games, food, raffle prizes and more. Classic rock band Full Volume will perform. oakbrookterrace.net.

Join the village of Barrington and the Barrington Police Department for National Night Out from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Cook and Station streets. - Courtesy of Village of Barrington

Prospect Heights National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Gary Morava Recreation Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. The Prospect Heights Park District, Police Department and Fire Protection District invite you to spend an evening in support of National Night Out. Free. (847) 394-2848 or phparks.org/mc-events/national-night-out-5.

Rolling Meadows National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Join the Rolling Meadows Police Department for an evening of community fun. Activities include face painting, a balloon twister, reptile and petting zoo, food vendors and fireworks at dusk. Free. rmparks.org/event/national-night-out-.

Schaumburg National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Meineke Recreation Center, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. From 6-7 p.m.: Visits with local police, neighborhood organizations and businesses; a DJ, games and contests; and grilled concessions and drinks for purchase. From 7-8 p.m.: Free open swim at Meineke Pool. Free. Events will also be held in parks and neighborhoods throughout the village. parkfun.com; villageofschaumburg.com.

West Chicago National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at West Chicago Police Department, 325 Spencer St. A variety of family-friendly activities, live music, multiple local organizations and businesses, along with the police department on-site with different police equipment. facebook.com/westchicagopolicedepartment.

Wheeling National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion and Family Aquatic Center, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Bring the family and join the Wheeling Park District and Wheeling Police Department for a variety of activities for all ages. Get to know your neighbors and the police officers who serve your community. Learn about local crime- and drug-prevention efforts and show your neighborhood spirit. (847) 465-3333 or www.facebook.com/WheelingParkDistrict.

South Elgin National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Family-friendly activities, food trucks and entertainment. Rich & Ashley from Tennessee Whiskey perform from 7-7:30 p.m. and 7th heaven headlines from 7:30-9 p.m. Free. southelgin.com.

Wood Dale National Night Out: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Beach Waterpark, 161 Commercial St. Games, giveaways and food. wdparks.org.

Aug. 3

Barrington National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Cook and Station streets, downtown Barrington. www.barrington-il.gov/events.

Cary National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Cary Municipal Center, 755 Georgetown Drive. Meet first responders, watch a helicopter landing and takeoff, tour the police department. Also: food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist, free popcorn, bike raffle. Free. www.caryillinois.com.

Elmhurst Public Safety Night: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Berens Park east parking lot, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave. Kids' games and activities, giveaways, demonstrations, music, and a chance to get to know members from the public safety team. elmhurst.org.

Aug. 4

Waukegan Touch-A-Truck: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 Sea Horse Drive, Waukegan. Explore many different kinds of trucks, with games, music and more. Free. waukeganparks.org.

Aug. 5

Lake in the Hills' National Night Out community cookout: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road. The event will feature a police dog demo from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, Touch-A-Truck, free hot dogs, chips and soda, and more. Free. lith.org.