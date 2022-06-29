Festivals July 1-7: Where to celebrate July 4 all weekend long

Friday, July 1

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. The Others will perform, with face painting by Indica Valentine for the kids and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: Noon Friday, July 1, at Homola picnic shelter and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Old Town Park, Bloomingdale. Acts include Mr. Steve "The Master Facilitator of Fun" on Friday and Jeanie B on July 7. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Lakeside Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 1-2, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. The 42nd annual fest features 15 bands on two outdoor stages. Performances include MacKenzie O'Brien at 2 p.m., 7th heaven at 4:15 p.m., Vinyl Goldmine at 6:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m. Friday; The Ron Burgundys at 1:30 p.m., Nicholas Tremulis and the Prodigals at 4 p.m., Rosie and the Rivets at 6 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at noon, Radio Gaga at 3:30 p.m., Dangerous JOEs at 5:30 p.m., and Free Fallin at 7 p.m. Sunday. Plus, baggo tournament, games, kids' activities, face painting, balloon twister, stilt walker, team mascots, a magician and more. $5-$15. thedole.org.

Mundelein Community Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 1; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Carnival, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays and kids' activities. Performances include Second Hand Soul Band at 5 p.m. and Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Kevin Purcell & The Nightburners at 5 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Gina Gonzalez & the Wingmen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and Brass from the Past at 4 p.m. and Brushville at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday. mundelein.org.

Pixar Putt: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 21 (7-10 p.m. is Pixar Putt After Dark for ages 18 and older Thursdays through Saturdays) at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. $31-$33. pixarputt.com/chicago.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest: 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 1; noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3; and noon to 5 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, carnival, bingo, scavenger hunt, raffle, arts and crafts vendors, local businesses, food and beverages and more. Music from The Instinct at 7:30 p.m. and Bucket #6 at 10 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 5 p.m., The Jolly Ringwalds at 7:30 p.m. and Feudin' Hillbillys at 10 p.m. Saturday; and Serendipity at 7:30 p.m. and Boy Band Review at 10 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at dusk (around 9 p.m.) Sunday. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 1; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 3-11 p.m. Sunday, July 3; and noon until close Monday, July 4, at the Bartlett Community Center grounds, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Carnival with rides, games, food, beverages, entertainment, a Turtle Race, a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Music from Serendipity at 7:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Friday; Ron Burgundys at 6 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Belvideres at 6:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 9 p.m. Sunday; and Voyage at 6 p.m. and Anthem at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Free admission. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Bullycon 2022: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 1, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Dog show presented by BRC Global Canine Pedigrees. brcglobaldogs.com.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019 Frontier Days returns to Arlington Heights July 1-4 at Recreation Park.

Frontier Days: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, July 1-3, and noon to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, music on two stages, baggo, kids' activities, beer garden, wine tasting, food, ribs- and pie-eating contests, 3v3 soccer tournament, bingo, dance performances, marketplace and more. Headliners include Ace Frehley (of KISS) at 8 p.m. Friday, Jason Scheff (of Chicago) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Steve Augeri (former Journey lead vocalist) at 8 p.m. Sunday, and American English at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Frontier Day Stampede 5K/10K run at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Pet parade at 10 a.m. Sunday. July 4th parade at 10 a.m. Monday. Free. FrontierDays.org.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 1; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3; and noon to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival, Kids Zone, food and drink tents, bingo, parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and more. Music from Mike & Joe at 8 p.m. Friday; How Rude at 5 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Run Forrest Run at 5 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival: 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 1, and 1-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 2-4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Carnival, food, beer and wine and more. Music from Hairbangers Ball at 9 p.m. Friday, Infinity at 9 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Experience at 9 p.m. Sunday, and R Gang at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Monday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday. mplions.org/4th-of-July-festival.

First Fridays Summer Dance Concert: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Town Square, corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free, introductory one-hour dance lessons by Arthur Murray instructors, followed by two hours of music and dancing. parkfun.com.

Des Plaines Fireworks: 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Oakton Community College, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Gates open at 7 p.m. Event is weather dependent and updates will be communicated on Facebook at facebook.com/cityofdesplaines. desplaines.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. See "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Aunt Tina's Sound Bites and Ferdie's Cabin food trucks will be selling food. shopgenevacommons.com.

Free Movies in the Parks: Sunset Friday, July 1, at Country Lane Park, 3353 N. Country Lane, Waukegan. Watch a free screening of "Trolls World Tour." Bring snacks, blankets, chairs and picnic gear. Free popcorn will be available, while supplies last. waukeganparks.org/movies/.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 Watch Barrington's fireworks display starting at dusk Friday, July 1, from Barrington High School.

Barrington Fourth of July: Friday through Monday, July 1-4. Fireworks at dusk Friday, July 1, at Barrington High School, 220 Lincoln Ave., Barrington. Metra Lot Concerts feature music from 16 Candles at 8 p.m. Saturday and Pat McKillen at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 for each concert. Parade at 10 a.m. Monday steps off from Barrington High School and proceeds to the Metra Commuter Lot. barrington-il.gov.

Naperville Salute: Friday through Monday, July 1-4, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Live music, food, beer, family activities and fireworks on Sunday. Music from Shining Star at 8 p.m. Friday; Alika Arlynn Band at 4 p.m., Eric Chesser at 6 p.m. and Jon Langston at 8 p.m. Saturday; The PriSSillas at 4 p.m., Mike & Joe at 6 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 8 p.m. Sunday; and ARRA at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $5 Friday; $15 Saturday and Sunday; and free on Monday. Free for kids 12 and younger with a paying adult and for veterans and active military. Ruck March 2022 5K at 8 a.m. Monday starts at the Riverwalk and ends at Rotary Hill. It's $30 to participate; register in advance. napervillesalute.org.

Saturday, July 2

Happy Birthday America Antique Car Show: Registration from 9-11 a.m. and awards at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Carpenter Park, Carpentersville. See classic cars and enjoy music from a DJ. Registration is $20. exploreelginarea.com/event/happy-birthday-america-antique-car-show/.

Yorkville Fourth of July Celebration: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Town Square, 301 N. Bridge, Yorkville. The parade begins at 9 a.m. from Yorkville High School and proceeds on Game Farm Road to Somonauk Street to Church Street to West Main Street and end at the water tower. Town Square activities begin immediately after the parade and end at noon and include children's foot races, food and drinks, rides, water fights and a performance by the Yorkville Community Band. Fireworks will begin at dusk near the corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. The Yorkville Big Band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Larson-Nelson Funeral Home. Free. yorkville.il.us.

Carpentersville Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2. Starts at the village hall, 1200 L.W. Besinger Drive, Carpentersville, and ends at Carpenter Park. exploreelginarea.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Fireworks: Fireworks at dusk Saturday, July 2, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. $20 per car donation requested. Parking opens at 7 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Wauconda Fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 3, at Wauconda Park District's Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. wauconda-il.gov.

Navy Pier Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. On Saturday, guests will receive "diffraction glasses," courtesy of Hilton. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday, July 3

Frontier Days Stampede: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. 5K and 10K run, 5K walk and a 1/4 mile Kids Dash. Starts and finishes at the Frontier Days grounds. USATF certified routes and chip-timing. Free T-shirt for runners. Register online or on race day from 6:15-7:15 a.m. 5K/10K is $40; walk is $35; Kids Dash is $20. frontierdays.org.

Norwegian Elkhound Specialty Show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3, at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Northeastern Illinois Norwegian Elkhound Association's 46th Back to Back Regional Specialty Shows. neinea.com/specialty_info.shtml.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 2, along Illinois Boulevard in Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3, stepping off from Cotton Creek Elementary School, 545 Newport Court, Island Lake. The theme will be "Not All Superheroes Wear Capes." villageofislandlake.com/events.

Prospect Heights Independence Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, from St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights. prospect-heights.il.us.

Celebrate Fox Lake: 11 a.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. The event will kick off with a parade down Grand Avenue at 11 a.m. There will be live music at Lakefront Park starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk over Nippersink Lake. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Hometown Fest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, in downtown Palatine. Starts at Slade and Cedar streets, heads east on Slade, north on Greeley to Wood to Community Park. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest/parade/.

Lincolnshire Red, White & Boom: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire, and various times Monday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, Lincolnshire. Sunday events include rides, food, Touch-A-Truck, magic show, entertainment and more. Monday events include a 5K race at 8 a.m., parade at 11 a.m., Cardboard Boat Regatta at 1 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Casa Humilde Fest: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Rancho Los Guzman, 2225 Maple Road, Joliet. Music on two stages featuring 13 bands, plus food trucks, drinks, lawn games and more. $45-$350. casahumildecerveceria.com.

Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3, in Bartlett. Parade route starts at Oak and North avenues, travels south on Oak to Railroad Avenue; east on Railroad Avenue to Main Street; south on Main Street to Stearns Road. The parade features floats, fire engines, bands, horses, Shriners, community groups and more. bartlett4thofjuly.com/parade.html.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Steps off on Woodstock Street and proceeds down Dole Avenue to end at the festival grounds at Lakeside Arts Park. Presented by the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, City of Crystal Lake and Crystal Lake Lions Club. facebook.com/clchamber.

Waukegan Park District's American Independence Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Steps off from Franklin Street and Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Parade will travel north to Jack Benny Drive and Sheridan Road. This year's parade theme is "Hometown Heroes." The Grand Marshal will be Vista Health System. waukeganparks.org/parade.

BeachFest: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Starts with a magic show and includes music and food vendors. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Live music after the fireworks. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Chicago Tribute Anthology will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Park opens at 4 p.m.; fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Free. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Burlington Fourth of July celebration: 5-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Burlington Park, off South Street and Deutsch Road, Burlington. Food, fireworks display and more. vil.burlington.il.us.

Family Days: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St., Deerfield, and 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Jewett Park, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield. Sunday events include: DJ, food vendors, carnival games, bounce rides and fireworks at dusk. Monday events include: Rotary 5K race, breakfast in the park by the Wild Roaster, arts and crafts show, bike parade at Rosemary Terrace lot, dog show, food vendors, sensory-friendly play area, kids' rides and carnival games, flower show, parade at noon beginning at Deerspring Pool to Jewett Park. deerfield.il.us/279/Family-Days.

North Aurora Independence Day fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, in Riverfront Park, along the Fox River. Live music and fireworks. northaurora.org.

Lisle Park District's Fourth of July Celebration: 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Van Kampen Memorial Stage, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Lisle Park District's annual Summer Entertainment Series kicks off as part of the Fourth of July celebration with country cover band Brass Buckle Band at 5:30 p.m. and rock band Anthem at 7:30 p.m. Bring food and chairs or a blanket. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. lisleparkdistrict.org.

Wheaton Independence Day Fireworks and Parade: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. The Sunday event at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, includes lawn games, concessions, carnival, DJ and giveaways. A local Scout troop leads a flag ceremony before the fireworks show at about 9 p.m. Annual parade Monday on Main Street. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

River Park Sunday Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at River Park, 151 River Lane, Geneva. The Illinois Brass Band will perform. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Commission. Free. genevarts.org.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Fireworks & Concert: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Regular beach admission from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. After 2:30 p.m., $5 per person, free for kids younger than 3. Picnic tables are limited; first-come, first-served basis, one table per family. Fireworks at dark. crystallakeparks.org.

Hometown Fest Fireworks: 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The fireworks are visible anywhere from the festival grounds. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Naperville Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 3, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. napervilleparks.org.

Roselle Independence Day Celebration: Dusk Sunday, July 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. roselle.il.us.

Monday, July 4

Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run: 7:30-10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, Northbrook. Run or walk on a certified 5K course through Techny Prairie Park and Fields and Meadowhill Park. The one-mile, modified Liberty Loop course welcomes junior joggers. The course starts and finishes at the same location as the 5K and winds along the Trail Through Time. Race day registration is from 6:15-7 a.m. inside the Techny Prairie Activity Center. (847) 291-2993. northbrook4thofjuly.com/session/liberty-loop-5k-run-walk.

Northbrook Fourth of July Festivities: Activities begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, at various locations in Northbrook. Events in Village Green Park include the Rotary Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the village's Police vs. Fire Softball Game at 10 a.m. The bike parade starts at 2:15 p.m. at Cherry Lane and Western Avenue and the Mile Long Parade starts at 2:30 p.m. Food truck and DJ from 7-9 p.m. at Meadowhill Park, followed by the annual fireworks show from 9-10 p.m. at Techny Prairie Park and Fields. northbrook4thofJuly.com.

Deerfield Family Days Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Jewett Park Pavilion, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield. The Flower Show is back; show your green thumb by entering your favorite plants and flowers. Submissions accepted from 8-10 a.m. The show opens to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. deerfield.il.us.

Great Western Freedom 4: 8 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Four-mile competitive run and 2-mile scenic walk benefiting Lazarus House. Register at lazarushouse.net.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival: 8 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby from 9-11 a.m. at Lake Sharon; Buick GS Club of America car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m.; music from The Lennys from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; bags tournament at 1 p.m.; games from 12:30-3 p.m.; pie-eating contest at 2:30 p.m. and more. nkcchamber.com/sleepy-hollow-4th-of-july-festivities/.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Douglas and Slade avenues, Elgin. Spectators can watch the parade on Douglas Avenue, between Slade and Highland Avenue. It ends in front of Elgin City Hall. This year's theme is "No Place Like Home." Free. cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.

- Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer, 2019 The South Shore Drill Team performs in the 2019 Vernon Hills Fourth of July Parade. This year's event steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Vernon Hills.

Vernon Hills July 4 Parade, Concert and Fireworks: 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, the parade steps off from Deerpath and Atrium drives, Vernon Hills, and heads south to Sullivan Drive and then west to Aspen, ending at Hawthorn Elementary South, 430 Aspen Drive. The Big Fun Band performs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Century Park. Fireworks over Big Bear and Little Bear Lake at 9:30 p.m. vernonhills.org.

Aurora Independence Day procession: 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. Instead of a parade, Aurora will hold a procession of public safety vehicles and a Heroes' Trolley of local veterans beginning at Phillips Park and traveling throughout Aurora. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park in downtown Aurora. aurora-il.org.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. Steps off at the intersection of Center and Wicke streets, Des Plaines. This year's theme is "Celebrating Our Heroes and Community." Includes community floats, live music and strolling entertainment. Free. desplaines.org.

Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Arlington Heights. Parade steps off from Dunton and Oakton and travels south on Dunton to Miner and then east to Recreation Park. frontierdays.org.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Music, bands, food vendors and fireworks at about 9:15 p.m. over the lake. lakezurich.org.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade and Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. Parade begins at Lisle Junior High, 5207 Center Ave., and proceeds through downtown ending at the village hall. Lisle Heritage Society's annual ice cream social follows at Museums of Lisle Station Park, 921 School St. Free. lisleparkdistrict.org/specialevents.

Winnetka Fourth of July Parade, events on the Green and fireworks: Monday, July 4. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday from the corner of Elm Street and Glendale Avenue and ends at Village Green, 525 Maple St. Activities at Village Green include family races, inflatables, balloon artist, face painting, crafts and more. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. from Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road. winpark.org/event/fourth-of-july.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: Parade at 10:30 a.m. and party from 4-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Williams Park, 400 Williams St., Antioch. antioch.il.gov.

South Elgin Fourth of July celebration: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, July 4, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. This year's event will feature a reverse parade featuring 25 floats and vehicles set up at the park and the South Elgin High Marching Storm performing on the soundstage. facebook.com/SouthElginIllinois.

Glenview Independence Day Parade and Twilight Fireworks show: 11:15 a.m. Monday, July 4, Bike Parade at Jackman Park, 1930 Prairie St., Glenview. Independence Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. starting from Glenview Road and Lehigh Avenue, proceeds south along Harlem Avenue onto Central Road, ending at John's Park, 2101 Central Road. Starting at 5 p.m. at Gallery Park, 2400 Chestnut Ave., there will be a DJ and food trucks, and the Glenview Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. A flyover of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft at about 8:30 precedes a half-hour fireworks display. glenviewparks.org/event/glenview-4th-of-july-celebration/.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 4. Steps off from the Rolling Meadows High School parking lot, 2901 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. Parade proceeds from the parking lot west on Central Road, north on Owl Lane, east on Kirchoff Road, left at Plaza Drive, ending in the parking lot. cityrm.org.

Glendale Heights Fourth of July Celebration: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, July 4, at GH20 Aquatic Center, 240 Civic Centre Plaza, Glendale Heights. Games and prizes throughout the day. ghprf.com.

Cantigny Concert: 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Southwest Community Concert Band performs patriotic and Americana music. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 3:45-10:15 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Wolters Field, 1080 Park Ave. West, Highland Park. Grand Finale concert for the Bitter Jester music competition series for emerging musicians, with music, food and fireworks. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest. Tommy DeCarlo, with special guest Rudy Cardenas, will perform the classic hits of Boston and Journey. Food and drinks, kids' activities and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for Lake Bluff/Lake Forest residents and $35 for nonresidents; free for kids younger than 5. lfparksandrec.com.

Aurora Fourth of July Celebration: 7 p.m. Monday, July 4, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Live DJ Suave Smooth and dancing from 7:45-9 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. along the Fox River. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/4th-of-july-aurora/.

Modern Day Romeos will perform at the Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Monday, July 4, at Festival Park in Elgin. - Courtesy of the Modern Day Romeos

Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 7-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Modern Day Romeos concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at about 9:20 p.m. Food trucks will be parked on Grove (adjacent to Festival Park) starting at 4 p.m. Free. cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.

Huntley Fourth of July Fireworks: 7 p.m. Monday, July 4. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Party in the Park begins at 7 p.m., with the fireworks show starting at about 9:30 p.m. Free. huntley.il.us.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Monday, July 4, and Thursday, July 7, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Performances by Silver Bullet Band STL on Monday and Rush Tribute Project on Thursday. Fireworks follow the shows. rosemont.com.

Libertyville Independence Day Celebration: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Butler Lake Park, 835 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville. Enjoy a special holiday concert by the Village Band. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Parking will be available at Butler Lake Park for residents only; parking will be available to all in the main commuter lot, both parking garages, and Butterfield School. www.libertyville.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. KC and The Sunshine Band will perform. The Lions Club Fourth of July fireworks will follow the concert. Free. elkgrove.org.

Northbrook Fireworks: 9-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, Northbrook. Free. northbrook4thofjuly.com/schedule.

Streamwood Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Monday, July 4, from Dolphin Park, 742 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Rain date is July 5. streamwood.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Community Park, at the intersection of South Bartlett and Stearns roads. The Bartlett Police Department will be conducting traffic control at certain intersections along South Bartlett Road and Stearns Road after the fireworks. bartlett4thofjuly.com/fireworks.html.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: Monday, July 4, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Feel Good Party Band performs from 6 p.m. to dark in the pavilion at Lincoln Park, off Main Street. Fireworks show, which begins at dark off Boy Scout Island, are best viewed at Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. Free. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Tuesday, July 5

Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Tainted Jake will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase. bgparks.org.

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 6:45-8:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library at 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Del Bergeson Orchestra will perform. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. lcfpd.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 Barrington's 2021 fireworks show wowed the crowd at Barrington High School. See this year's fireworks at dusk Friday, July 1.

South Elgin Family Concerts: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Wendy & DB will perform. Food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Summer Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Retro cars, food, music and more. Freewill offering for food and drinks will be accepted. cvlutheran.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Cadillac Groove will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features One Foot in the Groove. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Usher Park, 201 S. Walnut, Itasca. Soda will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Boy Band Night will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Thursday, July 7

2022 Fan Expo Chicago: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 7; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 8-9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Among the 200-plus celebrities and industry professionals scheduled to attend are Nathan Fillion, Charlie Hunnam, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Carl Weathers. $27-$119; free for kids 5 and younger. fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago.

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rotary Ribfest: 4:30-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 7-8; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Annual fest featuring professional pitmasters and vendors, carnival, business expo and more. Music from Everett Dean and the Lonesome Hearts at 6:45 p.m. and The Boy Band Night at 9 p.m. Thursday; Simply Elton at 6:45 p.m. and Kashmir at 9 p.m. Friday; Lithium at 12:30 p.m., Petty Kings at 2 p.m., Gooroos at 4:15 p.m., Heart to Heartbreaker at 6:30 p.m. and Tommy Decarlo (lead singer for Boston) at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Eliminator at 2 p.m. and 7th heaven at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult. rockinrotaryribfest.com.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 7, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Albie Powers and Heiwa Bando will perform. A variety of food trucks will be available. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

West Chicago Railroad Days: 4:30-10 p.m. Thursday, July 7; 4:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 8; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and 2:30-10 p.m. Sunday, July 10, in Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., West Chicago. Carnival rides, games, live music, beer garden, food, kids' zone and more. Music from the Paul Abella Trio at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rico at 9 p.m. Friday, Fueled By Emo at 9 p.m. Saturday and Calaveras LD at 8 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. westchicagorailroaddays.com.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue. Live music, cars, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks of streets dedicated to classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, outside the Kane County Courthouse, off Third Street, Geneva. Car collectors will showcase their vintage rides. Enjoy 1950s music and vote on your favorite make and model. Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. geneva.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Summer Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Glenwood/Crescent parking lot in Glen Ellyn. Replaces the 2022 Taste of Glen Ellyn. Nick Sanzeri performs from 6-7:15 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus performs from 7:30-9 p.m. Plus, local craft beer from Two Hound Red, food from local restaurants and more. glenellynchamber.com/summer.

Taste of Westmont: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7; 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 8; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 1 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Food from local restaurants, two beer tents, a carnival, crafters, vendors and more. Music from Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Simply Queen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Rico at 6 p.m. Sunday. westmontevents.com.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Music from Free Byrd at 6:30 p.m. and Almost Brothers at 8 p.m. Plus, children's rides, food from up to nine Addison restaurants, and craft and vintage fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Market Square, 264 Market Square, Lake Forest. Nashville Electric Company will perform. lfparksandrec.com.

Sounds of Summer at Towne Square: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Acoustic Soul will perform. Part of the Palatine Park District's Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The Ravinia Ramblers will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Final Say will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Second Hand Soul Band will perform. Free. vernonhills.org/98/Arbortheater-Concerts.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Semple will perform. For ages 21 and older. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $8 online or $10 at the door. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 7-8, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. EZFM Yacht Rock performs on Thursday and Serendipity on Friday. Free. vah.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street, St. Charles. Tropixplosion will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.