Where to watch fireworks in the suburbs this week
The Fourth of July is here and so are suburban fireworks displays. Here’s where to watch them Thursday and throughout the weekend.
Thursday, July 4
Antioch: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in Williams Park, 741 Main St., Antioch. antioch.il.gov.
Bartlett: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Community Park, Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. Free. facebook.com/Bartlett4thOfJuly.
Batavia: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. bataviafireworks.org.
Bensenville: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., Bensenville. Rain date July 5. bensenville.il.us.
Bolingbrook: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive. bolingbrook.com.
Buffalo Grove: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Free. bgparks.org.
Carol Stream: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. carolstream.org.
Elgin: 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.
Elk Grove Village: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Part of the Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series. Free. elkgrove.org.
Glen Ellyn: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.
Glenview: 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. glenviewparks.org.
Huntley: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. huntley.il.us.
Itasca: 9:45 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, I-390 and Park Boulevard, Itasca. Free admission; parking $25-$30. itascafourthofjuly.com.
Lake Forest: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. $30 for residents, $35 for nonresidents, free for kids younger than 5. lfparksandrec.com.
Lake Zurich: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. lakezurich.org.
Lincolnshire: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in the Spring Lake Park neighborhood, Lincolnshire. Part of the village’s Red, White and Boom! festival. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.
Lombard: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue, Lombard. villageoflombard.org.
Mount Prospect: Approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, and Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Part of the Mount Prospect Lions Club’s Fourth of July Festival. mplions.org.
Naperville: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.
Northbrook: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Rudolph Velodrome in Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Free. nbparks.org/events/4thofjuly.
Oswego: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Rain date July 5. oswegoil.org.
Rolling Meadows: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.
St. Charles: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues, St. Charles. stcparks.org/july-4th.
Vernon Hills: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Free. vernonhills.org.
Warrenville: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. Free. warrenville.il.us.
Waukegan: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 199 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov.
Westmont: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. westmontparks.org/event/independence-day-2024/.
Woodridge-Downers Grove: About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Road. woodridgeil.gov.
Woodstock: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 900 South St., Woodstock. woodstockilchamber.com.
Yorkville: Dusk Thursday, July 4, from Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Free. www.yorkville.il.us.
Friday, July 5
Palatine: Dusk Friday, July 5, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.
Sleepy Hollow: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. $20 donation. sleepyhollowil.org.
Saturday, July 6
Elburn: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Rain date is July 7. facebook.com/ElburnFireworksShow.
Fox River Grove: Dusk Saturday, July 6, at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. No entry after 9 p.m. Free. facebook.com/frgliving.
Hoffman Estates: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Part of Northwest Fourth-Fest. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.
Round Lake Beach: Dusk Saturday, July 6, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Part of BeachFest. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.
Sunday, July 7
Crystal Lake: Dusk Sunday, July 7, from Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Part of the Lakeside Festival. $10 for 13 and older; $5 for 65 and older; free for kids younger than 12 and active military with ID. thedole.org/the-fest.