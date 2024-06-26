Where you can see fireworks in the suburbs

As the Fourth of July approaches, communities are readying their fireworks displays. Here’s where you can see them.

Friday, June 28

Cary: Dusk Friday, June 28, at Cary-Grove Park, Three Oaks Road and North First Street, Cary. Part of Cary Stars N’ Stripes Fest. Free admission; parking $20. caryillinois.com.

Saturday, June 29

Dundee Township: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Meadowdale Park, Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. Rain date is June 30. dtpd.org.

Fox Lake: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Part of Celebrate Fox Lake festival. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Sunday, June 30

Des Plaines: Dusk Sunday, June 30, at Oakton College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines. Free; weather dependent. desplaines.org/july4.

Tuesday, July 2

Barrington: 9:30-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/4th-of-july-fireworks.

Downtown Aurora will be lit up with fireworks at the Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 3. Courtesy of City of Aurora

Wednesday, July 3

Aurora: Dusk Wednesday, July 3, in downtown Aurora. Best viewing at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave. aurora-il.org/1238/4th-of-July-Fireworks.

Deerfield: 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Shepard Middle School, 440 Grove Ave., Deerfield. deerfield.il.us/279/Family-Days.

Hawthorn Woods: 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Lisle: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. villageoflisle.org.

North Aurora: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Shuttles from Blessed Sacrament Church and Schneider Elementary School. northaurora.org.

Oak Brook: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Part of Taste of Oak Brook. Parking $20-$50. oak-brook.org/375/Taste-of-Oak-Brook.

Park Ridge: Dusk Wednesday, July 3, at Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster St., Park Ridge. Free admission; parking $25-$35. prparks.org.

The village of Wauconda hosts its annual fireworks on Wednesday, July 3, at Cook Park. Daily Herald file photo

Wauconda: Dusk Wednesday, July 3, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Wheaton: Dusk Wednesday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4/.

Thursday, July 4

Antioch: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in Williams Park, 741 Main St., Antioch. antioch.il.gov.

Bartlett: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Community Park, Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. Free. facebook.com/Bartlett4thOfJuly.

Batavia: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. bataviafireworks.org.

Bensenville: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., Bensenville. Rain date July 5. bensenville.il.us.

Bolingbrook: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive. bolingbrook.com.

Buffalo Grove: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Free. bgparks.org.

Carol Stream: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. carolstream.org.

Elgin: 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.

Elk Grove Village: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Part of the Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series. Free. elkgrove.org.

Glen Ellyn: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Glenview: 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. glenviewparks.org.

Huntley: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. huntley.il.us.

Itasca: 9:45 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, I-390 and Park Boulevard. Free admission; parking $25-$30. itascafourthofjuly.com.

Lake Forest: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. $30 for residents, $35 for nonresidents, free for kids younger than 5. lfparksandrec.com.

Lake Zurich: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. lakezurich.org.

Lincolnshire: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in the Spring Lake Park neighborhood. Part of the village’s Red, White and Boom! festival. Free. lincolnshireil.gov. lincolnshireil.gov.

Lombard: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue. villageoflombard.org.

Mount Prospect will continue the tradition of having two fireworks shows — July 4 and 7 — during the annual Lions Club Fourth of July Festival. Courtesy of THE Mount Prospect Lions Club

Mount Prospect: Approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, and Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Part of the Mount Prospect Lions Club’s Fourth of July Festival. mplions.org.

Naperville: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Northbrook: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Rudolph Velodrome in Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Free. nbparks.org/events/4thofjuly.

Oswego: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego. Rain date July 5. oswegoil.org.

Rolling Meadows: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

St. Charles: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues, St. Charles. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Vernon Hills: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Free. vernonhills.org.

Warrenville: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. Free. warrenville.il.us.

Waukegan: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 199 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov.

Westmont: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. westmontparks.org/event/independence-day-2024/.

Woodridge-Downers Grove: About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Road. woodridgeil.gov.

Woodstock: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 900 South St., Woodstock. woodstockilchamber.com.

Yorkville: Dusk Thursday, July 4, from Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Free. www.yorkville.il.us.

Friday, July 5

Palatine: Dusk Friday, July 5, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Sleepy Hollow: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. $20 donation. sleepyhollowil.org.

Saturday, July 6

Elburn: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Rain date is July 7. facebook.com/ElburnFireworksShow.

Fox River Grove: Dusk Saturday, July 6, at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane. No entry after 9 p.m. Free. facebook.com/frgliving.

Hoffman Estates: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Part of Northwest Fourth-Fest. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Round Lake Beach: Dusk Saturday, July 6, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Part of BeachFest. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Sunday, July 7

Crystal Lake: Dusk Sunday, July 7, from Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Part of the annual Lakeside Festival. $10 for ages 13 and older; $5 for ages 65 and older; and free for kids younger than 12 and active military with ID. thedole.org/the-fest.

Saturday, July 13

Island Lake: Saturday, July 13; rain date is Sunday, July 14. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Pingree Grove: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, on the ball fields, 1005 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. villageofpingreegrove.org.

Sunday, July 14

Glendale Heights: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. glendaleheightsfest.com.

McHenry: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry. Part of the city’s Fiesta Days festival. mchenryfiestadays.com.