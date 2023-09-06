Festivals Sept. 8-14: Northern Illinois Airshow, Festival of the Vine, Winfield Good Old Days, Itasca Oktoberfest

Starts before Friday

Elgin Fringe Festival: Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 6-10, in downtown Elgin. Opening night Wednesday at the Martini Room. Most performances are Thursday through Sunday. The 10th annual event features a variety of performances. Single tickets are free, $7 or $12. EFF button access to all performances is $3. Fringe Central is at 15 Ziegler Court. elginfringefestival.com.

Sandwich Fair: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 6-8; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 9; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich. Food, rides, livestock events, live entertainment, culinary competition, lumberjack shows and more. Harness racing and Illinois State RC Car and Truck Racing Championships Wednesday, truck pulls on Thursday, tractor pulls on Saturday and an antique car show and demolition derby Sunday. Music from Company Men at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Back Paiges at 7 p.m. Thursday; The Lizzy Neal Band at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Zydeco Voodoo at 2 p.m. Sunday. $10 for adults; $7 for kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger. sandwichfair.com.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at various St. Charles venues. The four-day event features live jazz from Frank Catalano at 6 p.m. and Jack Macklin Group at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Aimee Gwen at 6 p.m., Jack Macklin at 6 p.m., Raíces Latin Jazz at 7 p.m., Julia Danielle with the Jeremy Kahn Quartet at 7:30 p.m., and Jazmin Sky at 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Charles North Jazz Workshop with special guests at noon and 2 p.m., John Wesley Band at 6 p.m., Jack Macklin Trio at 6 p.m., Alyssa Allgood at 7:30 p.m., and Leonid & Friends Tribute to Chicago at 8 p.m. Saturday. Jazz Service with Kingdom of Groove at 9:15 a.m. at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Daniela Bisenius & Gabriel Datcu at 2 p.m., and Shout Section Big Band at 4 p.m. Sunday. Some performances require tickets. stcjazzweekend.com.

Taste of Iceland Festival: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 7-9, at various locations in Chicago. Events showcase Icelandic culture, food and beverages, music, literature, film, wellness and more. Most events are free; some events require tickets. inspiredbyiceland.com/culture/taste-of-iceland-chicago-2023.

Friday, Sept. 8

Swadeshi Mela, The Indian Fair: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, at Mall of India, 776 Route 59, Naperville. Indian handicrafts, handlooms, forest produce and millets, plus handmade crafts, textiles, jewelry, food, cultural performances, workshops and activities. dtribalsfoundation.org/upcomming-events.

Taste of Chicago: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, in Grant Park at Buckingham Fountain Plaza, Chicago. Features 35 food vendors, 15 food trucks, beer hall, wine garden, cocktail lounge, music and entertainment on three stages, karaoke, Chicago SummerDance, trivia, kids' entertainment and more. Free; food vendors accept cash and credit cards. chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/taste_of_chicago.html.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2018 A selection of wines will be available during the Festival of the Vine in Geneva.

Festival of the Vine: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, on James Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, Geneva. Flavor Fare features wine and food, live music, kids' activities and free horse-drawn carriage rides. Music from Wild Daisy at 7:30 p.m. Friday; FeelGood Party Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and Planet Groove at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Third and Campbell streets. Free. genevachamber.com.

Lake County RV Outlet Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Browse the latest in pop-up campers, travel trailers, camper vans, motor homes and more. Free. rvoutletshow.com.

Throwback Music Fest 2023: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Gladstone Park, 6100 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Live music, food and drinks, kids' activities, pet costume parade, Heroes Celebration, classic car show and 2023 Miss Throwback Pin-Up contest. Free. throwbackmusicfest.com.

Browse the latest in pop-up campers, motor homes and more at the Lake County RV Outlet Show this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake. - Daily Herald File Photo

The Market by the River: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Wolf Point Plaza, 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza, Chicago. Local farms and vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, bread, eggs, cheese, pasta and more Plus, handcrafted goods made by local artisans, local pop-up restaurants, plant and flower vendors, music and more. business.greaterrnba.com/events.

Itasca Oktoberfest: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. 15th annual festival with German food, music and entertainment. Music from Euro Express from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Happy Wonderers from 3-6 p.m. and Alpine Thunder from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Family Fun Day on Sunday with games, food truck, police car and fire trucks. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Winfield Good Old Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Church Street and Beecher Avenue, Winfield. Music, food, car show, kids' zone, trolley tours, teen dance, business expo and activities. Music from Sammy & The Knights at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Sealed With a Kiss at 5:30 p.m. and Hello Dave at 8 p.m. Saturday; and The Vital Signs at 2 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday, bags tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; meatball-eating contest at 2 p.m.; and Winfield Historical Society's Ladies Shoe Kicking Contest at 3 p.m. On Sunday, car show from 9 a.m. to noon at the Church Street commuter lot; Rubber Duck Race at 10 a.m. at Lions Park; and the farm-themed parade at 1 p.m. proceeds from Sunnyside Avenue and Forest Street, west to Winfield Road, north on Winfield, and west on Beecher to Park Street. Free. winfieldgoodolddays.com.

Fridays Rock! and Roll in the Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Performance by Barefoot Hawaiians and South of the Border. Free. cityrm.org.

Mount Prospect's Fridays on the Green: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. The Dill Spears will perform. Pack a picnic and bring chairs and blankets. Free. mountprospect.org.

Outdoor Movie Nights: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Preshow activities include face painting, balloon artist, yard games and more. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" begins at 7 p.m. Free. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Platzkonzert Germanfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. A family-friendly celebration of all things German, including food, music, beer and kids' activities. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Wheaton Entertainment Series: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from The Chicago Experience from 6-7:15 p.m. and Billy Elton from 8-9:30 p.m. $10. memorialparkwheaton.com.

The Forge's 2023 Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Everclear performs. $35-$250. forgeparks.com.

Naperville Night at the Movies: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Watch "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile." Free. napervilleparks.org/outdoormovies.

Villa Park Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, Sept. 8, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park. Watch "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania." Free. invillapark.com.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Roselle Fitness Festival: 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Main Street Merchants and Roselle Park District host a fitness event featuring workouts by several small businesses. For ages 21 or older. $35. Register at rparks.org.

Elmhurst Park District Touch-A-Truck: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Berens Park's west parking lot, 493 N. Oaklawn, Elmhurst. Quiet hour from 9-10 a.m. designed for kids who love trucks, but not the noise. Free. epd.org/news/touch-truck.

Historic Elgin House Tour: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10. Explore six homes in Elgin's historic North East neighborhood. Advance tickets are $20, $15 for ages 65 or older, $10 for 18 and younger; $5 more the day-of. historicelginhousetour.com.

Fly kites from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Kiwanis Kite Fly at Margreth Riemer Reservoir Park in Palatine. - Courtesy of the Palatine Park District

Kiwanis Kite Fly: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Margreth Riemer Reservoir Park, Palatine. Free kites will be given to the first 200 children. Child must be present to receive a kite. palatineparks.org.

Northern Illinois Airshow: Gates open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Waukegan National Airport, 2601 W. Plane Rest Drive, Waukegan. Air show features flights of the U.S. Navy EA-18 Growler and the Airforce A-10 Warthog, flight demonstrations from aerobatic pilots and historic planes. Helicopter rides from 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. $20. northernillinoisairshow.com.

Big Truck Show: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at James O. Breen Community Park, 3615 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. The equipment may include trucks, cars and tractors. New this year, "Pistons for the Parks," the inaugural park foundation car show, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. stcparks.org.

Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, on Main Street in downtown Downers Grove. 46th annual juried art show along Main Street, from Maple to Curtiss. plus boutiques, cafes and a kids' craft booth. Free. downtowndg.org or facebook.com/DowntownDownersGrove.

Family Fishing Event: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Lakefront Park, 1019 N. Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach. The annual fishing event is sponsored by the Huebner Fishery Management Foundation. Free. Register online at rlapd.org.

Makers Market Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Stanger Park, Algonquin Road and Elder Lane, Fox River Grove. Second annual handmade makers market featuring 30 local artists, makers and bakers. Food, beer and nonalcoholic drinks for sale. Free. facebook.com/FRGMakersMarket.

Mundelein Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Juried art festival showcases the works of 45 artists who work in a variety of media, as well as local musicians and food. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org/art-festival-general-information.html.

Pet Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Bartlett Gazebo Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. For pets and their humans. Meet more than 15 area rescue organizations, shop more than 20 pet-related vendors and watch animal demos. Food and fall treats for purchase. Free. artsinbartlett.org/pet-event.

Printers Row Lit Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, on South Dearborn Street, from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street, Chicago. The largest free outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest features indoor and outdoor programming. Rain or shine. Free. printersrowlitfest.org.

Dozens of re-enactors from the Northwest Territory Alliance stage mock battles during the Revolutionary War Re-Enactment Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. - Courtesy of Northwest Territory Alliance

Revolutionary War Re-Enactment: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dozens of re-enactors from the Northwest Territory Alliance camp at the park to stage mock battles and provide a look at what life was like in the 18th century. Food for purchase. $15 per car. cantigny.org.

Super Sensational Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park. Music from Miss Angie's Music, plus crafts and face painting. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free. invillapark.com.

TheosoFest Mind, Body, Spirit Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Theosophical Society, 1926 N. Main St., Wheaton. Mind-body-spirit festival featuring meditative practices from several traditions; Labyrinth Walk, Qigong and Tai Ji, Kid's Korner, a drumming circle, exhibits and vendor booths, hands-on demonstrations, vegetarian food and more. Free; lawn parking is $5. theosophical.org/theosofest.

Walk for Seniors: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Corine Rose Park, 414 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. The theme is "Rock 'n Stroll Vol. 2." Registration begins at 9 a.m. Includes a car and bike show, kids' activities, a taco station and music from the Greg Rockingham Band. $40. Register at waukegantownship.com.

Cielito Lindo Family Concert: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave., Glenview. Modern mariachi music performed by Cielito Lindo. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. If it rains, the event will move indoors. Free. glenviewpl.org.

Bloomingdale Septemberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Stage performances, carnival rides and games, crafts, food and Lions beer tent. Parade starts at 11 a.m. near DuJardin School, 166 S. Euclid, heads west onto Schick Road to Third Street, ending at the festival grounds. Music from Second Hand Soul Band at 4 p.m., Boy Band Night at 6 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, along Broadway from Belmont to Hawthorne, Chicago. More than 120 juried artists in a variety of mediums, live music on multiple stages, a kids' play area, food booths, an interactive garden oasis and more. Music from Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute at 6 p.m., Pretty the Wolf at 6 p.m. and Jose Valdes and the Mambo All Stars at 8 p.m. Saturday; The Polkaholics at 4:30 p.m., Trippin' Billies at 5:30 p.m., and The Beaus at 6 p.m. Sunday. $5 suggested donation. LakeviewEastFestivalOfTheArts.com.

Dog Daze: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. For the pups, an agility course competition, a splash zone, contests and more. For the people, food trucks, pet vendors, live acoustic music with Mike and Traci of Good Clean Fun and adult beverages. Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccines and on leash while not in the fenced areas. Free. dgparks.org/dog-daze-event.

Fiestas Patrias: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Food vendors, cultural activities, a carnival and music on the main stage. Free. enjoyaurora.com/fiestas-patrias-2023.

Glen Ellyn Backyard Barbecue: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Duane Street parking lot, west of the Glen Ellyn Public Library. 15th annual barbecue contest benefits Bridge Communities. glenellynbackyardbbq.org.

Vintage Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Highland Park. Vintage automobiles, food and drinks, and performances by The Wayouts and The Four C Notes. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Soul Jam Fundraising Music Festival: 1:30 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Sept. 9, at Soulful Prairies, 4706 Alden Road, Woodstock. Eighth annual all-ages, outdoor music festival with net proceeds going to Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, McHenry County Conservation District and Good Food Pantry. Main Stage: The Buffers; OK, Boomer; The Bruces and the Mentors; Mackenzie O'Brien; Midnight; and Wiretalkers. Acoustic stage: Casual Deluxe; Rob Goodland; John Thwaits; and Ken Kuhn. Food from local vendors. $75; $85 at the gate; free for kids 10 and younger. soulfulprairies.com/events/2023-soul-jam.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Celebration of Fall: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Lehmann Park, 148 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa. lake-villa.org.

Northbrook Brew Fest: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Music from Infinity. Food for purchase from Culinary Gangster. Ages 21 and older. $49 advance ticket includes 15, 5-ounce tastes, entertainment and activities; $30 nontasting ticket includes entry only. nbparks.org.

Concert at the Cabin: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. The Spring Valley Community Concert Band will perform under the shelter on the wooded cabin grounds at 5 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner or purchase food and beverages on-site. A wagon shuttle will be available. $3 or $12 per family. parkfun.com.

Illinois Brews @ Bowes Creek: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Bowes Creek Country Club, 1250 Bowes Creek Blvd., Elgin. Elgin Parks & Recreation Foundation fundraiser featuring more than five local breweries, live music and food. $45; VIP access at 3 p.m. for $65; designated driver $25. elginparksfoundation.org/ilbrewsatbowes.

Rock the Block: 4-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on Main Street in Lake Zurich. Annual block party with music, food and activities. Free. lakezurich.org.

Tejano on the Fox: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. DJ Pena will be spinning Tejano music, plus dancing, BYOB and more for ages 21 or older. Bring lawn chairs, snacks and beverages. $8. Buy tickets at the door or online at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

"Sounds of the Sixties and Beyond": 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Wheaton Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The DuPage Symphony Orchestra performs hits of the 1950s and '60s. Artist Lewis Achenbach will paint a Warhol-inspired work while the musicians perform. Free. fb.me/e/xz4t5rYW.

Huntley Hootenanny Glow 5K Run/Walk: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Huntley. Wear glow gear on the course for the run/walk. After the race, there's a neon dance party and food on the square. Proceeds benefit the Huntley 158 Education Foundation's teacher grants and student scholarships. $20, $8 for students. huntley158.org/5k.

The popular meatball-eating contest at Winfield Good Old Days starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. - Courtesy of Winfield Good Old Days

Tails on the Trails: 7 a.m. to sundown Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Dog-friendly event featuring a Pet Expo with local vendors, info about dog adoption and volunteering opportunities at local animal shelters. Timed-entry admission required. $5 for each dog. mortonarb.org.

Willow House Walk & 5K Run to Remember: 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 10, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. USATF-certified 5K course. Awards for age-category winners. Refreshments, music and family-friendly activities. Benefits Willow House, a nonprofit organization providing free bereavement support to children and their families. $40-$50, discounts for kids 12 and younger. willowhouse.org/walk2023.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Trains for sale, model train displays, free workshops and demonstrations. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with a paying adult. GreatMidwestTrainShow.com.

Lake Forest Antiques and Treasures in the Field: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, behind Deerpath Middle School, 95 W. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest. More than 50 dealers from across the Midwest will be selling furniture, textiles, glassware, garden accessories, vintage jewelry and clothing. $10; free admission for kids. lakeforestantiquesale.com.

Paws in the Park Dog Walk: 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Dog demonstrations, vendors and raffles. Proceeds benefit the Buddy Foundation. $40 includes a T-shirt and goody bag. Registration required. thebuddyfoundation.org.

Scandinavian Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Traditional food of five Nordic cultures, crafts and entertainment. Church service at 10:30 a.m., Leikarringen Heimhug Dancers at 11:35 a.m. and Nordic Folk Dancers of Chicago at 1:30 p.m. Kids' activities include "Elsa in the Park and "Stories with Elsa," pony rides and face painting. Music from Grammy Award-winning violinist Mads Tolling from 12:05-1:20 p.m., Smorgas Bandet from 2-3 p.m., and Dancing Queen ABBA Salute from 3:30-5 p.m. $10; free for kids 12 and younger. scandinaviandayil.com.

Fall Caboose Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride with the conductor in the Big Red Caboose or with the engineer in the locomotive. $5-$8. foxtrolley.org/special-events.

Harvest Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Yesterday's Farm Museum, 850 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Re-enactors, games, crafters, sheep shearing and spinning, wings and talons, music from Corbett and Company, food and more. facebook.com/wooddale.historical.society.

Inspired By You Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. A family-friendly, arts-centered, community-focused fest featuring live performances, vendors, food, and activities for adults and kids. $15 for adults; $5 for kids. inspiredbyyoufest.com.

Afternoon Throwback Movies: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. See Alfred Hitchcock's "The 39 Steps." Concessions for purchase. $5. genevaparks.org/playhouse.

Chicago Beer and Wine Fest: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., Chicago. Sample a variety of beers and wines, plus food trucks, live DJs, cigar stations and more. $40-$50. For ages 21 and older. chicagobeerandwinefest.com.

Glow in the Park Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Glen Ellyn Park District and Charlie's Corner Foundation host an evening of family activities benefiting Lurie Children's. Live music by Tres Moustache, a chair swing ride, inflatable slide, balloon artist, face painting, food and beverages and more. At 7:15 p.m., an illuminated paper lantern walk around the lake. Decorate a lantern on-site for the walk or bring your own. $10 fee per lantern to decorate on-site (cash only). Free admission; cash donations to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago encouraged. gepark.org/gepdevent/glow-in-the-park-lantern-walk.

Enjoy wine and food at Geneva's Festival of the Vine Sept. 8-10. - Courtesy of Geneva Chamber of Commerce

St. Charles 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, outside at the fire department memorial, 2 E. Main St., St. Charles. The ceremony includes posting the Fire Department Memorial Flag, placing the memorial wreath and observing a moment of silence. stcharlesil.gov.

Elgin 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The program will feature speakers and a performance by the Baptist Providence College Ensemble. cityofelgin.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Park On Park Classic Car Show: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Seymour and Park, 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Car show specializing in pre-1977 vehicles only. Food, music and more. Free. parkonpark.org.

Elgin American Legion Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Post 57 home, 820 N. Liberty St., Elgin. Motorcycles, cars, trucks and military vehicles are invited to participate. Food and adult beverages available at the Legion Bar. Sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 57. facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Gate opens at 6 p.m. See "Back to the Future." VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Weed Ladies Fall Sale: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 14-16, and 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Naper Settlement Daniels House, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Seasonal floral arrangements designed by the Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society for sale. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society. Free. napersettlement.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 14, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Free. cityhpil.com.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Culver's, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars of all types. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, from Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 24, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. German food and beer; entertainment including oompah music, Eddie Korosa, Jr. and The Boys from Illinois, United Moravian Societies Band, Alpine Thunder, Euro Express, Paloma, Illinois Brass Band and the Elmhurst University Jazz Band; and vendors selling German products. Free; $5 for ages 17 and older after 5 p.m. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

Hanover Township Fall Food Truck Festival: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Hanover Township, 250 S. Route 59, Bartlett. Food, music from the GooRoos, beverage tent and carnival games. Free admission and parking. fallfoodtruckfest.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County will be selling handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. Tennessee Whiskey will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

A Night for Nature: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at St. James Farm Forest Preserve's picnic pavilion, 2S541 Winfield Road, Warrenville. Wagon-drawn tours of the newly restored McCormick Woods and Spring Brook, music by Anderlik, Otto, and Church and more. Ages 21 and older. $100 per person. dupageforest.org/night-for-nature.

Grown-Up Field Trip -- Totally '90s: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Music from DJ Ca$h Era spinning '90s music, '90s trivia, adult beverages and more. Must be 21 or older with a valid ID. $30-$35. msichicago.org.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Black Throated Wind will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Movie in the Park: Concessions open at 7 p.m. and movie at dusk Thursday, Sept. 14, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and watch "Top Gun: Maverick." Popcorn and snacks for purchase. Free. parkfun.com.