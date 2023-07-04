Where you can see Fourth of July fireworks displays in the suburbs

There are dozens of opportunities throughout the suburbs to view a fireworks display this week. Daily Herald File Photo

Fourth of July is here, and that means fireworks.

Here's a list of where you can see them July 4 and beyond.

Tuesday, July 4

Schaumburg Boomers Fireworks Night: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. Fireworks night. Tickets run $16-$55. boomersbaseball.com.

Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road. A full symphonic band will perform American, patriotic, traditional and Broadway selections, followed by the annual village fireworks display. vbg.org.

Libertyville Fourth of July: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Butler Lake Park, 835 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville. A performance of patriotic tunes by the Libertyville Band followed by fireworks at dusk. VisitLibertyville.com.

Elk Grove Village Lions Club Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive. elkgrovelionsclub.org.

Lombard Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue. villageoflombard.org.

Morton Grove Days Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St. mortongrovedays.org.

Northbrook Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields. Come early and enjoy DJ entertainment and buy dessert from the on-site vendor at the Ed Rudolph Velodrome at 7 p.m. Eventgoers may bring their own food, nonalcoholic beverages, chairs, and/or blankets. northbrook.il.us/819/Community-Events.

Skokie Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St. skokieparks.org.

St. Charles Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues. New location this year. Viewing from the Fox River, Pottawatomie Park, and surrounding downtown. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Community Park, intersection of South Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 9:15 p.m. at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. lakezurich.org.

Rolling Meadows 4th of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Salk Park Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive. cityrm.org.

Vernon Hills Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, over Big Bear and Little Bear Lake, located within Century Park. vernonhills.org/.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road. facebook.com/GlenEllyn4thOfJulyCelebration/.

Glenview 4th of July Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd. glenviewparks.org.

Winnetka Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road. Viewing for the fireworks will be on the turf at Skokie Playfield. winpark.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, along Grove Avenue and Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. cityofelgin.org/july4.

Batavia Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive. Event begins at 5 p.m. with food vendors. Batavia Community Band plays from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. The sky concert, with fireworks set to music, runs from 9:30 to 10 p.m. bataviafireworks.org.

Downers Grove-Woodridge Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Road. downers.us.

Huntley Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47. Party in the Park sponsored by Huntley Community Radio beginning at 7 p.m. huntley.il.us.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. mplions.org/.

Mundelein Community Days Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Village Plaza Circle, 300 Plaza Circle. mundelein.org.

Naperville Community Fireworks Show: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road. For the fourth year in a row, Naperville is hosting a free fireworks show in celebration of Independence Day. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Oswego Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. oswegoil.org.

Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. lincolnshireil.gov.

Streamwood 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd. streamwood.org.

Warrenville Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road. Music from Brass on Fire from 4:30-6 p.m.; Hi Infidelity from 7:30-9:15 p.m. warrenville.il.us.

Waukegan Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Waukegan Harbor, 199 N. Harbor Place. waukeganil.gov/.

Westmont Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive. Double display fireworks presentation. westmont.illinois.gov.

Woodstock Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. For $10, park in the park using the South Street entrance. Walk-ins use South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Donations welcome. Concessionaires will provide snacks and beverages. woodstockil.gov.

The annual Fourth of July celebration in Itasca features a large fireworks display. - Courtesy of Hamilton Partners

Itasca Independence Day Fireworks: 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, near I-390 and Park Boulevard. Synchronized to pop music, movie music and patriotic music. Admission is free; on-site parking for a donation of $25 per car. itasca.com.

Saturday, July 8

Fox River Grove Fireworks: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane. Music from DJ Powers; glow accessories for sale; Cary-Grove Jaycees, Cary-Grove Masonic Lodge, and Fox River Grove Lions selling treats and cold drinks, along with My Sisters Tomato, Brother's BBQ, Girls Got Balls, Mario's Taco Cart, & My Funnel food trucks. foxrivergrove.org.

Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St. Gates open at 7 p.m. Concessions (brats, hotdogs, popcorn, chips, candy, ice cream, beverages) sold by Lions and Leos club volunteers. Parking available on the park's west side. Donations welcome. Rain date: July 9. elburnlions.com/fireworks-show.

Pingree Grove Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the baseball complex, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. villageofpingreegrove.org.