Festivals June 30-July 6: Get your fill of suburban parades, fests, fireworks over July 4th week

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 5-11 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 30 through July 2, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival, live entertainment, parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Kids' Zone, bingo, food vendors and more. Music from Arra at 7 p.m. Thursday; Mike & Joe at 8 p.m. Friday; American English at 5:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and David's House at 5:30 and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Hi Infidelity will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates. - Courtesy of Hi Infidelity

Summer Fest: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Lehigh Avenue and Jackman Park, Glenview. Summer Fest Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a special kids' area with balloon artists, live entertainment, a magician, bubble station, fire pole and more. Summer Fest After Sunset from 6-10 p.m. features music, food and drinks. Free. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Tots in the Park: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Alcott Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove. Scribble Monster performs for kids on the Alcott Center front lawn. Bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held inside. bgparks.org/tots-in-the-park.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music from Jimmy Carroll, face painting, balloon art and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Naperville Salute: 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 2; and 3-10 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Rotary Hill, along the Riverwalk, and adjacent to downtown Naperville and Naperville Central High School. "Celebrating Our Hometown Heroes" features live music, food, beer and family activities. Register for the 5-mile Ruck March at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Riverwalk Grand Pavillion to Rotary Hill for $30. Music from This End Up at 4 p.m., Soul 2 the Bone at 6 p.m., and Hello Weekend at 8 p.m. Friday; Renegade Wildflower at 4 p.m., JD Clayton at 6 p.m. and The Cadillac Three at 8 p.m. Saturday; Convoy at 2 p.m., Wild Daisy at 4 p.m., The Gingers at 6 p.m., and ARRA at 8 p.m. Sunday; and OMT at 4 p.m., Prissillas at 6 p.m., and Whiskey Romance at 8 p.m. Monday. General admission to Rotary Hill is $5 on Friday and Monday and $15 on Saturday and Sunday. Free admission for veterans, active military and kids 12 and younger with a paying adult. napervillesalute.org.

The Naperville Salute runs June 30 through July 3 at Rotary Hill. - Courtesy of Naperville Salute, photo by Ron Hume

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 30; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 1; 1-11 p.m. Sunday, July 2; 5-11 p.m. Monday, July 3; and noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Live entertainment, parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, food vendors, carnival and more. bartlett4thofjuly.com/fourth-of-july-festival.html.

Hometown Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 30; noon to midnight Saturday, July 1; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 2; 3 p.m. to midnight Monday, July 3; and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Community Park, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. Entertainment, food, a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, a carnival, an expo/craft fair from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, and fireworks at dusk Monday from behind the village hall. Entertainment schedule: Weeze at 7:30 p.m. and Feudin' Hillbillys at 10 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 5 p.m., Serendipity at 7:30 p.m. and John King at 10 p.m. Saturday; movie night featuring "Space Jam" at 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and How Rude at 7:30 p.m. and Bucket Number 6 at 10 p.m. Monday. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 30, and Thursday, July 6, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform feature Casper McFadden at 5 p.m. and Forget Basement & LAN Party at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Molly Adamson at 5 p.m. and Donna Herula Trio at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage, Wheaton. Vasilios Siolidis perform. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival: 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 30; 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2; 4-11 p.m. Monday, July 3; and 1-11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Lions Club hosts the 85th annual 4th of July fest featuring food, entertainment, carnival rides and more. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Tuesday. Music from Infinity at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Brass From the Past at 9 p.m. Saturday; Mike and Joe at 9 p.m. Sunday; Radio Gaga at 9:15 p.m. Monday; and Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. mplions.org.

Jim Perona will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles as part of the STC Live! concert series. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Riverlands Brewing Company, 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles, and Wednesday, July 5, at The Graceful Ordinary, 3 E. Main St., St. Charles. Eric Berglind performs Friday and Jim Perona plays Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Cary Summer Celebration: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Starlight City performs pop and rock. Seven food trucks. Fireworks at dusk. Free admission; $10 parking on grass, $15 on pavement. carypark.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Ken Kuhn & Split Hook. Free. vhw.org.

Dundee Township Park District Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Lions Park, 570 Penny Road, East Dundee. Kovacs & Company performs. Free. dtpd.org/special-events.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and free showing of "Moana" at 8 p.m. shopgenevacommons.com.

Too Hype Crew: 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Tribute to the fun hip-hop and party anthems of the 1980s to early 2000s. Gates open at 6 p.m. $5. paramountaurora.com/riveredge/.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch "National Treasure" on the new 40-foot, inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine for sale. Parking is included with the paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Waukegan Movies in the Parks: Sunset Friday, June 30, at Diversity Park, 4499 W. Hill Ave., Waukegan. Showing of "Lightyear." waukeganparks.org/movies.

Frontier Days: 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 30; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1; 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2; 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 3: and 12:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, pony rides, local food vendors, beer and wine gardens, a Stampede 5K and 10K run at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, bingo, soccer, games, a petting zoo, an arts and crafts zone and a 4th of July parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Music from 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30; Lou Gramm -- The Original Voice of Foreigner at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1; Mark Farner's American Band at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2; Rod Tuff Curls and The Bench Press at 8 p.m. Monday, July 3; and American English at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Free. frontierdays.org.

Wheaton Field of Honor display: Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, in Seven Gables Park, 1750 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. Annual tradition in tribute to service people, hometown heroes and first responders hosted by the Wheaton Park District and the Wheaton United Soccer Club. See up to 2,000 flags displayed in formation. Donations benefit Warrenville American Legion Post 589. healingfield.org/wheatonil23.

Saturday, July 1

Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run: 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, Northbrook. Run or walk on a certified 5K course. Kids 5 and younger can run/walk for free, but must be registered. The Fun Run is a one-mile modified Liberty Loop course that starts and finishes at the same location as the 5K. Post-race carnival games, snacks and more. nbparks.org/programs/liberty-loop.

Freedom Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, July, 1, at Green Bay Trail, 130 Wilson St., Winnetka. 5K race along the Green Bay Trail. Chicago Race Management will track time and post live results throughout the race. Race check-in is from 7-7:45 a.m. Rain or shine. winpark.org.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Arlington Heights Farmers Market, North Vail and West Fremont streets, Arlington Heights. Enjoy a concert while shopping. arlingtonheightsband.org.

Happy Birthday America Antique Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. cville.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2022 Wander through the Mundelein Community Days car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Mundelein Community Days: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 2; noon to 11 p.m. Monday, July 3; and noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Village Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Carnival, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays, kids' activities and more. Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. Car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Music from Real Time Noise at 5 p.m. and Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; the Four C Notes at 5 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m. Sunday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 5 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 8:30 p.m. Monday; and Brass From the Past at 4 p.m. and Brushville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. mundelein.org.

Carol Stream Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, east on Lies Road, from County Farm Road to the Ross Ferraro Town Center. Annual parade with the theme "Together We Can Make A Difference," featuring the Jesse White Tumblers, Doonaree Pipe Band, Glenbard North Marching Band, West Suburban Home School Band, Shriner Cruzin' Coolers, Shriner Magic Carpets, 501st Midwest Garrison Star Wars group, Midwest Jeep Alliance, police cars, fire trucks and more. carolstreamparade.com.

Carpentersville Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Steps off from the village hall, 1200 L.W. Besinger Drive, and heads to the park. cville.org/516/Independence-Day-Parade.

Prospect Heights Independence Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, from St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, to Hebron Presbyterian Church parking lot, 511 N. Schoenbeck Road. prospect-heights.il.us.

Celebrate Fox Lake: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade at 11 a.m. Live music from Michael Charles and His Band, and food and drinks from 5-10 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Nippersink Lake. Free. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org/391/Celebrate-Fox-Lake.

Hometown Fest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in Palatine. Steps off from Slade and Cedar streets and heads east to Brockway, north to Wood Street and east to the fest. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest/parade.

Lemont Food Truck Festival: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at The Forge Adventure Park, 1001 Main St., Lemont. More than 15 food trucks, live music, beer garden and Vendor Village. Early Eater begins at 11 a.m. for $15. General admission is $10. Free for kids 10 and younger with a paid adult. brewavenueevents.com/schedule.html.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 2; and 1-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Phillip Michael Scales at 2 p.m., Sheryl Youngblood at 5:30 p.m., Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press at 9 p.m. Saturday; Vintage Vinyl at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m., Tukkiman at 5:30 p.m. Sunday; and The Sweet Lillies at 3 p.m. and Southern Accents at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. navypier.org.

BeachFest: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Kids' entertainment and music from Six Speed Tranny at 5:30 p.m. and Fast Times at 7:45 p.m. and after the fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Fullfest 2023: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Eden Place Nature Center, 4417 S. Stewart Ave., Chicago. Summertime Chicago kicks off with the second annual Fullfest, a music festival at the city's only Black-owned private park. Ages 21 and older only. events.eventnoire.com/e/fullfest-2023-jordan-year-chicagos-official-back-2.

Carol Stream Independence Day celebration: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. Food truck concessions and frozen custard sales start at 6 p.m. Hillbilly Rockstarz performs on the gazebo stage at 7 p.m. Fireworks around 9:15 p.m. carolstream.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 Watch a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, from Barrington High School.

Barrington Fourth of July Festival: Saturday through Tuesday, July 1-4, in downtown Barrington. Saturday: The Disco Circus (Libido Funk Circus) performs at 8 p.m. in the Metra lot. Sunday: Sixteen Candles performs at 8 p.m. in the Metra Lot, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. from Barrington High School. Monday: Pat McKillen performs at 7 p.m. in the Metra lot. Tuesday: Family Fitness Run at 7 a.m., parade from Barrington High School at 10 a.m., Chicago Brass Band Quintet performs at 11:30 a.m. at Barrington's White House. barrington-il.gov/visitors/special_events/fourth_of_july_parade.php.

Navy Pier Fireworks: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Accompanied by patriotic music. Viewing is along the pier. navypier.org.

Sunday, July 2

Frontier Days Stampede: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. 5K and 10K runs, 5K walk and a 1/4 mile Kids Dash. USATF certified routes and chip-timing. frontierdays.org/.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade and Community Picnic: Parade at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 2, in Westridge Subdivision; picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. Picnic features free hot dogs, crafts, games and water balloon toss; pony rides are $5. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Proceeds on Oak Avenue, from North Avenue south to Railroad Avenue; Railroad Avenue from Oak Avenue to Main Street; Main Street from Railroad Avenue to South Bartlett Road; South Bartlett Road from Main Street to Stearns Road, Bartlett. Sponsored by the Bartlett 4th of July Committee, the parade features horses, floats, fire engines, bands, Shriners, community groups and more. bartlett4thofjuly.com/parade.html.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Steps off at 100 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, and heads south on Dole Avenue to Country Club Road. clchamber.com.

Gettysburg Day: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Experience life in Naperville during the summer of 1863. Hear Lincoln deliver the Gettysburg Address at 2 p.m. in Century Memorial Chapel; see sword drills at 1:30 p.m.; Civil War-era fashion show at 3 p.m. in the Meeting House and more. Kids 6-13 can preregister to learn how to drill like a Civil War soldier. $12 for ages 13-61, $10 for ages 62 and older, and $8 for kids 4-12. Free for Naperville residents with proof of residency and museum members. napersettlement.org.

Waukegan Park District's American Independence Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Steps off from Franklin Street and Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Parade will travel north to Jack Benny Drive and Sheridan Road. The Grand Marshal will be State Sen. Adriane Johnson. Free. waukeganparks.org/parade.

Boy Band Night will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Cantigny Park as part of the Cantigny Summer Concert Series. - Courtesy of Boy Band Night

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Boy Band Night will perform. $30 per car. cantigny.org.

Fox Valley Concert Band: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1050 Dunham Road, St. Charles. Summer concert celebrating the 40th anniversary season. Free. fvcb.org.

"A Star-Spangled FVO": 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora. Fox Valley Orchestra, led by Stephen Squires, will perform featured works by American composers. $26, $18 for kids 8 and younger, and $22 for students and seniors. foxvalleyorchestra.org/order.php.

RiverPark Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, on the west shores of the Fox River at 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. If inclement weather, the concert will be in Geneva United Methodist Church's fellowship hall, 211 Hamilton St. Free. geneva.il.us.

Des Plaines Fireworks: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Oakton College, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. Dance to the DJ and play yard games before the fireworks. Free. facebook.com/cityofdesplaines or desplaines.org/july4.

Northwest Forth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. northwestfourthfest.com.

Crystal Lake Independence Day fireworks: 9 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Regular beach admission from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fireworks admission rates after 2:30 p.m. are $5 and free for kids younger than 3. crystallakeparks.org.

Monday, July 3

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Live music featuring The Centaurs, food vendors, a beer tent and fireworks. Free. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Taste of Oak Brook: 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. In partnership with Duff Entertainment, this year's event will feature new private cabanas, a new beer garden, a 20-plus-minute fireworks show at about 9:30 p.m., and live music including Sixteen Candles. Food service at 4 p.m. For a cabana, visit the website or email Connie Reid at creid@oak-brook.org. Parking available in VIP, preferred and value parking lots for a small fee at oak-brook.org/375/Taste-of-Oak-Brook.

Red, White & BOOM!: 4-9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Carnival, entertainment, food, beverages and Maggie Speaks performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday at North Park. 5K race, parade at 10 a.m., cardboard boat regatta at noon and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Spring Lake Park. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks and Festivities: 5-9 p.m. Monday, July 3, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Best fireworks viewing available at RiverEdge Park (gates open at 7 p.m.) and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave. DJ Suave Smooth spins at RiverEdge from 7-9:45 p.m. and DJ Pena at McCullough Park from 7-9:45 p.m. Wilder Park and Promenade will host a food truck court starting at 5 p.m. aurora-il.org.

Glencoe Party in the Park and Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Lakefront Park, 99 Park Ave., Glencoe. Games, inflatables, live music, food trucks and beer/wine sales. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Hosted by the Glencoe Park District. glencoeparkdistrict.com.

North Aurora's Independence Day Celebration: 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Riverfront Park, next to the village hall, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and picnic; ice cream truck will be on-site. Hello Weekend performs from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. State Street bridge will be closed from 9:30-10:30 p.m. northaurora.org.

Warrenville Fourth of July Celebration: 5-11 p.m. Monday, July 3, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. On Monday, the parade steps off at 6 p.m. and heads south on Warren Avenue, west on Warrenville Road, and south on Curtis Avenue, ending at Woodland Road. Kids' entertainment from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the pavilion and costume contest for adults at 8:30 p.m. New Odyssey performs from 7-8:30 p.m. and Centerfold from 9-11 p.m. On Tuesday, the Firecracker 5K Run is at 8 a.m. and the Sparkler 1-mile is at 8:45 a.m. The Cerny Series baseball game is at 10 a.m. The children's parade is at noon, heading south on Warren Avenue to the park. Warrenville Park District activities from 1-3 p.m. Fire department water fights at 2 p.m. Costume contest for kids at 3:30 p.m. Brass on Fire performs from 4:30-6 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 7:30-9:15 p.m. Fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Free. warrenville.il.us.

Lisle Independence Day Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Fletcher Rockwell performs from 5:30-7 p.m. and ARRA from 7:30-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, in Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Lawn games, concessions, small carnival rides, DJ entertainment and giveaways. Carnival ride tickets and wristbands available to purchase on-site. Fireworks at about 9 p.m. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Maine East High School, 2601 W. Dempster St., Park Ridge. Bring a picnic (no alcoholic beverages or grills allowed) to Maine East High School starting at 6:30 p.m. DJ and children's entertainment from 6:30-8 p.m.; live music at 8 p.m.; fireworks at dusk. prparks.org/Events/List/july-3rd-fireworks-celebration-2.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Monday, July 3, and Thursday, July 6, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and fireworks after the concerts. Heartache Tonight performs on Monday and King & Associates on Thursday. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Wauconda Fireworks Celebration: Dusk Monday, July 3, at the Village of Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Annual fireworks show. Rain date is July 5. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Firework shows after the Schaumburg Boomers games. boomersbaseball.com.

Tuesday, July 4

Elmhurst Running Club's 4 On the 4th: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Wilder Park in Elmhurst. Four-mile run at 7:15 a.m. and Kids' 1K for kids 5-12 at 8:20 a.m. Register at 4on4th.com/.

Freedom Four 4-Mile Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Family-friendly event for ages 5 or older. A portion of the proceeds go to the Friends of Glen Ellyn Parks' Scholarship Fund. $32 through Monday; $40 the day-of. Register at gepark.org/gepdevent/freedom-four-4-mile-run-walk/.

Great Western Freedom 4: 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W370 Dean St., St. Charles. Lazarus House's annual 4-mile competitive run at 8 a.m. and 2-mile scenic walk at 8:10 a.m. $28-$36 until Monday, July 3; $30-$40 the day-of. Register at lazarushouse.net/greatwesternfreedom4/.

Rotary Fun Run: 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Glencoe Train Station. The race is free, but advanced registration with the Glencoe Park District is encouraged. glencoeparkdistrict.com.

Sleepy Hollow 4th of July festival: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby from 9-11 a.m. at Lake Sharon; car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m. The Lennys will perform. Pie-eating contest at 2:30 p.m. Rain date is July 9. sleepyhollowil.org.

Elgin's Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Elgin. The parade, with the theme "'90s Throwback," starts at Slade and Douglas, continues south on Douglas to Highland Avenue, near city hall. cityofelgin.org/july4.

Vernon Hills July 4 Parade: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, steps off from Deerpath and Atrium drives, Vernon Hills. Marching units will follow a parade route south to Sullivan Drive and then west to Aspen, with a final destination of Hawthorn Elementary South, 430 Aspen Drive. vernonhills.org.

Aurora 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off at Benton and Broadway streets, north on Broadway Street (Route 25) to Downer Place, west on Downer to Middle Avenue, where the parade will conclude. The reviewing stand with the best viewing will be in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. aurora-il.org.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off from Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., and proceeds down Main Street to the Barrington Metra Lot in downtown Barrington. barrington-il.gov/visitors/special_events/fourth_of_july_parade.php.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off from the village hall, 12 S. Center St., east to Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street and ending at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., for Taste of the Towns food festival. bvilleparks.org/libertyfest/.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. The parade steps off at the intersection of Center Street and Wicke Avenue, then proceeds north on Center to Prairie Avenue, heads east on Prairie and then disbands at Prairie and Pearson Street. desplaines.org.

Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Arlington Heights. Parade steps off from Dunton and Oakton streets and travels south on Dunton to Miner and then east to Recreation Park. frontierdays.org.

Hawthorn Woods Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, on Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. Parade continues to the village hall. vhw.org.

Highland Park July 4 events: Throughout the day in various locations in Highland Park. Planned events include a Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. at city hall; a Community Walk at 11 a.m. at city hall or St. Johns and Elm; an Independence Day Community Picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Woods Park; a concert by Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band and entertainment at 7 p.m. at Wolters Field (entry starts at 5 p.m.); and a We Are Highland Park Drone Show at 9:30 p.m. at Wolters Field. cityhpil.com/july4.

Hinsdale Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off at Sixth and Garfield streets and heads north on Garfield to First Street, west on First to Grant Street, and south on Grant to Sixth. villageofhinsdale.org/fourthofjuly.

Hinsdale Fourth of July Family Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale. Arts and crafts fair, food vendors and free kids' activities, including balloon twisting, glitter tattoos, face painting, carnival games and inflatables from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hat Guys Band play family-friendly music from noon to 3 p.m. Free. villageofhinsdale.org/fourthofjuly.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Music, bands, beach (daily fee required), BYOB open carry wristbands for $5, food vendors and more. Fireworks launched over the lake at about 9:15 p.m. lakezurich.org.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade and Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Lisle Junior High, 5207 Center Ave., Lisle. Parade begins at the school and proceeds through downtown, ending at the village hall. Decorate your bike and bring it to the lineup from 9:30-9:45 a.m. Ice cream social at about 10:45 a.m. at Museums of Lisle Station Park, while supplies last. Music from the Lisle Community Band. villageoflisle.org.

Villa Park Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Presented by Villa Park VFW 2801 with the theme "Reflections." Parade heads west on Central to Harvard, south on Harvard to Madison, east on Madison to Summit, north on Summit to Park, and west on Park to Ardmore. invillapark.com.

Wheaton Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, on Main Street, Wheaton. The parade steps off at Hawthorne Boulevard and Main Street, and heads south on Main to Union Avenue, west on Union, south on Wheaton Avenue, east on Front Street to Cross Street, with the viewing stand off Front Street. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Winnetka Fourth of July Festivities: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Winnetka. The parade begins at Glendale Avenue and Elm Street at 10 a.m. Family-friendly festivities will follow on the Village Green at 525 Maple St. Fourthfest begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Skokie Playfields, 540 Hibbard Road. Fireworks at dark. villageofwinnetka.org.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, from Antioch Community High School to Popular Avenue on Route 83, Antioch. antioch.il.gov.

Lakemoor Fourth of July Parade: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, stepping off from the village hall, 28581 Route 120, Lakemoor. lakemoor.net.

Brookdale Neighbor Association Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Lineup at 10:30 a.m. at Hill Middle School, 1836 Brookdale Road, Naperville. The parade route is Langley to Bainbridge, Bainbridge to Foxhill, Foxhill to Manchester, Manchester to Brookdale, and Brookdale to Brookdale Racquet Club. aboutbrookdale.org/fourth-of-july-parade-picnic/.

Events on the Green: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Village Green Park, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. After the parade, join at Village Green Park for the traditional flag-raising ceremony, a children's flag parade, and the historic family foot races. Kona Ice will be handing out free ice cream to the first 600 kids. winpark.org.

Fourth of July trolley rides: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 p.m. All paid riders will get a free U.S. flag. $5-$8. foxtrolley.org.

Patriotic Celebration with the Chicago Brass Band Quintet: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. The Chicago Brass Band Quintet performs traditional American patriotic tunes following the July Fourth parade. (224) 512-4066 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off from Conyers Learning Center Parking lot at 2800 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. Parade exits the school parking lot to the east, proceeds north on Jay, west on Grove, north on Meadow, west on Kirchoff, right at Plaza Drive and ends in the Jewel parking lot. cityrm.org.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Parade: Noon Tuesday, July 4. Due to construction, the new route is on Fawell Boulevard, from Lambert Road to Park Boulevard, with the theme "Stars, Stripes and Smiles." The Grand Marshal is Billy Williams, a Major League Baseball player and coach. facebook.com/GlenEllyn4thOfJulyCelebration/ or glenellyn4thofjuly.org/.

Skokie July Fourth Parade: Noon Tuesday, July 4, at 5100 W. Oakton St., Skokie. Parade route is Niles Center and Lincoln, north to Oakton Street and east on Oakton to Oakton Park. Marching bands, floats and more. (847) 674-1500 or skokieparks.org.

Downers Grove Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Main and Grant streets, south on Main, ending at Warren Avenue, Downers Grove. Grand Marshal is TV host and reporter Jon Hansen. downers.us.

Glencoe Independence Day Parade: Steps off at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Glencoe, beginning at the intersection of South/Hawthorn, heading east on South, north on Vernon, east on Park, south on Village Court, and ending at Hazel Avenue. Rain or shine. villageofglencoe.org.

Northbrook Fourth of July Parade: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. The route will start just west of Westmoor School, near the intersection of Cherry Lane and Crestwood Drive, and will end at the village hall, 1225 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. northbrook.il.us/819/Community-Events.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration: 4-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Walk-around entertainment, crafts and bubbles for the kids, music, and 10 food trucks. Double display fireworks presentation at 9:30 p.m. Free. westmont.illinois.gov.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. Savor the Flavor food vendors will be open from 5-9:30 p.m. The Batavia Community Band performs from 8:30-9:15 p.m. A $10 donation for parking at both high school parking lots (off Wilson and Main). bataviafireworks.org.

Elgin Fourth of July concert and fireworks: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, along Grove Avenue and Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. The theme is "'90s Throwback." Food trucks will be parked on Grove Avenue. The free concert opens with What's Our Age Again, a Blink-182 cover band; How Rude!, '90s tribute band; and Larger Than Life: The Ultimate Boyband Tribute. Giant Lite-Brite wall. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. No outside alcohol or pets will be allowed at the concert and fireworks. Fireworks start at about 9:20 p.m. and will last approximately 20-30 minutes. cityofelgin.org/july4.

Itasca Fourth of July celebration: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, near I-390 and Park Boulevard in Itasca. The 26th annual celebration begins with local restaurants selling foods and beverages. The Maggie Speaks All-Stars perform from 6:45-9:45 p.m. Fireworks, synchronized to pop music, movie music and patriotic music broadcast on a concert-quality sound system, begin at 10 p.m. Free; on-site parking for a donation of $25 per car. itasca.com.

Skokie Fireworks Festival: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St., Skokie. Food vendors open at 5:30 p.m. Kids' games. Entertainment by The Empty Pockets at 6 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. (847) 674-1500 or skokieparks.org.

Fourthfest: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Skokie Playfield, 600 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Family activities, food trucks, and music from the Blooze Brothers before the fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. winpark.org.

Schaumburg Boomers July Fourth Fireworks Night: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Fireworks night. Tickets are $16-$55. boomersbaseball.com/.

St. Charles Fourth of July Celebration: 6-11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Music, food trucks and Glow Zone novelties for purchase. During the day, miniature golf, paddle wheel riverboat cruises, golfing, swimming and picnicking with refreshments for purchase in Pottawatomie Park. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. A full symphonic band will perform American, patriotic, traditional and Broadway selections, followed by the annual village fireworks display, launched from Buffalo Grove Golf Course. vbg.org.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. KC and The Sunshine Band performs. Free. elkgrove.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Community Park, at the intersection of South Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. The Bartlett Police Department will be conducting traffic control at certain intersections along South Bartlett Road and Stearns Road after the fireworks. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Batavia Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive, Batavia. Event begins at 5 p.m. with food vendors. The Batavia Community Band plays from 8:30-9:15 p.m. The sky concert, with fireworks set to music, runs from 9:30-10 p.m. bataviafireworks.org.

Naperville Community Fireworks Show: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Free fireworks show. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Oswego Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. oswegoil.org.

Waukegan Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Waukegan Harbor, 199 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Best places to watch include anywhere near the Dockside area, Green Town on the Rocks, the Harbor's parking lot at the end of Clayton, the government pier and some places on Waukegan Beach. Free. waukeganil.gov.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. facebook.com/GlenEllyn4thOfJulyCelebration/.

Huntley Independence Day Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Fireworks start at about 9:30 p.m.; come early for the festivities. huntley.il.us.

Lombard Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue, Lombard. villageoflombard.org.

St. Charles Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues, St. Charles. Annual fireworks will be launched from a new location. Best viewing locations will be on the south side of downtown St. Charles. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Woodstock Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock. Parking fee; use South Street entrance. Donations accepted for walk-ins; use the South Street or Jackson Street entrance. woodstockil.gov.

Wednesday, July 5

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Classical Blast performs. Food truck options for purchase. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Throwbacks perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Concert Band performs. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Good Clean Fun performs. Free. genevaparks.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Flat Cats performs. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa. Semple performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Gate opens at 6 p.m. See "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, July 6

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rotary Ribfest: 4:30-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 6-7; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Annual fest featuring professional pitmasters and vendors, carnival, business expo and more. Music from Starlight City at 6:45 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Thursday; Heart to Heartbreaker at 6:45 p.m. and Radio Gaga at 9 p.m. Friday; Everett Dean and the Lonesome Hearts at noon, Petty Kings at 2 p.m., Hi-Fi Superstar at 4:15 p.m., My Metal Heart at 6:30 p.m. and Asia, featuring John Payne, at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Mr. Myers Band at noon, Heartache Tonight at 2 p.m., and Boy Band Night at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Vendor Blender, featuring local crafters and entrepreneurs, runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult or active military with ID. rockinrotaryribfest.com.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 6, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Performances by Life Rhythms Drum Circle and Basement Band. cityhpil.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display a vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. The McHenry City Band performs from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 6, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, music, family activities and more. Blues Baby will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and a car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features a Craft and Vintage Fair. Ollie Bolds Soul Review and Motor City will perform. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars. barrington-il.gov.

Broadway in Your Backyard: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave., Chicago. Concert includes Chicago performers singing songs from the Broadway canon. For all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Adult-oriented fun night featuring drinks, music and entertainment. Goodly Creatures Theatre performs Shakespeare's comedy "Love's Labours Lost." The curtain goes up at 7 p.m., but seating begins on a first-come, first-served basis at 6 p.m. $12-$15. cantigny.org.

ItascaFest: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, July 6; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 7; noon to midnight Saturday, July 8; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in Washington Park, Irving Park and Rush Street, Itasca. Itasca Lions Club's annual festival. facebook.com/itascalions.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Old Town Park, Bloomingdale. Magician Mike Mauthe performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Tim Gleason Band will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Acoustic Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Mike & Traci of Good Clean Fun perform. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be canceled. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16, or palatineparks.org.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. The Chicago Experience performs. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bring a chair and snacks. Infinity performs. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 6-7, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Chain performs Thursday and Billy Elton performs Friday. Sponsored by Schwabe Group of Compass Real Estate. vah.com.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Marty "Big Dog" Mercer performs. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The concert theme is "Let's Dance." Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band One World, Many Voices: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Guest composers Robert Sheldon and Thomas Bough join Bruce Moss with music selections that are reflective and joyous. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.