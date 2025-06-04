Suspect in killings of Streamwood sisters faces first-degree murder charges

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Police officials said 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins of Bensenville was arrested Sunday evening in Downers Grove. He is the man wanted in connection with the stabbing deaths of two sisters last week in Streamwood.

The man who authorities say fatally stabbed his two younger sisters last week in their Streamwood home faces two counts of first-degree murder.

But defendant Jalonie Jenkins did not appear in court for his scheduled detention hearing.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Lorna Amado-Chevlin informed Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort Wednesday that the 25-year-old Streamwood man is hospitalized at Ascension Saint Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and is unable to appear in court.

In response, Mandeltort held his detention hearing over until Friday, June 6.

Amado-Chevlin did not reveal Jenkins’ condition or the reason for his hospitalization.

Police arrested him in Downers Grove Sunday, following a four-day manhunt which they launched after his sisters were found stabbed to death May 28.

He is charged with killing 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins, a nursing student, and 10-year-old Eyani Jones, who attended Parkwood Elementary School in Hanover Park.

Officers discovered their bodies about 7:50 p.m. May 28, in their home in the 1600 block of McKool Avenue, after a younger brother knocked on a neighbor’s door and the neighbor alerted police.

Police recovered Jenkins’ vehicle in Bensenville later that night, but did not find him until late Sunday, when the Major Case Assistance Team, U.S. Marshals and Streamwood police arrested him near a Downers Grove Metra station.

Tuesday, officers took him to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to authorities. Police did not elaborate on his condition or treatment.