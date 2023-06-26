When and where you can see Fourth of July fireworks displays in the suburbs

There are dozens of opportunities throughout the suburbs to view a fireworks display this week. Daily Herald File Photo

Fourth of July -- which falls on a Tuesday this year -- is almost here, and that means fireworks.

Here's a list of where you can see them each day leading up to July 4 and beyond.

Find all of our Fourth of July coverage at www.dailyherald.com.

Friday, June 30

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. June 30 at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. www.mplions.org.

Saturday, July 1

Bloomingdale Fireworks Show: Dusk Saturday, July 1, at the open space area of former the Indian Lakes golf course, 250 W. Schick Road. Seven food vendors and glow novelty vendor on-site. No shuttle service; on-site parking is first come, first-served. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Sleepy Hollow 4th of July Fireworks: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. Gates open at 7 p.m. Donation of $20 at the gate. facebook.com/sleepyhollowserviceclub.

Carol Stream Independence Day Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. carolstream.org.

Round Lake Beach Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way. rlbciviccenter.com.

Celebrate Fox Lake Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. foxlake.org.

Sunday, July 2

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2022 A man uses his cellphone to record fireworks at Oakton Community College in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines Fireworks: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Oakton Community College, 1600 E. Golf Road. Dance to the DJ and play yard games before the fireworks show. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. The event is weather dependent and updates will be communicated through Facebook at facebook.com/cityofdesplaines. Free. desplaines.org/july4.

Crystal Lake Independence Day fireworks: 9 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Regular beach admission, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; view admission rates on website. Fireworks admission rates after 2:30 p.m., $5 per person, free for children under 3. crystallakeparks.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 Crowds watch fireworks from Barrington High School in Barrington.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St. www.barrington-il.gov.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. northwestfourthfest.com.

Monday, July 3

Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks: 7 p.m. concert, 9:30 p.m. fireworks, Monday, July 3, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Roselle Independence Day Fireworks: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Food trucks along Bryn Mawr Avenue starting at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks display at dusk. Free. roselle.il.us.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: Monday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. It is recommended that spectators be parked by 8 p.m. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 3, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Best viewing available at RiverEdge Park (gates open at 7 p.m.) and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave. aurora-il.org.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest Fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 3, at Community Park, 250 E. Wood St. Fireworks are launched from behind the village hall. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration: Dusk Monday, July 3, at Maine East High School, 2601 W. Dempster St. www.prparks.org/Events/List/july-3rd-fireworks-celebration-2.

Wauconda Fireworks Celebration: Dusk Monday, July 3, at the Village of Wauconda, 101 N. Main St. Wauconda-il.gov.

North Aurora's Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Riverfront Park, next to the village hall, 25 E. State St. Music by party band Hello Weekend from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks about 9:30 p.m.; State Street bridge closed from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. northaurora.org.

Wheaton Independence Day Fireworks: 9 p.m. Monday, July 3, Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Lisle Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Community Park, 1800 Short St. Limited parking on-site; parking available at Riverview Drive & Short Street lot, Sea Lion Aquatic Park, Lisle Junior High School and the commuter lots in downtown Lisle. A ride share pickup and drop-off area at the Recreation Center, 1925 Ohio St. villageoflisle.org.

Taste of Oak Brook Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road. Before the show, live music by Sixteen Candles. oak-brook.org/375/Taste-of-Oak-Brook.

Tuesday, July 4

Schaumburg Boomers Fireworks Night: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. Fireworks night. Tickets run $16-$55. boomersbaseball.com.

Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road. A full symphonic band will perform American, patriotic, traditional and Broadway selections, followed by the annual village fireworks display. www.vbg.org.

Elk Grove Village Lions Club Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive. elkgrovelionsclub.org.

Lombard Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue. villageoflombard.org.

Morton Grove Days Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St. mortongrovedays.org.

Northbrook Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields. Come early and enjoy DJ entertainment and buy dessert from the on-site vendor at the Ed Rudolph Velodrome at 7 p.m. Eventgoers may bring their own food, nonalcoholic beverages, chairs, and/or blankets. www.northbrook.il.us/819/Community-Events.

Skokie Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St. www.skokieparks.org.

St. Charles Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues. New location this year. Viewing from the Fox River, Pottawatomie Park, and surrounding downtown. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Community Park, intersection of South Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 9:15 p.m. at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. lakezurich.org.

Rolling Meadows 4th of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Salk Park Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive. www.cityrm.org.

Vernon Hills Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, over Big Bear and Little Bear Lake, located within Century Park. vernonhills.org.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road. facebook.com/GlenEllyn4thOfJulyCelebration/.

Glenview 4th of July Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd. glenviewparks.org.

Winnetka Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road. Viewing for the fireworks will be on the turf at Skokie Playfield. www.winpark.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, along Grove Avenue and Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. cityofelgin.org/july4.

Batavia Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive. Event begins at 5 p.m. with food vendors. Batavia Community Band plays from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. The sky concert, with fireworks set to music, runs from 9:30 to 10 p.m. bataviafireworks.org.

Downers Grove-Woodridge Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Road. downers.us.

Huntley Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47. Party in the Park sponsored by Huntley Community Radio beginning at 7 p.m. huntley.il.us.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. www.mplions.org.

Mundelein Community Days Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Village Plaza Circle, 300 Plaza Circle. mundelein.org.

Naperville Community Fireworks Show: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road. For the fourth year in a row, Naperville is hosting a free fireworks show in celebration of Independence Day. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. lincolnshireil.gov.

Streamwood 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd. www.streamwood.org.

Warrenville Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road. Music from Brass on Fire from 4:30-6 p.m.; Hi Infidelity from 7:30-9:15 p.m. warrenville.il.us.

Waukegan Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Waukegan Harbor, 199 N. Harbor Place. waukeganil.gov.

Westmont Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive. Double display fireworks presentation. westmont.illinois.gov.

Woodstock Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. For $10, park in the park using the South Street entrance. Walk-ins use South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Donations welcome. Concessionaires will provide snacks and beverages. woodstockil.gov.

The annual Fourth of July celebration in Itasca features a large fireworks display. - Courtesy of Hamilton Partners

Itasca Independence Day Fireworks: 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, near I-390 and Park Boulevard. Synchronized to pop music, movie music and patriotic music. Admission is free; on-site parking for a donation of $25 per car. www.itasca.com.

Saturday, July 8

Pingree Grove Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the baseball complex, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. villageofpingreegrove.org.

Fox River Grove Fireworks: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane. Music from DJ Powers; glow accessories for sale; Cary-Grove Jaycees, Cary-Grove Masonic Lodge, and Fox River Grove Lions selling treats and cold drinks, along with My Sisters Tomato, Brother's BBQ, Girls Got Balls, Mario's Taco Cart, & My Funnel food trucks. foxrivergrove.org.