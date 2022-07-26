Festivals July 29-Aug. 5: Lake, DuPage and McHenry County Fairs, National Night Out and more

Starts before Friday

Lake County Fair: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 27-28; 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29-30; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Livestock barns, monster trucks, demolition derby, beer garden, expo hall, petting zoo, pig races, carnival rides and games, grandstand events, bingo, food and more. Music includes Judson Brown Band at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. Thursday, Six Speed Tranny at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Chapel Hill Band at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Peach's Beach Party at 5 p.m. Sunday. lcfair.com.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, July 2021 People walk along the midway during last year's Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

Lollapalooza 2022: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 28-31, at Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. More than 170 acts across nine stages, including Metallica at 8:15 p.m. Thursday; Machine Gun Kelly at 8:30 p.m. and Dua Lipa at 8:45 p.m. Friday; Kygo and Kaskade at 8:30 p.m. and J. Cole at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Charli XCX at 5:15 p.m. and Green Day at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. $350-$4,200. lollapalooza.com.

Dua Lipa headlines Lollapalooza at 8:45 p.m. Friday, July 29. The annual musical festival runs through Sunday, July 31, in Chicago's Grant Park. - Associated Press file Photo

Algonquin Founders' Days: 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 28-29; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Taste of Founders', business expo market and bazaar, carnival, cornhole tournament and more. Music from Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama at 7 p.m. Sunday. Founders' 5K and 10K walk/run with a "Christmas in July" theme is at 8 a.m. Sunday at Algonquin Middle School. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Free. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 Cousins Megan Kiggundu, then 11, and Kayla Crowder, then 7, laugh as they ride the Sizzler at the 2019 Algonquin Founders' Days.

Sugar Grove Corn Boil: 4-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 28-29; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Volunteer Park, 61 S. Main St., Sugar Grove. Craft show, food, corn, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, car show at 9 a.m. Sunday and more. Music from Whiskey Romance at 9:30 p.m. Friday; Semple at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Yaya's at 4 p.m. Sunday. Free shuttle service. sugargrovecornboil.org. Sugar Grove Park District 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Register at sgparks.org.

Wood Dale Prairie Fest: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 29; 2:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 2:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, near Wood Dale Junior High, 655 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. The 19th annual fest features food, carnival rides, kids' activities, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Music from The Moods at 6 p.m. and Fool House at 8 p.m. Thursday; Arra at 6 p.m. and 16 Candles at 9 p.m. Friday; Lounge Puppets at 7:30 p.m. and Jefferson Starship at 9:45 p.m. Saturday; and Heartache Tonight: The Eagles Concert at 5:15 p.m. and Heart to Heartbreaker: Saluting Women of Rock at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Gates open a half-hour prior to the show. Free. wooddale.com.

Friday, July 29

36th Annual Newberry Book Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, at the Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St., Chicago. Free indoor book fair. Browse through thousands of books in dozens of genres with many items priced at $3 or less (only debit and credit cards accepted). Free admission. newberry.org.

DuPage County Fair: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 29; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the DuPage County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Entertainment, animals, 4-H shows and exhibits, food, carnival rides and more. Music from The Fuze Band at 8 p.m. Friday; Cap-N-Funk and The Groove Train at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Two Beer Tommy Band at 6 p.m. Sunday. $10, $5 for kids 3-12 and seniors, and free for active military personnel with an ID. Mega pass is $30. dupagecountyfair.org.

Lake County Greek Fest: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 N. O'Plaine Road, Libertyville. Greek food and pastries and Greek music and dancing. saintdemetrioslibertyville.com.

Baklava is one of the many Greek delicacies that will be available at St. Demetrios' annual Greek Fest this weekend in Libertyville. - Daily Herald File Photo

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Summer Events at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 29, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. The show will be Get Science. For weather cancellations, check rainoutline.com or call (630) 225-7876, ext. 11. we-goparks.org.

Streamwood Summer Celebration: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 29; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Hoosier Grove Park, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Carnival rides, games, music, food, parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and more. Music from American English at 8:30 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Maggie Speaks at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free; tickets and wristbands for food, games and rides. streamwoodsummercelebration.org.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Déjà Vu will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Grafelman Park, 112 N. 5th St., West Dundee. Southern Draw will perform. Dundee Township Lions and Kona Ice will be selling food and drinks. Free. dtpd.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Watch "The Greatest Showman" and buy food from food trucks. shopgenevacommons.com.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, and Thursday, Aug. 4, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Bruce in the USA and Deadfest will perform Friday and American English will perform Thursday. Fireworks follow the Thursday show. rosemont.com.

Elgin Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Copper Springs Park, 380 Copper Springs Lane, Elgin. Screening of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," face painters, Spider-Man meet-and-greet sponsored by Fun Funky Fab. Local food trucks Inches Tacos and Cook's Ice Cream will be parked nearby. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. cityofelgin.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Wild Daisy will perform. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions and portable restrooms will be available. Free. palatineparks.org.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, in Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Blooze Brothers will perform. Free. vah.com.

Lakeside Pavilion Pop Music Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The show will be "Magic of Motown." (630) 942-4000 or AttheMAC.org.

Saturday, July 30

10th Annual Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Lake Bluff Village Green, 113 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff. Watch world-class cycling, plus a food court will be available from 4-8 p.m. and the Family Fun Ride starts at 4:30 p.m. For a schedule, visit lakebluffcriterium.com.

Art at the Glen: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31, at the Glen Town Center, 2030 Tower Drive, Glenview. More than 140 juried artists will showcase one-of-a-kind pieces in a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, wood, fiber and more. Nonstop live music on three stages and activities and art projects for kids. Free admission and parking. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Randolph Street Market Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31, at the Randolph Street Market, 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. European flea-market-style experience and midsummer extravaganza with a selection of antiques, art, jewelry, decor, retro home furnishings, global goods and more. There will be a variety of food and beverage options and live music. $10 in advance, $15 at the gate. Early access available at 9 a.m. for $25, with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago. randolphstreetmarket.com.

Wizarding Weekend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, 114 E. Wilson St., Batavia. A magical weekend of mischief, spells, potions and sweet treats, with mystifying activities and photo spots. downtownbatavia.com/batavia-boardwalk-shops.

Streamwood Summer Celebration Parade: Steps off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, from Bartlett Road and Streamwood Boulevard, and runs west on Streamwood Boulevard to the festival grounds at Hoosier Grove Park, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. streamwoodsummercelebration.org.

Algonquin Founders' Days Christmas In July Reindeer Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30. The 59th annual Algonquin Founders' Days parade steps off at Eastgate Drive, proceeds west on Route 62, south on Main Street, and west on Washington Street. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Summer Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Crafts, games and other food-themed activities. Free. elmhurstpubliclibrary.evanced.info.

Homegrown Arts & Music Festival: Noon to midnight Saturday, July 30, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. 10th annual daylong celebration of original artists and musicians from Chicago and the suburbs. homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com.

End of Summer Carnival: 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Dolphin Cove Family Aquatic Center, 300 N. Kennedy Drive, Carpentersville. Games, raffles and prizes at the pool to wrap up summer. Regular admission prices apply. exploreelginarea.com/event/end-of-summer-carnival.

Madrigal Family Fiesta: 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Dream Hall, 51. S. Grove St., Elgin. Meet and greet the Madrigals and take part in a singalong. $20 per child. RSVP required. exploreelginarea.com/event/madrigal-family-fiesta.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Family Fun Festival: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Joliet City Center, 103 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Music from gospel artists Chrysann Moore, Shanon and Terry and the Sounds of Joy. Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door, free for kids 12 and younger. includingyouinc.org.

Geneva Shakespeare in the Park: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Island Park, off Route 25, Geneva. Elgin-based Goodly Creatures Theatre performs "The Tempest." The park opens at 4 p.m. for picnicking before the performance. Free. Sponsored by the Geneva Cultural Arts Commission. geneva.il.us.

Lombard Cruise Nights/Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show, and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. Generation Rocks will perform. villageoflombard.org.

Cantigny Outdoor Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Cantigny First Division Museum Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The West Suburban Symphony Orchestra will perform "Cinema Classics." cantigny.org.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday, July 31

Bike Huntley: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at Town Square and Coral Street, Huntley. Check-in/registration is at 10 a.m. Ride about 8-9 miles along Huntley's path system and some streets and check out village parks. Picnic at the Town Square and meet residents and Huntley police. huntley.il.us.

Cantigny Red Oak Vintage Baseball Festival: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Root for the DuPage Plowboys during the Baseball Festival pitting multiple teams from the Midwest against each other. Free. cantigny.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Music from Libido Funk Circus at 3 p.m. and Mariachi Herencia de Mexico at 7 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Illinois Brass Band Summer Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Listen to marches, pop, patriotic, Broadway, classical, Americana and brass band favorites. Bring a chair or blanket and picnic lunch. No alcohol. Free. illinoisbrassband.org/.

Lakeside Pavilion Family Series: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Features "Artrageous!" a creative explosion of live art, rock concert, comedy and black light fused into one magical experience. Part of the 2022 Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series. (630) 942-4000 or AttheMAC.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Judson Brown will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Sundays on the Square: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, on Woodstock Square, Cass and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Arranmore will perform. offsquaremusic.org.

Wheeling Summer Events: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Hi Infidelity will perform. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Concerts in Your Park: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Cantore Park, 2507 Warm Springs Lane, Naperville. Feel Good Party Band will perform. goodcleanfunband.com or napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Monday, Aug. 1

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library at 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Music from School of Rock on Monday and Howard and the White Boys on Thursday. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Sharon Payne of Algonquin leans in to pet a goat during the 2021 McHenry County Fair in Woodstock. - Courtesy of Shaw Media Local News Network

McHenry County Fair: Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 6; and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Features 4-H, livestock and nonlivestock shows, educational displays, vendors, a carnival and a variety of entertainment, including a pageant, bull riding, demolition derby and more. Daily admission: $10 for adults; $5 for seniors 60 and older, veterans and kids 6-12; and free for kids 5 and younger. Season pass: $30. mchenrycountyfair.com.

Fox Lake National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Lakefront Park, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. See police, fire and public works vehicles, plus there will be games and activities for kids during this evening of public safety and community partnership. foxlake.org.

Bartlett National Night Out: 5-8: p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Picnic in the Park. bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out.

Des Plaines National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, behind the Des Plaines Police Department, 1418 Miner St., Des Plaines. Join the Des Plaines Police and Fire departments at National Night Out. Des Plaines Police Department tours, K-9 demonstration, Lutheran Services Comfort Dogs, games, kids' activities, courtesy of the Des Plaines Park District, and car seat safety checks and installations. Free. desplaines.org/.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, August 2021 Alexa Guerrero, then 5, holds on tight while riding a mechanical bull during the 2021 National Night Out celebration in Elgin.

Elgin National Night Out/Movie in the Park: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. There will be a variety of activities, including a character meet-and-greet with Carl and Ellie sponsored by Fun Funky Fab. Screening of "Up" at 8:30 p.m. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Hoffman Estates National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Visit the station and talk with officers and police staff while enjoying food, drinks, music, games, K-9 demonstrations, touch-a-vehicle and more. hoffmanestates.org/.

Naperville National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. During its 26th annual Night Out Against Crime, the city of Naperville encourages residents to join in cookouts, block parties, neighborhood walks and more. naperville.il.us/nno.

Wauconda National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Join the Village of Wauconda Police Department and other community organizations for a family night featuring emergency and utility vehicles, games, food, raffles, prizes, music and more. facebook.com/WaucondaNNO/about.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, August 2021 Officer Edwin Alva, facing in center, and Officer Miguel Barron join in a line dance during last year's National Night Out celebration in Elgin. This year's event takes place Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Arlington Heights National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. Family entertainment, police K9s, food trucks and more. Free. ahpd.org/events/national-night-out/.

Buffalo Grove Park District National Night Out: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Live music from Hi Infidelity from 6:30-9 p.m. a business expo, giveaways, meet-and-greet with Buffalo Grove Fire and Police departments, food trucks, a food drive and fireworks at 9 p.m. Free. bgparks.org/national-night-out/.

Mount Prospect National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Lions Memorial Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Police Department and Mount Prospect Park District, the event includes drug and crime prevention information, emergency vehicles on display, entertainment on the Band Shell stage, community organizations and food from local vendors. (847) 870-5650 or experiencemountprospect.org/.

Wheeling National Night Out: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion and Family Aquatic Center, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Hosted by the Wheeling Park District and Wheeling Police Department, meet police officers, learn about local crime- and drug-prevention efforts and more. Free. (847) 465-3333 or wheelingparkdistrict.com/.

Addison National Night Out: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Features food from up to nine local restaurants, a free concert featuring the Blooze Brothers and children's rides. Visit with members of the Addison Police Department Crime Prevention Unit. Touch a Truck will be available along Army Trail Road. ithappensinaddison.com.

Glendale Heights National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Civic Center, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights. Features a police dunk tank, games, McGruff, and emergency apparatus demonstrations by the Glenside and Bloomingdale fire protection districts. Versity Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the village hall training room. Free grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, soft drinks and snacks served by Glendale Heights police, village officials and the Glendale Heights Junior Woman's Club. Free. ghprf.com.

Highland Park National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at city hall, 1707 St. John's Ave., Highland Park. Kids' games and activities, giveaways, demonstrations, music, and a chance to get to know Highland Park police officers. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Northbrook National Night Out: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Sponsored by the Northbrook Park District and the Northbrook Police Department, the event includes DJ entertainment, free hot dogs and drinks, games and raffles. The event will be canceled for inclement weather. nbparks.org/.

Prospect Heights National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Sponsored by the Prospect Heights Park District, Police Department and Fire Protection District, the event includes free open swim, food and drinks, games, prizes, music and more. (847) 394-2848 or prospect-heights.il.us/.

Rolling Meadows National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Helicopter candy drop, circus performers, face painting, Touch-A-Truck, food and promotional items, while supplies last. Plus, fireworks (rescheduled from July 4). Free. cityrm.org/.

Schaumburg National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Visit with local police, other neighborhood organizations and businesses from 6-7 p.m. There will be a DJ, games and contests, plus grilled concessions and drinks for purchase. There will be open swim at Meineke Pool from 7-8 p.m. parkfun.com.

Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Classic rock band Hi Infidelity will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase. bgparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 2, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Wild Daisy will perform. Check the website for weekly food truck schedule. Free. crystallakeparks.org

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 2, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The Wayouts will perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. lcfpd.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

South Elgin Family Concerts: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Miss Jamie will perform. Food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Summer Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Retro cars, food, drinks and music. Freewill offering for concessions will be accepted. cvlutheran.org.

The Four C Notes will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Arbor Evenings concert series at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. - Courtesy of Marriott Lincolnshire

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. The Four C Notes will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

Northbrook Days: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at downtown Northbrook's West Metra Commuter Lot, 1401 Shermer Road, Northbrook. The 98th festival offers carnival rides, bags tournament, children's activities, food, beverages and nightly raffle drawings. Music from Mr. Blotto from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday and Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials from 6:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10. Benefits the Northbrook Civic Foundation. northbrookdays.com/.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features Wild Daisy. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Usher Park, 201 S. Walnut, Itasca. The Beatelles will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst. Good Clean Fun will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Peg Bond Center (Batavia Riverwalk), 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Feel Good Party Band will perform. Wine and food will be available. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Wednesday Night Live! Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Hanover Park Sports Complex, 1200 Sycamore, Hanover Park. The Dynamix will perform. Free. hpil.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 3 and 5, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Features Allegro Community Chorus on Wednesday and 7th heaven on Friday. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions and portable restrooms will be available. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Windy City Smokeout: Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. A barbecue and country music festival featuring live country music and beer. Performers include Willie Nelson & Family Thursday, Tim McGraw Friday, Sam Hunt Saturday and Miranda Lambert Sunday. windycitysmokeout.com.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 4, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Gerry Field & Friends and Louie In The Middle will perform. Order food from food trucks. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, cars, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks of streets closed off and dedicated to classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, outside the Kane County Courthouse, off Third Street, Geneva. Car collectors will showcase their vintage rides. Enjoy 1950s music and vote on your favorite make and model. Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. geneva.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Summer Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Glenwood/Crescent parking lot in Glen Ellyn. Music from Kid Whiskey from 6-7:15 p.m. and Gone Country from 7:30-9 p.m., local craft beer from Two Hound Red and food from local restaurants. Free. glenellynchamber.com/summer.

Live at the Lake: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Tony Maguire and Brian Gillham of Farkus will perform at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and picnic dinner. Free. dpparks.org.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concerts from Karla and the Phat Cats at 6:30 p.m. and Strung Out at 8 p.m. Plus, children's rides, food from up to nine Addison restaurants, and the Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. will feature a craft and vintage fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Mr. Blotto will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Libido Funk Circus will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. No Turn on Red will perform. Free. vernonhills.org/98/Arbortheater-Concerts.

Antioch Classic and Custom Car Show: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The Sting Rays will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street, St. Charles. The PriSSillas will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. hoffmanestatesarts.com/page-2.