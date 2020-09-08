Suburbs to observe Sept. 11 with virtual and in-person ceremonies

The following observances will be held throughout the suburbs in remembrance of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Batavia

The Batavia Overseas Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 and Auxiliary invite the community to a Patriot Day tribute on Friday, Sept. 11, on the lawn at 645 S. River Road, Batavia. Bring a comfy chair. Friendly dogs are welcome. Beverages and food for sale starting at 5 p.m., with music by Bill Gray at 6:30 p.m. and a memorial reflection at 7 p.m. Honor 9/11 and post 9/11 veterans and first responders. Most local police and fire departments have been invited. U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bill Gray will be performing a patriotic playlist. He has played at the "Riffs on the Rivers" concert series twice. Visit vfw1197.org.

Des Plaines

Due to social distancing rules, the city of Des Plaines will hold a virtual Patriot Day ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11. There will be not be a ceremony at the Civic Center this year. Check www.desplaines.org for a link to the 2020 Des Plaines Patriot Day Ceremony virtual event.

Elmhurst

The city of Elmhurst will host a virtual 9/11 Ceremony. It will be posted on ElmhurstTV YouTube Channel on Friday, Sept. 11. Visit www.youtube.com/user/elmhursttv.

Glendale Heights

The village of Glendale Heights remembers Patriot Day on Friday, Sept. 11, with a silent parade of first responder vehicles, followed by a candlelight service at 7:15 p.m. at the flagpoles at Camera Park (note the new location due to COVID-19 and social distancing). Mayor Linda Jackson, village board trustees, police and fire personnel and neighbors join together for a moment of silence and reflection to remember those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Wear a face covering and practice social distancing. For details, call (630) 909-5303.

Hanover Park

The village of Hanover Park invites residents to join a Facebook Live event to remember and honor the first responders who responded to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as all first responders who have given their lives in service to their communities. It will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at www.Facebook.com/VillageofHanoverPark.

Lombard

In efforts to help keep first responders safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lombard Fire Department will not hold a public 9/11 event this year. Residents wishing to pay tribute may participate in a moment of silence from their homes at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the north tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Visit villageoflombard.org.

Naperville

A Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, along the Naperville Riverwalk, marking the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The event, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Naperville, begins at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial behind the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. It will feature a tolling of the Millennium Carillon bells, music from the Naperville Municipal Band and ceremonial duties performed by the Naperville Firefighters Highland Guard and a combined Color Guard.

Speakers include Exchange Club President Ron Amato, Exchange Club Americanism Committee member Marty Walker, Mayor Steve Chirico, Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis and Police Chief Robert Marshall. The national anthem and another musical number will be performed by a member of the Young Naperville Singers.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets, wear face masks at all times and maintain a distance of at least six feet between groups. The event will be live streamed on NCTV17 and on its website, www.nctv17.com.

Roselle

Roselle Mayor Andy Maglio signed a proclamation designating Sept. 11 as Patriot Day in Roselle. "September 11, 2001, is a day in our history that we should all remember. Please remember all those who lost their lives, and all those who keep us all safe daily," Maglio said. Roselle United Methodist Church is holding a Sept. 11 Memorial Observance at noon outside the church, 206 S. Rush St., Roselle. Call the church office at (630) 529-1309 for details.

Rosemont

The Rosemont Public Safety Department has traditionally held a 9/11 ceremony in remembrance of those lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, they are not hosting a public event. However, they will still be remembering those lost with a private ceremony at the fire house.

Streamwood

Each Streamwood fire station will hold a bell ceremony the morning of Sept. 11. While there will not be a public ceremony this year, residents are invited to step outside and listen to take a moment to remember the victims and survivors. Visit www.streamwood.org.

Wauconda

Wauconda Mayor Lincoln Knight will lay a wreath at the village's Heroes of Freedom Memorial about 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and then he'll observe a moment of silence. The memorial is on Main Street south of Route 176.

Westmont

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a public Westmont Remembers the Fallen Heroes of September 11, 2001, event this year. Village staff will conduct a private Patriot Day remembrance to honor those who perished when our nation was under attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Blood drives

Lisle

The Lisle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5696 will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at a mobile coach parked at 1209 Lisle Place. Appointments greatly appreciated; walk-ins welcome as the schedule and social distancing allow. Every attendee must wear a mask. To schedule, go to www.versiti.org/IL, load the Versiti Donor app, or call (800) 7TO-GIVE. The SARS COV-2 antibody test, AKA COVID-19 Antibody Test (CAT), will be performed on all blood donations as part of standard testing. Every donation will save up to three lives.

Palatine

The village of Palatine will host a memorial ceremony Friday to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will be held at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial at the corner of North Brockway and West Slade streets in downtown Palatine. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional assembly of firefighters and police officers will not take place. Members of the public who attend are asked to strictly follow social distancing guidelines. The Palatine Fire Department's honor guard will march to the memorial site from Fire Station 85, 39 E. Colfax St. Upon their arrival, the ceremony will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and will last about 20 minutes. The honor guard will place a wreath at the memorial and perform a ceremonial ringing of the bell to signify firefighters' last call of duty. The village will record the event, which will be available on the village's Facebook page, website and public access Channel 6 throughout September.

Gurnee

After a long hiatus, the Gurnee Fire Department will be hosting a blood drive outside of Station 2 located at 6581 Dada Drive. The blood drive will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, in two blood mobiles from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to the current pandemic, extra precautions in accordance with CDC guidelines will be in place. All donors are also required to wear a mask and make an appointment prior to arriving.

Use group code G110 when making your appointment.

All successful donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Those individuals will also be entered into a raffle for a $50 gift card to Kaiser's Pizza & Pub Gurnee. For more information, or to schedule your appointment, visit vitalant.org.