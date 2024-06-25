Festivals June 28 to July 4: Frontier Days, July 4 fests and fireworks, summer concerts and more

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Palatine fireworks at Community Park light up the large crowd and carnival on Monday, July 3, 2023 as seen from a drone 150 feet in altitude looking northwest.

Starts before Friday

Wauconda Fest: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 27; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 28; noon to midnight Saturday, June 29; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Food, craft show, carnival rides, bags tournament and more. Live music including 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7 p.m. and ARRA at 9:30 p.m. Friday; Glory Days at 2 p.m., Johnny Russler & Beach Bums at 4 p.m., Oh Yes! at 7 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and Rosie and The Rivets at 5 p.m. and Bella Cain at 7 p.m. Sunday. Car expo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5 for all four days. waucondaparks.com/wauconda-fest.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Take a spin on a carnival ride when Wauconda Fest returns Thursday through Sunday, June 27-30, at Cook Park.

WeGo Railroad Days: 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday, June 27; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, June 28; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, June 29; and 2:30-10 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., West Chicago. Carnival, live music, beer garden, food, kids’ activities and fireworks at dusk Saturday. Headliners include Josh Spinner at 9 p.m. Thursday, Fueled by Emo at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Sacred Dawn at 9 p.m. Saturday and Alexis Valdez at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. westchicagorailroaddays.com.

Friday, June 28

Millennium Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 28-30, at Lake Street and Michigan Avenue, Chicago. Shop from more than 140 juried artists and artisans. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/millennium-art-festival.

Tots in the Park: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Alcott Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove. Miss Jamie’s Farm will perform. Bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, performances will be held inside the Alcott Center. Free. bgparks.org/tots-in-the-park.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

The Black Aura: A Weekend of Liberation and the Arts: 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 28, and 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Kehrein Center for the Arts, 5628 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago. Performances, documentaries, workshops featuring local artists intended to highlight the aura of “Blackness” and reflect the resilience and humanity of Black people in the arts. Day 2 includes a concert featuring Kori Coleman (D’Composed), Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton and Jasmine Barnes. Admission is free for day 1 and $55 for day 2. Tickets can be purchased for drinks, VIP packages and more. kcachicago.org.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. See classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, convertibles and timeless classics. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

Glen Ellyn Summer Break at the Lake: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Live music by 7th heaven, drinks from local Glen Ellyn vendors and food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets. No outside food/drinks permitted. Gates open at 5 p.m. and concert takes place from 7-9 p.m. Presale tickets available until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, for $10. Day-of entry is $15. Purchase at gepark.org/register.

Plainfield Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 28; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 29; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, on Lockport Street, Plainfield. Carnival with rides, a food court, beer and wine, live music, a bags tournament on Sunday and more. Music includes Simple Men and Southern Nights on Friday, Final Say and More on Saturday and Common Allies on Sunday. $5 entry after 5 p.m. theplainfieldfest.com.

Skyline Sessions Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Wave Wall Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Performances by Rotundos at 5 p.m. and Fundamental Kink/Minji at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30 and 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at various locations in Wheaton. Friday: Stirred not Shaken at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette’s Creperie, 211 W. Front St., Wheaton, and the Jukebox Heroes at 6 p.m. under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. Saturday: Wheaton Dad Band at 2 p.m. and Lionel Moe Band at 6 p.m. under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. For a schedule, see downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Main Street train station in Downers Grove. Connie Cipher performs. Full schedule at downtowndg.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, and Wednesday, July 3, on 1st Street Plaza, St. Charles. Performances by Paul and Jay on Friday and Joey Wilbur on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

First Friday Summer Dances: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Schaumburg’s Towne Square, 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Dance lessons by Schaumburg Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; live music and dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Out of Storage Band will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Riffs on the River: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Batavia VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St., Batavia. Live music on the fourth Friday of the month. vfw1197.org.

Music on Maple: 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, in the William J. Mueller Gazebo at the Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Lombard Historical Society’s summer series features singer/songwriter Angela James. Bring a lawn chair. Free. Register: lombardhistory.org.

Taylor Dance Party: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Taylor Swift-themed all-ages dance party with music, giveaways and more. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series — Main Stage Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience will perform. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Saturday, June 29

Rock ’n’ Run the Runway: 8 a.m. and 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Chicago Executive Airport, 1080 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. The day will start with a 5K run at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile walk and resumes at 5 p.m. with food trucks, beer and wine, live music by Wildfire at 6 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 8:15 p.m., kids’ entertainment and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free admission. rocknruntherunway.com.

Youth Fishing Derby: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Jericho Lake, 39W365 Jericho Road, Aurora. Fishing for all ages and skill levels, followed by a hot dog lunch, prizes and more. Limited fishing poles available. Free. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Premier Card Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Trading Card Show Promotions event with over 200 tables featuring an array of trading cards and other related collectibles, from sports to non-sports, vintage to modern, and high-end to bargain boxes. Hourly door prizes. $2; free for kids 12 and younger; free parking. premiercardshows.com/copy-of-dupage-county.

Carpentersville Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Annual parade starts at South Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, continues east on Main, south on Washington Avenue to Spring Street, and east on Spring to Carpenter Park. cville.org.

Dog Days: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. More than 25 vendors selling items for dogs, plus multiple rescue agencies. Free admission. For $10 per person, there’s kids’ arts and crafts, educational sessions about your pet, demos by local training groups, a Frisbee-catching dog, the Aurora police bloodhound, dog parade with awards and more. Leashed dogs welcome. abbeyfarms.org.

Hidden Gems Garden Walk: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in Libertyville. Hosted by the Town and Country Garden Club of Libertyville, the walk features five area gardens, with nature-themed artists selling their work at each site. Proceeds fund community plantings, Libertyville Food Pantry, and scholarships for Lake County students studying horticulture/environmental sciences. $20; $25 the day of the walk. towncountrygardenclub.com/gardenwalk.

Historic House Bike Tours of Lombard: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Join the Lombard Historical Society and Retro Glow Cycles for a guided, one-hour tour of select historic homes (outside only) that are recognized for their age (over 100 years old), architectural integrity and/or prominent historic residents. $20; $5 for kids. Register: lombardhistory.org.

Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30, on the grounds of Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. The 64th juried art fair, sponsored by the Naperville Woman’s Club, features over 100 artists working in painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, sculpture, wood, jewelry, fiber arts, glass, metal and ceramics. Also, chamber music from local musicians, food and adult beverages, and art-oriented interactive experiences for the family, including the Petite Picasso area, and photo opportunities to become part of a painting masterpiece. Free. NWCfineartfair.org.

Celebrate Fox Lake: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a parade at 11 a.m., live music, food and drinks, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Navy Pier Pride offers a day of events celebrating inclusivity and support for the LGBTQIA+ community on Saturday, June 29, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. at Navy Pier in Chicago. Courtesy of Navy Pier

Navy Pier Pride: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Full-day event celebrates diversity, inclusivity and support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Pier-wide activities include live music, dance, storytelling, educational programs, on-site resources from community partners, performances by The Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, The Lakeside Pride Marching Band and Party Noir and more. Free. navypier.org.

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. Grand finale of the concert series in which the eight acts that won the previous rounds compete at a grand finale concert. Free. bitterjesterfoundation.org/bitter-jester-music-festival-info.

Downtown Wheaton Craft Beer Crawl: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in downtown Wheaton. Second annual event features local brews to sample at shops and restaurants, plus live music from The Wheaton Dad Band. Includes 10, 4-ounce samples of craft beers. $35. Tickets: downtownwheaton.com/events.

North­west Pride Fest: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Trick­ster Cul­tur­al Cen­ter, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaum­burg. Live enter­tain­ment, activ­i­ties, local com­mu­ni­ty resources and more. Hosted by Ken­neth Young LGBTQ+ Cen­ter & Trick­ster Cul­tur­al Cen­ter. kennethyoung.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Taste of Grayslake: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Central Park, 477 N. Lake St., Grayslake. Music, food from local vendors and more. Free. glpd.com.

Wave Wall Wax: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Chicago DJs mix it up with house and dance music on Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Stage. Featuring TRQPiTECA and Party Noire. Free. navypier.org.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Celebrating its 25th season with classic and custom cars night, live music and kids’ activities, including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Reckless will perform rock, pop, dance and country music. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra’s “Flavors of France”: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Guest conductor Stephen Squires conducts a concert celebrating the musical legacy of 19th-century France, with works by Hector Berlioz, Georges Bizet, Jacques Offenbach, Charles Gounod, Claude Debussy and Camille Saint-Saëns. To celebrate July Fourth, there will be a selection of works by Leroy Anderson, Aaron Copland, John Williams and George Gershwin. Seating is on the lawn outside the First Division Museum. Free with paid parking ($15). Picnics welcome, concessions available. dupagesymphony.org.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Field of Honor: Saturday, June 29, through Thursday, July 4, at Seven Gables Park, 1750 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. U.S. flags will fly in solemn formation, with each flag representing an individual and telling a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in the U.S. active-duty military, fallen servicemen and women, first responders, Heroes in Our Lives, veterans and Hometown Heroes. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Sunday, June 30

Calibre Car Show: 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday, June 30, at The Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Themed car show featuring J-LIGN cars and coffee. Free. shopthearb.com/events.

Glenview Summer Fest: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Lehigh Avenue and Jackman Park, Glenview. Antique cars, the Glenview Fire Department’s fire pole, entertainment, kid-friendly activities, crafts, a beer tent and more. Free. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Lazy River 5K: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, June 30, at Splash Country Water Park, 195 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. A special social race that is loosely timed for bragging rights. Finishers will receive medal-type awards. $13 residents, $15 nonresidents in advance; $15/$17 day of. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Bloomingdale Maker’s Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the parking lot of Old Town, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Features over 60 local vendors (home decor, jewelry, blankets, clothes and more), food trucks and live music. Rain or shine. facebook.com/thebloomingdalemakersmarket.

Waukegan Park District’s American Independence Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Steps off from Franklin Street and Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Parade will travel north to Jack Benny Drive and Sheridan Road. The Grand Marshal will be State Sen. Adriane Johnson. Free. waukeganparks.org/parade.

Live On The Lake Music Series: 2 p.m. to closing Sunday, June 30, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Chicago Latin Groove at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at 5:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Earth to Mars: The Bruno Mars Experience will perform. $20 per car. cantigny.org/events.

U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Memorial Park band shell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The 90-minute concert features the unit’s 45-member concert band performing an all-ages concert. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Wheeling’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Mellencougar performs. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Des Plaines Fourth of July Fireworks: Gates open at 7 p.m.; fireworks at dusk Sunday, June 30, at Oakton College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines. DJ and yard games before the fireworks. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Light refreshments and glow products for purchase. No alcohol and no pets. Free; weather dependent. desplaines.org/july4.

Monday, July 1

Lords Park Zoo Family Concerts: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. The Folker Duo performs. Bring chairs, blankets and lunch. Free. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Mount Prospect Community Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Lions Park Bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Free. mppd.org/community-band.

Tuesday, July 2

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. One Foot in the Groove will perform. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs. No outside alcohol allowed. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Voices in Harmony performs. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, as part of the Downers Grove Park District’s Summer Concert Series. Courtesy of Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts on the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Billy Elton will perform. Free. huntley.il.us.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Stiner Pavilion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/4th-of-july-fireworks.

Wednesday, July 3

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Park opens at 3 p.m. Food vendors open at 5 p.m. Live music by Bossydog at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks. lakezurich.org.

Red, White & BOOM!: 4-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in the Spring Lake Park neighborhood. Wednesday features food, an interactive DJ, performances by the Lincolnshire Bolts at 5 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 7:30 p.m. and more. Thursday features a 5K race at 8 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., cardboard boat regatta at noon at Spring Lake Park and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The annual Frontier Days festival returns to Recreation Park in Arlington Heights Wednesday through Sunday, July 3-7.

Frontier Days Festival: Events start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4; 5 p.m. Friday, July 5; 8 a.m. Saturday, July 6; and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, food, live entertainment, soccer 3v3 tournament, Stampede Run/Walk, Teen Battle of the Bands, marketplace, family activities and more. Main Stage entertainment begins at 8 p.m. and includes: July 3: 7th heaven; July 4: Plain White T's; July 5: Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press; July 6: Hoobastank; and 7:30 p.m. July 7: American English. Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. frontierdays.org.

Hometown Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, July 3; noon to midnight Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Live bands, food vendors, beverages, carnival, business expo and craft fair, Family Day, fireworks at dusk on Friday and more. Music from Radio Gaga at 10 p.m. July 3, Mike and Joe at 10 p.m. July 4, 7th heaven at 5 p.m. and Bucket Number Six at 10 p.m. July 5, Feudin’ Hillbillies at 10 p.m. July 6 and more. Free. For the full schedule, see palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

North Aurora Independence Day celebration: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Good Clean Fun performs from 6-9 p.m., with the fireworks around 9:30 p.m. northaurora.org.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, (carnival only) at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival, live entertainment, parade at 9 a.m. Thursday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Kids’ Zone, bingo, food vendors and more. Main stage entertainment includes Ken Dix at 5:30 p.m. and Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m. July 5 and Serendipity at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 and 10 p.m. July 6. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Warrenville Fourth of July Celebration: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. The Fourth of July Parade, with the theme “Hometown Pride!,” steps off at 6 p.m. Wednesday from downtown, travels south on Warren Avenue, west on Warrenville Road, south on Curtis Avenue, ending at Woodland Road. Music from Centerfold Band at 7 p.m. and TNT — Chicago at 9 p.m. Wednesday and Brass on Fire at 4:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. On Thursday, the Firecracker 5K Run is at 8 a.m., the Sparkler 1 mile is at 8:45 a.m., the children's parade is at noon, and fire department water fights are at 2 p.m. Also, kids’ activities, horseshoe contest, sack races, a hula hoop contest, food, drinks, entertainment and more. Fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Free. warrenville.il.us.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Kids’ rides, concessions and DJ entertainment. Fireworks at dusk. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

DJ Suavesmooth will play music for the Fourth of July Celebration from 6-9:45 p.m. at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

Aurora Independence Day fireworks: Gates open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in downtown Aurora. Best viewing available at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. From 6-9:45 p.m., DJ Suavesmooth will be at RiverEdge and DJ Pena will be at McCullough. Accessible by foot to both parks, Wilder Park and Promenade will host a food truck court starting at 5 p.m. aurora-il.org/1238/4th-of-July-Fireworks.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival: 6-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; 1-11 p.m. Thursday, July 4; 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 5; and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Join the Mount Prospect Lions Club for the 86th annual Fourth of July Festival. Food, beer, live entertainment, carnival and more. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 4 and 7. Entertainment includes: High Infidelity at 9 p.m. July 3, Deja Vu at 9 and 10 p.m. July 4, Tennessee Whiskey at 9 p.m. July 5, LP Vinyl at 9 p.m. July 6, and Chicago Experience at 8:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 7 and more. mplions.org.

Wauconda Community Fireworks: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Music, food for purchase and fireworks at dusk. Free. waucondachamber.org.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Vintage Swing Band will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Batavia’s River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Kashmir will perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Wine, beer and food for purchase. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa. Nashville Electric Company will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The band’s “Patriotic” concert. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. napervilleband.org.

Thursday, July 4

Elmhurst Running Club’s 4 On the 4th: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Wilder Park in Elmhurst. Four-mile run at 7:15 a.m. and Kids’ 1K for ages 5-12 at 8:20 a.m. Register at 4on4th.run/.

Glen Ellyn Freedom Four 4-Mile Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. start Thursday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Run or walk the scenic course at Lake Ellyn Park. Benefits the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s Scholarship Fund. $27-$40. Register at FreedomFourRun.com.

Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Techny Prairie Park & Fields, 1750 Techny Road, Northbrook. Certified 5K course through Techny Prairie Park and Fields and Meadowhill Park. Winners receive medals, and preregistered participants receive a dry-fit T-shirt and gift bag. Liberty Lap Fun Run one-mile for junior joggers is at 8:30 a.m. The course starts and finishes at the same location as the 5K. Runners receive a T-shirt, gift bag and a miniature American flag at the finish line. Registration required. nbparks.org/events/4thofjuly.

Great Western Freedom 4 Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Annual 4-mile run or 2-mile walk to benefit Lazarus House. $22-$30. Register: lazarushouse.net/greatwesternfreedom4.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July festival: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. One-mile fun run at 8 a.m. Fishing derby from 9-11 a.m. at Lake Sharon. Car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $5 exhibitor donation for Illinois Special Olympics. Food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m. Music from The Lennys. Pie-eating contest at 2:30 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2017 The Elgin Fourth of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, and runs from Slade Avenue to city hall.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade starts on Douglas Avenue and proceeds from Slade Avenue to city hall, 150 Dexter Court, Elgin. Gail Borden Public Library is the grand marshal. New this year, a Pet Parade at 8:30 a.m. at Ann Street and Douglas Avenue, ending at city hall. Register at cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade: 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Parade runs along Illinois Boulevard from Paris Lane to Evanston Street in Hoffman Estates. Theme is “Harvesting Unity,” celebrating 65 years of Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Vernon Hills July Fourth parade: 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Parade steps off from Deerpath and Atrium drives, Vernon Hills. Free. vernonhills.org.

Yorkville Fourth of July celebration: 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Town Square, 301 N. Bridge, Yorkville. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Yorkville High School and ends at Town Square Park. Activities — kids’ foot races, rides, water fights and a performance by the Yorkville Community Band — begin after the parade and end at noon. Food and drinks for purchase. Fireworks at dusk at Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Free. yorkville.il.us.

Aurora’s Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade begins at Benton and Broadway, heads north on Broadway to Downer Place and west on Downer to Middle Avenue. The reviewing stand is in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. aurora-il.org/1239/4th-of-July-Parade.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, on Main Street in Barrington. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Steps off from the village hall, 12 S. Center St., and heads east to Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street, and ends at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St. bensenville.il.us.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: Steps off at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, from Center Street and Wicke Avenue and proceeds north on Center to Prairie Avenue, east on Prairie and ends at Prairie and Pearson Street, Des Plaines. The theme is “Planting the Seeds of Happiness” and features community floats, live music and strolling entertainment. Free. desplaines.org/july4.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, July 2023 Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, in Arlington Heights.

Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade steps off from Dunton and Oakton streets, travels south on Dunton to Miner, and then east to Recreation Park. Free. frontierdays.org/4thofjuly.

Hawthorn Woods Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, on Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods, and continues to the village hall. vhw.org.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade and Community Picnic: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Parade starts at the village hall, heads west to Greenleaf, north to Woodland Circle North, north to Channel Drive, west to Eastway Drive, north to Fern Drive, west to Circle Drive North, south on Hyacinth Terrace to Highland Drive and Island Drive then ends at Veterans Park. Picnic at 11 a.m. with food and games. Free. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Lake Bluff Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, stepping off at Oak Avenue on East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff. The theme is “Stars, Stripes and Paw-triots,” celebrating the loyalty of four-legged friends, including “Dogs on the Bluff” artworks on display. Free. lb4july.org.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Music from Oh Yes at 4 p.m. and Blackberry Jam at 7:15 p.m. Food trucks, drinks and fireworks over the lake at 9:15 p.m. lakezurich.org.

Fourth of July Parade and Ice Cream Social: Parade at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, starting at Lisle Junior High School and ending at the village hall in Lisle. Ice Cream Social at 10:45 a.m. at the Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., includes patriotic music performed by the Lisle Community Band and ice cream, while supplies last. Free. lisleparkdistrict.org/

Wheaton Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, in downtown Wheaton. The parade, with the theme “Reach for the Stars,” steps off from Main Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, heads south on Main to Union Avenue, west on Union to Wheaton Avenue, and south on Wheaton to Front Street. Viewing stand on Front Street. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: Parade at 10:30 a.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in Williams Park, 741 Main St., Antioch. Parade steps off from Antioch Community High School to Popular Avenue on Route 83. Music, food trucks and more. antioch.il.gov.

Lakemoor Fourth of July Parade: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, stepping off from the village hall, 28581 Route 120, Lakemoor. lakemoor.net.

Woodridge Fourth of July Picnic: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Castaldo Park, 3024 71st St., Woodridge. Food for purchase, trackless train rides for kids and more. Bring chairs, blankets and picnic games. Free. woodridgeil.gov.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, from the Rolling Meadows High School parking lot, 2901 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. Parade heads west on Central Road, north on Owl, east on Kirchoff Road to Plaza Drive and ends in the Jewel parking lot. Free. cityrm.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4; 3-11 p.m. Friday, July 5; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Live entertainment, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, food vendors, carnival and more. Carnival hours for special needs from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. Music includes: Anthem at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Brass From the Past at 9 p.m. Friday; Smokin' Gunz at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Modern Day Romeos at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. or bartlett4thofjuly.com/ or facebook.com/Bartlett4thOfJuly.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Parade: Noon Thursday, July 4, along Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn. Heads east from Lambert Road to Park Boulevard along the south lane on Fawell. Parking available at the College of DuPage. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Glendale Heights Fourth of July Celebration: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at GH20 Aquatic Center, 240 Civic Centre Plaza, Glendale Heights. Parade will start promptly at 1:45 p.m. Games and prizes throughout the day. ghrec.org.

Mundelein Community Days: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 4-7, in Courtland Commons Park, at the corner of Seymour and Courtland, Mundelein. Carnival, food, music, games, activities and more. Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7. mundelein.org.

Skokie Fireworks Festival and Parade: Parade at noon in downtown Skokie, festival from 6-9:45 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Niles West High School, 5701 Oakton St., Skokie. Live music, activities and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Free. skokieparks.org.

Tinley Park Rib Fest: 2-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the north parking lot at the 80th Avenue train station, 18001 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park. Ribs from nine vendors, bands, fireworks on July 4 and more. $15, free for kids 3 and younger at eventwizinc.com. tinleypark.org.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, July 2023 Kai Lani of Rolling Meadows High School marches in last year’s Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights.

Northbrook Fourth of July Bike Parade and Parade: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Cherry and Cedar lanes, Northbrook. Bike parade starts on Cherry Lane at Westmoor School before the Northbrook Fourth of July Parade. Register in advance online and at the Bike Parade Tent on Thursday in the staging area. The regular parade route starts just west of Westmoor School, 2500 Cherry Lane, and ends at the village hall, 1225 Cedar Lane. Free. nbparks.org/events/4thofjuly.

St. Charles Independence Day fireworks: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues, St. Charles. Around noon July 4, look for a big red balloon above Langum Park. If you can see this balloon, you will have a good view of the fireworks. In Langum Park, concessions open at 4 p.m. and music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. In Mount St. Mary Park, food trucks (Kona Ice, Hippie Gourmet Grilled Cheese Co.) at 4 p.m. and music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. stcparks.org/july-4th/.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Entertainment, crafts and bubbles for kids, music and food trucks. Fireworks will be launched from Willow Crest Golf Club, north of the park. There will be a ground display of fireworks from the northeast corner of the park. Free. Parking in the Westmont High or Westmont Junior High parking lots. westmontparks.org/event/independence-day-2024/.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. bataviafireworks.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Live music, food trucks and drinks, and kids’ activities. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Food, kids’ activities, live music by Dancing Queen and The Shagadelics, fireworks and more. Tickets start at $30 for residents, $35 for nonresidents, free for kids younger than 5. lfparksandrec.com.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day fireworks: 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., Bensenville. DJ M.B. Entertainment at 6 p.m. and The Country Night band at 7:30 p.m. Food and beer for purchase from 6-9:30 p.m. Fireworks launched from the public works facility. Rain date July 5. bensenville.il.us.

Carol Stream Independence Day concert and fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Concessions open at 6 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. carolstream.org.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, and historical museum campus, Addison. Food vendors, kids’ activities, interactive DJ, craft and vintage fair and more. Car show along Lake Street. Music from Focal Point at 6:30 p.m. and Journey tribute Infinity Recaptured at 8 p.m., ending with fireworks. Free. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Food and beverage tents on the park’s great lawn. Silver Bullet Band STL will perform, culminating with a musical fireworks display. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Vernon Hills July Fourth celebration: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Music from DJ Top Dog. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. vernonhills.org.

Woodstock Fourth of July Fireworks: 7-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 900 South St., Woodstock. Fireworks at dusk. Walk-ins can enter through South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Snack and beverage concessions. Donations help cover the cost of the fireworks. Park for a fee in the park using the South Street entrance. woodstockilchamber.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. The Beach Boys will perform. Free. elkgrove.org.

Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Fireworks: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. The Village of Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band concert begins at 7 p.m. Free. bgparks.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Community Park, Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. Free. facebook.com/Bartlett4thOfJuly.

Huntley Independence Day fireworks show: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.; come early for the festivities. huntley.il.us.

Mount Prospect Fourth of July Fireworks: Approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, and Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Part of the Mount Prospect Lions Club’s Fourth of July Festival. mplions.org.

Naperville Community Fireworks Show: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Parking is available at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Waukegan’s Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at 199 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Free. waukeganil.gov.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Northbrook Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Rudolph Velodrome in Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. DJ entertainment at the Velodrome before the fireworks, which can be viewed from Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1750 Techny Road. Free. nbparks.org/events/4thofjuly.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

Ongoing

Dinos Alive: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 life-size, moving dinosaur replicas, take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.