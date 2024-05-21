Festivals May 24-30: Memorial Day events, art fests, Cream of Wheaton and more

The 50th annual Prairie Arts Festival returns to the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center in Schaumburg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26. Daily Herald File Photo

Ongoing

Dinos Alive: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and holidays at Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 life-size, moving dinosaur replicas, take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.

Friday, May 24

Combo Breaker: 9 a.m. Friday, May 24, through 10 p.m. Sunday, May 25, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Gaming festival dedicated to competitive fighting games with tournaments, community activities, exhibitors, vendors, visiting artists and more. Open 24 hours a day. $100; $50 for a one-day pass; free for kids younger than 13 and adults over 65. combobreaker.org.

Turkish Festival: 1-10 p.m. Friday, May 24; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Rosemont Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Turkish food and live performances, including music, poetry, traditional folk and theatrical artists. $20 for adults, $10 for kids, free for kids younger than 3. turkishfestival.com.

Lake County Food Truck Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. More than 40 local food vendors and live entertainment. $10 parking; save $2 online. lcfairgrounds.com/foodtruckfestival.

North Aurora’s Cuisine at the Crossroads: 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. 10 food trucks and a live DJ. Free admission and parking. northaurora.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in Wheaton. Friday music lineup: One for the Road at 5:30 p.m. under the Innovator Hale Street Tents and The Shy Sheks at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette’s Creperie; and on Saturday: Jim Gruden Music at 2 p.m. at 302 Wheaton, Leroy Winn at 5:30 p.m. under the Innovator Hale Street Tents, and Judy Roberts and Greg Fishman at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette’s Creperie. Free. downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Main Street train station in Downers Grove. The Stingers will perform. Free. downtowndg.org.

Riffs on the River: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Batavia VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St., Batavia. Live music. Free. vfw1197.org.

Billy Strings: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $79- $149. rosemont.com/allstate.

PARA.MAR Dance Theatre will present “Monolith” Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. Courtesy of PARA.MAR Dance Theatre

“Monolith”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago. Contemporary ballet company PARA.MAR Dance Theatre presents a program that dispels the myths of “monolithic” cultures by tapping into the complex individuality of sought-after Latin choreographic voices. $15-$100. paramardance.com/monolith.

Digital Underground with The Sugarhill Gang: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Hip-hop. $29-$59. desplainestheatre.com.

The Ultimate Eric Church Tribute & Tennessee Whiskey Tribute to Chris Stapleton: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock and country. $29-$59. arcadalive.com.

James McCulla Jr. Memorial Fireworks: Dusk Friday, May 24, at the footbridge over the Fox River in East Dundee. Presented by Bandito Barney’s Beach Club. dundeestpats.org/fireworks.

Saturday, May 25

McHenry County Century Ride: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Fourth annual event showcases the scenic and mainly flat roads of McHenry County. The route has 26- to 100-mile distances for every level of rider. Post-ride food will be served from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Proceeds go to True Blue Dogs and People for Parks Foundation of Lake in the Hills. $40-$45. rpbytrudy.com/mccride.

SALUTE Inc. Honor and Remember Walk/Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Lake Arlington, 2201 Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights. Two-mile Honor Walk and four-mile Remember Run. Participants will receive a lightweight hat. Virtual participation is Saturday through Monday, May 25-27. $25. Register at saluteinc.org.

Calibre Car Show: 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at The Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. The theme is “German Cars Connect” presented by The Motorsports Life. Free. shopthearb.com/events.

“Embrace The Ruck” Memorial Day Remembrance Ruck March: 8:45 a.m. check-in Saturday, May 25, at Veterans Memorial Bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Police Military Veterans is hosting the free 6.2-mile walk through Mount Prospect neighborhoods as a way to remember and honor soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Recommended for ages 13 and older. facebook.com/MountProspectPolice.

Barrington Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, at Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington. The 15th annual festival features 135 artists showing and selling art in all media, including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, wearables, photography, ceramics and more. Kids’ activities, food and more. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Chicagoland Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Dealers, demonstrations, exhibits, lapidary arts, jewelry exhibits, faceting, cabochon cutting, polishing gemstones, silversmithing, beading, wire wrapping, geode splitting, a silent auction, Kids Korner, “black light” fluorescent mineral display and more. $3-$5 or $5-$8 for a two-day pass. cgmashow.com.

Prairie Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The 35th annual festival features approximately 100 painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, potters and more. Entertainment on three stages, food truck court and kids’ art activities. Free. prairiecenter.org.

Randolph Street Market May Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, at 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Art, antiques, vintage decor, ephemera, vintage and indie designer fashion and jewelry, vinyl, global goods, fancy foods and more. $5-$100. randolphstreetmarket.com.

St. Charles Fine Art Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, on Riverside Drive, between Main Street (Route 64) and Illinois Avenue, St. Charles. The 26th annual fine arts show features more than 100 artists exhibiting and showcasing original juried art in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, mixed media, glass and more. Live music and kids’ art activities. Free. stcharlesfineartshow.com.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the corner of Meadow Drive and Kirchoff Road, and travels west on Kirchoff to the Carillon Monument, Rolling Meadows. All resident veterans and family members of local veterans are invited to take part in the parade. The city’s observance will continue at 11:30 a.m., or following the parade, at the Veterans Memorial Carillon Monument on Kirchoff Road. (847) 394-8500, ext. 1002, or cityrm.org.

Bluegrass Music Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Lyon Farm, 7935 State Route 71, Yorkville. Jam sessions will take place Friday night and Saturday. Camping is available Friday and Saturday nights for $15 a night. Fest admission: $10, free for kids 12 and younger. nibaweb.org.

Museum Quiz Crawl: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Four Elgin institutions will be open simultaneously to visit in any order. The participants are Elgin Public Museum of Natural History & Anthropology, Elgin History Museum, Elgin Fire Barn No. 5 Museum and the U-46 Planetarium. elginhistory.org.

WingOut Chicago 2024: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Wings, beverages and live music from Smiley Tillmon Band, Gizzae, Vibe Music Live, Golden Street Reggae Band, Indika Reggae and guest DJs. General admission starts at 2 p.m. $25-$159. wingout.greencurtainevents.com.

Live On The Lake Music Series: 2 p.m. to closing Saturday through Monday, May 25-27, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The weekend music series features local, regional and national acts performing live in Navy Pier’s outdoor Beer Garden. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Wave Wall Moves: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Presented in partnership with See Chicago Dance, this live outdoor performance series showcases Chicago dance companies, ensembles and choreographers in two performances every Saturday on Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Stage. Free. navypier.org.

Log Cabin Open House: 5-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Get a unique glimpse into the 1920s by visiting Merkle Cabin, built in 1927 by John Redeker as part of his peony farm. Dressed interpreters will be on hand to answer questions about the cabin and peony farm and will show visitors how to create a tissue paper flower. Free. parkfun.com.

Wave Wall Wax: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Chicago DJs mix it up with house and dance music on Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Stage. Free. navypier.org.

GreenRoom Productions Improv: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Family-friendly improv shows. $13-$20. greenroomimprov.com.

Greentown Follies: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Performances from a variety of artists. $35-$40. threebrotherstheatre.com.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Sunday, May 26

Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Memorial 5K: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Market Place Shopping Center, 5035-5075 Market Place Road, Lake Barrington. The Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores and active-duty service members will conduct a brief ceremony of remembrance prior to the running of the 5K. The racecourse, through the Lake Barrington Shores community, has been certified by U.S. Track and Field and will be professionally chip timed. $45; $25 for active duty, reserve, veteran, police and fire personnel. memorial5k.com.

YNA Mental Health Heroes for Hope 5K Run/Walk: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 26, at Huntley High School, 13719 Harmony Road, Huntley. YNA Mental Health has partnered with Veterans Path to Hope to help raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention. Preregistration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the race at 9 a.m. $20 in advance, $30 the day of. Register at ynamentalhealth.org/pages/fundraiser.

Bloomingdale Maker’s Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, in the parking lot of Old Town, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Features over 60 local vendors (home decor, jewelry, blankets, clothes and more), food trucks and live music. Rain or shine. facebook.com/thebloomingdalemakersmarket.

Chicago Classic Super Show: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Classic car show. $25-$550. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Streamwood Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Hosted by the village board and Veterans Memorial Commission, the ceremony will include a performance by the Spring Valley Concert Band and Medinah Highlanders Pipes and Drums. streamwood.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/834.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Elvis My Way, starring Brandon Bennett, will perform. $20 per car; season pass available. cantigny.org/events.

Brian Shamie/bshamie@dailyherald.com The Pino Farina Band headlines the Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series Sunday, May 26, in Rosemont.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, May 26, and Thursday, May 30, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music by Pino Farina Band on Sunday and Radio Gaga on Thursday, along with food and beverage tents on the park’s great lawn. Musical fireworks display after the show on Thursday. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Monday, May 27

St. Charles Memorial Day ceremonies and breakfast: 6 a.m. Monday, May 27. First ceremony at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles, with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an honor guard and an honorary gun salute, followed by flag ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of Seventh Avenue, north of Madison), continuing on to the North Cemetery (west side of Route 25/Fifth Avenue, north of Johnor Avenue), then concluding at the Union Cemetery (east side of Route 25/Fifth Avenue, north of Stonehedge Road). Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser from 7-9 a.m. at Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave. $5; free for fire, police, uniformed Scouts, emergency services and veterans. stcharlesil.gov.

Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast: 7-11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva. All-you-can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk. Proceeds will be donated to local charities. $9, $4 for kids 3-12, free for kids 3 and younger. genevaumc.org.

Naperville Memorial Day ceremonies: 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 27. Ceremonies at various veteran memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial at city hall at 7:45 a.m. Other ceremonies will be conducted at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery at 8:15 a.m., Veterans Park (100 E. Gartner Road) at 8:35 a.m., Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery (911 North Ave.) at 9 a.m., and the Burlington Square Doughboy monument (307 N. Ellsworth St.) at 9:25 a.m. napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Addison Memorial Day Ceremony and March: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 27. Knights of Columbus’ free pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High, 222 N. Kennedy Drive, Addison. Addison Historical Museum will be open from 9-11 a.m. Community March at 9:30 a.m. from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery, with flag posting at 9:45 a.m. and cemetery observance at 10 a.m., followed by a march back to the village hall for the 11 a.m. VFW ceremony at Veterans Circle. From noon to 1 p.m., food will be available at the VFW Post, 446 W. Lake St. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Libertyville Memorial Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Participants will gather at the Metra Train Station for a procession to Cook Park. The program will feature music from the Libertyville High School Band, presentations by Mayor Johnson, representatives of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and high school essay content winners. Free. libertyville.com.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, May 27, at 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Presented by Wauconda American Legion Post 911. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. The 105th annual Memorial Day Parade begins at Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street, heads west to Sigwalt, turns north on Dunton, turns west on Euclid, and south on Chestnut. Ends at Memorial Park with an 11 a.m. ceremony. Annual event is organized by the American Legion and Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights. Free. vah.com.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. The 106th annual parade and post-parade military ceremony steps off from Elmhurst City Centre at Third and York and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. The parade heads south on York to Second Street, east along Robert Palmer Drive, west back to York Street, south on York to Church Street, west on Church to Prospect Avenue and north on Prospect Avenue past the Veterans Memorial. elmhurstchamber.org.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. Steps off at Washington Street and Princeton Avenue heading south and continues west on George Street, north on Oak Street, east on Washington Street, north on Walnut Street, ending on the corner of Walnut Street and Bloomingdale Road, Itasca. The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place after the parade at Usher Park. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Grayslake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Memorial Park, 232 Park Place, Grayslake. The parade will step off near the Grayslake Central High School parking lot on Lake Street and travel south on Lake Street to Junior Avenue and east to Memorial Park. The service will be held immediately following the parade. Free. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Parade route follows south on Emerson Street to Lincoln Street to the Veterans’ Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a ceremony featuring keynote speaker Terry Prince, director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Free. vfw1337.com.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Parade begins at Benton and River streets, heads east on Benton Street to Broadway (Route 25), north on Broadway to Downer Place, west on Downer to River Street, where the parade ends. Reviewing stand is in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place, for the best viewing. Parking is available in various downtown public parking lots, not including lots located along the parade route. aurora-il.org/1244/Memorial-Day-Parade.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk & Remembrance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Begins at Bartlett Park with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m., veterans, Scouts, civic groups, bagpipers and residents line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues with a brief program and a cannon salute to recognize Bartlett’s local hometown heroes. Free. bartlettil.gov.

Elburn Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Route 47 and Keslinger Road, Elburn. The procession starts at 10 a.m. from Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., and make its way to the cemetery for the ceremony. elburnpost630.org.

Geneva Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Hosted by the American Legion Fox River-Geneva Post 75, the parade, featuring color guard, veterans, city officials and Scouts, starts on Third Street near the Geneva train station, heads north on Third to the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park, where a ceremony will be held. geneva.il.us.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Hanover Park Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. Hosted by the Veterans Committee, the event will be held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor, reflect and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Free. hanoverparkillinois.org.

Hoffman Estates-Schaumburg Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. The Memorial Day Observance begins at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Site outside the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. The observance continues at 10:45 a.m. at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Held rain or shine. Following the observance, hot dogs and refreshments will be served at the Picnic Grove at St. Peter Church, weather permitting. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Color guard members from the American Legion Post 964, VFW 11020 and the Marine Corps League 1395 participate in a previous Memorial Day parade in Lake Zurich. This year’s parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, on Main Street, Lake Zurich. Starts at the American Legion Post, winds west on Main Street, turns south on Old Rand Road, and finishes at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Lake Zurich Police Department. Free. lakezurich.org.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Ross Bishop Memorial Post 5696. Parade begins at Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., and proceeds north on Main Street to School Street, ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial. There will be a short remembrance ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the memorial and then a second ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at the Lisle Cemetery, 979 Ogden Ave. villageoflisle.org.

Lombard Memorial Day ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Sunken Garden in Common Park, just east of the Grace and Maple streets intersection, Lombard. Participants include Veterans of Foreign Wars Lilac Post 5815, American Legion Lombard Post 391, Lombard Park District, Lombard Historical Society, Lombard Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Stanford’s Battery Civil War Cannon, Glenbard East High School, Lombard Junior Women’s Club, Shamrock Garden Florist Ltd., Brust Funeral Home, local Scouts and residents. Due to limited parking and seating, attendees are encouraged to walk to the ceremony and bring a lawn chair. Additional parking will be available at Berean Bible Students Church, 535 E. Maple St. In the event of severe weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Lombard Village Hall community room, 255 E. Wilson Ave. villageoflombard.org.

Mundelein Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Parade forms at Plaza Circle, 300 Plaza Circle, and will end at Memorial Park. American Legion Post 867 and the village of Mundelein will participate in this year’s Memorial Day Celebration, and the mayor will speak. Free. mundelein.org.

Palatine American Legion Post 690 Memorial Day Services and Parade: Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, with a service at Hillside Cemetery on Smith Street in Palatine. The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. at Cornell Avenue and Smith Street. The route will head north on Smith Street, east on Robertson Street, south on Brockway Street and then east on Wood Street to the Veterans Memorial in Community Park. Following the parade at 11 a.m., there will be a short program at the Veterans Memorial and then another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Community members are invited to the American Legion across the street from Towne Square following the ceremonies. (847) 359-1606 or alpost690.us.

Romeoville Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Edward “Doc” McCartan Veterans Memorial, 11 Montrose Drive, Romeoville. Free. romeoville.org.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com An Honor Guard presents the colors to start the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade. This year’s parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27.

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting at Sixth and Main streets in St. Charlees and continuing to Riverside Avenue, ending at the Freedom Shrine for a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Featuring a keynote address from Peter Orum and taps played by Jim Stombres. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be inside fire station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave. stcharlesil.gov.

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Hosted by American Legion Post 76, the parade will begin at Memorial Park, proceed west on Wesley Street, turn south on West Street, ending at the Wheaton Cemetery, 1209 S. Warrenville Road. wheaton.il.us.

Cary Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 27, on First Street and Veteran’s Park in Cary. CaryIllinois.com.

Barrington Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, May 27. The parade begins at Veterans Memorial on Park Avenue, proceeds west on Main Street, left on Dundee Avenue, and right into Evergreen Cemetery. The service at Evergreen Cemetery will begin following the parade. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, in downtown Naperville. Hosted by Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43. Followed by a ceremony at noon in Central Park’s Community Concert Center. At 3 p.m., join in the National Moment of Remembrance by observing one minute of silence for the fallen service members, including the 114 Naperville residents who died while on active duty. napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Northbrook Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. Hosted by the Northbrook American Legion Post 791, the new parade route will start at Center Avenue and Cedar Lane, turn left onto Cherry Lane, and end at Westmoor Elementary School. Features veterans, first responders, local school bands and more. Gather at the end for the national anthem, a welcome from Post 791’s Commander and a guest speaker. Free. northbrooknine.com/memorial-day.

Wheeling Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. Amvets Post 66 will conduct the parade from the intersection of Weiland Road and McHenry (Route 83) traveling southeast to Lexington Drive and terminating at the Amvets post at 700 McHenry Road. Post 66 will host additional activities throughout the day after the parade. amvets66.com.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Observance Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Elk Grove Village Park District Gymnasium, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Hosted by Elk Grove Village, with the support of VFW Post 9284 and its Ladies Auxiliary. Free. elkgrove.org.

Waukegan Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. to noon Monday, May 27, in Veterans Plaza, 15 S. Park Ave., Waukegan. waukeganil.gov.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Memorial Park, North Chestnut Avenue and West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. The ceremony honors and remembers all those who have given their lives — especially Arlington’s Fallen Heroes — the 59 men from Arlington Heights who died in service from the Civil War through Afghanistan. At this ceremony, a list of names of veterans who have passed away in the preceding 12 months will be read. Free. vah.com/explore/memorial_day_parade.php.

Batavia Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Overseas VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St., Batavia. Before the ceremony, the Batavia Vikings Ring Lodge 18 host a Herring Breakfast at 7 a.m. During the ceremony, the names of fallen post members will be read, and the Batavia City Band will perform. vfw1197.org.

Carol Stream Memorial Day service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the town center, Lies Road and Gary Avenue, Carol Stream. Hosted by Carol Stream VFW Post 10396. Bring lawn chairs. facebook.com/VeteransMemorialCarolStream/.

Crystal Lake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. Parade starts at Central High School and runs east on Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street, and west on Woodstock Street to Union Cemetery for a memorial service. Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Borchert will be the speaker. crystallake.org.

Des Plaines Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at Lake Park to recognize the men and women who served and died while serving. desplaines.org.

Elgin Memorial Day service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. Catholic Mass along with a combined color guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St. Ceremony with combined color guard, a rifle salute and the playing of taps at 9 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20. At 9:40 a.m., Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League program, which pays tribute to veterans interred at sea, will drop flowers into the Fox River, conduct a rifle salute and play taps at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave. At 11 a.m., a ceremony will pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of D-Day with keynote speaker Jill Smith of Elgin American Legion Post 57. Also features the Elgin Master Chorale and the Northwest Baptist Academy Band. Students with the Fox Valley Young Marines will read Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and General John Logan’s Orders, which established Memorial Day. A free shuttle bus will pick up riders at the main gate and east gate before and after. Co-sponsored by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin. Free. elginmemorialday.org.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1611 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. VFW Post 2377 conducts a “Fallen Warrior” ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute and playing of taps. ghrec.org.

Huntley Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Huntley Town Square, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. Parade steps off from the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., and travels west on Main Street to the town square. Followed by a short ceremony. huntley.il.us.

Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Garden, Lake Barrington Shores, Route 59 and Miller Road, Lake Barrington. The Veterans of LBS invite active-duty military, veterans and veteran families to its Memorial Day ceremony. A complimentary hot dog lunch with chips and a beverage will be served. RSVP to Jim Thompson at governorjim4@gmail.com or (847) 638-1638. veteransoflbs.com.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, on Main Street, Lake Zurich. lakezurich.org.

Kingswood Church Memorial Day Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Knopf Cemetery, 20685 Arlington Heights Road, Buffalo Grove. The annual Memorial Day Service for Buffalo Grove will include special readings, music and a time of remembering those who lost their lives in service to the nation. The keynote speaker will be Lieutenant Matthew Page, staff chaplain, Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes Naval Base. kingswoodumc.com.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, in Wood Dale. The city and VFW Tioga Post 2149 host the annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road, for the memorial service. A luncheon will follow at the VFW following the ceremony. wooddale.com.

Yorkville Memorial Day Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Yorkville Town Square, 301 N. Bridge, Yorkville. The ceremony will feature the reading of names printed on the Memorial in Yorkville Town Square, music by the Yorkville Middle School band and speakers. Free. yorkville.il.us.

Cantigny Memorial Day Remembrance: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, May 27, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Join American Legion Post 556 in honoring the fallen with a Memorial Day program. Speakers will explain the traditions and customs of Memorial Day. The program will conclude with the playing of taps. This event is outdoors with limited seating. Bring chairs or blankets. Free with paid $15 parking. cantigny.org.

Iris Society Show: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, May 27, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Experience nearly 100 varieties of blooming irises, learn the meaning behind their varied colors, talk with iris experts from the Northern Illinois Iris Society and more. Included with Arboretum admission. mortonarb.org.

La Grange Memorial Day Ceremony: Noon Monday, May 27, at American Legion Post 1941, 900 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. This is also the 80th anniversary of the Robert E. Coulter Post 1941 in La Grange. A special tribute will be made to Major Coulter for his heroism in World War II. Free. al1941.org.

Tuesday, May 28

Beatles tribute band Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform Tuesday, May 28, at Main Beach in Crystal Lake and Thursday, May 30, at the Lincoln Park gazebo in St. Charles. Daily Herald File Photo

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Beatles tribute band Kaleidoscope Eyes performs. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Rosie and the Rivets performs retro rock ’n’ roll. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Needtobreathe and Judah and The Lion: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Alt-folk duo Judah & the Lion opens before rock band Needtobreathe performs. Tickets start at $20. pavilionnortherlyisland.com.

Ruth Moody: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys performs. $25-$35. evanstonspace.com.

Wednesday, May 29

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Modern Day Romeos will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Luis Miguel Tour 2024: 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 29-30, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $99-$225. rosemont.com.

Thursday, May 30

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Gina Martini Band will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Cream of Wheaton returns with carnival rides and more Thursday through Sunday, May 30 to June 2, at Wheaton’s Memorial Park. Courtesy of Wheaton Park District

Cream of Wheaton: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, May 30; 4-11 p.m. Friday, May 31; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., and downtown Wheaton. Live entertainment, carnival, beer garden, food vendors, arts and craft fair, business expo and kids’ activities. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. and Kids Half Mile at 8:45 a.m. June 1. Music lineup: May 30: Mickey Hatfield from 6-7:15 p.m. and Karla and the Phat Cats from 8-9:30 p.m.; May 31: Wheaton Dad Band from 4-5:15 p.m., Chemically Imbalanced from 6-7:15 p.m. and Hello Weekend from 8-9:30 p.m.; June 1: JP and Jenny from 2-3:15 p.m., Banned Joe from 4-5:15 p.m., Vital Signs from 6-7:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8-9:30 p.m.; and June 2: Nite Hawks from 1-2:15 p.m., Common Area Maintenance from 3-4:15 p.m. and American English from 5-6:30 p.m. Presented in partnership with the Wheaton Park District and the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton/.

Skyline Sessions Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Wave Wall Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Performers include Soul Power and Yna & The Seasons at 5 p.m. and Aya Ito and Kai on the Keys at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Origins of Naperville Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Listen to stories from Naperville’s founding to the generosity of Caroline Martin Mitchell on a walking tour of the west side of downtown Naperville. Tour lasts about 60 minutes and covers about two miles. $15; free for kids younger than 4. Register at napersettlement.org.

Gilberts Community Days returns to Town Square Park Thursday through Sunday, May 30 to June 2. Courtesy of Village of Gilberts

Gilberts Community Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, May 30 (carnival only); 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 31; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. Free kids’ activities include a petting zoo, a carnival with rides and games, food and drinks, a classic car show on Sunday and more. Community Days Business & Crafter Expo from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Music lineup: May 31: Interstate Nineties at 5 p.m., Tennessee Whiskey (Chris Stapleton tribute) at 6:30 p.m., and Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m.; June 1: The Eric Case Band at 1:30 p.m., Smokin Gunz at 4 p.m., Run Forrest Run at 6 p.m. and Hairbanger’s Ball at 8 p.m.; June 2: The Dynamix at 1:30 p.m., The Fortunate Sons at 4 p.m., and Dancing Queen, An ABBA Salute at 6 p.m. Free. gilbertscommunitydays.com.

Roselle Lions Rose Festival: 6-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 30-31; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Roselle Train Station parking lot, off Irving Park Road, Roselle. 62nd annual festival featuring a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wickstrom Chevrolet, carnival rides and a food court. Music schedule: May 30: School of Rock-Schaumburg at 7:30 p.m.; May 31: Bottled Blues at 7 p.m. and Physical Graffiti (Led Zeppelin tribute) at 9:30 p.m.; June 1: Focal Point at 7 p.m. and Prairie Station at 9 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. facebook.com/RoselleLionsRoseFest.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. West End performs. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Kaleidoscope Eyes performs. Local restaurants will be selling snacks. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Parental Advisory Tour: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Josey Scott’s Saliva, Trapt, Adema, Tantric and special guest One Day Alive will perform. $29-$59. arcadalive.com.

“Josh Gates Live!”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Join explorer and award-winning Discovery Channel host Josh Gates for “An Evening of Legends, Mysteries and Tales of Adventure!” $35-$79.50. geneseetheatre.com.

Feid’s “Ferxxocalipsis Tour 2024“: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Colombian musical phenomenon Feid performs. $490.99-$499. unitedcenter.com.

Silvestre Dangond’s “‘Ta Malo USA Tour”: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $57.99-$197.99. rosemont.com/theatre.

On stage

“Beautiful, The Carole King Musical”: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 16 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom as part of the hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin. $28-$79. paramountaurora.com.

“Guys and Dolls”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through June 9 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Dan Knechtges and featuring Frank Loesser songs. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Into the Earth With You”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 2 at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s production is the world premiere of a play about three sisters who can’t forget what’s buried when their grandfather dies. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

“The SpongeBob Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday, May 24; 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Production by CYT Chicago, Aurora/DuPage chapters. $17. cytchicago.org.

Blue Man Group: Various times and dates at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The iconic performance art group featuring percussion and other types of music and art. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. blueman.com/chicago.

“The Choir Of Man”: Various times and dates through Sunday, May 26, at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine harmonies, singalongs, tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community, featuring pop, classic rock, folk melodies and pub anthems. $35-$59. apollochicago.com.