Festivals Sept. 9-15: Geneva's Festival of the Vine, Bloomingdale Septemberfest, Sandwich Fair, Art on the Fox & more

See the latest in campers, trailers, motor homes and more when the Lake County RV Outlet Show comes to the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake this weekend. Daily Herald File Photo

Enjoy food trucks, live music and more at the Truck Off Food Truck Fest Saturday, Sept. 10, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. Courtesy of the Truck Off Team

Starts before Friday

Sandwich Fair: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 7-9; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 10; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich. Carnival, food, vendors, entertainment, tractor pulls on Saturday, demolition derby on Sunday, farm zoo, lumberjack shows, exhibits and competitions and more. Trace Adkins performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($30 concert general admission). Daily fair admission: $10 for adults, $7 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger; seasons tickets: $25 for adults, $10 for kids 6-12. sandwichfair.com/.

Country music star Trace Adkins headlines the Sandwich Fair on Friday, Sept. 9. - Courtesy of Sandwich Fair

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. Animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See website for hours. Tickets are $17 on weekdays, $20 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

Sunflower Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Stroll through over seven acres of more than 20 varieties of sunflowers and take photos. Weekends include live music and food trucks. Last admission at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5:30 p.m. weekends. $10.99 online, $12.99 at the gate (includes one bloom), free for kids 2 and younger. kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Elgin Fringe Festival: Fringe Central, 15 Ziegler Court in Elgin, is open from 4-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8; 4-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 2-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Live performances run Thursday through Sunday; virtual performances run through Sept. 25. Lineup includes Fred Zimmerman-Mind Reading; Captain Ambivalent; Angie Morado .gif Theatre; Sobby the Clown; Allison Fradkin Holy Inappropriate; Help Me Help You Help Yourself; The Therapy Players; Metacognition; Jimmy Carrane; Possibilities Theatre's "Greetings"; Sarah Street; Elgin Theatre Co's "Pillow Fight"; Brian Johnson; meSSeS solo circus; CGDC; Mentalhaus Lady M; Kevin Seefried; Halvsies; Granny's Fixit; and La Groove Fatale. Fringe button (required for all performances) is $3; individual performance tickets start at $7; festival pass is $75. elginfringefestival.com.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: 5:30-11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at various venues in St. Charles, including 1st Street Plaza and Mount St. Mary's Park. Features live jazz music from numerous groups, including Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Frank Catalano, Grammy-nominated artist and trumpeter Victor Garcia, Jeremy and The Chicago All-Stars and many more. stcjazzweekend.com.

Friday, Sept. 9

Lake County RV Outlet Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Browse the latest in pop-up campers, travel trailers, camper vans, motor homes and more. Free admission and parking. rvoutletshow.com.

Festgoers sample food and wine at a previous Festival of the Vine in Geneva. The fest returns this weekend. - Courtesy of Geneva Chamber of Commerce

Festival of the Vine: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on James Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, Geneva. Geneva restaurants will offer specialties under an outdoor tent at the Flavor Fare, which also features wine, beer and live music, plus an arts and crafts show on Saturday and Sunday, horse-drawn carriage rides and several wine tasting and dinner events taking place around downtown. Ticket sales end a half-hour before the festival closes. genevachamber.com.

Winfield Good Old Days: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Church Street and Beecher Avenue, Winfield. The 55th annual festival features food, beverages, music, car show, kids' zone (bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting, stilt walker and straw maze), trolley tours, coin carnival, teen dance, business expo and activities. Bags tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Entertainment from Sammy & the Knights from 5:30-8 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Thunder Street Legal from 3-5 p.m., Fueled by Emo from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Sealed with a Kiss from 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday; and Vital Signs from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Historic trolley tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Rubber duck race at 10 a.m. Sunday at Lions Park. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Sunnyside Avenue and Church Street and proceeds north on Winfield Road and west on Beecher to Summit Drive. Free. winfieldgoodolddays.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 Compete in a bags tournament during Winfield Good Old Days this weekend.

Itasca Oktoberfest: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. German food and entertainment. Music from Alpine Thunder Band from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Bratwurst Brothers from 3-6 p.m. and Euro Express from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Family Fun Day on Sunday with games, food trucks, police cars and fire trucks. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lincoln Park Gyro Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept 9; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Dine on a sampler flight with gyros from around the world and vote for your favorite. Plus, kids' activities and games, arts and crafts, live music, and a gyro-eating contest at 4 p.m. Saturday. $10 suggested donation. lincolnparkgyrofest.com.

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer, 2021 Die Musikmeisters Band performs at last year's Platzkonzert Germanfest in Hoffman Estates. This year's event runs Sept. 9-11 at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green.

Platzkonzert Germanfest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. A family-friendly celebration of all things German with food, music, beer and kids' activities. Free admission. hoffmanestates.org.

Throwback Music Fest 2022: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Gladstone Park, 6030 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Enjoy music from Lounge Puppets at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Southern Accents (Tom Petty tribute) at 6 p.m. and Last Child (Aerosmith experience) at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Ricky Lindy at 1 p.m., 7th heaven at 3 p.m., The PriSSillas at 5 p.m. and The Gingers at 7 p.m. Sunday. Also, food and drinks, classic car show, kids' activities, Miss Throwback Contest, pet costume parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Heroes Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday and more. $7 a day; $10 two-day pass; $15 three-day pass. throwbackmusicfest.com/.

Fridays Rock! And Roll! in Rolling Meadows: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Shadow's Edge and Anthem will perform. Free. cityrm.org.

Wheaton Entertainment Series: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from The Ron Burgundys from 6-7:15 p.m. and Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press from 8-9:30 p.m. Friday and The Special Consensus from 6-7:15 p.m. and Bella Cain from 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. $10. memorialparkwheaton.com.

Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Bill Cook Magic Show at 7:30 p.m., followed by a screening of "Encanto" at 8:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets, dinner and snacks. Free. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Naperville Night at the Movies: 7:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. See "Encanto." Bring chairs and blankets. Free. napervilleparks.org/outdoormovies.

Ay Amor Mariachi Festival: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Features performances from Los Camperos, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan and Neuvo Tecalitlan. $49-$199. rosemont.com/allstate/.

Saturday, Sept. 10

PAWS Chicago 5K: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Montrose Harbor, Montrose Avenue and Simonds Drive, Chicago. Participants and their pups can help raise money to support PAWS Chicago's no-kill shelter. After running or walking the course, participants can enjoy family- and dog-friendly activities, live entertainment, an interactive dog agility course, doggy oasis with pools, sponsor giveaways and more. pawschicago.org.

The Burbs Vintage Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Fox Valley Flea Market, 840 N. State St., Elgin. Vintage clothing and sneaker event. exploreelginarea.com/event/the-burbs-vintage-fest.

Elk Grove Park District Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Garden Terrace at the Pavillion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Crafters and vendors in a variety of media. Free admission. elkgroveparks.org.

Elmhurst Park District Touch-A-Truck: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn, Elmhurst. epd.org.

George Bridges 5K Run/Walk: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hinkston Park, 810 Baldwin Ave., Waukegan. All proceeds from the events, which has a superhero theme, benefit Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County -- Waukegan. $34. waukeganparks.org/5k.

Historic Elgin House Walk: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Explore six homes in Elgin's Historic District at the 40th annual event. Advance tickets are $20, $15 for ages 65 or older, $10 for 18 and younger; $5 more the day of. historicelginhousetour.com.

79th Street Renaissance Festival: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on Racine, from 79th Street to 80th Street, Chicago. Family-friendly neighborhood festival featuring Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, food, performers from cultural to modern dance and blues to hip-hop, businesses and more. Free admission. gagdc.org/SSA-32/79th-Street-Renaissance-Festival.html.

Art on the Fox: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Main and Washington streets, Algonquin. Hosted by the village of Algonquin, the fest will showcase the work of 75 top juried artists selling works such as paintings, ceramics, glass, jewelry, sculpture and more. Plus, live music and family-friendly activities. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Autumn Art Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the Woodstock area. Artists and fine craftsmen in Woodstock and the surrounding area will be opening their homes and studios to display and sell their art. The tour will feature a wide range of work, including pottery, painting, art glass, jewelry, woodworking, photography and mixed media. The self-guided tour is free to the public. Presented by the Woodstock Professional & Business Women. For a map, see wpbw.org.

Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on Main Street, from Maple to Curtiss, Downers Grove. 45th annual juried art show, plus boutiques, cafes and a kids' craft booth sponsored by the Indian Boundary YMCA. Free. downtowndg.org or facebook.com/DowntownDownersGrove.

DuPage Comic Con: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Features gaming, cosplay, artists, comics, toys, games, statues and more. $8, free for kids 12 and younger. Free parking and a free comic at the door. mightyconshows.com/show/dupage.

Fall Festival and Pet Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. Visit with more than 11 pet rescues, horse-drawn hayrides, Diamonds in the Ruff disc dog demo, The Naturalist animal families presentation, more than 17 pet-related vendors, food and more. Free. exploreelginarea.com/event/fall-festival-pet-event.

Family Fishing Event: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Lakefront Park, 1019 N. Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach. The ninth annual fishing event is sponsored by the Huebner Fishery Management Foundation. Free; register online. rlapd.org.

Itty-Bitty Comic Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Eisenhower Public Library, 4613 N. Oketo Ave., Harwood Heights. Drop in throughout the day dressed in your best cosplay to meet some of your favorite comics artists and vendors, pick up craft bags, enter art contests and more. eisenhowerlibrary.org/comicfest2022.

Law Enforcement Expo: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. A mallwide, family-friendly event filled with squad cars, police motorcycles, demonstrations, giveaways and more. Learn about the latest technology and innovations for crime prevention, education and detection. Free. GurneeMills.com.

Makers Market Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Stanger Park, Algonquin Road and Elder Lane, Fox River Grove. A handmade makers market highlighting local makers and 30-plus vendors. facebook.com/FRGMakersMarket.

See the works of 44 artists at the 11th Mundelein Arts Festival this weekend. - Courtesy of Mundelein Park & Recreation District

Mundelein Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. This juried art festival showcases the works of 45 artists who work in a variety of media, as well as local musicians and food. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org/art-festival-general-information.html.

Printers Row Lit Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on South Dearborn Street, from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street, Chicago. Outdoor literary showcase with free programming for book lovers. Literary events with local and national best-selling authors, including Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethewey, and more than 100 independent and diverse booksellers, plus spoken-word performances, readings, writing workshops and more. Free. printersrowlitfest.org.

Revive Handmade Markets Fall Frenzy: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Thomas Middle School, 1430 N. Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights. Outdoor market features a variety of artisans selling one-of-a-kind, handmade items such as artwork, bath and beauty products, jewelry, candles, treats, macramé, wood working and more. Live music from Bad Penny and Recycled, face painting for the kids and food trucks. facebook.com/revivehandmademarkets.

Revolutionary War Re-Enactment: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. History comes alive as dozens of re-enactors from the Northwest Territory Alliance camp at the park to stage mock battles and provide a look at what life was like in the 18th century. Food available for purchase. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

A River Thru History Rendezvous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Columbia Woods, 1 UPS Way, Hodgkins. Join this living history re-enactment of early American life, as it was on the Illinois frontier prior to 1848, of fur trappers, settlers, craftsmen and entertainers along the banks of the Des Plaines River. $10 adults; $5 seniors and kids 6 and older; $25 family pass. ariverthruhistory.com

Stade's Arts & Crafts on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. More than 75 original artists and crafters will be selling jewelry, paintings, wooden signs, metal garden art, soap aromatherapy, holiday decorations, handmade paper cards and knitted items, dog treats, pottery, sports items, blankets, etched mirrors and glassware, marvel lamps, clothing, children's toys and more. facebook.com/stadesfarmandmarket.

TheosoFest Mind, Body, Spirit Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Theosophical Society, 1926 N. Main St., Wheaton. Mind-body-spirit festival featuring meditative practices from several traditions; Labyrinth Walk, Qigong and Tai Ji, Kid's Korner and a drumming circle. Features exhibits and vendor booths, hands-on demonstrations, vegetarian food, shopping and more. Free admission; lawn parking is $5. theosophical.org/theosofest.

West Loop Art Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, in the West Loop, North Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard, Chicago. A diverse range of art mediums will be on display and available for purchase. (773) 664-4682 or starevents.com.

Bloomingdale Septemberfest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Steps off near DuJardin School, 166 S. Euclid, heads west onto Schick Road to Third Street, ending at the festival grounds. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Brat Fest and Bags Tournament: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Am Vets Post 66, 700 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Bags tournament, ceremony at noon to commemorate 9/11, live music by The Redmonds, a raffle and food (brats, sauerkraut and German potato salad). Bags tournament entry is $75 a team. To register, call (847) 845-6990 or email restrepoc17@gmail.com.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, in Lakeview East, along Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Hawthorne Street, Chicago. More than 125 juried artists, live music on multiple stages, a children's play area, wine and beer, food booths, an interactive garden oasis and more. On Saturday, live music, food and drink tents will be available until 10 p.m. $5 requested donation. lakevieweastfestivalofthearts.com.

Mexico Independence Day Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on Main Street in downtown West Chicago. A celebration of Mexican culture featuring music, food vendors and more. Free. westchicago.org/ or mccdupage.org.

Ravenswood ArtWalk: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on the Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, from Lawrence to Irving Park Road, Chicago. Outdoor arts market and beer garden, Big Teeth Productions' 60 Second Film Festival, live music, workshops and more. $5 suggested donation. ravenswoodartwalk.org.

Worldwide Day of Play: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Old-school picnic games, including sack races, Hula-Hoop contests, an egg toss and more. Free. vhparkdistrict.org.

Hollywood Whiskey & Wine Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hollywood Blvd. Cinema, 1001 75th St., Suite 153, Woodridge. Sample whiskey prior to a screening of "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." Space is limited. Advanced tickets required. $60-$85. hollywoodblvdcinema.com/events/wine-whiskey-festival.

Black Wall Street Festival: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Woodlawn neighborhood, 61st Street between Vernon and Champlain, Chicago. Showcases Black-owned businesses, plus Taste of Wall Street, art row, vendor row, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Peruse the "Ode to the Past" exhibit with tributes to Black historical figures and influencers. woodlawndiversityinaction.com/black-wall-street.

Bloomingdale Septemberfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. The 48th annual festival features performances, carnival rides and games, crafts, food and beer tent and more. Music from Wayouts at 4:15 p.m., Trippin Billies at 6:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Parade starts at 11 a.m. near DuJardin School, 166 S. Euclid, heads west onto Schick Road to Third Street, ending at the festival grounds. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Dog Daze: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Vendor booths offering demos, giveaways and merchandise for purchase; live music from Good Clean Fun; treats for humans and pups; and adult beverages. West Suburban Humane Society will be on-site with adoptable dogs. Agility course competition for small/medium dogs at 1 p.m. and large dogs at 3 p.m. Peanut butter competition for short dogs at 12:30 p.m., thick dogs at 1:30 p.m., tall dogs at 2:30 p.m. and older dogs at 3:30 p.m. Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccines and on leash while not in the fenced areas. dgparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Backyard BBQ: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Glenwood Avenue parking lot, Crescent Boulevard, Glen Ellyn. The 14th annual barbecue cook-off sponsored by Real Urban Barbecue benefits Bridge Communities. Features food trucks, beer, wine, kids' entertainment and more. Music from Serendipity at 4:30 p.m., Ralph Covert and Friends at 7 p.m. and Hillbilly Rockstarz from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free admission. glenellynbackyardbbq.org.

Literary Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Lot, 523 Central, Highland Park. Two stages of literary entertainment will include interactive, live storytellers, a Poetry Pentathlon, 35-plus authors on-site signing and selling books, author panels and conversations, new and used books for sale and more. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/blog/literary-fest.

Naper Pride Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Second annual fest features music, entertainment, food, kids' activities, artisans, community booths and more. Music from Too Much Molly Band at 5:30 p.m., Brian Justin Crum at 7:30 p.m. and Jody Watley at 9 p.m. $10 general admission; $15 GA front-of-stage access; $5 for ages 60 or older and veterans; free for kids 11 and younger; VIP tickets for $75. napersettlement.org or chicagoevents.com/events/naper-pride-fest/.

Fox Valley Moon Festival: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. Performances include Chinese yo-yo, kung fu, traditional Chinese Guzheng and multiple music and dance demonstrations. Plus, raffles, goody bags, crafts and more. Free. shopfoxvalleymall.com/events.

Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Festival: 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, in Washington Park, 55th and South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago. Family-friendly food and music fest. Performances include Lyle Jennings, Etana, Lakeside and more. General admission: $21 in advance, $30 at the door, VIP deals available, free for kids younger than 12. jsvfest.com.

Soul Jam Fundraising Music Festival: 1:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Soulful Prairies, 4706 Alden Road, Woodstock. Seventh annual all-ages, outdoor music festival, with net proceeds going to Hope Through Horses and Free Guitars for Future Stars. Music from Rob Goodland at 5:35 p.m. on the acoustic stage and Midnight at 6 p.m. on the main stage and more. Food from local vendors. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. $65-$75; free for kids 10 and younger. soulfulprairies.com/soul-jam.

Wiz Khalifa performs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the FanDuel FanFest at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. - Associated Press, 2020

FanDuel FanFest: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St., Chicago. Music from Wiz Khalifa at 4 p.m. and Alesso at 8 p.m., as well as unique sports experiences with Brian Urlacher, Devin Hester, Charles Tillman and more. Plus, food trucks, a pop-up FanDuel Sports Bar and Lounge, brand activations, trophy photo ops and more. General admission is $60; VIP is $199-$399. FanDuel.com/FanFest.

Northbrook Brewfest: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Features samples from 15 local and national breweries. Plus, music from Infinity and food for purchase from Johnny's Snack Shop. 21-and-older event. $45 admission includes 15 tasting tickets for 5-ounce portions and a tasting glass. (847) 291-2993 or nbparks.org/events/brewfest/.

South Elgin Village Day Out: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The South Elgin Police Department event features food trucks, entertainment from 2-3:30 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz from 3:30-5 p.m., face painting, coloring stations, kids' projects, a Sept. 11 tribute, mini expo and a law enforcement vehicle display. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Celebration of Fall: 3-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in Lehmann Park, 148 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa. Food and business vendors, ax throwing, bounce house, games, hayrides, magician, scarecrow making, Touch-A-Truck and more. Performances by Megan Lick at 3 p.m., Red Panda Band at 4 p.m. and Judson Brown Band at 4 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. lake-villa.org.

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum's Jazz & Wine Fest: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Food and beverage vendors, live jazz bands, wine tastings and more. Performers include Event Horizon Quartet and the Joliet Junior Faculty Jazz Quintet at 4:30 p.m. and the Buddy Rich Big Band Machine at 6:30 p.m. $20, which includes the wine tasting, or $10 without. roadtorock.org/event/1st-annual-wine-jazz-festival/.

Concert at the Cabin: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. The Spring Valley Community Concert Band will perform under the shelter on the wooded cabin grounds at 5 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner or purchase grilled food and beverages on-site. A wagon shuttle will be available. Admission is $3 or $12 per family. parkfun.com.

Illinois Brews @ Bowes Creek: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Bowes Creek Country Club, 1250 Bowes Creek Blvd., Elgin. Elgin Parks & Recreation Foundation fundraiser featuring more than a dozen local breweries, live music by Unscheduled Tour, and food from Johnny's Supper Club. $40; VIP access at 3 p.m. for $60; designated driver $20. elginparksfoundation.org/ilbrewsatbowes.

Aurora Water Lantern Festival: 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Design and launch a lantern and enjoy music and food trucks. $35.99-$55.99. Buy tickets at waterlanternfestival.com/aurora.php.

Julie Austin of Lake Zurich enjoys the 2019 Rock the Block in Lake Zurich. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Rock the Block: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 70 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Annual block party with music, food trucks, an outdoor bar, street dancing and more. Music from Oh Yes! at 5 p.m., Libido Funk Circus at 6:45 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Free. lakezurich.org/450/Rock-the-Block or facebook.com/lakezurichrocktheblock/.

Truck Off Food Truck Fest: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, Building D, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Food trucks, beer tent, strolling magician and mind reader, kids' activities and more. Live music from Rumor Hazit, Jesse's Girl Chicago, and Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones. General admission: $10; VIP: $20; free for kids 12 and younger. truckoff.net.

Venetian Night: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on Island Lake and in Eastway Park, 3718 Eastway Drive, Island Lake. All boaters are welcome. The theme is Musicals. After the boat parade around the lake, tie up at Eastway Park for a picnic. (224) 656-2822 or villageofislandlake.com.

Huntley Hootenanny Glow 5K Run/Walk: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Huntley. Fifth annual 5K fun run/walk benefiting the Huntley 158 Education Foundation's teacher grants and student scholarships. Participants are encouraged to wear glow gear on the course before enjoying a neon dance party and food on the square. $20, $5 for students. district158.org/5k.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Tails on the Trails: 7 a.m. to dusk Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Dog-friendly event where guests can explore the Arboretum's 16 miles of trails, visit the Pet Expo with vendors from local businesses and organizations, and learn about dog adoption and volunteering opportunities at local animal shelters. $5 per dog. Tickets are available at mortonarb.org.

Elgin 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Civic Center Plaza in downtown Elgin. The program will feature several speakers and a performance by the Baptist Providence College Ensemble. Limited seating will be available. In the event of rain, it will be held inside the Hemmens Cultural Center at 45 Symphony Way. cityofelgin.org.

Lake Forest Antiques and Treasures in the Field: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Deerpath Middle School, 95 W. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest. The Lake Forest Chapter of the Angel Harvey Infant Welfare Society of Chicago hosts the event behind the school. More than 50 dealers from across the Midwest will be selling furniture, textiles, glassware, garden accessories, vintage jewelry and clothing. $10; free admission for kids. lakeforestantiquesale.com.

42nd Scandinavian Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. The annual festival features traditional food of five Nordic cultures, vendors, cultural displays, children's activities (pony rides, face painting), music and more. Vendor walkway in the Oak Grove features Scandinavian treats and artisan crafts. Church service at 10 a.m., Nordic Folk Dancers at 2:05 p.m. and ABBA Salute at 4 p.m. and closing bonfire at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10; free for kids 12 and younger. scandinaviandayil.com.

Cooler By the Lake South Shore Arts Party: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive, Chicago. Celebrate Chicago's South Side with mural painting, collaborative art installations, tours of the South Shore, house music, food and more. Events include a chat by food blogger Michael Twitty, a podcast taping of "Some of My Best Friends Are ...," and musical performances from Great Black Music Ensemble and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble. Free. chicagohumanities.org/events/attend/south-shore-arts-party.

Fall Caboose Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 11-25, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride with the conductor in the Big Red Caboose or with the engineer in the locomotive. $5-$8. foxtrolley.org/special-events.

Harvest Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Yesterday's Farm Museum, 850 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Wood Dale Historical Society's annual event features re-enactors, games for all ages, crafters, sheep shearing and spinning, wings and talons, music, roasted corn on the cob and more. facebook.com/wooddale.historical.society.

Hoffman Estates 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Veterans' Memorial, in front of the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Join the mayor and village board for a brief Sept. 11 memorial service conducted by the Celebrations Commission and Veterans Commission. hoffmanestates.org/.

Unplugged Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Free, family-friendly event at which local businesses provide unplugged activities for all ages. Unpluggedfest.com.

Mexican Independence Day Parade: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in Little Village, 26th Street, Chicago. The Little Village Chamber of Commerce Mexican Independence Day is back with an emphasis on unity and strength. littlevillagechamber.org.

Migrating Monarchs Celebration: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Thatcher Woods Forest Preserve, 8030 Chicago Ave., River Forest. Trace monarch butterflies' migration route from Illinois to Mexico through activities, kids' crafts, and hands-on educational and cultural displays. Watch live, tagged monarch butterflies being released and learn how to help monarchs. Free. fpdcc.com/event/migrating-monarchs-celebration.

Taco & Tequila Fest: Noon Sunday, Sept. 11, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. This event is 21 and older only. $20-$50. joesliverosemont.com.

Glow in the Park Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Face painting, a balloon artist, live music by Tres Mustache and more. At 7:15 p.m., watch or march in the illuminated paper lantern walk around the lake. Purchase a lantern kit from the park district ($10) or bring your own lantern. Free admission; cash donations to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago are encouraged. gepark.org/events/glow-in-the-park.

Streamwood 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial on Irving Park Road, Streamwood. A remembrance for those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. streamwood.org/.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Takeout Tuesdays: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Live music, bocce, bags, giant size checkers and chess and other games, on-site fitness and wellness vendors, and food and beverage vendors. Attendees are encouraged to support local Highland Park restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy alfresco at The Lot's dining tables. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Wednesdays by the Lake: Noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lincolnshire Corporate Center, 1 Overlook Point, Lincolnshire. Louie Zagoras will perform. lincolnshireil.gov.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. Two food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Park On Park Classic Car Show: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Seymour and Park, 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Car show specializing in pre-1977 vehicles only. Includes food, music and more. Free. parkonpark.org.

Elgin American Legion Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Post 57 home, 820 N. Liberty St., Elgin. Sponsored by the American Legion Rider Post 57, the cruise night welcomes motorcycles, cars, trucks and military vehicles. 50/50 raffles, door prizes, food and drinks, plus adult beverages at the Legion Bar. facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 25, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. 10th annual fest featuring German food and beer; entertainment including "Oompah" music, Alpine Thunder, Euro Express, Paloma, Illinois Brass Band and the Elmhurst University Jazz Band; and vendors with German products. Free; $5 adults after 5 p.m. and free for kids 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

Hanover Township Fall Food Truck Festival: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Hanover Township, 250 S. Route 59, Bartlett. Food, live music, beverage tent and carnival games. Free admission and parking. fallfoodtruckfest.com.

Summer in the Shire: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Village Green, 100 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Shyre will perform. lincolnshireil.gov.

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference: Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15-18, at various locations in Chicago. Includes a House Music Symposium at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at The University of Chicago on Thursday, a Millennium Park performance headlined by Ten City, along with Josh Milan and his band, with additional performers Friday, a daytime celebration of Frankie Knuckles by Rebuild Foundation and an evening bus tour by House Club Tour Chicago Saturday, and a daytime all-ages Footwork Dance Down by Open The Circle Sunday. chicago.gov.