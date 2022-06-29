Where to see fireworks around the suburbs July 3-4

Fireworks explode over Bangs Lake in Wauconda. This year's show will be on Sunday, July 3. Daily Herald File Photo

Here are the fireworks displays planned throughout the suburbs to celebrate Independence Day:

Sunday, July 3

North Aurora Independence Day fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, in Riverfront Park, along the Fox River. Live music and fireworks. northaurora.org.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Fireworks & Concert: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Regular beach admission from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. After 2:30 p.m., $5 per person; free for kids younger than 3. Picnic tables are limited; first-come, first-served basis, one table per family. crystallakeparks.org.

Palatine Hometown Fest Fireworks: 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Wheaton Independence Day Fireworks: 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. A local Scout troop leads a flag ceremony before the fireworks show. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

BeachFest fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Live music after the fireworks. rlbciviccenter.com.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Park opens at 4 p.m.; fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Free. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Lisle fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Van Kampen Memorial Stage, 1800 Short St., Lisle. lisleparkdistrict.org.

Naperville Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. napervilleparks.org.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Taste of Oak Brook fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Oak Brook Polo Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Rain date July 4. On-site parking available for $20 or VIP parking for $35. oak-brook.org.

Burlington fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 3, at Burlington Park, off South Street and Deutsch Road, Burlington. Food, fireworks display and more. vil.burlington.il.us.

Roselle Independence Day Celebration: Dusk Sunday, July 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. roselle.il.us.

Wauconda Fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 3, at Wauconda Park District's Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. wauconda-il.gov.

Itasca Fourth of July celebration: 4-10:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, from Hamilton Lakes, I-390 and Park Boulevard, Itasca. Food vendors and Church Street Brewing craft beers starting at 4 p.m., America's Got Talent performer Joey Kar at 7 p.m. and cover band Maggie Speaks, with guest Randall Hall, formerly of Lynyrd Skynyrd, at 8 p.m. Admission free; on-site parking donation for $25 per car. itasca.com.

Lincolnshire Red, White & Boom: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, Lincolnshire. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Batavia Independence Day Sky Concert: 5-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, with viewing from Batavia High School, 1201 Main St., or Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive. Savor the Flavor food vendors from 5-9:30 p.m., music by Batavia Community Band from 8:30-9:15 p.m. and Sky Concert from 9:30-10 p.m. bataviafireworks.org.

Rolling Meadows fireworks: Approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Rolling Meadows Park District Community Center field, 3705 Pheasant Drive. There is plenty of parking at nearby schools, the park district building and side streets. cityrm.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 7-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Modern Day Romeos concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. Food trucks will be parked on Grove at 4 p.m. Free. cityofelgin.org/1740/Fourth-of-July.

Huntley Fourth of July Fireworks: 7 p.m. Monday, July 4. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Party in the Park begins at 7 p.m., with the fireworks show starting at about 9:30 p.m. Free. huntley.il.us.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Monday, July 4, and Thursday, July 7, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Performances by Silver Bullet Band STL on July 4 and Rush Tribute Project July 7. Fireworks follow the shows. rosemont.com.

Northbrook Fireworks: 9-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, Northbrook. Free. northbrook4thofjuly.com/schedule.

Lake Zurich Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Fireworks over the lake. lakezurich.org.

Streamwood Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Monday, July 4, from Dolphin Park, 742 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Rain date is July 5. streamwood.org.

Warrenville's Independence Day fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Monday, July 4, Cerny Park, 28W415 Forestview Drive. With national anthem sung by Scott Wilkie. facebook.com/WarrenvilleFriendsofthe4th/.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Community Park, at the intersection of South Bartlett and Stearns roads. Bartlett Police Department will conduct traffic control at certain intersections along South Bartlett and Stearns roads after the fireworks show. bartlett4thofjuly.com/fireworks.html.

Bensenville Libertyfest fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Bensenville public works, off East Jefferson Street. DJ music at 6 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 7:30 p.m. at Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John St. Rain date is July 5. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Downers Grove/Woodridge Independence Day fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Road. downers.us.

Lombard Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue. This year's event does not include shuttle buses. For parking map, go to villageoflombard.org.

Mount Prospect Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. mplions.org/4th-of-July-festival.

Mundelein Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. mundelein.org.

Oakbrook Terrace Independence Day fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Terrace View Park, 1 Parkview Plaza. oakbrookterrace.net.

Westmont Independence Day fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Ty Warner Park, off Blackhawk Drive. Black Bolts Band performing retro soul and garage rock from 7-9:15 p.m. westmontparks.org.

Lake Forest Fireworks: 9:40 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest. lfparksandrec.com.

Aurora Fireworks: 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 4, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Fireworks show all along the Fox River. Free. aurora-il.org/FourthofJuly.

Bitter Jester Music Festival fireworks: Monday, July 4, Wolters Field, 1080 Park Ave. West, Highland Park. Fireworks after the Grand Finale concert for the Bitter Jester music competition series. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

Elk Grove Fireworks: Monday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Lions Club Fourth of July fireworks will follow the KC and The Sunshine Band concert. Free. elkgrove.org.

Schaumburg Boomers: Fireworks Supershow after the 6 p.m. game against the Florida Y'alls at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. boomersbaseball.com.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 4, Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Donations of $5-$25 welcome atglenellyn4thofjuly.org.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 4, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Miniature golf, pool and golf course open all day. Feel Good Party Band performs from 6 p.m. to dark in the pavilion. Fireworks show begins at dark off Boy Scout Island. Free. Fireworks are best viewed at Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. stcparks.org/july-4th.