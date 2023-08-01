Where to catch a free concert or movie in the park Aug. 1-3

Semple performs a free concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, as part of the Northbrook Days festival. Courtesy of Semple Band

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Summer Nights in Hillside: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Food and drinks, market place and cruise night start at 5 p.m. Al Spears and the Hurricane Project and The Voices will perform at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Free. hillside-il.org.

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Stout Park, 5446 S. Greenwood Ave., and Thursday, Aug. 3, at Schreiber Playground Park, 1552 W. Schreiber Ave., Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. For all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Music from Kurtis James. Free. stcparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Serendipity performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences -- Nanny Nikki -- starts at 6:30 p.m., and all-ages entertainment -- Howard and the White Boys -- at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Free. nbparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Music from Rhythm Rockets. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Billy Elton performs. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Music from Bella Cain. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Mackenzie O'Brien and Band will perform at Millennia Plaza. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Ann Wilson of Heart will perform. Free. elkgrove.org.

Geneva Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Moore Park, 877 Geneva Drive, Geneva. See "The Goonies." Free. genevaparks.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. In The Stix will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Cadillac Grove will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. The Class of 89 will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Allegro Community Chorus: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Palatine Park District's Allegro Community Chorus presents its annual summer performance. Free. palatineparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. EZFM will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Movies in the Park: At dusk Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Spalding Park, 22W325 2nd St., Glen Ellyn. See "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Free. gepark.org.

Batavia's Summer Outdoor Movie: 8:45-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Screening of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" follows the River Rhapsody concerts. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Rhythm Rockets will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Northbrook Days: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in the Northbrook West Commuter Lot, 1401 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Semple performs at 9 p.m. Plus, carnival games and rides, kids' activities, food and more. Free. northbrookdays.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features McHenry County vendors selling handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. Hot Lagarto performs from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. Claremont Drive Band will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Superfly Symphony and Strung Out perform, plus kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Sting Rays will perform. Free. springroad.com/our-events/.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Petty Kings will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Whiskey Romance will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform along with a car show. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and a fireworks display after the concerts. Southern Accents will perform. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. True Company will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Stevie Swing & The Sinatra Experience perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Naperville Big Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band Magnificent Movie Music: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Featuring the music of Henry Mancini, Bruce Broughton and Elmer Bernstein, along with a special tribute to the iconic film music of Burt Bacharach. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.