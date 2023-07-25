Festivals July 28-Aug. 3: Lake County Fair, DuPage County Fair, National Night Out events, Homegrown, Lollapalooza

The Lake County Fair returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake July 26-30 with carnival rides, food, live entertainment, livestock events and more. Daily Herald File Photo

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Intelligentsia Cup Chicago: Through July 30. Annual criterium race series featuring 10 races in 10 days. Remaining events include: Cycle Brookfield Criterium July 26; Northbrook Grand Prix July 27; Elgin Dennis Jurs Memorial Classic July 28; Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium July 29; and William Blair Grand Prix at Goose Island Beer Co. July 30. For fees and information, visit intelligentsiacup.com.

Tuesday, July 25

Naperville Children's Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, Naperville. Miss Jamie From the Farm will perform. Naperville Public Library staff will read a story 10 minutes before the show. Free. napervilleparks.org/childrenslunchhourentertainment.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring a lawn chair or blankets. Juggling Jason Kollum will perform. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Two free concerts each Tuesday. Performances by Mariachi Show Sol De Oro and L.A. Sound Machine. Food and drinks for purchase. hillside-il.org.

Bloomingdale Art in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Enjoy music from Classical Blast while viewing work by artists from the Bloomingdale Artists Association and the Bloomingdale Park District Museum. Plus, face painting, Chalk Talk and a balloon artist. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive; and Thursday, July 27, at Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St., Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Suitable for all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Morton Grove Concert in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Bring a lawn chair and blankets for an evening of live music from Anchors Away. Food service begins at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. mortongroveparks.com.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Enjoy your favorite cover songs and original tunes by each artist at this all-ages event. Music from Kent Morris. Free. stcparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Industrial Drive performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. NISRA Kingpins and Crystal Lake Community Band perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Ben Tatar and the Tots and Wild Daisy will perform. Free. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks as well as free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy "Art in the Park" while enjoying Classical Blast. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. No Turn On Red performs. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Hillbilly Rockstarz performs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The concerts take place at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza overlooking a 129-acre lake. The North 41 will perform. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free admission and raffle. waukeganband.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. The family-friendly Mid-Summer Classics concert series, hosted by Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District, features The Oak Ridge Boys. Free. elkgrove.org.

Wednesday, July 26

Lake County Fair: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 26; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Carnival rides, food, live entertainment, livestock events, arena events, queen pageant, talent contest and more. Musical performances include Dixon Bandits on Wednesday; Blooze Brothers and Chapel Hill Band on Thursday; Lounge Puppets and Six Speed Tranny on Friday; John King and Judson Brown Band on Saturday; and Brass From The Past and Tropixplosion on Sunday. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $15. $5 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger. lcfair.com/2023.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. Free admission. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Food truck options for purchase. The Four C Notes performs. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Boy Band Night, rescheduled from July 2 due to poor weather, will perform. $5 per car. If you prepaid for parking, your fee will be transferred to the new date. cantigny.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Hillbilly Rockstarz performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Concerts in the arboretum. Hairbanger's Ball performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Good Clean Fun performs. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Mr. Myers performs. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Billy Elton performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Heart to Heartbreaker will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Alamo Drafthouse is partnering with Gallagher Way to show movies. Gate opens at 6 p.m. See "Top Gun: Maverick." VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Palatine Concert Band: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday, July 27

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 27, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Eat from food trucks and enjoy entertainment by Noah's JamBourree and Dime Store String Band. Free admission. cityhpil.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. Want to display your vehicle? Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. McHenry City Band performs. Free admission. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. The Fabulous Kings Band will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Prairie Fest: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 28; 2:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 2:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Community Park, 655 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Food, live music, a carnival and fireworks at 9:20 p.m. July 29. Music schedule: Simply Elton at 6 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 8 p.m. Thursday; Heartache Tonight at 6:15 p.m. and 16 Candles at 9 p.m. Friday; Everett Dean & The Lonesome Hearts at 3 p.m., EZFM at 5:15 p.m., Heart to Heartbreaker at 7:30 p.m., and Foghat at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Live wrestling entertainment from 2-3:30 p.m., Generation rock band at 3 p.m., Starlight City at 5:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. wooddale.com.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. The Red Roses and Scott Stapp perform. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The park will offer adult-oriented fun nights every Thursday featuring drinks, music and entertainment. July 27 will be "Camp Cantigny Adult Summer Camp." Enjoy ax throwing, an inflatable slip'n slide, bags, jumbo beer pong, volleyball, badminton, a photo scavenger hunt, and campfire fun. A change of clothes for the slip'n slide is recommended. Guests in wet clothing will not be permitted to enter buildings. Closed-toe shoes are required to participate in ax throwing. Food trucks will be on-site, or bring a picnic from home. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for ages 15 and younger. Cantigny.org.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Enjoy craft beer and other beverages and live music. LP Vinyl performs. Free admission. eastdundee.net.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Replay performs. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Mackenzie O'Brien Band performs. Food from Delish Cakes. Drinks from Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Heartache Tonight performs. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

"Andy Warhol, The American Dream": 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell, Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Featuring Eric Shiner, former director of the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. $10; free with a ticket to the exhibit. Register at atthemac.org/events/eric-shiner.

Aurora's Movies at Mundy: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at The Venue at Water Street Mall, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, Aurora. Screening at dusk. See "Men in Black." Alcoholic beverages for sale; no outside alcohol allowed. Free. auroradowntown.org/movies/.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Unity the Band performs. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bring a chair and snacks to enjoy this BYOB evening of music. Semple performs. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass $65. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and a fireworks display after the concerts. Echoes of Pompeii performs. Free admission. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Enjoy snacks from local restaurants. Bring your blanket and chairs. The group The Beatelles performs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets, small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages also for sale. The Stingrays will perform. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Featuring American popular and patriotic music, as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." In case of rain or extreme heat, it will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is "Rovena Hungness Night," a dedication to a 50-year member of the band. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band -- Colburn Conducts!: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Special guest conductor Michael Colburn, retired director of "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band, returns to Wheaton for a concert of popular and classical favorites. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Friday, July 28

DuPage County Fair: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 28; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Entertainment, animals, food, exhibits and carnival rides. $10 for ages 13 and older; $5 for ages 62 and older and kids 3-12; and free for kids 2 and younger and active military with ID. dupagecountyfair.org.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Moose Lodge Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 28, in downtown Downers Grove. Classic cars, live entertainment, shopping and dining in downtown Downers Grove. Classic Cars will line Warren Avenue, between Main Street and Forest Avenue. $10 per car requested donation. downtowndg.org.

Bartlett's National Night Out: 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Jim Jenson Pavilion, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett; all day Saturday, July 29, at various locations; 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bartlett Hills Golf Club, 800 W. Oneida Ave., Bartlett; and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Bartlett Park, Oak Avenue and North Avenue, Bartlett. Events include Family Fun Night from 5-7 p.m. Friday; Pool Party from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Bartlett Aquatic Center; block parties and lighting competition in registered neighborhoods Saturday; Putt, Chip & Drive Crime Out Family Golf Event Sunday; and Picnic in the Park Tuesday. Most events are free. bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out.

Food Truck Pop-Up Night: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Guud Burger's food truck will roll through the Bootcamp Biergarten with food available for purchase. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

Wicker Park Fest 2023: 5-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 28-30, on Milwaukee Avenue, between Damen and Ashland avenues, Chicago. Over 50 local bands and over 200 participating small businesses, installations by local artists, kid-friendly spaces, a range of local food vendors and more. Free; $10 donation encouraged. choosechicago.com/event/series/wicker-park-fest-2023.

Affair of the Art: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Eden on the River, 1 Illinois St., Unit 160, St. Charles. Fundraiser includes cocktails, dinner, silent auction, wine pull, musical entertainment and live auction. $150. stcharlesartscouncil.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Filling Station Pub & Grill, 300 W. Main St., St. Charles; and Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Flagship on the Fox, 100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. Live music by Rachel Blahnik on Friday and Joey Wilbur on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Out of Storage Band. Free. vhw.org.

Dundee Township Park District Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Grafelman Park, 112 N. Fifth St. in West Dundee. Rhythm Rockets perform. Free. dtpd.org/special-events.

Lombard Summer Concert: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. In "Jules Verne & H.G. Wells, the Birth of Sci-Fi and the First Citizens of the Future," singer-songwriter and historian Barry Cloyd uses story and song to bring to life the beginnings of the sci-fi world. Free. lombardhistory.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and free movies starting at 8 p.m. See "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." shopgenevacommons.com.

Summer Jam: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 28, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Summer Jam at Watkins Glen. Includes local food trucks and artisan vendors. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Semple Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 28 at the at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater in Palatine as part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, and on Aug. 3 as part of the Northbrook Days festival in Northbrook. - Courtesy of Semple Band

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Semple performs. Free. palatineparks.org.

Elgin Movies in the Park: About 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Summerhill Park, 1375 Concord Drive, Elgin. See "Sing 2." Free. cityofelgin.org.

Hollywood Nights, Bob Seger Experience: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. The 10-piece band performs American rock 'n' roll classics. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20. paramountaurora.com/riveredge/.

Movies Under the Stars: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, in the Wheaton Public Library's West Plaza, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. See "Toy Story 2." Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See "School of Rock"outdoors on the new 40-foot, inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking are free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

A Night at the Movies: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Watch "The Minions: The Rise of GRU." Bring snacks and chairs. Free. napervilleparks.org/anightatthemovies.

Streamwood Summer Celebration: Friday through Sunday, July 28-30, at Hoosier Grove Park, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Rides and attractions, bingo, Expo booths, live entertainment, children's craft area, food vendors and more. Music from American English at 8:30 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and GooRoos at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday steps off from Bartlett Road and Streamwood Boulevard and runs west on Streamwood Boulevard to the festival grounds. Most events are free. See streamwoodsummercelebration.org for a schedule of events.

Saturday, July 29

CowaLUNGa Charity Bike Tours: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29, through 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, starting at Gurnee Mills Mall, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. Take a one-, two- or three-day bike ride to southern Wisconsin. Riders who can't start on Saturday can join the ride in progress. For fees and fundraising minimums and to register, visit RespHealth.org/Cow.

Monarchs & Art in the Park Craft Show & Family Fun Day: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 1942 E. Algonquin, Schaumburg. Free tree saplings and milkweed seed; free children's activities, craft show, and educational experiences. Live monarchs released hourly from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free. MonarchWatch.com.

Art at the Glen: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, at the Glen Town Center, 2030 Tower Drive, Glenview. More than 140 juried artists will showcase one-of-a-kind pieces in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, wood, fiber and more. Free admission and parking. amdurproductions.com.

Geneva Arts Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, along Third Street in Geneva. The fine arts show showcases over 120 fine artisans from around the U.S. in a host of mediums. All art is for sale. Free. genevachamber.com.

Randolph Street Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Featuring 200 vendors, local food, live music and more. $12 in advance, $15 at the gate. randolphstreetmarket.com.

Vintage Days: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. A two-day street market for all things vintage, antique, reclaimed, upcycled and handmade. Musical performances include Logan Ramey's Tribute to Elvis at 11 a.m., Ludy and His Lady at 1:30 p.m. and Rachel Anne at 4 p.m. Saturday; and Burnt Biscuits at 11:30 a.m. and Low Reen and Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. longgrove.org/festival/vintage-days.

Streamwood Summer Celebration Parade: Steps off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, from Bartlett Road and Streamwood Boulevard, and runs west on Streamwood Boulevard to the festival grounds at Hoosier Grove Park, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Free. streamwoodsummercelebration.org.

GhanaFest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in Washington Park, 5500 South Russell Drive, Chicago. Ghana National Council of Chicago and its Affiliates present Ghanaian food vendors; African clothing, art and jewelry from Ghana; cultural displays and performances; live music; dancing competitions; and more. $20. gncchicago.org.

Homegrown Arts & Music Festival: Noon to midnight Saturday, July 29, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. The 11th annual daylong celebration of original artists and musicians from Chicago and the suburbs. $25. homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com.

Retro Rides: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum showcases historically innovative and unique vehicles, including 1950s American classics and micro-cars, a Swarovski crystal-covered Rolls-Royce, and one-of-a-kind vehicles like a nickel and gold leaf 1918 Pierce Arrow, along with a variety of local DJs and music. $15. navypier.org.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11:110 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Navy Pier Beer Garden will welcome an eclectic mix of musical styles from Chicago's best bands, along with regional and national acts. Performances include House Calls TBA at 2 p.m., House Calls DJ Janeret at 5:30 p.m., and House Calls DJ Prunk at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Jenniffer Fauxxpez at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Oddcouple & Friends at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Performances by West Suburban Symphony Orchestra on Saturday and Libido Funk Circus on Sunday. $30 per car, per show. Concert season pass is $400 for nonmembers. cantigny.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show. Second Hand Soul Band performs. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Pint of Music Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. The Pint of Music concert series continues with EJB Band performing. Free. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

"A Rock n' Roll Fairytale" Walking Play: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A full-length mockumentary play following the life and times of the most famous rock band in Fableland music history, The Mama and the Papa Goose. Their biggest fan, the Pied Piper podcaster, will narrate and lead the way through a singalong escapade. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene along a one- to two-mile hiking route. $25, $15 for kids. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Tempel Lipizzans Summer Evening Performance: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Tempel Farms, 17000 Wadsworth Road, Old Mill Creek. Celebrating 65 years of horsemanship in the U.S. $25 for children, $38 general admission for adults with advance online purchase. tempelfarms.com.

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will perform "Forever Simon & Garfunkel." Tickets start at $25; $17.50 for members. rauecenter.org.

West Suburban Symphony: 7-8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29, on the lawn outside the First Division Museum, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. West Suburban Symphony and Maestro Peter Lipari perform music under the stars. $15 per car. cantigny.org.

Sunday, July 30

Cops N Bobbers Gary Svejcar Fishing Derby: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 30, at Shamrock Hills, 6204 Hillside Road, Crystal Lake. Ages 5-12 can fish with prizes awarded and hang out with local law enforcement. Free, but registration is required. crystallakeparks.org.

Taste of Nigeria: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 Washington St., McHenry. Nigerian food, cultural performances, drum making, face painting, head wraps and more. Free. imabridge.org.

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. EZFM performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Gospelfest: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. Music festival with headliner Adrian Dunn and performances by Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Waukegan, Light of the World, Called to Worship and Gloria Gadsden. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and pack a picnic. A local vendor will provide food for purchase. Free. LCFPD.org/gospelfest.

PIQNIQ: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Music from Incubus and more. Tickets start at $29. q101.com/piqniq2023/.

Chicago Korean Dance Company Grand Performance: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The Chicago Korean Dance Company presents its biennial performance showcasing a blend of traditional and original repertoires. The event will feature the Korean interpretation of "Cinderella," accompanied by a Korean drum ensemble. $40-$100. For tickets, (224)-260-1559 or Chicagokoreandance.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Judson Brown performs. Free. mundelein.org.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Hokulea Academy performs. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

New Philharmonic: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell, Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A mix of classical, pops, movie scores, as well as "Passacaglia in Primary Colors" from "Fifteen: Symphonic Fantasy on the Art of Andy Warhol" (2021). Bring a donation for a Glen Ellyn food bank. Free. atthemac.org.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Tall Grass Park, 3512 Grassmere Road, Naperville. Scarlett's Fire performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

McHenry County Fair: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 2-3; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5; and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Presale tickets through July 29 are $8 per day for adults, $4 for ages 6-12 and 65 and older, and military; season pass $30. Prices go up Aug. 1. Some events require separate admission. mchenrycountyfair.com/index.cfm.

Fox Lake National Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Lakefront Park, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. An evening of public safety, community partnership. Free. foxlake.org.

Dundee Township National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Free family activities. dtpd.org.

Glen Ellyn National Night Out: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Glen Ellyn Police Department evidence tech and drone demonstrations; emergency vehicles; story time with the Glen Ellyn Public Library and more. Free. gepark.org/gepdevent/national-night-out/.

Itasca National Night Out: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Itasca Waterpark, library, municipal complex and fire station. Entertainment, food, DUI course, police department tours, Touch-a-Truck, raffles, face paint and more. Free water park entry from 5-9:30 p.m. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Wauconda National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Join the Village of Wauconda Police Department, as well as other community organizations, for a family night featuring emergency and utility vehicles, games, food, raffles, prizes, music and more. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Arlington Heights National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Join the Arlington Heights Police Department and partners for a fun night with free games and activities, live entertainment and food trucks. Free. ahpd.org/events/national-night-out.

Bloomingdale National Night Out: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Circle Park and The Oasis, Bloomingdale. Free open swim, food, drinks, games, prizes, music and more. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Buffalo Grove National Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Business Expo, meet members of the Buffalo Grove Fire and Police departments, free giveaways, food trucks, live music with Serendipity and fireworks at 9 p.m. Free. bgparks.org/national-night-out.

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Two free concerts each Tuesday. Lineup includes Al Spears and the Hurricane Project and The Voices. Food and drinks for purchase. hillside-il.org.

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Stout Park, 5446 S. Greenwood Ave., and Thursday, Aug. 3, at Schreiber Playground Park, 1552 W. Schreiber Ave., Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Suitable for all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Schaumburg National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Meineke Recreation Center, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. From 6-7 p.m.: Visits with local police, neighborhood organizations and businesses; a DJ, games and contests; and grilled concessions and drinks for purchase. From 7-8 p.m.: Free open swim at Meineke Pool. Free. parkfun.com.

South Elgin National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Family-friendly activities, food trucks and entertainment. Rich & Ashley from Tennessee Whiskey perform from 7-7:30 p.m. and 7th heaven headlines from 7:30-9 p.m. Free. southelgin.com.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Enjoy your favorite cover songs and original tunes by each artist at this all-ages event. Music from Kurtis James. Free. stcparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Serendipity performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Performances by Nanny Nikki, Howard and the White Boys. Free. nbparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 8 at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Performers include: Aug. 1: Rhythm Rockets and Aug. 8: HiFi Superstar. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Billy Elton performs. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Music from Bella Cain. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The concerts take place at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza overlooking a 129-acre lake. Mackenzie O'Brien and Band will perform. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free admission and raffle. waukeganband.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Family-friendly Mid-Summer Classics concert series hosted by Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District. Ann Wilson of Heart will perform. Free. elkgrove.org.

Geneva Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Moore Park, 877 Geneva Drive, Geneva. See "The Goonies," weather permitting. Free. genevaparks.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. Free admission. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Food truck options for purchase. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Northbrook Days: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2; 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3; 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in the Northbrook West Commuter Lot, 1401 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Carnival games and rides, daily activities for kids, live music, food from local vendors and more. Mainstage entertainment highlights include Keith Semple Band Thursday, Mr. Blotto, with special guest Jaik Willis, on Friday, Michael McDermott on Saturday and Louie Zagoras & Rollover on Sunday. Free admission. northbrookdays.com.

Rolling Meadows National Night Out: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Concerts in the arboretum. In The Stix will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Concert Band performs. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Cadillac Grove will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. The Class of 89 will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Allegro Community Chorus: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Palatine Park District's Allegro Community Chorus presents its annual summer performance. Free. palatineparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. EZFM will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Movies in the Park: At dusk Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Spalding Park, 22W325 2nd St., Glen Ellyn. See "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Free. gepark.org.

Batavia's Summer Outdoor Movie: 8:45-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Screening of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" follows the River Rhapsody concerts. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Rhythm Rockets will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Lollapalooza: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 3-6, at Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. More than 170 bands play nine stages over four days. Headliners include Billie Eilish and Karol G on Thursday, Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 on Friday, Odesza and Tomorrow X Together on Saturday, and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey on Sunday. Plus, food, drinks, entertainment and more. One-day general admission starts at $125. lollapalooza.com.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 3, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Performances by David Hayes and the Big Shoulders Brass Band. Free admission. cityhpil.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. Want to display your vehicle? Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Hot Lagarto performs. Free admission. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. Claremont Drive Band performs. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. Superfly Symphony and Strung Out perform. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The park will offer adult-oriented fun nights every Thursday featuring drinks, music and entertainment. Aug. 3 will be "Rockin' in the Rock Garden," in partnership with the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art. A DJ will spin classic rock hits and rock-themed trivia. Enjoy food and drinks while learning about the fascinating world of rocks and minerals in a laid-back atmosphere, with activities and a volcano eruption. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. Cantigny.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Sting Rays will perform. Free. springroad.com/our-events/.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Petty Kings will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Whiskey Romance will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Antioch Car Show: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform along with a car show. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and a fireworks display after the concerts. Southern Accents will perform. Free admission. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Enjoy snacks from local restaurants. Bring your blanket and chairs. True Company will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The music varies from rock, pop, soul, big band, country and more. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets, small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages also for sale. Stevie Swing & The Sinatra Experience perform. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Naperville Big Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band Magnificent Movie Music: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Featuring the music of Henry Mancini, Bruce Broughton and Elmer Bernstein, along with a special tribute to the iconic film music of Burt Bacharach. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.