Where to catch a free concert or movie in the park this weekend

Pino Farina Band performs during the Algonquin Summer Concerts Thursday, June 29. Courtesy of Jim Obos

Sunday, June 25

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- North Stage, Wheaton. Zazz Jazz Trio performs. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Bitter Jester Music Festival Grand Finale Concert: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. The finale of the professional "battle-of-the-bands"-style competition series featuring music and food and drink vendors. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/thelot.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Anderlik & Church perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Winding Creek Park, 144 W. Bailey Road, Naperville. Fletcher Rockwell performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Tuesday, June 27

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Triadd performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all-ages entertainment is at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Todd Downing Tall Tales and Silly Songs and Industrial Drive will perform. Free. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks, plus free activities for kids 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Rockstar Rodeo performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. The Four C Notes perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. The Ron Burgundys perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. Brass From The Past performs. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Pirates Over 40 perform. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The Wayouts perform. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, June 28

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Jory Avner performs. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Party in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Live music, kids' activities, concessions and more. Yankee Cowboy performs. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Matt Keen & His Band perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Tennessee Whiskey Band Chicago performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. Mackenzie O'Brien Band performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. 7th heaven performs. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Palatine Concert Band: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. palatineparks.org.

Movies on the Green: Dusk Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29, at Centennial Green at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Bring blankets and chairs. See "Top Gun" on Wednesday and "Top Gun: Maverick" on Thursday. Free. mpdowntown.com/events/moviesonthegreen.

Thursday, June 29

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Davidson County Band performs. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Feel Good Party Band performs. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Pino Farina Band performs. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Libido Funk Circus performs. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Kashmir performs. Food and beverage tents and fireworks after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Semple performs. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Arra performs. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Featuring American popular and patriotic music, as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." In case of rain or extreme heat, the concert will be in the Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. "A Patriotic Concert," a Fourth of July celebration. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band Patriotic Concert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Patriotic. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.