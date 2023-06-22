Where to catch a free concert or movie in the park this weekend

Fletcher Rockwell will perform during the free Naperville Concerts in Your Park Sunday. Courtesy of Fletcher Rockwell

By Luke Zurawski

Looking to have some fun this weekend but don't want to break the bank? No problem. Here's where you can catch some free concerts and movies in the park across the suburbs, from Wheeling to Lombard to Arlington Heights and beyond.

Fridays Rock! and Roll in the Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Industrial Drive and Arra will perform. Free. cityrm.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at D&G Brewing, 303 N. 4th St., Suite A, St. Charles, and Wednesday, June 28, at Eden Restaurants & Events, 1 Illinois St., St. Charles. Live music from Matt Keen on Friday and Wildwood Music on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Save the Clocktower. Free. vhw.org.

South Elgin Movies in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. See "Lightyear" at dusk. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Lombard OctoberBest in June: 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, in the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Die Kellerknaben performs. Bring a lawn chair. Tickets are free; see lombardhistory.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and a free screening of "Thor Love & Thunder" at 8 p.m. shopgenevacommons.com.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Featuring Teen Dance Party on Friday and Motown on Sunday. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Motown Nation performs. Sponsored by Schwabe Group of Compass Real Estate. Free. vah.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Nashville Electric Company performs. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. palatineparks.org.

Live on the Lake music series: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Saturday features Navy Pier Pride performers. Sunday features Shaun Nuance with VisionMade at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Hurricane Reggae Band at 5:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Pride Anthems: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell, Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A musical journey through the past 50 years of Pride anthems from Donna Summer and Queen to George Michael, Erasure, Madonna, Lady Gaga and more. Performers include Natalie Joy Johnson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood and Jon-Michael Reese. Bring a donation for a Glen Ellyn food bank. Free. atthemac.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- North Stage, Wheaton. Zazz Jazz Trio. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Bitter Jester Music Festival Grand Finale Concert: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. The finale of the Midwest's largest professional "battle-of-the-bands"-style concert and competition series features a dozen musical acts and food and drink vendors. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/thelot.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Anderlik & Church perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Winding Creek Park, 144 W. Bailey Road, Naperville. Fletcher Rockwell performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.