Festivals June 23-29: Get your fill of sweet treats at Long Grove Strawberry Fest

Pie-eating contests are part of the fun at the annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove this weekend. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Starts before Friday

Geneva Swedish Days: Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25, in downtown Geneva. Live music, a carnival, Kids' Day on Friday, Sweden Väst, Geneva's Got Talent music competition, multiethnic food booths, annual 5K Lopp Run at 8 a.m. Saturday at Peck Farm, Kids' Day Parade at 11 a.m. Friday and Grand Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Music from Sushi Roll at 7 p.m. Thursday, Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. Friday, and Generation at 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. genevachamber.com.

Geneva Swedish Days runs June 21-25 in downtown Geneva. - Courtesy of Sandy Bressner, Shaw Local

Wauconda Fest: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 23; noon to midnight Saturday, June 24; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Crafts, car show, carnival rides, food, bags tournament and more. Music from ARRA on Thursday; The Hair Band Night on Friday; Hello Weekend on Saturday; and Modern Day Romeos on Sunday. $5. waucondaparks.com/wauconda-fest.

West Chicago Railroad Days: 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 22-23; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 2:30-10 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., West Chicago. Carnival, games and food. On Saturday, Kids Zone from noon to 2 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. westchicagorailroaddays.com.

Church of the Holy Spirit Family Fest: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 23; 5-11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 1-10 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 W. Bode Road, Schaumburg. Free live entertainment, food and beverage court, bingo, cash raffle, mechanical bull, obstacle course, bounce house, face painting, zip line, trackless train, games and more. (708) 259-7390 or chsfamilyfest.com.

Friday, June 23

Fun Fridays at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 23, at The Shell at Reed-Keppler Park, off National Street, West Chicago. Featuring the Magic of Scott Piner. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: Noon Friday, June 23, at Homola picnic shelter, Bloomingdale. Getting Excited About Science will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Time to get messy! Pie-eating contests are part of the fun at the annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove this weekend. - Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Strawberry Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 145 Old McHenry Road in downtown Long Grove. Three days of strawberry-infused food and drinks, carnival rides, pie-eating contests, crafts, family activities and more. Live music on three stages, including Kashmir at 9 p.m. Friday, Dancing Queen: An ABBA salute at 9 p.m. Saturday, and KennyLive at 4 p.m. Sunday. $5-$10. longgrove.org/festival/strawberry-fest.

Strawberry treats galore can be found this weekend at the annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove. - Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Pride in the Park Chicago: 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, in Grant Park, Butler Field, 100 S. Lakeshore Drive, Chicago. LGBTQ+ music festival with performances including EDM, rap and more, plus drag kings and queens and other local artists. $70 single-day admission; $120 single-day VIP. prideparkchi.com/tickets.

Pride in the Park Chicago brings artists to Chicago's Grant Park this weekend. - Courtesy of Regalis Mgmt

St. Nectarios Greek Fest: 4-11 p.m. Friday, June 23; 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 3-11 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine. Greek food, music, dancing, wine, beer, kids' games and more. Drive-up food takeout hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, 3-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. (847) 826-4833 or stnectariosgoc.org/event/greek-fest-2023.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Thursday, June 29, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform include John Kimler at 5 p.m. and Shawn Holt & The Teardrops at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Galaxy Francis at 5 p.m. and Khaliyah X & Solo Sam at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

Taste of Highland Park: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 23, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Cooking demos and special dishes from Highland Park chefs. Music from DJ Madrid, Radius Vocals and Yachtley Crew on Friday, and Marcus Rezak Band featuring Shred is Dead and Gumbo, Joseph Huber, Sister Sadie Band, American English and The Ides of March with Jim Peterik on Saturday. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Fridays Rock! and Roll in the Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Industrial Drive and Arra will perform. Free. cityrm.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at D&G Brewing, 303 N. 4th St., Suite A, St. Charles, and Wednesday, June 28, at Eden Restaurants & Events, 1 Illinois St., St. Charles. Live music from Matt Keen on Friday and Wildwood Music on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Save the Clocktower. Free. vhw.org.

South Elgin Movies in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. See "Lightyear" at dusk. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

"Inspired by Warhol" artists reception: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Elmhurst Artists' Guild gallery, 150 S. Cottage Hill, Elmhurst. In conjunction with Cleve Carney Museum's "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop," the Elmhurst Artists' Guild is exhibiting local art inspired by the work of Andy Warhol. elmhurstartistsguild.org/andy-warhol.

Lombard OctoberBest in June: 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, in the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Die Kellerknaben performs. Bring a lawn chair. Tickets are free; see lombardhistory.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and a free screening of "Thor: Love & Thunder" at 8 p.m. shopgenevacommons.com.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Featuring Teen Dance Party on Friday and Motown on Sunday. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Motown Nation performs. Sponsored by Schwabe Group of Compass Real Estate. vah.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Nashville Electric Company performs. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. palatineparks.org.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Screening of "Twilight" on the 40-foot inflatable screen, with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking are free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Fireworks after the games. boomersbaseball.com.

Saturday, June 24

Rock 'n' Run the Runway: 8 a.m. and 6-11 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 Plant Road, Wheeling. 5K run at 8 a.m. From 6-11 p.m., there will be food trucks, live music from Gone Country and Rok Brigade, kids' entertainment and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. rocknruntherunway.com.

Swedish Days 5K Lopp Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Peck Farm, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Annual race presented by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and coordinated by the Chicago Area Track & Field Organizing Committee. $40; $50 on race day. Sign up via raceroster.com.

Antioch Wizards Weekend Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in downtown Antioch. Wizards, witches and muggles will celebrate all things of a magical nature. Dress as a favorite character. Registration, fees may be required for some events. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org.

Glenview Summer Fest Day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24. - Courtesy of the Glenview Chamber of Commerce

Glenview Summer Fest Fair: Summer Fest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and After Sunset Music Fest at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Lehigh, from Glenview Road to Washington, Glenview. Fest day includes over 100 vendors, booths, free games, health services, food and beverages and more. After Sunset Music Fest features performances by Panic At The Costco with opening act Jori Rose and the Thorns. Free. Register at glenviewchamber.com.

Mess Fest: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the DuPage Children's Museum parking lot, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville. Sensory experiments that begin with just dipping in a finger to full-on, foam-covered exploration. Included in museum admission, $17 for ages 1 and older or $16 for ages 59 and older. Tickets: dupagechildrens.org/mess-fest.

Summer Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Games for families and watch the animals play and eat watermelon treats. $5-$5.50. dtpd.org.

Burr Ridge Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Village Center, 701 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge. Juried artists from around the country will be showcasing their work, including paintings, flat arts, jewelry, furniture, ceramics, wearables, fashion, accessories, 3D art pieces, sculptures and more. Live music and kids' activities. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com/event/2023-burr-ridge-art-fair.

Historic Cottage Walks: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Good Templar Park, Geneva. Step back in time on a small group guided tour through select cottages learning about the history of the park from the members. Community bake sale with Scandinavian goodies. Entrance at the cottage gate, 628 Eastside Drive. Tours start at 10 a.m.; tickets sold only at the event. The last tour is at 3 p.m. $10. goodtemplarpark.org.

Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. 63rd outdoor fine art fair featuring over 100 artists, live entertainment, a balloon artist, food, adult beverages, and activities like the Community Mural Project and a Petite Picasso area for budding artists. Free. nwcfineartfair.org.

Navy Pier Pride: 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music, dance, storytelling and family activities Pier-wide, all day and night celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Performances include The Chicago Gay Men's Chorus at 1 p.m.; Kween Widda K & Chemical X at 4 p.m.; COCHINA at 5 p.m.; and Too Much Molly at 9 p.m. Free. NavyPier.org.

Villa Park Summer Festival: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Ardmore Business District, Ardmore and Park Boulevard, next to the Illinois Prairie Path, Villa Park. Music from Dixon Bandits at 7:30 p.m. and Lake Effect at 9:30 p.m. at the Rugaard Gazebo. Over 30 business vendors and five food vendors, plus a giant inflatable area, children's magician, balloon artist and face painter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. invillapark.com.

Bloomingdale Beach Party Pooch Parade: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Dogs will parade around the park in their best beach attire. Best-dressed contest with gift baskets and awards. After-party in Wolfden Brewery's pet-friendly backyard beer garden. Proceeds benefit Bloomingdale Parks Foundation. Rain date is July 15. $5 per pooch. Register at bloomingdaleparks.org.

Deer Park Food Truck Series: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Food trucks in front of Pottery Barn & Kendra Scott to the traffic circle. Free admission and parking. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Fox River Trolley Museum's Fiesta of Dance: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. LaFox, South Elgin. Ride the rails south aboard a historic electric trolley to a fiesta of dance featuring the Ballet Folklorico Huehuecoyotl. Performances at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. in the Jon Duerr Forest Preserve at the end of the line. Margaritas and beer available for purchase at the museum site only. El Mezcalito food truck. $15, $10 for kids 12 and younger. Tickets at foxtrolley.org/Ballet-Folklorico-Huehuecoyotl.

Miche Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St., Chicago. Latin music festival with performances by Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Elvis Crespo, R.K.M. & KEN-Y, Noriel and DAAZ on Saturday, and Gerardo Ortiz, Alex Lora y El Tri, Banda Los Recoditos, Grupo Kual, Grupo Vanguardia, Lilo Bermudez and Banda La Organización on Sunday. For tickets, visit michefest.live.

Sip on beers, ciders and more during Summer on Tap Saturday, June 24, at the Morton Arboretum. - Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

Summer on Tap: Noon Saturday, June 24, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Stroll along the Arboretum's Meadow Lake and through nearby wooded trails while stopping at tasting booths to sip on beers, ciders and meads from local Illinois breweries, plus seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails. Each ticket includes 20, 3-ounce samples. Must be 21 and older and present a valid I.D. at check-in. $50-$75. mortonarb.org.

Live on the Lake music series: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Saturday features Navy Pier Pride performers. Sunday features Shaun Nuance with VisionMade at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Hurricane Reggae Band at 5:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Central Park, 477 N. Lake St., Grayslake. Music, food from local vendors, beer and wine, kids' rides and fireworks at dusk. Free. glpd.com.

German Beer Garden: 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Games, music, pretzels and bratwurst, and local craft beer and soda for purchase. Free. parkfun.com.

Dundee Township fireworks: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Meadowdale Park, Besinger and Maple, Carpentersville. Live entertainment, food vendors and more from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Rain date is 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. dtpd.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series presents custom cars from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on South Park Avenue in Lombard. - Courtesy of the village of Lombard

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show. Southern Jack Band performs. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Pride Anthems: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell, Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A musical journey through the past 50 years of Pride anthems from Donna Summer and Queen to George Michael, Erasure, Madonna, Lady Gaga and more. Performers include Natalie Joy Johnson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood and Jon-Michael Reese. Bring a donation for a Glen Ellyn food bank. Free. atthemac.org.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Cantigny welcomes the DuPage Symphony back to the park for an evening under the stars. Seating is on the lawn outside the First Division Museum; chairs or blankets recommended. Picnics welcome. $15 per car. cantigny.org.

Chicago Salsa Festival: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $75-$375. rosemont.com/allstate/event/chicago-salsa-festival.

The Troubadour Project: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Atlanta band re-creates the music of iconic rock bands from the 1970s. Gates open at 6 p.m. $20. paramountaurora.com/riveredge/.

Sunday, June 25

Walneck's Motorcycle Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. New and used motorcycle parts of all types and brands, leathers, sewing, jewelry, toys and more. $10 for ages 15 and older. walneckswap.com.

Dog Days of Summer: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Pet adoption event, food, crafts and more. cville.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- North Stage, Wheaton. Zazz Jazz Trio. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Asphalt Mural Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Downer Place and Stolp Avenue in downtown Aurora. Community painting party for Aurora's first Asphalt Art Mural. Designed by Chicago muralist Andy Bellomo to be on display for one year. Family activities, live DJs, and outdoor vendors with local retailers and restaurants. Free. aurora-il.org/329/Aurora-Public-Art.

Bitter Jester Music Festival Grand Finale Concert: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. The finale of the Midwest's largest professional "battle-of-the-bands"-style concert and competition series features a dozen musical acts and food and drink vendors. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/thelot.

Slammedenuff Chicago Car Show: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Car show features an indoor/outdoor upperclassmen showcase. $30. slammedenuff.com.

Geneva Swedish Days Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, along State Street in downtown Geneva. genevachamber.com.

Woofstock Festival: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Hoof Woof & Meow Animal Rescue's 10th annual event with live music, crafts, kids' games, raffles, 50/50 raffle, ice cream trucks and adoptable animals. Free. hoofwoofmeow.org/woofstock-2/.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Trippin' Billies will perform. $30 per car per show. Concert season pass is $400 for nonmembers. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Anderlik & Church perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Winding Creek Park, 144 W. Bailey Road, Naperville. Fletcher Rockwell performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Tuesday, June 27

Naperville Children's Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Super Stolie performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/childrenslunchhourentertainment.

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. For all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Triadd performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all-ages entertainment is at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Todd Downing Tall Tales and Silly Songs and Industrial Drive will perform. Free. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks, plus free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Rockstar Rodeo performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. The Four C Notes perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. The Ron Burgundys perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. Brass From The Past performs. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Pirates Over 40 will perform. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The concerts take place at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza overlooking a 129-acre lake. The Wayouts perform. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, June 28

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A variety of food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Kovacs & Company will perform. Food trucks available. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Joray Avner performs. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Party in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Live music, kids' activities, concessions and more. Music from Yankee Cowboy. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Matt Keen & His Band perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Tennessee Whiskey Band Chicago performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Music from Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. Mackenzie O'Brien Band performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. 7th heaven performs. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Palatine Concert Band: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. palatineparks.org.

Flick 'N' Float: 7:30-11 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Family Aquatic Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. See "Moana" on a giant inflatable screen. Use only park district provided flotation tubes during the movie. The movie will begin at dusk. vhparkdistrict.org.

Movies on the Green: Dusk Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29, at Centennial Green at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Bring blankets and chairs. See "Top Gun" on Wednesday and "Top Gun: Maverick" on Thursday. Free. mpdowntown.com/events/moviesonthegreen.

Thursday, June 29

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 29, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Performances by Wavy Dave's Music Hour and Radio Free Honduras. cityhpil.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. and concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Livin' Large performs. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. Double Trouble performs. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. Eliminator and Samantha Fish perform. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. "Magical Night in the Gardens" with six magicians stationed throughout the gardens, plus drinks, music and more. Cantigny.org.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Davidson County Band will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Feel Good Party Band performs. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Pino Farina Band will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Libido Funk Circus will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bring a chair and snacks to this BYOB event featuring music from Yankee Cowboy. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass $65. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and a fireworks display after the concerts. Kashmir performs. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Semple performs. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Arra will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Featuring American popular and patriotic music, as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." In case of rain or extreme heat, the concert will be in the Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. "A Patriotic Concert," a Fourth of July celebration. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band Patriotic Concert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Patriotic concert features traditional favorites as well as a special tribute to the 100th anniversary of Edwin Franko Goldman's "On the Mall." Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.