Festivals May 26-June 1: Memorial Day events, Prairie Arts Festival, Bluesmobile Cruise Nights and more

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Friday, May 26

Food Truck Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Food trucks, live music and entertainment. Admission is $1. lcfairgrounds.com/foodtruckfestival.

North Aurora's Cuisine at the Crossroads: 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Community Park, Lincolnway Highway and West State Street, North Aurora. Featuring more than 10 local food trucks, live DJ, music and more. Free admission and parking. brewavenueevents.com/schedule.html.

Vet Fest Foundation Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at 115 Bourbon St., Merrionette Park. Vet Fest 141 Foundation presents a four-concert summer series benefiting veterans. May 26: Locash; May 27: Spin Doctors; July 7: Simple Men Southern Nights; Aug. 12: Bruce in the USA. $35. vetfest141.org.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: Friday and Sunday, May 26 and 28, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Firework shows after the Schaumburg Boomers games. boomersbaseball.com.

Saturday, May 27

"Embrace The Ruck" Memorial Day Remembrance Ruck March: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Police Military Veterans are hosting this inaugural event as a way to remember and honor soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. This free, 6.2-mile walk through Mount Prospect neighborhoods is open to the public and recommended for ages 13 and older. To register, see mailchi.mp/cfba1ced9658/embrace-the-ruck.

Salute Inc. 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Salute Inc. will host the 20th annual 10K run, 5K walk/run and one-mile walk to raise funds for military families. Register at saluteinc.org.

Barrington Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington. The 14th annual festival features 120 artists showing and selling art in all media, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, wearables, photography, ceramics and more. Plus, kids' activities, live music festival, food and more. Free admission. amdurproductions.com/event/2023-barrington-art-festival.

Chicagoland Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Events Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Dealers, demonstrations, exhibits, lapidary arts, jewelry exhibits, faceting, cabochon cutting, polishing gemstones, silversmithing, beading, wire wrapping, geode splitting, a silent auction and a kids' korner. $3-$5 a day or $5-$8 for a two-day pass. cgmashow.com/.

Plein Air Event: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in downtown St. Charles. As part of the St. Charles Fine Art Show, the St. Charles Arts Council's artists competition, in which artists get a blank canvas for $25, choose a location to paint and must complete their painting by 4 p.m. Three paintings will be chosen for $200 awards for excellence. Registration deadline is Wednesday, May 24, via info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.

Prairie Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The 34th annual festival features approximately 100 painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, potters and more. Entertainment on three stages, food truck court, kids' art activities and more. Free admission. prairiecenter.org/programs/prairie-arts-festival.

Randolph Street Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. 200 of the top independent vendors, makers, dealers and designers from across North America selling antiques, vintage and modern goods, jewelry, décor and more. Includes live music, food vendors, cocktails and more. $12 in advance, $15 at the gate; free for kids younger than 12. randolphstreetmarket.com.

St. Charles Fine Art Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, on Riverside Drive, Main Street and Illinois Avenue, St. Charles. The 25th annual fine arts show features over 100 artists exhibiting and showcasing original, juried art in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, mixed media, glass and more. Free. stcharlesfineartshow.com.

Mimosa Fest on the Riverwalk: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Island Party Hut, 355 Chicago Riverwalk, between Lake Shore Drive and Columbus on the Riverwalk, Chicago. Ticket includes mimosas, a basket of French toast sticks, scenic views on the Riverwalk and more. $50. islandpartyhut.com.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the corner of Meadow Drive and Kirchoff Road, and travels west on Kirchoff to the Carillon Monument, Rolling Meadows. All resident veterans are invited to take part in the parade, and family members of local veterans may also march. The city's observance will continue at 11:30 a.m. at the Carillon Monument. (847) 394-8500, ext. 1002, or cityrm.org.

Blues & Brews Festival: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Live blues music all day from renowned artists such as Joanna Connor, Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, and Matt Shukin & the Ramblers. Drink tickets will be available to taste pours from over 15 featured Illinois breweries. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. forgeparks.com.

Sueños Festival: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, in Grant Park, 707 E. Balbo, Chicago. Headliners include Wisin y Yandel and Feid on Saturday and Grupo Firme and Nicky Jam on Sunday. Limited one- and two-day festival passes available. 18 and older. $179-$599. suenosmusicfestival.com.

Bartlett Memorial Day Ceremony: 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Bartlett Veterans Memorial, Stearns and South Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Bartlett VFW Post 11018 will host a Memorial Day Ceremony. bartlettil.gov.

Gold Star Family Memorial Monument dedication: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in Veterans Park, 301 E. Gartner Road, Naperville. Naperville Gold Star Family Memorial Monument Committee will unveil the memorial honoring local families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military. Ceremony includes a Lima Lima flyover, the leading of the Pledge of Allegiance by Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch, remarks from the Gold Star Families President, a bagpipes rendition of "Amazing Grace," a wreath laying and rifle salute and more. woodywilliams.org.

Live on the Lake music series: Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27-29, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Live music in the Navy Pier Beer Garden featuring Bassel & The Supernaturals at 2 p.m., RICO at 5:30 p.m. and Trippin' Billies at 9 p.m. Saturday; AMADA at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Indika at 5:30 p.m. Sunday; and The Prissillas at 2 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Free. navypier.org.

The Mount Prospect Lions Club hosts Bluesmobile Cruise Nights from 3-9 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Metra parking lot. - Courtesy of Michael Zarnek

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Rolling Thunder Memorial Day Vigil: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on Vattman Road, Lake Forest. A multidenominational candlelight vigil will be held the night before the Rolling Thunder 35th Memorial Day Demonstration Parade ride. rollingthunderil2.org.

James McCulla Jr. Memorial Fireworks: Dusk Saturday, May 27, near the Fox River footbridge in East Dundee. dundeestpats.org/fireworks.

Navy Pier Fireworks: 9 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays weekly at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free fireworks displays over Chicago's lakefront May 27-Sept. 2. navypier.org.

Sunday, May 28

McHenry County Century Ride: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Third annual event showcases the scenic roads of McHenry County. The route has 26-100+ mile distances for every level of rider. Post-ride food will be served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $40-$45. raceroster.com.

Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Memorial 5K: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Market Place Shopping Center, 5035-5075 Market Place Road, Lake Barrington. Proceeds benefit Gold Star Survivors Network and Paths to Hope. (847) 638-1638 or veteransoflbs.com.

Westmont Race to the Flag 5K Run & Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. USATF certified race. Benefiting People's Resource Center. $17-$35. Register at racetotheflag.org.

Rolling Thunder Memorial Day Demonstration Parade: Stages from 8:30-10 a.m. and departs at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, from the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. A 54-mile ride intended to increase POW/MIA awareness. Motorcyclists will head south on Route 21 to Route 45, passing through Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Lincolnshire, Northbrook, Des Plaines, Rosemont, Schiller Park, Franklin Park, Melrose Park, River Grove and River Forest. After the stop at Hines, participants will continue to Cantigny Park in Wheaton and end at the Army First Infantry Division Museum there. rollingthunderil2.org.

Bloomingdale Maker's Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, in the parking lot of Old Town, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Features over 60 local vendors selling home decor, jewelry, blankets, clothes and more, plus food trucks and music. facebook.com/thebloomingdalemakersmarket/.

Battle of Cantigny 105th Anniversary: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. To commemorate the battle's anniversary, the First Division Museum offers a moment of reflection with a wreath-laying and family-friendly activities. Free with $10 per car admission. cantigny.org.

Streamwood Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Hosted by the village board and Veterans Memorial Commission, the ceremony will include a performance by the Spring Valley Concert Band and Medinah Highlanders Pipes and Drums. streamwood.org.

Fort Sheridan National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery, Vattman Road, Lake Bluff. The Department of Veterans Affairs Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence, rifle volley and the playing of taps. (815) 423-9958.

West Aurora Memorial Day ceremony: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at West Aurora Cemetery, 543 Wilder St., Aurora. For details, see Friends of West Aurora Cemetery on Facebook.

Popular festival band 7th heaven will perform as part of the Cantigny Summer Concert Series at 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, and at Gilberts Community Days at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Town Square Park in Gilberts. - Courtesy of 7th Heaven

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 28-29, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Gold Dust Dreams headline Sunday and 7th heaven plays on Monday. $30 per car, per show. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. MHS Jazz Band will perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Libido Funk Circus will perform. Plus, food and beverage tents. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Libido Funk Circus headlines the first Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series Sunday at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Libido Funk Circus

Geneva Memorial Day ceremonies: 6 a.m. Monday, May 29. Ceremonies to remember those fallen soldiers on land at 6 a.m. at the Eastside Cemetery, 799 Bennett St., Geneva; at sea at 6:20 a.m. at the State Street bridge; in the air corps at 6:45 a.m. at the Kane County Veterans Memorial, 719 S. Batavia Ave.; and MIA/POW at the Geneva Township Center, 400 Wheeler Drive. genevapost75.org.

Naperville Memorial Day ceremonies: 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 30. Ceremonies at various veterans memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial at 7:45 a.m. Other ceremonies will be conducted at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery, Veterans Park, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, and the Burlington Square Doughboy Monument. napervfw3873.org.

Addison Memorial Day Ceremony and March: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 29. Knights of Columbus' free pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High, 222 N. JF Kennedy Drive, Addison. Addison Historical Museum open from 9-11 a.m. Community March at 9:30 a.m. from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery, with flag posting at 9:45 a.m. and cemetery observance at 10 a.m., followed by a march back to the village hall for the 11 a.m. VFW ceremony. From noon to 1 p.m., food will be available at the VFW Post, 446 W. Lake St. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Elgin Memorial Day service: Starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, there will be various events throughout Elgin. Catholic Mass along with a combined color guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St. Ceremony with a combined color guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps at 9 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20. At 9:30 a.m., the Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League program, designed to pay tribute to veterans interred at sea, will spread flowers into the Fox River along with a rifle salute and the playing of taps at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave. At 11 a.m. at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., the ceremony will pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the integration of U.S. Armed Forces. The keynote speaker will be Stanley "Curly" Thompson, Marine Corps veteran and Commander of Rockford American Legion Post 340. Free. elginmemorialday.org.

Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. Members of the American Legion and VFW, with support from the village of Antioch, Antioch Township, Antioch Chamber of Commerce, Lakes Regional Historical Society and other Antioch organizations, will conduct the third annual Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony, which will honor former World War I Veteran and lifelong Antioch resident Sgt. James Leland Waters and several of his living descendants. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be conducted at the Antioch VFW, 75 North Ave., Antioch. vfw4551.org.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Memorial Park, North Chestnut Avenue and West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Concert Band will perform patriotic music for the Memorial Day ceremony held at Memorial Park. arlingtonheightsband.org/.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The 104th annual Memorial Day Parade begins at Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street, heads west to Sigwalt, turns north on Dunton, turns west on Euclid, and south on Chestnut. Ends at Memorial Park with an 11 a.m. ceremony. vah.com/.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The 105th annual parade and post-parade military ceremony steps off from Elmhurst City Centre at Third and York and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. elmhurstchamber.org.

Grayslake Memorial Day parade and ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, in downtown Grayslake. The parade will step off near the Grayslake Central High School parking lot and travel south on Lake Street to Junior Avenue and east to Memorial Park. Service will be held following the parade. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Steps off at Washington Street and Princeton Avenue heading south. It will continue west on George Street, north on Oak Street, east on Washington Street, north on Walnut Street, ending on the corner of Walnut Street and Bloomingdale Road. Ceremony follows at Usher Park. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Libertyville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. The Memorial Day Parade steps off from the downtown Libertyville Metra station and ends in Cook Park with a ceremony at 9:45 a.m., followed by a march to Lakeside Cemetery. libertyville.com/.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9:40 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Parade begins at the village hall and ends at the Veterans' Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a special ceremony featuring the keynote address by Stephanie A. Kifowit, state representative of the 84th House District. The Mount Prospect Community Band and the Prospect High School Marching Knights perform and there will be a 21-gun rifle salute. vfw1337.com.

American Legion Post 690 Memorial Day Services and Parade: Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, with a service at Hillside Cemetery on Smith Street in Palatine. The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. at Cornell Avenue and Smith Street. The route will head north on Smith Street, east on Robertson Street, south on Brockway Street and then east on Wood Street to the Veterans Memorial in Community Park. Following the parade at 11 a.m., there will be a short program at the Veterans Memorial and then another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Community members are invited to the American Legion, across the street from Towne Square, following the ceremonies. (847) 359-1606 or alpost690.us.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in downtown Aurora. Steps off at Benton and River streets, heads east to Broadway (Route 25), north to Downer Place and west to River Street. aurora-il.org.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk & Remembrance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Begins at 10 a.m. with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m., veterans, Scouts, civic groups and bagpipers will line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues with the posting of the colors and invocation, followed by a brief program. bartlettil.gov.

Cary Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10-11:15 a.m. Monday, May 29, on First Street and Veteran's Park in Cary. The Cary-Grove AMVETS Post 245 are hosting the parade, running south on First Street from Three Oaks Road to Park Avenue followed by a ceremony. CaryIllinois.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2015 The Geneva Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, from Crescent Place, near the downtown Metra Station.

Geneva Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Steps off from Crescent Place near the downtown Metra Station. The parade heads north on Third Street and ends at the World War I monument at Wheeler Park, 400 Wheeler Drive, followed by a memorial service. genevapost75.org.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Hanover Park Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The event will be held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor, reflect and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. hpil.org.

Hoffman Estates-Schaumburg Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day observance, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial site outside the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. The observance continues at 10:45 a.m. at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Immediately following the Schaumburg event, there will be a picnic in the St. Peter picnic grove. hoffmanestates.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Lake Zurich Veterans Monument, 200 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. Lunch will be served at American Legion Post 964 after the ceremony. alpost964il.org.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony: 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Recognize the service and sacrifice of our nation's armed forces. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Veterans of Foreign Wars Ross Bishop Memorial Post #5696 will present the Village of Lisle Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at Lisle Junior High School and proceed north on Main Street to School, ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial. There will be a short Remembrance Ceremony there and a second ceremony at the Lisle Cemetery. villageoflisle.org.

Lombard Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Sunken Garden in Common Park, Grace and Maple streets, Lombard. Participating in the ceremony will be members of the Lilac VFW Post 5815, American Legion Lombard Post 391, Lombard Park District, Lombard Historical Society, Stanford's Battery Civil War Cannon, Glenbard East High School and local scouts. Due to limited parking and seating, walk to the ceremony and bring a lawn chair. Additional parking will be available at Berean Bible Students Church, 535 E. Maple St. In the event of severe weather, it will be moved indoors to Lombard Village Hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave. villageoflombard.org.

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue, ending at the Freedom Shrine with a ceremony. stcharlesil.gov.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, on Main Street in Wauconda. The parade steps off from Wauconda High School and heads south to end at Memorial Park, Route 176 and Main Street. Hosted by American Legion Post 911. waucondaparade.com.

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Led by Wheaton police and fire departments, the parade steps off at Hale and Wesley streets and proceeds west on Wesley Street to West Street, then south on West Street, ending at Wheaton Cemetery with a ceremony by American Legion Post 76. wheaton.il.us.

Winnetka Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The parade kicks off from the corner of Glendale and Elm Street in Winnetka, then heads east to the Village Green Park for a ceremony to remember and honor those who gave their lives serving our country. Rain location is the Skokie School auditorium. winpark.org.

Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in historic Woodstock Square. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m., with the parade at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon sponsored by the Woodstock VFW Post 5040 follows the parade at the VFW, 240 Throop St. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should call Ed Chambers at (815) 703-9000. Also, storefronts will be displaying military uniforms and mementos from local families. woodstockilchamber.com.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43, the parade steps off at Jackson Avenue and West Street, heads east to Washington Street, north to Benton Avenue, and east to Ellsworth Street. A ceremony follows at noon in Central Park's Community Concert Center, with guest speakers and musical tributes performed by the Naperville Municipal Band. At 3 p.m., join in the National Moment of Remembrance by observing one minute of silence for fallen service members. napervillememorialdayparade.com.

Northbrook Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by the Northbrook American Legion Post 791, the new parade route will start at Center Avenue and Cedar Lane, turn left onto Cherry Lane, and end at Westmoor Elementary School. Features veterans, first responders, local school bands and more. Gather at the end for the national anthem, a welcome from Post 791's Commander, and a guest speaker. northbrook.il.us.

Westmont Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade starts at Cass and Naperville and heads south to Veterans Park on Richmond Avenue for a ceremony. westmont.illinois.gov.

Wheeling Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Hosted by AMVETS Post No. 66, the parade starts at the former Sam's Club parking lot, 1055 McHenry Road, and ends at the AMVETS building, 700 McHenry Road. (847) 537-0440.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. elkgrove.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022 Gold Star father Bob Stack rings the ball for each name read during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park last year.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Memorial Park, North Chestnut Avenue and West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. The Memorial Day Ceremony honors and remembers those who have given their lives for freedom -- especially Arlington's Fallen Heroes, who died in the service of our nation from the Civil War through Afghanistan. This year's ceremony will highlight the recent identification of a 59th Fallen Hero from Arlington Heights -- Pvt. John Sieburg, 8th Illinois Cavalry Regiment. vah.com/.

Des Plaines Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, at the Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. desplaines.org.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. VFW Post 2377 conducts a "Fallen Warrior" ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute and playing of taps. glendaleheights.org.

Huntley's Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Huntley Town Square, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. Parade steps off from the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., and travels west on Main Street to the town square, followed by a short ceremony. huntleylegion.org.

Lake Forest Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, in Market Square in downtown Lake Forest. Hosted by American Legion McKinlock Post 264. americanlegionlakeforest.org.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Wood Dale. The city and VFW Tioga Post 2149 host the annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans' Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road, for a memorial service. wooddale.com.

Dundee Memorial Day ceremony: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 Route 31, West Dundee. rivervalleymemorialgardens.com.

Tuesday, May 30

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Mackenzie O'Brien Band will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Second Hand Soul Band will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Wednesday, May 31

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Food truck options for purchase. R-Gang will perform. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Jake Mack will perform. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Blooze Brothers and the Sensational Sheila will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Screening of "E.T." Gate opens at 6 p.m. VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays return Thursday, June 1, and run from 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursdays at Jens Jensen Park in Highland Park. - Courtesy of Ilyse Strongin

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 1, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Jay O'Brien & Allison Zabeln Duo and Bowmanville will perform. Food trucks aplenty. cityhpil.com.

Cream of Wheaton: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 1; 4-10 p.m. Friday, June 2; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 1-7 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Memorial Park and other locations in Wheaton. Music, rides, food, arts and crafts and business expo. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K and Kids Half Mile at 7:30 a.m. June 3. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Terry Byrne Band will perform. Free admission. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. Mike Wheeler Blues Band will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. Josiah Siska and Sawyer Brown will perform. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

"Fifteen Minutes of Fame" exhibit opening reception: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at The Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Exhibit inspired by the "Warhol" exhibit at the College of DuPage. Studio 54 experience with drinks, apps and more. Exhibit continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Sept. 23. Free; tickets required for opening night at lombardhistory.org.

"65 Years" exhibit opening: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at First Division Museum, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Mingle with the curatorial and research team that created the "65 Years" exhibit, which is open Memorial Day to Veterans Day. Swing music by The Nite Hawks, hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. $12-$15. cantigny.org.

Gilberts Community Days 2023: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 1 (carnival only); 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 2; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. Live music from Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Saturday; and American English at 6 p.m. Sunday. Kids' activities, a petting zoo, carnival, food and drinks and a classic car show. Free. gilbertscommunitydays.com.

Roselle Lions Rose Festival: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, June 1; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, June 2-3; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Roselle Train Station parking lot, off Irving Park Road, Roselle. 61st annual festival with car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wickstrom Chevrolet. "Lights, Camera, Dance" dance group at 1 p.m. Saturday. Rides and festival food court. Concerts in the Miller Festival Beer Garden include Physical Graffiti (Led Zeppelin tribute) at 7 p.m. Thursday; Focal Point at 7 p.m. and Poison'd Crue (tribute to 1980s hairbands) at 9 p.m. Friday; Schaumburg School of Rock at 3 p.m., The Last Generation at 6:30 p.m. and My Metal Heart at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Voodoo Dolls at 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. rosellelions.com/festival.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Black Diamond Sessions will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Yankee Cowboy will perform. Bring your blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.