Festivals July 8-14: Rockin' Rotary Ribfest, Dog Days of Summer, Kane County Fair & more

This weekend

2022 Fan Expo Chicago: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 7; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 8-9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Among the 200-plus celebrities and industry professionals scheduled to attend are Charlie Hunnam, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Carl Weathers. Plus, there will be comics, gaming, anime, cosplay, celebrity photo ops, autograph sessions, vendors, fan meetups and more. $27-$119; free for kids 5 and younger. fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago.

Cosplay is a big part of the 2022 Fan Expo Chicago this weekend in Rosemont. -

Taste of Westmont: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7; 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 8; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 1 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Food from local restaurants, two beer tents, a carnival, crafters, vendors and more. Music from Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Simply Queen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Rico at 6 p.m. Sunday. westmontevents.com.

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rotary Ribfest: 4:30-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 7-8; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Annual fest featuring professional pitmasters and vendors, carnival, business expo and more. Music from Everett Dean and the Lonesome Hearts at 6:45 p.m. and The Boy Band Night at 9 p.m. Thursday; Simply Elton at 6:45 p.m. and Kashmir at 9 p.m. Friday; Lithium at 12:30 p.m., Petty Kings at 2 p.m., Gooroos at 4:15 p.m., Heart to Heartbreaker at 6:30 p.m. and Tommy Decarlo (lead singer for Boston) at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Eliminator at 2 p.m. and 7th heaven at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult. rockinrotaryribfest.com.

West Chicago Railroad Days: 4:30-10 p.m. Thursday, July 7; 4:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 8; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and 2:30-10 p.m. Sunday, July 10, in Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., West Chicago. Carnival rides, games, live music, beer garden, food, kids' zone and more. Music from the Paul Abella Trio at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rico at 9 p.m. Friday, Fueled By Emo at 9 p.m. Saturday and Calaveras LD at 8 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. 1-mile parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the theme "Together," steps off from Ingalton and Elmwood streets. westchicagorailroaddays.com.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Summer Events at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 8, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Jiggle Jam will perform. For weather cancellations, check rainoutline.com or call (630) 225-7876, ext. 11. we-goparks.org.

The Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park July 8-10. - Courtesy of City of Chicago DCASE

The Taste of Chicago: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 8-10, in Grant Park, 500 S. Columbus Drive, Chicago. Sample fare from a variety of local restaurants. Music from AMI at 6 p.m. and Nelly at 7:15 p.m. Friday; Girl K at 6 p.m. and Aterciopelados at 7:15 p.m. Saturday; and Local H at 6 p.m. and Drive-By Truckers at 7:15 p.m. Sunday and more. Free admission; cash or credit card accepted at all food vendors. (312) 744-5000 or chicago.gov/dcase.

Libertyville Dog Days of Summer: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. DockDogs Canine Aquatic Jumping Competition, pet vendor fair Saturday and Sunday, and sheriff police dog demo at noon Saturday. On Sunday, yoga with your pet at 10 a.m., pet blessing at 11:30 a.m. and pet parade at 12:30 p.m. facebook.com/LibertyvilleDogDaysofSummer.

Pixar Putt: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 21 (7-10 p.m. is Pixar Putt After Dark for ages 18 and older Thursdays through Saturdays) at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. $31-$33. pixarputt.com/chicago.

St. Sophia Greek Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 525 Church Road, Elgin. Annual fest featuring Greek food and pastries, Agape Dancers, church tours, cooking demos, games, music and more. Dine-in or carryout options. stsophiagreekfest.com.

Scoop Waukegan: 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 8, and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in downtown Waukegan. Classic and custom cars, food and live entertainment. No registration fee for Open Scoop. scoopwaukegan.com.

Square Roots Festival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 8; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 10, in Lincoln Square, Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson avenues, Chicago. Local food, craft beer and three days of music with more than 70 acts on four stages. Music from Esso at 8:30 p.m. and Bob Mould at 9 p.m. Friday; !!! (Chk Chk Chk) at 8:30 p.m. and Guided By Voices at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The O'My's at 7:15 p.m. and Hayes Carll at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. squareroots.org.

West Fest Chicago: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 8, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10, on Chicago Avenue, between Wood and Damen, Chicago. Annual street festival featuring live music, local restaurants, artists, vendors, kids' fest, pet fest and more. Music from Lala Lala at 8:45 p.m. Friday; Choir Boy at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Protomartyr at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. $10 optional donation. westfestchicago.com/.

Windmill City Festival: 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 8; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Live music, food, drinks, a carnival along Houston Street, a golf competition, family yard games and more. On Saturday, pet contest at noon and Unplug Illinois Day Sidewalk Chalk Contest at 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, Diaper Derby at 3 p.m. Music from Radio Gaga at 7 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Friday; Paul & Jay Band at 3 p.m., Generation at 6 p.m. and Lounge Puppets at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Wayouts at 1 p.m. and Back Country Roads at 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. windmillcityfest.org.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Comstock Lode will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Carpenter Park in Carpentersville. The Plant Band will perform. Dundee Township Lions and Kona Ice will be selling food and drinks. Free. dtpd.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Watch "Finding You" and get food from Fiesta Tacos and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream food trucks. shopgenevacommons.com.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Village of Arlington Heights Sounds of Summer concert series features Serendipity. Free. vah.com.

Mike & Joe performs at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion in Wheeling. - Courtesy of Wheeling Park District

Wheeling Summer Events: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8; 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10; and 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. 16 Candles performs at 7 p.m. Friday; and Mike & Joe perform at 5 p.m. Sunday; and "Encanto" screens at 8 p.m. Thursday. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions and portable restrooms will be available. Free. palatineparks.org.

Jazz in the Park Festival: 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora, and adjacent Munday Park. Three nights of music featuring The Pete Ellman Big Band on Friday; Carroll, Artry and Ward, The Joel Patterson Quartet and headliner Frank Catalano on Saturday; and Scott Tipping and The Heavy Sounds on Sunday. Advance tickets are $20 for Friday and Sunday, $25 for Saturday (plus $5 if purchased at the door); $65 for three-day weekend pass. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org/.

Unplug Illinois: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. South Elgin Parks and Recreation and the Fox Valley Special Recreation Association host a free Family Adventure event featuring activities and lawn games. Register online or on-site. southelgin.com.

Downers Grove Garden Walk: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Tour five gardens in Downers Grove. The 16th annual fundraiser is organized by Bridge Communities and First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove. $20 in advance; $25 the day of. dgfumc.org/gardenwalk.

Illinois Vintage Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10, at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. More than 100 vendors and specialty food trucks. Free admission. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org.

View unique cars during the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce's Classic Collectors Car Show Saturday, July 9, in downtown Barrington. - Courtesy of Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce

Classic Collectors Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near 201 S. Grove Ave., Barrington. Classic cars, music, and food and refreshments from local vendors. Free. barringtonchamber.com.

DZ Fest 10: Noon to 11 p.m. (gate opens at 11:30 a.m.) Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10, at 8548 S. 85th Court, Hickory Hills. Two days of local and regional bands, art vendors and food trucks in a casual backyard setting. $20 per day at the door. Find details and the lineup at facebook.com/DZFest/.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Fox River Grove fireworks: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Picnic Grove Park, off Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. Live music and the Cary-Grove Jaycees and Lions will be selling food and drinks. No entry after 9 p.m. Free shuttle buses starting at 5:30 p.m. carygrovechamber.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights/Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show, music and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. SunFallen will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Bourbon Country will perform. $20-$30 adults, $8 kids. rauecenter.org.

Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Rain date is Sunday. Refreshments will be available. Donations requested. elburnlions.com/fireworks-show or facebook.com/ElburnFireworksShow.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, lakeside on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Shining Star (Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band) will perform. Bring a picnic, lawn chair or blanket. No pets. Free. parkfun.com.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. Free. navypier.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dancing Queen (an ABBA Salute) will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

River Park Sunday Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at River Park, 151 River Lane, Geneva. The Dixon Bandits will perform. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Commission. Free. genevarts.org.

This week

Chamber Music on the Fox: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Tefft Farm, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Enjoy a diverse range of music. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 11, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library at 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Features The Flat Cats on Monday and Sunset Yoga on Thursday. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Itasca Ice Cream with Cops and Firefighters: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Usher Park, 201 S. Walnut, Itasca. Enjoy free ice cream and games with Itasca police officers and firefighters. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Sounds of Summer for the Kids: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Frog Lady will perform. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Part of the Palatine Park District's Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Free. palatineparks.org.

Lake Forest Concert at the Beach: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Forest Park Beach, 801 N. Lake Road, Lake Forest. The Student Body will perform. Free. lfparksandrec.com/calendar/concert-at-the-beach.

Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Gone Country will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase. bgparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Rico (Santana tribute) will perform. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, on Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Dancing Queen will perform. Check the website for the weekly food truck schedule. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

Elgin's Wing Park Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Wing Park band shell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Peach's Beach Party will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Pete Kilpatrick Band will perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. lcfpd.org.

Midsummer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Village Green, 901 Wellington, Elk Grove Village. The Little River Band will perform. Hosted by Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District. Free. elkgrove.org.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021 Fairgoers enjoy the rides during last year's Kane County Fair in St. Charles. This year's fair runs July 13-17.

Kane County Fair: 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 13-14; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 15-16; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. 4-H shows, carnival, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, petting zoo and more. On Thursday, Illini State Pullers at 6:30 p.m. ($10). On Friday and Saturday, Professional Championship Bullriders & Cowgirls at 7:30 p.m. ($8-$20). On Sunday, demolition derby at 2 and 5 p.m. ($10). Music from The Two Beer Tommy Band at 5 p.m. and Pino Farina at 8 p.m. Friday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Hi-Infidelity at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free on Wednesday, $5 on Thursday, and $5-$10 on Friday and Sunday; season tickets: $20. kanecountyfair.com.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Park On Park Classic Car Show: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Seymour and Park, 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Car show specializing in pre-1977 vehicles only. Includes food, music and more. Free. parkonpark.org.

Elgin American Legion Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Post 57 home, 820 N. Liberty St., Elgin. Sponsored by the American Legion Rider Post 57, the cruise night welcomes motorcycles, cars, trucks and military vehicles. Food and drinks available at the Legion Bar, plus 50/50 raffles and door prizes. facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.

Glendale Heights Fest: 5-10:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 13-14; 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 15; 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 16; and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Carnival, rides, live entertainment, food booths and more. Music from Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; Semple Band at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Cowboy Jukebox at 8:30 p.m. Friday; ARRA at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and The Spazmatics at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. glendaleheightsfest.com or facebook.com/ghfest.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Howard and the White Boys will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features The Moods. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. Student Body will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Lisle Park District's Summer Entertainment Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Van Kampen Memorial Stage, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Billy-Elton (Billy Joel and Elton John tribute) will perform. Bring food, chairs and blankets. lisleparkdistrict.org.

River Rhapsody Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at The Peg Bond Center (Batavia Riverwalk), 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Serendipity will perform. Wine and food will be available. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Summer in the Parks: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Wagner Family Pavilion, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Brightside Theatre and Naperville Park District host five singers and four musicians performing "The Golden Age of Broadway," with music from popular musicals. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. napervilleparks.org/summerintheparks.

Itasca Summer Movie in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Washington Park, Irving Park and Bloomingdale roads, Itasca. Watch "The Goonies." Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Antioch Taste of Summer: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 14; 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 15; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, by the band shell at the corner of Orchard and Skidmore, Antioch. Music, food, carnival rides, games, sidewalk sales, crafters, patriotic musical light show at 9:15 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and more. Special needs carnival from 1-3 p.m. Friday. Music from Second Hand Soul at 7 p.m. Thursday; Dancing Queens at 8 p.m. Friday; Heartache Tonight at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Modern Day Romeos at 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission; fees for rides and food. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org/pages/taste-of-summer.

CANCELED: Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 14, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Culver's, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars of all types. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, cars, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks of streets closed off and dedicated to classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, outside the Kane County Courthouse, off Third Street, Geneva. Car collectors will showcase their vintage rides. Enjoy 1950s music and vote on your favorite make and model. Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. geneva.il.us.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Performances by 3 Flights Up at 6:30 p.m. and Hollywood Swinging at 8 p.m. Plus, children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Vernon Hills Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 14; 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 15; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, July 16; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Century Park, 1002 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Thursday. Performances include Jefferson Starship at 9 p.m. Friday and Mike & Joe at 7 p.m. and Brett Scallions X Singer Fuel at 9 p.m. Saturday. Carnival, bags tournament, food, karaoke, kids' activities, bingo and more. Free. vhdays.com/.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Wild Meadows Trace Park, 483 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Cathy Richardson will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. Hosted by the Spring Road Business Association. springroad.com.

Lake Forest Concert in Market Square: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Market Square, 264 Market Square, Lake Forest. Classical Blast will perform. Free. lfparksandrec.com.

Sounds of Summer at Towne Square: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Eric Quigley will perform. Part of the Palatine Park District's Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Tim Gleason will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021 Rides are a staple at the Kane County Fair, which runs July 13-17 in St. Charles.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Soul 2 the Bone will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Aurora Movies at a Museum: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora. Watch "Raiders of the Lost Ark" outdoors at dusk. Bring a chair or blanket. Concessions available. Free. auroradowntown.org/movies/.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on the Grand Lawn at the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Journey tribute band Voyage will perform. Food will be available for purchase from several food trucks. Free. sgpl.org.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $8 online or $10 at the door. For ages 21 and older. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Ticket to the Moon (ELO tribute) will perform. Fireworks follow the show. Food and beverage tents available. Free. rosemont.com.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 14-15, in Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. ARRA performs on Thursday and The Chicago Experience plays on Friday. Free. Sponsored by the Village of Arlington Heights. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and snacks. vah.com.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The ECC Concert Band will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street, St. Charles. Moonshot will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Mariachi De Guerreros De Mexico will perform. Bring food, drinks, lawn chairs, blankets and small tables. Food and drinks will be for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/page-2.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Featuring Beethoven's "Egmont" Overture, "Blues Brothers Revue" and highlights from "Jersey Boys." Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments available for sale. In case of rain or extreme heat, the concert will move to Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.