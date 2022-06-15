Festivals June 17-23: Ribfest, Scottish Fest, Libertyville Days are back

Friday, June 17

Windy City Cluster Dog Show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 17-19, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Presented by Little Fort Kennel Club. windycitycluster.com.

Father's Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 W. Volo Village Road, Volo. Axe-throwing lessons, food trucks, live radio broadcast, oversized remote-control racetrack, giveaways and more. Admission is $19.95 adults, $12.95 kids 5-12, $17.95 seniors 65 and older, $16.95 veterans and military with ID, free for kids younger than 5 and military in uniform. volocars.com/.

Summer Events at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 17, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. The Amazing Tomas will perform. For weather cancellations, check rainoutline.com or call (630) 225-7876, ext. 11. we-goparks.org.

Naperville's Ribfest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17-18; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 19; and noon to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Exchange Club of Naperville's 33rd fundraising festival features live music, carnival, award-winning ribs, family fun area and exhibits. Headliners include Halestorm ($35) on Saturday and Brett Eldredge, Ashley McBryde, Levi Hummon and Alexandra Kay ($45) on Sunday. Concert gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon Sunday and Monday. On-site parking available at the county complex, with shuttles running from County Farm Road to the gate. Free. ribfest.net.

Pixar Putt: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 21 (7-10 p.m. is Pixar Putt After Dark for ages 18 and older Thursdays through Saturdays) at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An open-air mini-golf experience made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. $31-$33. pixarputt.com/chicago.

Libertyville Days Festival: Carnival hours: 1-11 p.m. Friday, June 17; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18; and 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. Summer festival with arts and crafts, beverage tent, carnival, food, live entertainment, parade and more. Children's Party from 10 a.m. to noon Friday; parade at 10 a.m. and rib cook off from 1-3 p.m. Saturday; and baggo tournament from 1-6 p.m. Sunday. libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.

Scottish Festival & Highland Games: 1-10 p.m. Friday, June 17, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Hamilton Lakes, Park Boulevard and Pierce Road, Itasca. Chicago Scots' 36th annual outdoor family-friendly event features Scottish food and games, caber toss, Highland dancing, Dogs of Scotland and more. All proceeds benefit Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care. Advance tickets: $15-$45; free for kids 12 and younger. chicagoscots.org.

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. On Friday, Chicago Soul Revue (a Soul music tribute) performs at 6 p.m. and Gabriel Sanchez Presents: The Prince Experience plays at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Soul 2 the Bone (Motown and R&B) performs at 6 p.m. and One Drop Redemption (a Bob Marley & The Wailers tribute) plays at 8 p.m. $20, $15 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org/NaperNights.

The Taste of Des Plaines features performances by Sixteen Candles, Hello Weekend, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Backdated on Friday and Saturday, June 17-18. - Courtesy of city of Des Plaines

Taste of Des Plaines: 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 17, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Library Plaza, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Food vendors, live entertainment, a beer garden and kids' activities, including a rock wall. Friday headliners: Backdated at 7 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Saturday headliners: Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 9 p.m. Free. desplaines.org/taste.

Fridays Rock! And Roll! in Rolling Meadows: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Roger That and Student Body will perform. Free. cityrm.org.

Daisy Days Festival: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 17, and 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in downtown Clarendon Hills. Carnival rides and games, reptile shows, children's music show, music from Reckless at 7 p.m. Friday and The Loose Screws at 6 p.m. Saturday, food from local businesses, beer and wine tent, free outdoor group workout, bicycle auction and more. clarendonhillschamber.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. See Alice will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Joliet Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, in Preservation Park, Joliet. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform. jolietpark.org.

Blues on the Fox Fest: 7-11 p.m. Friday, June 17, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Friday performers: Shemekia Copeland at 7 p.m. and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at 9 p.m. Saturday performers: Melody Angel at 3 p.m., Billy Branch at 5 p.m., Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers at 7 p.m., and Buddy Guy at 9 p.m. Limited bench seating in front of the stage with standing-room-only pit in between. Bag chairs allowed in some areas. $15-$35. paramountaurora.com/events/botf-2022.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Lions Park in East Dundee. Shock the System will perform. Dundee Township Lions and Kona Ice will be selling food and drinks. Free. dtpd.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. See "Sing 2" and get food from Mamalicious Jerk N Curry Cuisine and Ferdie's Cabin. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, and Thursday, June 23, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Village of Arlington Heights Sounds of Summer concert series. Rocks Off (Rolling Stone tribute) on Friday and Motown Nation on Thursday, June 23. Sponsored by the Village of Arlington Heights. Free. vah.com.

WSO Celebrates Juneteenth and Pride Month: 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Waukegan High School, Brookside Campus Orlin Trapp Auditorium, 2325 Brookside, Waukegan. Join the Waukegan Symphony Orchestra for Juneteenth and Pride Month. waukeganparks.org/wsocc.

Flamenco Passion: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Capping off the 46th Annual American Spanish Dance and Music Festival. The program includes Flamenco world premieres, solo Chicago premieres and favorites from Ensemble Español's Repertoire. $20-$50. northshorecenter.org or (847) 673-6300.

Bloomingdale Movies in the Park: Dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.) Friday, June 17, at Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. See "Encanto." Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

St. Charles Movies in the Park: 8:20 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Pottawatomie Park's amphitheater, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. See "Trolls World Tour." Concessions available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the STC Underground Teen Center. Free. stcparks.org/movies-in-the-park.

7th heaven: 9 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the PIAZZA, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. The Piazza and NTL Productions present 7th heaven outdoors on the Rock Lot. $12. piazzaaurora.com.

Carp Fest: Friday through Sunday, June 17-19, at Eastway Park in Island Lake. Help remove invasive carp. Prizes for heaviest fish, most caught and smallest length. $10 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 18. Registration required. villageofislandlake.com.

See classic cars on display on Jackson Avenue in Naperville at the Downtown Naperville Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18. - Daily Herald File Photo

Downtown Naperville Classic Car Show: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, in downtown Naperville. See classic cars on display on Jackson Avenue, along the Riverwalk, and between Eagle and Main streets. Free. downtownnaperville.com.

Father's Day Fishing Frenzy: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Fish off the shores of Nippersink Lake. The Illinois DNR Division of Fisheries allows anglers to fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp June 18-21. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Juneteenth Festival of Lake County: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Parking Lot F/Stern's Plaza, 60 S. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Celebrate Juneteenth with the Black Expo, live music, Real Men Grill and educational panels. facebook.com/TPVTW.

Tuna Kahuna: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Blackhawk Park, 1479 Blackhawk Circle, South Elgin. Fishing derby for kids 15 and younger, accompanied by an adult. Register online or the day of at 8 a.m. Bring fishing equipment. Awards for Biggest Tuna Kahuna Champion and the Smallest Tuna Kahuna. Park at Fox Meadow School for bus transportation to the pond. Free. southelgin.com.

Artists of the Wall Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, at Loyola Park and Beach, between Farwell and Morse, Chicago. The free fest features 160 murals and 12 band performances. loyolapark.org/artists-of-the-wall.

Arts Festival and Wine Tasting: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, on Whitney Street in the Municipal Parking lot, Grayslake. Art festival admission is free. Wine tasting from noon to 3 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 at the door. grayslakechamber.com.

Brickworld Chicago 2022 -- Lego Exposition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Premiere Lego display and exposition featuring creations built from Lego bricks by local Lego enthusiasts. Also, interactive activities and vendors. $11-$16. brickworld.com/brickworld-chicago.

Gold Coast Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, in Butler Field at Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. This family-friendly art fair welcomes 200 juried artists from around the country. $10 admission per person, per day, benefits Chicago Furniture Bank. Free for kids 12 and younger. amdurproductions.com/event/2022-gold-coast-art-fair.

JustKids Book Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June, 18, at the Chicago Teachers Union Center, 1901 W. Carroll, Chicago. Local authors and illustrators will offer storytime, art-making, parent and educator workshops and more. Free. Attendees are asked to RSVP at 51stwardbooks.com/justkidsfestival.

Multicultural Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 E. Parkside, Lombard. Local artists, events and exhibits at the museum, food truck vendor, entertainment and kids' activities. Free. lombardhistory.org.

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18; 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 20; and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Features Pilates in the Park on Saturday, Hillbilly Rockstarz on Monday and ScribbleMonster on Thursday. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Kids Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Inflatables, crafts, airbrush tattoos and entertainment from Wendy & DB. For ages 3-10. Food will be available for purchase. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Pride Fest Chicago: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, at Halsted and Addison, Chicago. Live music over three stages, food and drinks, over 150 arts and crafts vendors, DJs and dancing, drag shows, pet parade, games, giveaways and more. $15 suggested donation. northalsted.com/pridefest.

Elgin's Juneteenth celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Entertainment, live music, vendors, food trucks, and a kids' zone featuring games and prizes. facebook.com/ElginILJuneteenth/.

Chicago Northwest Family Day: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. A free children's event with activities and information about Chicago-area attractions. chicagonorthwest.com.

Far South CDC Juneteenth Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in the parking lot at 11420 S. Halsted St., Chicago. Celebrates Juneteenth "Bringing Communities Back" with free food, live music and family festivities. Registration required. lnkd.in/eeuy4kjH.

ITAV Juneteenth Village Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Frederick & Anna Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. It Takes a Village Family of Schools is hosting a Juneteenth event with food, games and activities, a petting zoo, rock climbing wall, inflatables, carnival rides, community vendor booths, face painting and more. tinyurl.com/itavfest.

Party at the Promenade: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Wilder Park Promenade, 350 N. River St., Aurora. Across the RiverEdge Park bridge on the west side of the Fox River, join the celebration for the grand opening of the new promenade. Live music, kids' activities, and a variety of food trucks and vendors will be selling barbecue, burgers, pizza, ice cream and more. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/botf-2022/.

Winnetka Music Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Elm Street Business District, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. The sixth annual Winnetka Music Festival features headliners Guster, The Record Company and more. To purchase tickets, see winnetkamusicfestival.com.

Blues Fest: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Listen to blues from the Mike Wheeler Band, Jamiah Rogers, Mary Lane, Willie Buck and Casey Lee. Plus, outdoor lawn activities, food and tiki bar drinks. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. (847) 805-8660 or brothersfieldlonggrove.com/event-details/blues-fest-2022.

Juneteenth: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Rotary Hill, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville. A communitywide celebration featuring speakers, entertainment and refreshments. Free facebook.com/NapervilleNeighborsUnited.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Juneteenth Celebration: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect. Food, music and entertainment, plus an education center with information about the holiday. Free. trinitymp.org.

VetFest 2022: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Huntley Town Square, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. The American Legion's annual fundraising festival features music, kids' activities, food and drinks. Music from Bucket Number 6 from 4-6 p.m.; Rumor Hazit from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and Hi Infidelity from 9-11 p.m. Proceeds support local veterans. Free. huntleylegion.org/vetfest2022.

Solstice Hop & Vine Fest: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at The Sport Center, 1141 W. Irving Park Road, Schaumburg. Ages 21 and older. Support the Schaumburg Park Foundation while tasting beer, wine and more from local wineries, breweries and restaurants. $45. parkfun.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show, and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. Lake Effect will perform. villageoflombard.org.

Fox River Grove Parks and Playgrounds Fundraiser: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Picnic Grove Park pavilion, 598 Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. The 11th annual fundraiser features Brothers' BBQ food truck, auction for street signs and memorabilia, prizes and a chance to win a six-person golf cart. $50. facebook.com/frgliving.

Summer Symphony Concerts: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The DuPage Symphony Orchestra will perform "Hollywood Heroes," featuring some of the most memorable film scores of the last 50 years. Blankets or chairs are recommended. Picnics are welcome, and food and drink concessions will be available. Parking is $10 per vehicle. Cantigny.org.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2019 The Midsummer Festival and Swedish Day take over Good Templar Park in Geneva on Sunday, June 19.

Swedish Day-Midsummer Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive, Geneva. The 112th annual fest features Scandinavian food, crafts, Lutefisk Toss at 11 a.m., maypole dancing at noon and Viking re-enactors at 3:30 p.m. On stage: 94-year-old Swedish accordion player Ernie Sandquist at 11:30 a.m., Die Musik Meisters at 1:15 p.m., Nordic Folk Dancers at 2 p.m., and Chicago Spelmanslag at 2:45 p.m. $7, free for kids 12 and younger, active military or those in traditional Scandinavian costume. goodtemplarpark.org.

Father's Day Classic Car Show: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, on the grounds of The Drake Hotel Oak Brook, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook. The Drake is partnering with the Chicago Auto Club West for its Father's Day supercar show. Includes live music and food and drinks for purchase. A portion of the ticket sales from the event will be donated to Kitties Warriors Foundation, a nonprofit that helps cancer patients. Tickets are $45 per car. (630) 571-0000 or thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/.

Father's Day trolley rides: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Dads and granddads ride for free with a paid child's fare. $8 for ages 12-64, $6 for 65 or older, $5 for kids 3-11. foxtrolley.org/.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Two Beer Tommy will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. School of Rock-Libertyville will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Wheeling Summer Concert: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. The Four C Notes will perform. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Tuesday, June 21

Sounds of Summer for the Kids: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Istvan and His Imaginary Band will perform. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org.

Wauconda Cruise Night: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St. Family-friendly cruise night. Free to cruisers and spectators. waucondacruisenight.com.

South Elgin Classic Cars Cruise Nights: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wine and Yoga in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Celebrate International Day of Yoga with a one-hour yoga class, followed by light appetizers and wine. Beer and hard seltzer available. Must be 21 to attend. Fitness member: $25; nonmember: $30. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Classic rock band Voyage will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase. bgparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Serendipity will perform pop from the 1960s-'80s. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. 28 Days will perform. Check the website for weekly food truck schedule. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

Elgin's Wing Park Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Wing Park band shell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. The Davenport Project will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Bumpus will perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. $10 per car. lcfpd.org.

Wednesday, June 22

Swedish Days: Opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday, June 22-26, on South Third and Main streets, Geneva. Family-friendly activities, live music, carnival, craft beer tent, Sweden Vast, Kids' Day and more. Annual parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. genevachamber.com/festivals-events/swedish-days.

Rock 'n Roll -- Live Well, Age Well: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Arlington Heights Senior Center, 1801 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights. Representatives from senior living communities, state and local agencies, financial and legal advisers, home care agencies and moving organizations, as well as educational handouts, blood pressure checks, giveaways and more. (847) 253-5532 or email seniorcenter@vah.com.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Park On Park Classic Car Show: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Car show specializing in pre-1977 vehicles only. Includes food, music and more. Free. parkonpark.org.

Great Race Antique Auto Road Rally: 4:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Lockport and Illinois streets, Plainfield. More than 130 antique automobiles will stop in Plainfield as part of a nine-day road rally from Rhode Island to North Dakota. Spectators will be able to visit with the participants and look at the cars. Free. www.greatrace.com.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Kovacs and Company will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music from local bands and food from Rosati's Pizza. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

DuPage/Kane/Kendall 4-H Dog Show: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Robinson Hall, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Partnering with the Fox Valley Dog Training Club to display the talents of the 4-H youth and their animal companions. extension.illinois.edu/dkk/shows-fairs-4-h.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features Local Motive. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Nashville Electric Company will perform. Free. vernonhills.org/98/Arbortheater-Concerts.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Usher Park, 201 S. Walnut, Itasca. SunFallen will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Classical Blast will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Parkman Pavilion in Lake Villa as part of the Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks concert series. - Courtesy of Classical Blast

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. Classical Blast will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at The Peg Bond Center (Batavia Riverwalk), 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform. Wine and food will be available. Free. bataviaparks.org/special-events.

Thursday, June 23

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 23, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Features live music and a variety of food trucks. The HPHS Student Jazz Combo and Spare Parts will perform. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, cars, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes and kids' activities. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Downers Grove Rotary Grove Fest: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 23; 3-11 p.m. Friday, June 24; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in downtown Downers Grove. Carnival, entertainment, food, Beerfest, Festival of Cars and more. rotarygrovefest.com.

Wauconda Fest: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 23; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 24; noon to midnight Saturday, June 25; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Crafts, car show, carnival rides, food, bags tournament and more. Music from 7th heaven on June 23; Hi Infidelity on June 24; Hello Weekend on June 25; and Modern Day Romeos on June 26. $4 admission. waucondaparks.com/wauconda-fest.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Performances by Daniel Croson at 6:30 p.m. and Deacon Blues at 8 p.m. Plus, children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. The Addison Historical Museum Open House, open from 6-8 p.m., features a craft and vintage fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Old Town Park, and noon Friday, June 24, at Homola picnic shelter, Bloomingdale. Acts include Miss Jamie's Farm on June 23 and Jason Kollum on June 24. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Wild Meadows Trace Park, 483 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Brian Petty Orchestra will perform. Hosted by the Spring Road Business Association. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. springroad.com.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Market Square, 264 Market Square, Lake Forest. The Petty Kings will perform. lfparksandrec.com.

Lincoln Park Zoo's Adults Night OUT Pride Party: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. Explore Lincoln Park Zoo after the gates close, with no kids or crowds, live DJ, Drag Queen Bingo, animal chats and more. $30. lpzoo.org.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. One Night Band will perform. For ages 21 and older. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $8 online or $10 at the door. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 23-24, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Southern Accents play on June 23 and Yachtley Crew & The Millennials perform on June 24. Fireworks follow the Thursday show. rosemont.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Lincoln Park, off Main Street, St. Charles. Student Body will perform. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The 4 C Notes will perform. hoffmanestatesarts.com/page-2.

Swedish Days Lopp 5K: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on the Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course, just west of Kirk Road, directly behind the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva. Dress in Scandinavian theme for the Swedish Days 5K. Coordinated by the Chicago Area Track & Field Organizing Committee. $35 through June 22; $40 on race day. raceroster.com.

Libertyville Village Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Libertyville Village Band performs in the Rose Garden. libertyville.com/band.