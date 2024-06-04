Festivals June 7-13: Chicago Blues Fest, St. Sophia Greek Festival, PrideFests, Libertyville Days, more

As part of his farewell tour, Chicago legend Buddy Guy performs Sunday, June 9, at the Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park. Associated Press, 2017

Starts before Friday

Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival 2024: 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 6-7, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at Humboldt Park, Division Street and California Avenue, Chicago. Thursday is Community Day with arts, carnival, music and dance performances. Friday is Freestyle Friday featuring shop vendors, giveaways, food and dominoes. Saturday is the parade on Division Street, live music in the park, carnival, shopping and food. Sunday is Día de la Salsa with live music and live Bomba y Plena presentations. Admission: $10-$20; free for kids 12 and younger; free on Thursday. puertoricanfest.com.

Chicago Blues Festival 2024: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted St., and Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Shemekia Copeland and Ronnie Baker Brooks headline the Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport at 6 p.m. Thursday. On Friday through Sunday, more than 250 blues musicians will perform across three stages in Millennium Park. The fest will conclude with a special 7:45 p.m. Sunday performance by Chicago legend Buddy Guy as part of his farewell tour. Free. chicago.gov.

International Mural Fest: Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, in the downtown Highwood Metra Station parking Lot. Twelve internationally renowned muralists will paint vibrant art installations on the exterior walls of 12 buildings throughout Highwood, plus hands-on activities, live music, food and drink vendors, an outdoor bar, and a carnival from 5-10 p.m. June 6-7; 1-10 p.m. June 8; and 1-9 p.m. June 9. Free. celebratehighwood.org/international-mural-fest.

Friday, June 7

Fun Day In The Park: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Vogelei Park, 650 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Kids’ entertainment includes Tall Tales and Silly Songs with Todd Downing. Free. heparks.org.

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Enjoy Greek food such as saganaki and more at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church’s Greek Fest Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, in Elgin. Daily Herald File Photo

St. Sophia Greek Festival: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 525 Church Road, Elgin. Annual festival with Greek food and pastries cooked by the parishioners, an indoor marketplace featuring crafts and vendors, live bands and DJs, and Greek dancing by the Agape Dancers. Free. stsophiagreekfest.com.

Winnetka Children’s Fair: 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Village Green, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. Food; live entertainment; attractions like a giant slide, zip lining and rock climbing wall; petting zoo; carnival; pony and camel rides; and more. Fair tickets are $1 each and can be used toward rides, games, food and beverages. winnetkacommunitynurseryschool.org.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. See classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, convertibles and timeless classics. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

Andersonville Midsommarfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 7, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, on North Clark Street, from Foster to Gregory, in the Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago. The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce hosts the 58th annual festival featuring more than 50 music and entertainment acts on five stages, vendors, food and free kids’ activities. Headlining acts include: NNAMDI, Finom, OPLIAM, Cecy Santana, Sixteen Candles, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, Too Much Molly, Tukkiman and Bianca Shaw. Suggested donation: $10. andersonville.org/events/midsommarfest.

Aurora’s First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at various downtown Aurora locations. Special activities, retail and restaurant deals, art, music and more. auroradowntown.org.

A Night at the Museum!: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the McHenry County Historical Museum, 6422 Main St., Union. A night under the big tent celebrating the museum’s new exhibits includes craft beers, live music, food trucks and more. Free entry; food and beverages for purchase. Craft beer tasting tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door: $3 each or four for $10. mchenrycountyhistory.org/night-museum.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, at 302 Wheaton, 302 W. Front St., Wheaton; Suzette's Creperie, 211 W. Front St., Wheaton; and under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. Friday: Dan Dick Music at 5 p.m. at 302 Wheaton; Robin Lukas and Paul Merar at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette’s Creperie, Sarah Coco at 6 p.m. under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. Saturday: Judy Roberts and Greg Fishman at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette’s Creperie and Katie Kostner at 6 p.m. under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. For a schedule, see downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Alternative jazz/pop quintet Zazz will perform Friday, June 7, as part of the Friday Night Live concert series in Downers Grove. Courtesy of Zazz

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Main Street train station in Downers Grove. Zazz will perform. Full schedule at downtowndg.org.

Rolling Meadows Block Party: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, on Central Road, in front of Rolling Meadows High School, Rolling Meadows. Food trucks, public safety vehicle show, market vendors, police K9 demo, kiddie train rides, kids’ activities and more. Music from Mr. Myers from 5:30-7 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos from 8-9:30 p.m. Free. cityrm.org.

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Family-friendly concert series is a showcase for emerging artists vying for $3,500 in cash prizes. A winner is selected at each of the four Preliminary Concerts and four Wild Cards are chosen at the end of the summer by festival producers. The eight acts then compete at a grand finale concert at The Lot. Free. bitterjesterfoundation.org/bitter-jester-music-festival-info.

Outdoor Movie Nights: 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Activities include face painting, balloon artist, games and more. Movies begin at 7 p.m. On June 7, see “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.” Free. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

First Friday Summer Dances: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Schaumburg’s Towne Square, 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Dance lessons by Schaumburg Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; live music and dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Big D & The Nomads will perform. Free. vhw.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, on 1st Street Plaza, St. Charles; and Wednesday, June 12, at Rookies All American Pub & Grill, 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles. Performance by 13 Days on Friday and Andi Balloun on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Khruangbin “A La Sala Tour”: 6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, at The Salt Shed Outdoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Musical trio Khruangbin performs. $64.50-$125. saltshedchicago.com.

MCCD First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Lost Valley Visitor Center patio, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Mike Novello Acoustic Explosion performs. Bring a picnic dinner. All ages; kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Wheeling’s Friday Night Headliners Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Musical entertainment includes Tributosaurus Becomes Tom Petty. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol is permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer available for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Glen Ellyn Teen Splash Bash: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Pool party with games and swimming for ages 10-14. Adults must be present for check-in and checkout. $10-$15. Register at gepark.org/register.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series — Main Stage Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. American English will perform. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

South Elgin Movie Night in the Park: Dusk Friday, June 7, at Panton Mill Park, North Water Street, South Elgin. Screening of “Super Mario Brothers.” Concessions for purchase starting at 6:30 p.m. Movie Bingo before the movie. Free. southelgin.com.

Saturday, June 8

Dash Around the Lake: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the University of St. Mary of the Lake, Mundelein Seminary, 1000 E. Maple Ave., Mundelein. 5K run/walk. Benefits local charities. $35, $20 for kids 7 to high school, free for kids 6 and younger. dasharoundthelake.org.

Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antiques Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, Wheaton. Hosted by the Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association. $8; free for kids younger than 15. csada.com/fox-valley-antiques-show.

Park Ridge Community Health Fair: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, at Hodges Park, 505 Butler Place, Park Ridge. A family event with health info, kids crafts, a fire truck visit, blood and food drives, prizes and more. Free. prparks.org.

Run Wild 2024 Family Fun Run 5K or 1-mile run: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake. Trail race through woodland, prairie and wetland habitats at Silver Creek Conservation Area. Dress up as your favorite wild animal and take a picture in front of our photo wall. $20-$25 for residents; $25-$32 for nonresidents. Register: MCCDistrict.org.

Woodstock PrideFest: Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9. Third annual Rainbow Fun Run on Saturday in Emricson Park in Woodstock. Check-in at 9 a.m. Pride Promenade from noon to 5 p.m. both days. Pub-crawl starts at 6 p.m. Saturday in Woodstock Square; check-in from 6-7:30 p.m. at the bandstand for $25. woodstockilpride.com/pridefest.

The Burr Ridge Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, will feature more than 90 artists. Courtesy of Amdur Productions

Burr Ridge Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at Burr Ridge Village Center, 701 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge. Purchase arts from more than 90 juried artists. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/burr-ridge-art-fair.

Fox River Arts Ramble: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W694 Bolcum Road, St. Charles, and other locations along the Fox Valley. At Fine Line, there will be an artisan market, art demos, live music from local artists and more. Held rain or shine. Free. For a map of locations, see foxriverarts.com.

Grayslake Arts Festival and Wine Tasting: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, on Whitney Street behind the village hall, 10 Seymour Ave., Grayslake. Sip from five wineries while visiting the artists’ booths. Free admission; wine tasting: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. grayslakechamber.com.

Arts in Bartlett Global Arts Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at the Jim Jensen Pavilion, Bartlett Park District, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Community event celebrating cultural diversity includes family-oriented lawn games, crafts and activities, vendor booths filled with diverse wares and artists representing world cultures, performances of cultural dance and music, and ethnic foods and beverages. Free. artsinbartlett.org/global-arts-festival.

B4 Summer Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Richardson’s Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. All of the Adventure Farm’s family-friendly activities will be open for free, including a 50-foot tall observation tower, pedal cars, giant jumping pillows, a giant slide, playgrounds and llamas. Plus, live music from Pino Farina Band, Modern Day Romeos and Wedding Banned; fireworks; five local breweries; food trucks and more. Benefiting five local charities. General admission: $13 in advance, $18 at the gate; VIP packages available. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Batavia Uncorked: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Sample a variety of wines, food, live music by Liz & Hala and more. Tickets include entry to the event, three hours of wine tasting of 10, one-ounce samples, and a commemorative glass. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Designated driver tickets are $10. bataviaparks.org/special-events.

Mundelein Craft Beer Festival: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Courtland Commons Park, 444 E. Courtland St., Mundelein. Craft beer vendors, food, music and more. 21-and-older only. $50, $15 designated driver. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Yappy Hour at Bridges Beer Garden: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Bridges Beer Garden, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. Live music, games, auction and raffles. Meet and greet local rescue dogs from the Midwest Australian Shepard Rescue. Free. heparks.org.

Enjoy family-friendly music and performances, food trucks, artisan vendors, a resource fair, drag shows, dancing and more at the Lake County PrideFest Saturday, June 8, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center. Courtesy of Jacob Cohen

Lake County PrideFest: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Family-friendly outdoor festival features music and performances, food trucks, a beer and beverage tent, artisan vendors, a resource fair, kids’ entertainment, multiple drag shows, dancing and more. $5 suggested donation. lgbtqlc.com/lake-county-pridefest-2024.

Live On The Lake Music Series: 2 p.m. to closing Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Navy Pier’s free weekend music series features local, regional and national acts performing live in Navy Pier’s outdoor Beer Garden. Free. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Wave Wall Moves: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. This live outdoor performance series showcases a diverse selection of Chicago dance companies, ensembles and choreographers in two free performances every Saturday afternoon. Free. navypier.org.

Pairings on the Prairie: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Take a short walk through the woods near Merkle Cabin to find pairing posts where you can sample local craft beers paired with appetizers, small bites and desserts. Park at St. Matthew Parish and follow signs to Heritage Farm, then follow the signs to Merkle Cabin. For 21 or older. Tickets: $30-$35. Register at parkfun.com.

Wave Wall Wax: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Chicago DJs mix it up with house and dance music on Navy Pier’s Wave Wall Stage. The free outdoor music series features Chicago icons including Steve “Miggedy” Maestro, TRQPiTECA, DJ Iggy, Mo Mami, Joe Smooth and more. Free. navypier.org.

Side Street Studio Arts Battle of the Bands: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Zeigler Court, Elgin. Sixteen regional bands perform throughout the summer in the 11th annual all-ages competition. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10. sidestreetstudioarts.org/battleofthebands.

Bensenville Movie in the Park: 8:15 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Arbor Park, 475 E. Potter St., Bensenville. Watch the movie “Trolls Band Together.” Free. bvilleparks.org.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Carp Fest: Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, at Eastway Park in Island Lake. Carp Fest and children’s fishing derby. Check villageofislandlake.com for details.

Sunday, June 9

Just for Kids Fishing Derby: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 9, at Blackwell Forest Preserve, off Butterfield Road, Warrenville. Annual fishing competition that’s just for kids 15 or younger, with raffles and prizes for the biggest catches. Free. Register at dupageforest.org.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Naperville Doll & Teddy Bear Show: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Marriott grand ballroom, 1801 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville. Antique, vintage, modern, collectible, Barbie, Steiff and more. On-site doll restringing, doll appraisals and door prizes. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. Early bird admission at 8 a.m. is $15. kanecountydollshow.com.

Aurora Pride Parade: Noon Sunday, June 9, in downtown Aurora. The main stage is near 1 E. Benton. The after-party will be from 1-5 p.m. at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. Presale tickets are $10; proceeds will go to funding next year's parade. aurorapride.org.

Ice Cream Social of 1858: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Powers-Walker House, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Old-fashioned ice cream social with ice cream, old-time games and more. Various historical characters will talk about their lives. Drop-in event. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Summer Library Celebration: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. A retro-themed fest celebrating 50 years of library service with live music, vintage arcade games, and ice cream treats. Free. vapld.info.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers will perform. $20 per car; season pass available. cantigny.org/events.

Fiesta Mexicana: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Sheely Center for Performing Arts, 2300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Chicago-based Sones de Mexico Ensemble and the Northbrook Symphony Orchestra join forces to present popular Mexican folk tunes and classical selections. $50-$75. wngchamber.com.

Semple will perform Sunday, June 9, at Heritage Park in Wheeling as part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Courtesy of Semple

Wheeling’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Semple will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Monday, June 10

Bartlett’s 30th annual National Night Out activities: 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Sunrise Park on Appletree Lane, Bartlett. The day will feature a Dog Walker Watch Summer Social. bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out.

Lords Park Zoo Family Concerts: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. 3rd Coast Brass will perform. Bring chairs, blankets and lunch. Free. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Fun Day In The Park: 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Seascape Family Aquatic Center, 1300 Moon Lake Blvd., Hoffman Estates. Kids’ entertainment featuring Little Miss Ann. Free. heparks.org.

Tuesday, June 11

Geneva Park District Park Cookout: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Elm Park, 400 Elm Ave., Geneva. Enjoy a free picnic in the park. Food is first-come, first served. genevaparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Classical Blast will perform. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Cadillac Groove will perform R&B and soul. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Wednesday, June 12

Algonquin Lunchapalooza Concert Series: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 12, at Stoneybrook Park, 1200 N. Huntington Drive, Algonquin. Scribble Monster will perform. Hosted by Algonquin Area Public Library and Algonquin Recreation. Free. algonquin.org.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

UnPlug at the Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. See the Mad Science Fire & Ice Show. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Pier Dance: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free dance lessons every Wednesday at the City Stage in Polk Bros Park. After the lessons, the floor will be open to free dance. navypier.org.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music from Strung Out, plus drinks and food. Free. eastdundee.net.

Glendale Heights Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Camera Park, 101 Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Family-friendly music. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Free. ghrec.org.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Whiskey will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Batavia’s River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Abby Kay Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Wine, beer and food for purchase. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Movies on the Green: Dusk Wednesday, June 12, at Centennial Green at the Mount Prospect village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Movies TBA. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. mpdowntown.com/events.

Thursday, June 13

Lunch Time Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Jonny Lions and the Pride will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Cook and Station streets in downtown Barrington. Features the Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Bolingbrook’s Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, on South Sandburg Way at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Fresh beef, pork, chicken, eggs and produce, honey, crafters, artisans and more. Live music from 7-9 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events/ or facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenade.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 13, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin’ Kildeer Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at The Quentin Collection Shopping Center, 20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer. Food, raffles and cars. Free. lzacc.com.

The Libertyville Days Festival runs from Thursday through Sunday, June 13-16, in Libertyville. Daily Herald File Photo

Libertyville Days Festival: Carnival 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 13; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 14-15; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the Libertyville Days Festival Grounds, 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. Rides, food, and an arts and crafts fair Friday through Sunday, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, and entertainment including MoJo Daddies Band on Friday, Joey Acopiado Band on Saturday, and School of Rock Libertyville on Sunday. Free. libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.

Skyline Sessions Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Wave Wall Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Wyatt Waddell at 5 p.m. and Left Jones at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Vernon Township’s VT Palooza: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the township, 2050 N. Main St., Buffalo Grove. Carnival and lawn games, live music, bounce houses, food vendors and discounts for the Aquatic Center. Free. vernontownship.com.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, and historical museum campus, Addison. Two bands weekly at 6:30 and 8 p.m., food vendors, kids’ activities, interactive DJ and more. Car show along Lake Street. Craft and Vintage Fair, museum open house and weekly portrayals and demonstrations until 8 p.m. at the museum campus. Santana tribute Supernatural, The Shades, and Rockford Peach baseball player by Rebecca Tulloch. Weekly event information at ItHappensInAddison.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, and Jens Jensen Park, Highland Park. Choose from a rotating selection of food and drink offerings, with live entertainment each week. Free admission. cityhpil.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Free concerts in the plaza, with food and beverage options from local restaurants. Senn Alan Band will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Jolly Ringwalds will perform. Free. vernonhills.org.

Bolingbrook Summer Music: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Elvis tribute Jimmy Holmes will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events or facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenada.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Entertainment includes Kickoff Party with US99 and Chris Cagle. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Jon Batiste: “UNEASY Tour”: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at The Salt Shed Outdoors, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Singer/songwriter Jon Batiste performs. $65-$149.50. saltshedchicago.com.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bring a chair and snacks. 7th heaven will perform. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass: $56. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The 2024 series features music by classic cover bands alongside food and beverage tents on the park’s great lawn, culminating in a musical fireworks display. Traveling Salvation Show will perform. Parking is available at the Parkway Bank Park parking garage and is free with validation from any of the park’s venues. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Recaptured will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Industrial Drive will perform. Local restaurants will be selling snacks. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Concerts at Phil’s Beach: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Phil’s Beach, 328 N. Main St., Wauconda. Kevin Mileski will perform. Free. waucondaparks.com.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Mackenzie O’Brien Band will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Starlight City Band will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. napervilleband.org.

Harper College Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Drs. Kenneth and Catherine Ender Pavilion on Harper’s campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Bring lawn chairs or blankets; park in lots 9 and 10. Michele Thomas & Soulmeme will perform. harpercollege.edu.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. “Bugs!” will perform. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

On stage

“Beautiful, The Carole King Musical”: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 16 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom as part of the hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin. $28-$79. paramountaurora.com.

“Guys and Dolls”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through June 9 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Dan Knechtges and featuring Frank Loesser songs. drurylanetheatre.com.

Blue Man Group: Various times and dates at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The iconic performance art group featuring percussion and other types of music and art. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. blueman.com/chicago.

Ongoing

Dinos Alive: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 life-size, moving dinosaur replicas, take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.

Dino Farm Adventure: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through June 16, at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N290 Watson Road, Maple Park. Interact with over 20 life-size dinosaur animatronics. Dino conservationists and experts will be on site. $19.99 online, $21.99 at the gate weekdays; $21.99 online and $23.99 at the gate weekends. KuipersFamilyFarm.com.