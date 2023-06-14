Festivals June 16-22: Libertyville Days, Naper Nights, Scottish Fest & more

Starts before Friday

Prairie Fest: 4-11 p.m. Thursday, June 15; noon to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 16; noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17; and noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Prairie Fest Park, 91 Plank Road, Oswego. Live music, food, carnival, petting zoo, pony rides and Expo Village. Music lineup: Thursday: Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at 7:30 p.m.; Friday: Sara Evans at 9 p.m.; Saturday: Pop2K, hosted by NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera, and Starlight City at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday: American English at 4 p.m. PrairieFest 5K at 8 a.m. Sunday, with the one-mile Prairie Dog Jog at 8:10 a.m.; sign up via raceroster.com. PrairieFest Parade with the theme "Summer Starts Here" at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. prairiefest.com.

Libertyville Days Festival: Carnival hours: 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15; 1-11 p.m. Friday, June 16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17; and 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. Carnival, arts and crafts, beverage tent, food, live entertainment, parade and more. Libertyville Pageant at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Children's Party from 10 a.m. to noon Friday; parade at 10 a.m. and rib cook off from 1-3 p.m. Saturday; and baggo tournament from 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Music from Modern Day Romeos at 8 p.m. Thursday; Sneezy at 8 p.m. Friday; Marlon & The Shakes at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Mellencougar at noon Sunday. libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.

Ruth Page Festival of Dance at Ravinia: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Ravinia's Bennett Gordon Hall, 201 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. Performances by the Ruth Page Civic Ballet and tap dancer Jumaane Taylor. $25. ruthpage.org.

Friday, June 16

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: Noon Friday, June 16, at Homola picnic shelter, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Old Town Park, Bloomingdale. ScribbleMonster will perform on Friday. Todd Downing will perform on Thursday. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Chicago Scottish Festival & Highland Games: 1-10 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Hamilton Lakes, 2 Pierce Road, Itasca. 37th annual two-day, outdoor, family-friendly event featuring Haggis Hurling Contest, Highland Dance competition, Piping & Drumming, Dogs of Scotland, Scottish marketplace, British Car Show, Heather Queen, Signature Shortbread Contest, and Men in Kilts Contest. On Saturday, watch the Chicago Open -- Pro AM Scottish Heavyweight Athletics. All proceeds benefit Caledonia Senior Living & Memory Care, the principal charity of Chicago Scots. $5-$45. Weekend pass: $200 or $450 for a family. Online fees apply. chicagoscots.org/festival.

Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix: 3-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Nine competing national sailing teams -- including the United States, New Zealand, Spain, Australia, Bermuda and more -- will race. There will be live commentary, big screens and race-day entertainment. $35. SailGP.com.

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. The Midnight Sun Band at 6 p.m. and Taz Plays Hendrix at 8 p.m. Friday, and Motown Nation at 6 p.m. and America Eats Its Young at 8 p.m. Saturday. Food and beverage tents. $20, $15 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org/NaperNights.

Taste of Des Plaines: 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 16, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Des Plaines Library Plaza, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Food vendors, beer, entertainment and more. Free admission. desplaines.org/taste.

Taste of Randolph: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 16, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, at 900 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Sample a variety of food while listening to music from Digable Planets Friday, Jamila Woods and Chris Lorenzo Saturday, and Super Duper Kyle Gashi and Derrick Carter Sunday. Admission $15, VIP $50, three-day $100. starevents.com/event/taste-of-randolph.

Winnetka Music Fest: Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, June 16, and noon Saturday, June 17, in the East Elm Business District, Lincoln Avenue and Pine Street, Winnetka. Headliners include Maggie Rose at 8:45 p.m. and The Wallflowers at 9:15 p.m. Friday, and Toronzo Cannon at 6:15 p.m., Alejandro Escovedo at 7:30 p.m., and Michael Franti & Spearhead at 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: Friday: $45-$195; Saturday: $60-$275. winnetkamusicfestival.com.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage, Wheaton. Performances by Leroy Winn on Friday, Terry Bartolotta Duo on Saturday and Jake Mack on Wednesday. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Mount Prospect's Fridays on the Green: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Ken Dix and the Friday Night Lawn Jockeys will perform. Pack a picnic and bring chairs and blankets. Free. mountprospect.org.

Skyline Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform include BLKBOK Friday and David Chiriboga at 5 p.m. and hhunter and Wyatt Waddell at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and Wednesday, June 16 and 21, at various locations in downtown St. Charles. Live music from local performers. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Second Time Around will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Huntley Picnic in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Pack a picnic basket or purchase food. Enjoy a family-friendly DJ and lawn games. Free. huntleyparks.org.

Blues on the Fox Festival: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Gates open one hour prior. On Friday, Ruthie Foster Band at 7 p.m. and Jimmie Vaughan at 9 p.m. On Saturday, Joey J. Saye at 3 p.m., Mud Morganfield at 5 p.m., Kenny Neal at 7 p.m. and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35. Free for kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult 18 or older. Rain or shine; bench seating; first come, first served. paramountaurora.com/riveredge.

Dundee Township Park District Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Grafelman Park, 112 N. Fifth St., West Dundee, The StingRays will perform. Free. dtpd.org/special-events.

The Forge's 2023 Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. The Revivalists will perform. Free. forgeparks.com.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and free screening of "Princess Diaries" at 8 p.m. shopgenevacommons.com.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and Thursday, June 22, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Chicago Experience will perform on Friday and Heartache Tonight will perform on Thursday. Free. vah.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Lakes Area Swing Band will perform. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16, or palatineparks.org.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See "Singing in the Rain" on the new 40-foot inflatable screen. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Hawthorn Woods Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, June 16, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free. vhw.org.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Fireworks shows after the Schaumburg Boomers games. boomersbaseball.com.

Saturday, June 17

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, at the Batavia Farmers Market, 29 N. River St., Batavia. A pop-up market featuring local artisans. downtownbatavia.com/artisan-collective.

North Avenue Car Show: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. All cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. Food trucks, live music, craft show, beer and Bloody Mary bar. Pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Awards at 2:30 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, June 18. $20 per vehicle; free for spectators. ignitethecourage.org/northave.

West Chicago Family Fishing Derby: 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Cornerstone Lakes Park, 2199 Smith Road, West Chicago. Each participant receives a goody bag. $10; $12 for nonresidents; free for dads. Register at we-goparks.org/special-events.

Father's Day Fishing Frenzy: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, in Fox Lake. foxlake.org.

Get Hooked on Fishing: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, at Rush Creek, Harvard, and Sunday, June 18, at The Hollows, Cary. A morning of fishing, prizes and more for new and experienced anglers. Bring your own gear or borrow from the park district. Free. Register at mccdistrict.org.

Hoffman Estates Chamber Fishing Derby: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at South Ridge Park, 1450 Freeman Road, Hoffman Estates. heparks.org.

Outdoor Day and Busse Lake Fishing Derby: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, at Busse Lake, Busse Woods Forest Preserve, Grove 25, off Higgins Road, Schaumburg. Fishing derby, ambassador animals from Brookfield Zoo, a touch-a-fish tank, a tree climb, free bike checks and more. Free. (847) 519-7674 or bit.ly/FishingDerby23.

South Elgin Tuna Kahuna: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Kids 15 and younger can compete for biggest and smallest fish champion. Register on-site or in advance online at southelgin.com.

Brickworld Lego Exposition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive North, Schaumburg. 100,000 square feet of Lego displays; Lego robot battles; vendor booths; Lego and Duplo brick stations; Lego Masters contestants available for meet-and-greets and more. $16 at the door, $14 online, $11 for military members and first responders, free for kids 3 and younger. brickworld.com.

Father's Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Yard games, a mobile axe-throwing cage, and a remote-controlled racing course on Saturday and food trucks on Sunday. See life-size, screen-used movie trains and myriad eclectic exhibits from classic muscle cars to century-old music machines. Beer and drinks for purchase. Museum admission is $22.95 per adult, $20.95 per senior or military, $12.95 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. volofun.com.

Gold Coast Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, in Chicago's Grant Park. Paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, mixed media and more from more than 200 juried artists. Live music stages plus food, beer, wine and sangria. $10, free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com.

Health & Wellness Expo: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in Fox Yard and Round 1 and Macy's Courts, 195 Fox Valley Center, Aurora. Visit health and wellness vendors and participate in a variety of health-conscious activities and exercises. Free Fuze Fit cardio drumming classes from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. Pickleball clinics from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A demonstration by KC Cycling from noon to 12:30 p.m. Island Boy Food Truck from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. shopfoxvalleymall.com/events.

Juneteenth Cultural Festival: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. African-American Coalition of Kane County's annual celebration of African-American culture with food, history, arts and entertainment. africanack.org.

Chicago Aurora and Elgin Car 458 debut: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. LaFox (Route 31), South Elgin. Dedication of the museum's latest car restoration, Chicago Aurora and Elgin Car 458, after 13 years of work. Museum trolley rides offered every 45 minutes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $5-$8. foxtrolley.org.

Juneteenth Community Celebration 2023 -- Love, Liberation, Life: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Activities and performances for all ages. skokielibrary.info.

Juneteenth Event: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Schaumburg Town Square, Schaumburg and Roselle roads. Learn and explore the historical significance of Juneteenth, plus entertainment, food and activities. Music by DJ Suki Geez and DJ Zelle. events.eventnoire.com/e/2023-juneteenth-celebration.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Late Night Flea Market: 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 17, at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8791 Route 76, Belvidere. Shop for antiques, collectibles, old and new toys, primitives, estate jewelry, coins, sports items, bargains, closeouts and more. $6 adults, free for kids 12 and younger. zurkopromotions.com.

VetFest 2023: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Huntley American Legion, 11712 W. Coral St., Huntley. Fundraising fest featuring music, food, drinks and kids' activities from 3-6 p.m. Jim Cornelison opens the fest with the national anthem. Music from Bucket Number 6 from 4-6 p.m.; LoverBoyz from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and Hi Infidelity from 9-11 p.m. Food from Taco Locos, Station 4 BBQ and Rosati's. Proceeds support local veterans. Free. huntleylegion.org/vetfest2023.

Grapes on the Green: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Tickets include 12, one-ounce sips of a wide range of varietals from Chicago Wine, an entree voucher for the food truck, and a dessert charcuterie board, plus live jazz by the Nite Hawks. $49-$59; non-wine tasting tickets are $39. nbparks.org/events/grapesonthegreen.

Prospect Heights Block Party: 4-11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Prospect Heights Park District, 110 W. Camp McDonald, Road, Prospect Heights. prospect-heights.il.us.

Solstice Hop & Vine Fest: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Sport Center, 1141 W. Irving Park Road, Schaumburg. Price includes 20 tasting tickets for food and/or beverages from local wineries and breweries and a commemorative glass. Supports the Schaumburg Park Foundation. $45 in advance; $50 day-of. Designated driver is $15. 21 and older only. SchaumburgParkFoundation.org.

Live on the Lake music series: 5:45-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from Creedence Revived at 5:45 p.m. and Ron Carroll at 8 p.m. Saturday and La Tosca at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Gizzae at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom car show. Claremont Drive Band will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Crafts Brews Beer Festival: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. More than 100 craft beers and ciders will be on tap at beer tasting stations throughout the zoo's gardens during this after-hours experience for adults. $25-$65; $20 for designated driver. lpzoo.org/event/craft-brews-at-lincoln-park-zoo.

Sunday, June 18

Father's Day Fishing Derby: 8:30-11 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at Bierman Park, 1253 Woodlake Drive, Carol Stream. Fishing derby with prizes awarded by age for kids and dads, light breakfast by the pond, and goody bags. Bring your own fishing poles, bait and hooks. Catch and release. $12-$18; free for dads. Register at csparks.org.

113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive, Geneva. Viking ship tours on the hour, storytelling, dancing, crafts, kids' games, arts and crafts fair, Scandinavian food, maypole celebration, live music, carnival games and more. Anyone dressed in full traditional Scandinavian folk costume admitted free, otherwise $7 and free for kids 12 and younger. goodtemplarpark.org.

All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Scott Smith's All Animal Expo hosts vendors from the Midwest. $8 for ages 11 and older, $3 for kids 6-10 accompanied by a paid adult. allanimalexpo.com.

Father's Day trolley rides: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Dads get free admission and a treat with a paid admission. $5-$8. foxtrolley.org.

Jazz & Wine Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. This new event features five jazz acts on two stages, including the Count Basie Orchestra, and 10 wine sampling stations. $60; $40 for music only; $20 for those under 21. Limited on-site parking for $15; off-site parking $5. cantigny.org.

PrairieFest Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in downtown Oswego. With the theme "Summer Starts Here," the annual parade steps off from Garfield and Jefferson streets, heads west on Jefferson to Main Street, south on Main to Tyler Street and ends at Franklin Street. prairiefest.com.

Schaumburg Boomers Father's Day Game: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Father's Day Game with a baseball cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs presented by Wintrust. $16-$55. boomersbaseball.com.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Bill Pantle will perform. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Monday, June 19

Motor Monday Cruise Night: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, June 19, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. In partnership with the Midwest Racing Preservation Association, open to all makes and models of cars and trucks. eastdundee.net.

Tuesday, June 20

Naperville Children's Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Court, Naperville. Istvan & His Imaginary Band will perform. Naperville Public Library staff will read a story 10 minutes before the show. Free. napervilleparks.org/childrenslunchhourentertainment.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring a lawn chair or blankets. ScribbleMonster will perform. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16, or palatineparks.org.

Old-Fashioned Fun and Games: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Lords Park Zoo, 207 Grand Blvd., Elgin. Join Elgin History Museum as they lead families in old-fashioned lawn games. Children can make an old-fashioned toy to take home. elginhistory.org.

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Itasca Summer Park Party: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Peacock Park, 316 E. Bryn Mawr Ave., Itasca. Games, crafts, music, entertainment and more. Food truck on-site. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

South Elgin Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Members Only will perform. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all-ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Miss Jamie's Farm and The Wayouts will perform. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks, as well as free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Valius will perform. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Jose Valdez & The Mambo All Stars will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. BBI will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. The StingRays will perform. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. American English will perform. The concerts take place at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza overlooking a 129-acre lake. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free admission and raffle. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, June 21

Geneva Swedish Days: Wednesday through Sunday, June 21-25, in downtown Geneva. Live music, a carnival, Kids' Day fun on Friday, Sweden Väst, Geneva's Got Talent music competition, multiethnic food booths, annual 5K Lopp Run at 8 a.m. Saturday at Peck Farm, and more. Music from Sushi Roll at 7 p.m. Thursday, Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. Friday, and Generation at 7 p.m. Saturday. Kids' Day Parade at 11 a.m. Friday and Grand Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. genevachamber.com.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Lake in the Hills First Day of Summer Beach Party: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Indian Trail Beach, Lake in the Hills. Play Beach Blanket Bingo, build sand castles, play giant volleyball and dance to a DJ. $2-$4. recreation.lith.org.

Malt Row on Damen: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, along Damen Avenue, between Leland and Argyle, Chicago. Craft beer stroll; enjoy beer tastings while visiting local small businesses. $32 in advance, which includes a wristband, punch card for 10 tasting pours, a tasting glass, coozie/lanyard combo and a swag bag. ravenswoodchicago.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Anchors Away will perform. Food truck fare for purchase. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati's Pizza. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Whiskey Kitten will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Recaptured will perform. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. SunFallen will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Geneva's Got Talent semifinals/finals: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Third Street central stage, Geneva. Finals from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22. genevaparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. The 16-member Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble performs. Free. gepark.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Gen Fuze will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Sushi Roll will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Simply Elton will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Thursday, June 22

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 22, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Includes performances by the Ravinia Ramblers Trio and the Jared Rabin Band. cityhpil.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from McHenry County selling handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. McHenry City Band will perform. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Wauconda Fest: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 23; noon to midnight Saturday, June 24; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Crafts, car show, carnival rides, food, bags tournament and more. Music from ARRA on Thursday; The Hair Band Night on Friday; Hello Weekend on Saturday; and Modern Day Romeos on Sunday. $5. waucondaparks.com/wauconda-fest.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. Left of Center will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

West Chicago Railroad Days: 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 22-23; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 2:30-10 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., West Chicago. Carnival, games and food. On Saturday, Kids Zone from noon to 2 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. westchicagorailroaddays.com.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. Bonnie N' the Boys and The Great Pretenders will perform. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barks & Brew: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Central Park West, 1500 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Pups and their "parents" can compete in a peanut-butter eating contest, best trick contest and "Pupanger" Hunt. Dogs must remain on leash for the entire event. $5-$10. Register: obparks.org/special-events/barks-brews.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The adult-oriented night features drinks, music, entertainment and a Pride Picnic. cantigny.org.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Radio Gaga will perform, plus craft beer and beverages. eastdundee.net.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Ginger Road will perform. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The D.B's will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Acoustic Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Music from Simply Sound. Free. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be canceled; call (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. palatineparks.org.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Starlight City will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. GooRoos will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Billy Elton will perform. Bring a chair and snacks. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass $65. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Elton Rohn will perform, plus food and beverage tents, and a fireworks display after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Shakespeare in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Goodly Creatures Theater presents "Love's Labour's Lost," a comedy in which studious noblemen forbid themselves from romantic relationships in the pursuit of knowledge, only to find such a vow isn't easy when faced with Cupid's trials. Family-friendly. Free. parkfun.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Wild Daisy will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Featuring guest conductor Mary Schneider for her premiere appearance with the Wheaton Municipal Band. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.