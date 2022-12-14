Things to do Dec. 16-22: Suburbs pack in the holiday events this weekend

The Joffrey Ballet presents its annual production of "The Nutcracker" through Dec. 27 at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago. Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography

Starts before Friday

Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa's station for a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com.

Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Listen to Christmas stories, make holiday crafts, create a wish list for Santa, view the museum's holiday exhibit, and take a selfie at the Victorian Christmas photo stop. $5. NaperSettlement.org/HollyJollyDays.

Friday, Dec. 16

Santa Visits at the Sawmill and Festival of Trees: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the Hiram Buttrick Sawmill, 800 Cunningham Drive, Antioch. Visit with Santa and bring your wish list. See a variety of trees decorated by local organizations, clubs, groups and residents that are competing for prizes. Judging occurs at the Christmas Market from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Millennium Park, Cloud Gate, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Anyone is invited to sing with community singers and choruses from around the city. chicago.gov.

Dungeon of Doom, Sub-Thermal Nightmare: 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at Dungeon of Doom Haunted House, 600 29th St., Zion. This two-night-only event will transform the Dungeon of Doom haunted house into a frozen wasteland. $30-$55. dungeonofdoom.com.

Music of the Baroque -- Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Michael Church in Old Town, 1633 N. Cleveland St., Chicago. Music of the Baroque performs joyful carols, solemn chants and jubilant works for brass. $35-$100; discounts available for seniors. baroque.org/Seasons/2022-2023/holiday.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Art + Market Aurora: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Society 57, 100 S. River St., Aurora. Holiday-themed market with local vendors and makers at Aurora's indoor market. Free. auroradowntown.org/art-and-market.

Splashing with Santa: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora. Swim in the Leisure Pool and watch as Santa makes his grand exit via the waterslide. Take photos at Santa's Surf Shack and make reindeer food to take home. $12-$15. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

The Legend of St. Nicholas: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Little Traveler, 404 S. 3rd St., Geneva. The Old English Father Christmas will tell stories of St. Nicholas. $15 for kids 12 and younger; $25 for adults. littletraveler.com.

Homemade Christmas Cookie Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Burr Ridge Community Church, 15W100 Plainfield Road, Burr Ridge. Homemade Christmas Cookie Sale, plus Santa will visit on Saturday. Free admission. brucc.org.

Randolph Street Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at Plumber's Hall, 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. 125 vintage and antiques dealers, fashion designers and makers from around the country offer unique art, designer fashion, jewelry, decor, retro home furnishings, global goods and more. Live music, food vendors, cocktails and more. Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the gate. randolphstreetmarket.com.

Santa at the Carousel: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Ride the museum's 100-year-old carousel with Santa and get pictures. Included with museum admission: $19.95 per adult, $17.95 for seniors, $16.95 for military, $12.95 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. volofun.com.

"Sing Along With Santa": 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Steel Beam Youth Theatre production. $10-$15. steelbeamtheatre.com.

State Street Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at 35 S. State St., Chicago. More than 70 vendors and holiday-focused programming. LoopChicago.com/Market.

Legends of Basketball Showcase: Noon and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. The event will feature four games played in two sessions. Session 1: Northern Iowa vs. Towson at noon and Tulane vs. George Mason at 2:30 p.m. Session 2: Dayton vs. Wyoming at 7 p.m. and NC State vs. Vanderbilt at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19 for Session 1 and $24 for Session 2. legendsofbasketball.com/showcase.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, in Historic Downtown Long Grove. Holiday carolers and Santa visits. longgrove.org.

Santa's Cottage: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Meet and greet Santa. Hosted by Mundelein Community Connection. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Scuba Santa Visits Diveheart: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Diveheart Outreach Center, 5147 Main St., Downers Grove. Take photos with Scuba Santa, balloon art giveaways, and learn about the nonprofit's mission to help youth, veterans and others with disabilities build confidence, independence and self-esteem through adaptive scuba and scuba therapy. diveheart.org.

Music of the Baroque -- Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka. Music of the Baroque performs joyful carols, solemn chants and jubilant works for brass. $40-$105; discounts available for seniors. baroque.org/Seasons/2022-2023/holiday.

Presto! Holiday Concert: 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Schaumburg's youth orchestra teams up with the Schaumburg Choral Programs' ensembles for a family concert featuring classical compositions, holiday pops and contemporary works. $15-$20. prairiecenter.org.

Holiday Hoopla at Mellody Farm: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Mellody Farm, 851 Milwaukee Ave., Melody. A free holiday celebration with visits and photos with Santa, music, treats and more. mellodyfarm.com.

Christmas Candlelight Tours: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at Glessner House Museum, 1800 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago. Take a one-hour, docent-led tour highlighting Christmas customs as observed by the Glessner family, Christmas music performed on the Glessners' Steinway piano, complimentary hot cider and cookies. $18, $15 for members. glessnerhouse.org.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2021 The Elgin Public Museum will host its Winter Solstice Celebration Saturday, Dec. 17, with songs, hot cider and solstice traditions from ancient cultures.

Winter Solstice Celebration: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Elgin Public Museum, 225 Grand Blvd., Elgin. Songs, hot cider and solstice traditions from ancient cultures. facebook.com/elginpublicmuseum.

Winter Solstice: 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park. Create a lantern to use on a guided night hike through the forest and end with a campfire celebration. Registration required. $12. pdhp.org.

City of Zion Christmas Tree Lighting: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Zion Park District Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion. Annual Christmas tree lighting with more than 50 lighted displays. Santa visits the lighted trail from 7-8 p.m. cityofzion.com.

"Top of the World -- A Carpenters Christmas": 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Singer Debbie Taylor and the Carpenters Tribute Band perform the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the back stories behind the music. $29-$59. desplainestheatre.com.

Shout Section Big Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. The band directed by Brett Dean plays a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee, including their holiday songs. Ticket includes complimentary beverages (beer, wine and soft drinks). $25-$30. norrisculturalarts.com.

Welcome Christmas with the Lake County Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. LCSO will perform Handel's "Messiah" with four guest vocalists on the first half, and a side-by-side of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" with Duke Ellington's "Nutcracker." $20 in advance, $25 at the door, free for kids 12 and younger. lakecountysymphonyorchestra.com.

Chicago A Cappella's singers will perform "Holidays a cappella" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville featuring Christmas music in seven languages and a sampling of music from the "Hanukkah a cappella" program. - Courtesy of Chicago a cappella

Holidays a cappella: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Chicago a cappella's singers will perform Christmas music in seven languages, a sampling of music from the "Hanukkah a cappella" program, annual favorites and more. $35. chicagoacappella.org.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. The program celebrates the group's recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album and includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Tickets start at $39. rosemont.com/theatre.

Luminare Christmas Show: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Re-imaginings of Christmas classics in a rock concert. $39. arcadalive.com.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Christmas Cantata: 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva. This year's Cantata, "On Christmas Night" by Bob Chilcott, features eight original settings of classic Christmas carols. Free. genevaumc.org.

Free holiday concert: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Lake Street Church, 607 Lake St., Evanston. Lake Street Church invites the public to its festive, annual Christmas concert, the Czech classic "Christmas Mass" by Jakub Jan Ryba, directed by Dr. Bonnie Campbell, with choir and orchestra. Free. lakestreet.org.

Barrington High School Madrigals Caroling: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. The Barrington High School Madrigals will be strolling around Deer Park Town Center performing a variety of holiday classics in costume. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Holiday Celebration: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Belvidere Mall, 2107 Belvidere Road, Waukegan. Celebrate the season at the Belvidere Mall. waukeganil.gov.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra Family Holiday Concerts: 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Enjoy a fresh take on a holiday favorite with Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's jazz-inspired arrangement of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite," plus medleys from Hollywood movies including "Frozen" and "The Polar Express." Santa might take over the Maestra's podium. $6-$21. dupagesymphony.org.

Music of the Baroque -- Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Alice Millar Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Road, Evanston. Music of the Baroque performs joyful carols, solemn chants and jubilant works for brass. $40-$105; discounts available for seniors. baroque.org/Seasons/2022-2023/holiday.

Random Ringers Handbell Choir holiday concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Poplar Creek Public Library, 1405 S. Park Ave., Streamwood. The 11-member ensemble will perform secular, popular and classic holiday music on five octaves of Schulmerich Handbells and Malmark Handchimes. Free. Register at pclib.org.

Spirits Men's Choir: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook. $5-$10. lizzadromuseum.org.

Chanukah Wonderland: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Fleetwood Jourdain Center, 1655 Foster St., Evanston. Celebrate Hanukkah with a 30-foot rock climb and slide, bounce house, carnival games, Hanukkah crafts, 3D dreidel glasses, Grand Menorah lighting and more. $10 at the door. jewishevanston.com/wonderland.

Community Christmas Carol Singalong with Nancie Tobison: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Sing along to traditional carols while enjoying performances from Barrington High School choral alumni. The program is directed by longtime former Barrington High School choir director Nancie Tobison. Cookies, eggnog and hot chocolate will be served. $15; free for ages 18 and younger with a paid adult admission. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Elmhurst Choral Union "Spirit of Christmas": 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Elmhurst University's Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Elmhurst Choral Union performs works by Daniel Pinkham, Leroy Anderson, Clement Clark Moore, Harry Simeon and John Rutter. $10-$25. elmhurstchoralunion.org/concerts.

Skate with Santa: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Triphahn Center and Ice Arena, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Enjoy time on the ice with friends, family and Santa. $5 admission, Rental skates available for $3. heparks.org.

Trans Infinity Orchestra -- Holiday Show Salute starring Infinity: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. A tribute to the Trans Siberian Orchestra and Classic Rock Holiday Experience. The family-friendly visual and audio experience with a 10-piece orchestra and choir features lights, lasers, snow and more. $25-$45. desplainestheatre.com.

Hawthorn Woods Holiday Concert: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in The Barn at Hawthorn Woods, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. The Lake County Symphony Orchestra will present a holiday concert. $40, free for kids 5 and younger. lakecountysymphonyorchestra.com.

Menorah Lighting at North School Park: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. This year's event will include a "gelt drop" from the top of a fire ladder, a Story Walk, live music, crafts and menorah giveaways. Free. ChanukahInAH.org.

The Glory of Christmas: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton, Arlington Heights. Join the First Presbyterian choir and orchestra for a holiday concert. Free. firstpresah.org.

Shalom Christmas Concert: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at First Presbyterian Church of River Forest, 7551 Quick Ave., River Forest. Christmas concert. firstpresrf.org/concerts.

"A Night of Christmas Music": 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 1565 Larkin Ave., Elgin. Featuring soprano Tetyana Torzhevska and tenors Jeorge Holmes, Simon Lee and Franco Martorana, accompanied by Murna Hansemann. A reception will follow the concert. Freewill donations welcome. (847) 742-6431.

"Top of the World -- A Carpenters Christmas": 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Singer Debbie Taylor and the Carpenters Tribute Band perform the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the back stories behind the music. $29. arcadalive.com.

Tis the Season with The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $58-$133.50. chicagotheatre.com.

Monday, Dec. 19

Chanukah Menorah Lighting and Gelt Drop: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Lubavitch Chabad of Northbrook, 2095 Landwehr Road, Northbrook. Celebrate Hanukkah with a huge Menorah lighting and Gelt Drop, doughnuts, music, hot latkes and giveaways. Free. ChabadNorthbrook.com.

Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Fountain Square, Davis Street at Sherman and Orrington avenues, Evanston. Celebrate Hanukkah and ignite a public menorah erected at Fountain Square, with live music, an LED robot dancer and Hanukkah treats. cityofevanston.org.

Movie Mondays: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Watch 2004's "Polar Express." Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $1, cash only ($20 bills or less). Credit/debit cards accepted at concessions. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Chanukah at The Chocolate Factory: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Prospect Park, 733 N. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge. Chabad Cares presents this family-friendly event. Suggested donation is $10 per child and $18 per adult. chabadcarestoday.com/chanukah.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town: 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Vernon Hills Park District Sullivan Community Center, 292 Oakwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Take a photo with Santa. vhparkdistrict.org.

Bagpipes & Bonfire on the Winter Solstice: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Peck Farm shelter, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Winter solstice traditions around the world feature bagpipes playing traditional music. Plus, there will be a bonfire and hot beverages. Register at genevaparks.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Trans-Siberian Orchestra -- "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve": 3 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs a holiday show. $29-$119.50. rosemont.com/allstate/event-calendar.

Winter Solstice Celebration: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Hastings Lake Forest Preserve, 21155 W. Gilden Road, Lake Forest. Take night hikes, drink cocoa by the fire in the heated pavilion, make a bird feeder and learn how animals adapt to winter. lcfpd.org.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Feels Like Christmas Family Fun Night: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Activities include candy cane crafts and a showing of "The Muppets Christmas Carol." Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater. $10. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Ronnie B. Elvis Christmas Spectacular with Jeff Rutter of the Cryan' Shames: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Ronnie B. Elvis sings Elvis' hits and holiday favorites. $15-$25. desplainestheatre.com.

"Cirque Dreams Holidaze": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22; 11 a.m. and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Expect soaring acrobatics, gravity-defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers. Tickets start at $34. auditoriumtheatre.org/events.

Light shows

Festival of Lights and Tree Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Thousands of twinkling lights, plus Christmas trees, wreaths, greenery, hot chocolate and holiday gifts for sale. Lights turn on at 3 p.m. Free admission, donations are appreciated. cosleyzoo.org.

Light Up the Lake: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The interactive holiday experience incorporates light sculptures, a lighted birch tree maze, stomp light activity, ice skating, a holiday train, visits with Santa and a free ride on the Centennial Wheel. Adults: $27, kids 3-12: $17. navypier.org/light-up-the-lake.

Brookfield Zoo Holiday Magic: 3-9 p.m. through Dec. 18 and Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26-31, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Now in its 41st year, the lights festival features more than two million twinkling LED lights, illuminated animal sculptures, a tunnel of lights, a skating rink ($7 per person), a drop-off for letters to Santa and more. Reservations are required for South Gate entry; reservations are not required for North Gate entry. Adults: $24.95; kids 3-11: $17.95; seniors: $19.95; parking: $13.40. czs.org/HolidayMagic-2.

Amaze Light Festival: 4-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 8 (except Dec. 25) at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. An all-immersive storybook experience with five themed worlds of light displays, activities, holiday music and dynamic live performances. Adult: $36, kids: $30; VIP adult: $86; VIP child: $80. amazelightfestival.com.

Illumination, Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 7 (except Dec. 24 and 25) at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore six new displays of light, sound and color along the 1-mile walking path, including a special Human+Nature display and an experience featuring 150 colorful lanterns. Stop by the firepits to roast marshmallows or purchase snacks and beverages at the concession tents. Members: $11-$22; nonmembers: $16-$27. mortonarb.org.

Lightscape: 4:30-11 p.m. various dates through Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Experience nature in winter along a new walking path featuring light, fire, color and music in such displays as the re-imagined fire garden and Winter Cathedral. Timed tickets cost $30 for members, $32 for nonmembers for adults; $14/$16 for kids; free for kids 2 and younger; tickets purchased the day of the event cost $2 more. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

The Sparkle Light Festival offers immersive displays of millions of holiday lights, outdoor holiday activities and more through Jan. 1 at Impact Field in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Sparkle Light Festival

Sparkle Light Festival: 4:30-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6-9 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and other times/dates through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Immersive displays of millions of holiday lights and outdoor holiday activities, including train rides, winter tubing, themed mazes, letters to Santa and more. The two-story Alpine Slide is an extra $22 for unlimited rides. A special menu of festive food and beverages will be available. Adults: $25; kids 2-12: $20. (847) 636-5450 or sparklerosemont.com.

Winter Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Central Park, Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. A free half-mile illuminated walk along paved pathways. Purchase cookies, candy canes and hot cocoa in the Cocoa Cabin in the Central Park West building from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 29, except Dec. 22. The path will be closed during inclement weather. obparks.org/winterlights.

Aurora Festival of Lights: 5-9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 25, at Philips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. The outdoor one-mile drive-through holiday light display features jumping reindeer, ice skating bears, Old Man Winter, howling wolves, Santa's toy factory, fields of gigantic snowflakes and more. Free; donations will be taken at the end. Register for an entry ticket at aurora-il.org/FestivalofLights.

Kohlights: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 16-23 and 26-29 at Kohl Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. An interactive holiday light display designed for children featuring a series of exhibits like the Twinkle Train, Prism Promenade and the Shadow Play Snowbank. $20-$25, $5 off for members. Time slots sell out so check for availability. kohlchildrensmuseum.org.

Magical Christmas Drive-Thru Experience: 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24-25) at Santa's Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. See more than 3 million lights synchronized to holiday music during this drive-through light show. New this year at the end of the show is the 300-foot tube slide, entertainment, hot chocolate, concessions and photo ops. Tickets must be reserved online as they will not be available at the gate. $35; $25 for existing season pass holders. (847) 426-6751 or santasvillagedundee.com.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Be wowed by a mile of lights dancing to music during this drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$34.99; online ticket purchase is required. santasrocknlights.com.

Willow Hill Lights Show: 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook, This drive-through holiday lights show features a 1.6-mile route with more than one million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. See the abominable snowman, Rudolph and his reindeer pals, the Twelve Days of Christmas, Frosty and his friends and more. $40 per car. willowhillswintermagic.com.

Winterlights: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in the Fabyan Japanese Garden in Fabyan West Forest Preserve, 1925 S. Batavia Ave., Route 31, Geneva, Experience the garden lit up at night. Entry timed at 15-minute intervals. $8; free for kids 5 and younger. Purchase tickets online. ppfv.org/winterlights.

Nights of Lights: Dusk to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Adams Park, Main and Wesley streets, Wheaton. See more than 55,000 lights and a new animated light display at the fountain. Free. downtownwheaton.com/nightsoflights.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park: 6-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Lombard Park District's annual holiday lights display with animated light shows, decorated trees, a giant gingerbread house and more. Meet Santa and favorite holiday characters. lombardparks.com/holiday.

Shine Light Show: 6-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook, and Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, Drive-through light shows feature a wonderland of more than one million lights synchronized to holiday music. $32.99-$42.99; fast pass add-on is an extra $20. One ticket per vehicle; online purchase is required. shinelightshow.com.

Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, through Jan. 2 at Shiloh Park, 25th Street and Emmaus Avenue, Zion. A drive-through trail showcases over 50 Christmas light displays with 100,000 lights. cityofzion.com.

On stage

"Junior Claus": 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily through Dec. 30, except Dec. 25 and 26, at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Waukegan. A comedic holiday musical adventure about Santa's only son. $20. citadeltheatre.org.

Manual Cinema's "Christmas Carol Live": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with some additional showtimes, through Dec. 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Features the combined talents of actors, puppeteers and musicians. writerstheatre.org/manual-cinema-christmas-carol.

"It's a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play": 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday through Dec. 30, plus 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Seven actors bring the entire town of Bedford Falls to life in a 1946 radio play complete with sound effects. $35-$45. oillamptheater.org.

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 1 at The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. This show brings the beloved 1983 movie about the Parker family to musical life on stage. $59-$64. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

"Elf the Musical": 1:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 8 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Musical stage adaptation of the holiday film. drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical.

"The Sound of Music": 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 14 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical as directed by Amber Mak. The Grand Gallery is decorated for the season with a giant two-story Christmas tree. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

"A Christmas Carol": 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic is filled with warmth, humor, music and holiday cheer. Adults $35; students $20. metropolisarts.com/event/a-christmas-carol-2022.

"The Nutcracker": 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, at the Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Ballet Chicago's "The Nutcracker" is celebrating 20 years at the Athenaeum. $39-$49. athenaeumcenter.org/events/2022/the-nutcracker.

"Miracle on 34th Street": 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions presents this holiday classic. $16-$22. overshadowed.org.

The Second City's Holiday Revue "I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23 at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Chicago's famed improv and sketch comedy theater performs a holiday review. $38. paramountaurora.com.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble "Season's Greetings": 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 15-17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Alan Ayckbourn's entertaining look at the anxiety and high jinks of an average family during the holidays. Contains mature themes and language. $40-$42. atthemac.org/events/seasons-greetings.

LoMastro "Nutcracker" Performances: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the John & Nancy Hughes Theater, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. LoMastro Performing Arts Academy's production of "The Nutcracker" with dancers ages 7-18. lomastro.com.

But Seriously, Folks: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Batavia High School's improv troupe performs. bataviafineartscentre.org.

"Family Holiday": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Returning home for the holidays, RJ is anticipating a relaxing time spent with his loved ones. Everything is turned upside down when everyone in his family seems to be experiencing something major or seems to be hiding something from him. $20; $15 students/seniors. threebrotherstheatre.com.

Improv Playhouse will present "It's a Wonderful Life" at a staged radio play this weekend at the Improv Playhouse in Libertyville. - Courtesy of Improv Playhouse

"It's a Wonderful Life": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at the Improv Playhouse Theater, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Improv Playhouse will present the classic Christmas story in the form of a staged radio play, complete with sound effects and reenacted 1940s commercials. $15 for adults, $7.50 for students in advance, $20/$10 at the door. improvplayhouse.com.

"It Runs in the Family": 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at the Citadel Theatre in the West Lake Forest High School campus, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. A comedic farce set in a hospital as a doctor tries to fend off a paternity suit, an ex wife, a punkish son and more to deliver a lecture at an international conference. Tickets start at $40. citadeltheatre.org.

"Masters of Sketch, I Want a Sketchopotamus for Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The Masters of Sketch return for a special holiday/winter/snow-themed smorgasbord of comedy. $20. threebrotherstheatre.com.

"Miracle on 34th Street" radio play: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

"Christmas Bingo -- It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night!": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. In this interactive comedy featuring the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions. $40. greenhousetheater.org.

"A Christmas Story" at PM&L Theatre: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St., Antioch. Based on the beloved holiday movie bringing Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s to life. $12-$20. pmltheatre.com.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever": 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. In this Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids -- probably the most inventively awful kids in history. Presented by the Northbrook Community Theatre for ages 8 and older. $14. nbparks.org.

Engage Dance Academy's "The Nutcracker": 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Engage Dance Academy production. $16-$30. events.rauecenter.org.

Illinois Youth Dance Theatre's "The Nutcracker": 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at the Lake Zurich Performing Arts Center, 300 Church St., Lake Zurich. The Illinois Youth Dance Theatre is hosting its 22nd annual presentation of "The Nutcracker" ballet. $20-$25. iydt.org.

Ruth Page's "The Nutcracker": 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at James Lumber Center, College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The family classic features international artists alongside the Ruth Page Civic Ballet Training Company's elite dancers. Adults $25; seniors/military $22; students $15. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu/professional-series.

New Philharmonic and Salt Creek Ballet's "The Nutcracker": 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in McAninch Arts Center's Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. New Philharmonic and the Salt Creek Ballet join in a full-scale production of Tchaikovsky's ballet set to live music. $36-$46. atthemac.org/events/nutcracker.

Hello From the Magic Tavern -- Winter Solstice Holiday Live Show: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $30-$50. hellofromthemagictavern.com/live-shows.

The Second City's "Jingle Bell Ruckus": 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-31 at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Second City performs a fast-paced, interactive comedy holiday revue that skewers holiday film classics, family gatherings, Christmas carols and more. May contain adult language and themes. Dec. 19-30 tickets are $35; Dec. 31 tickets are $50 and include a champagne toast. metropolisarts.com.

"Magic of The Nutcracker": 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21-22, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The 34th anniversary performance features more than 100 performers, elaborate sets, graceful dancers and Tchaikovsky's classic score. $18-$40. geneseetheatre.com.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but are optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates through Dec. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. See the 30th anniversary of Drury Lane Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' holiday tale, designed for a younger audience. Tickets start at $52. drurylanetheatre.com/Theatre-for-Young-Audiences.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates through Dec. 31 at the Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. High-end production of Charles Dickens' classic. $63-$109. goodmantheatre.org.

"Irving Berlin's White Christmas": Various times and dates through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Center Theatre, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Presented by Music Theater Works and based on the classic film "Irving Berlin's White Christmas." $39-$106. northshorecenter.org.

Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker": Various times and dates through Dec. 27 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Set in Chicago's World's Fair in 1893, Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's version of "The Nutcracker" highlights the rich cultural heritage of Chicago. Tickets start at $36 and are available at Joffrey.org/Nutcracker, (312) 386-8905 or the Lyric Opera Box Office.

"Little Women": Various times and days through Jan. 15 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. World premiere of an adaptation written by First Folio Artistic Associate Heather Chrisler. $29-$59. firstfolio.org.

Dining with Santa

Breakfast with Santa at Allgauer's: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Allgauer's on the Riverfront, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. Kids and their families can dine from a breakfast buffet, decorate holiday cookies, take photos with Santa and more. $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids. Reservations required. (847) 664-7999 or allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com.

Have breakfast with Santa Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at Lambs Farm in Libertyville. - Daily Herald File Photo

Breakfast With Santa at Lambs Farm: 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 17, at Magnolia Cafe at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Dine on a plated meal at the Magnolia Café & Bakery and then head to Santa's Workshop to take a photo with Santa. lambsfarm.org.

Breakfast with Santa at Scene75: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Scene75 Entertainment Center Chicagoland, 460 S. Weber Road, Romeoville. Enjoy breakfast with Santa then take a stroll out on the game floor. $7-$29. scene75.com.

Cantigny Santa Brunch: Seatings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at Le Jardin at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Breakfast and lunch with Santa. $30 for ages 13 and older, $26 for kids 5-12; $5 for kids 4 and younger. cantigny.org/event/brunch-with-santa.

Brunch with Santa at Pinstripes: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010. Santa is joining brunch for photos and to hear Christmas wishes. Saturday brunch is a la carte. Sunday features the upgraded brunch menu for $35 for adults, $12 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are required. pinstripes.com.

Breakfast with Santa at Drury Lane: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Meet Santa, make doughnuts and hot chocolate and see "A Christmas Carol" (tickets not included). Adults: $35; kids 3-12: $25; free for kids 2 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-and-special-events/santa-brunch.

Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Baker: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main St., St. Charles. Meet with Santa and dine from an extensive brunch buffet. $42 for adults, $32 for kids 3-13, and free for kids younger than 3. Reservations required. (630) 584-2100 or hotelbaker.com/breakfast-with-santa-2022.

Brunch with Santa at Drury Lane: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Lucille at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Dine on a lavish brunch with Santa and see "Elf the Musical" (tickets not included). Adults: $75; kids 3-12: $40; and free for kids 2 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events.

Slices with Santa: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at ARC Center, 201 W. National St., West Chicago. Pizza party with Santa. $7 for residents, $10 for nonresidents. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Ongoing

Yuletide Treasures: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Dec. 23 at DuPage Art League, 218 W. Front St., Wheaton. DuPage Art League's annual show features one-of-a-kind gifts, all handmade by local artists. Free parking on Front Street and in the parking garage. dupageartleague.org.

Christkindlmarket Chicago: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24 at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket.

Winterland: 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 8 at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Santa's Workshop, a carousel, market vendors, food and beverages, an ice rink, carnival rides and games, ice bumper cars, music and more. The expanded event extends inside Wrigley Field. General admission free; admission to Wrigley Field is $5. gallagherway.com.

Christmas Tree Lane: Daily through Dec. 31 at Depot Park, 90 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Features 40 decorated trees. Hosted by Downtown Crystal Lake and the City of Crystal Lake. downtowncl.org.

"The Immersive Nutcracker": Various dates and times through Jan. 2 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Experience "The Nutcracker" brought to life on a majestic scale featuring Tchaikovsky's "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and more. Tickets start at $30. lighthouseartspace.com/artspace/chicago.

Santa's Naperville Workshop: Daily through Dec. 22 at the Riverwalk Cafe, 441 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Visits with Santa from 5-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. weekends. $10-$15. Register at napervilleparks.org.