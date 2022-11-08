'Thank you for your service': 2022 Veterans Day events in the suburbs

Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. It's an opportunity to thank veterans for their service, and to learn more about and honor those who have served our country.

Here's a look at some ceremonies and events happening across the suburbs.

Nov. 10

Veterans Day ceremony at MCC: 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in McHenry County College's Luecht Auditorium, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. Community members, student veterans, faculty, staff, and guests are invited to the event, which will feature an armed forces tribute, patriotic music performed by MCC's faculty brass quintet, and a panel discussion with MCC student veterans. Free. www.mchenry.edu.

College of Lake County Veterans Recognition Breakfast: 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. CLC will be hosting a Veterans Recognition Breakfast as a social gathering among veterans from CLC and the community and CLC students. Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a member of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, a member from the Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County and CLC's Kara Cunny. This is an opportunity for our veterans and attendees to hear about updates from CLC, Lake County, and the state of Illinois spanning from local community, state, and federal initiatives. www.clcillinois.edu.

McHenry County College in Crystal Lake will hold a Veterans Day recognition ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. - Courtesy of McHenry County College

Hero Week -- A Celebration for Our Veterans: Nov. 7-11 at Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate. Hero Wall with portraits of local veterans. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, help create a Kindness Rock Garden in honor of all those who have served the nation; all supplies provided, bring any special rocks to paint. Veterans Day pinning ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; sign up to be included. recreation.lith.org.

From Chicago to Vietnam with Michael Duffy: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Vet and author Michael Duffy shares highlights from his book, "From Chicago to Vietnam: A Memoir of War," which tells the story of a soldier whose life, like so many others, was forever changed. Register. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Craft: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 11, at First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Since World War I, families have hung flags in their windows with stars representing relatives serving in the military. Make a "Thank You" flag as part of the First Division Museum's celebration of Veterans Day. Until noon or while supplies last. cantigny.org.

Mount Prospect Veterans Day observance: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Lions Park Recreation Center, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Join VFW Post 1337 and the American Legion Post 525 as they commemorate all veterans, past and present. vfw1337.com.

Aurora Veterans Day parade and ceremony: 10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Parade steps off at 10:15 a.m. at Benton and Broadway, north to Downer Place, west to GAR Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Place. "Serving Our Country and Community" ceremony with a 21-gun salute. www.aurora-il.org.

Bloomingdale Veterans Day ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Bloomingdale Library gazebo, 101 Fairfield Way. Bloomingdale VFW Post 7539's ceremony at Veterans Memorial monument. www.facebook.com/VFW7539.

Evanston Veterans Day ceremony: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Fountain Square, Davis Street at Sherman and Orrington avenues. Evanston American Legion Post 42 will host an assembly at 10 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. www.cityofevanston.org.

St. Charles Veterans Day ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Fire Station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. The ceremony will begin with the singing of the national anthem, followed by a prayer, remarks, a closing prayer, gun salute and taps performance. stcharlesil.gov.

Hoffman Estates Veterans Day ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial, Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Join to honor all who served. www.hoffmanestates.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2019 Members of the rifle squad stand at attention as snow falls during Schaumburg's Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Gateway Park.

Schaumburg Veterans Day ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Gateway Park, at the intersection of Roselle and Schaumburg roads, Schaumburg. The Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 will be hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The Schaumburg Police and Fire departments will perform the honor guard, while being flanked by the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 Rifle Squad. Schaumburg Christian Academy will sing the national anthem, "God Bless America," and all of the branches of service hymns. www.villageofschaumburg.com.

VFW Post 9284 Veterans Memorial Park Dedication, Ceremony and Luncheon: 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park, Biesterfield and Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Ceremony and Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Garden Terrace at the Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Reservations required for lunch, contact LJensen@ElkGrove.org or call (847) 357-4028. vfw9284.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp.

Waukegan Veterans Day parade and ceremony: 10:45-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Genesee and Washington Street, Waukegan. Join the City of Waukegan, American Legion Homer Dahringer Post 281, WHS JROTC, and Abbott Middle School Band in honoring all military veterans. The parade will step off from Genesee and Washington Street and proceed west on Washington to the southwest corner of West and Washington, Veterans Plaza. The ceremony will be immediately following the parade. www.waukeganil.gov.

Brookfield Zoo Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31st St., Brookfield. Admission to the zoo will be free for all guests (parking fees still apply). A variety of activities and entertainment to commemorate veterans will take place inside and outside the zoo's Discovery Center. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can view military memorabilia and vehicles that will be on display. Additionally, representatives from the Cook County Military and Veterans Discount Program, Honor Flight Chicago, and Wounded Warriors will share information about each of their organizations. Have an up-close experience with several of the zoo's animal ambassadors from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy hits from the 1940s, '50s, and '60s performed by The Legacy Girls from noon to 12:45 p.m. After the ceremony, the posting of colors and a performance of the national anthem will take place, followed by a routine by the Jesse White Tumblers. CZS.org/VeteransDay.

Des Plaines Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Prairie Lakes Park Community Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 311 and the Des Plaines American Legion Post 36, will co-host a ceremony honoring all of the men and women who have served in the U.S. military. Veterans of the past 25 years are invited to attend. Veterans of all American conflicts are urged to attend and become involved in one or both of the organizations. americanlegion36.org or vva.org/chapter/vva-chapter-311.

Downers Grove Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Alexander Bradley Burns Post 80, 4000 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove. www.post80.org.

Elburn Veterans Day observance: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park, 311 E. North St. Hosted by Elburn American Legion. elburnpost630.org/events.

Elgin Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Heritage Ballroom at Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, Elgin. The City of Elgin, in partnership with American Legion Post 57, honors veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Seating will be provided. Parking is available in the Centre Parking deck located at the southwest corner of Symphony and Grove. cityofelgin.org.

Geneva Veterans Day Salute: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Third and State street in downtown Geneva. A Salute presented by American Legion honor guard. American Legion Post 75, 22 S. Second St., hosts open house from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, with raffle drawing and cash bar. On Saturday, Nov. 12, consider donating to Gifts For the Yanks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to support hospitalized veterans. www.facebook.com/AMLGENEVAILPOST75 or genevapost75.org.

Glen Ellyn Veterans Day program: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Glen Ellyn American Legion and Daughters of the American Revolution host program thanking veterans from all military services. Questions, Mike Formento at mikeformento@outlook.com.

Glendale Heights Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 Civic Center Plaza. Ceremony marked by a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute, and a tribute. glendaleheights.org.

Veterans Day was initially called Armistice Day, to honor those who fought in World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954. - Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Gurnee Veterans Day ceremony: 11-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at American Legion Post 771, 749 Milwaukee Ave., Gurnee. Gurnee American Legion will pay tribute to America's veterans. Refreshments will be available after the ceremony. fb.me/e/46LvXMJAX.

Highland Park Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park. Representatives from the American Legion Post 145, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4737, and Jewish War Veterans 29 will be present. Mayor Nancy Rotering, state Sen. Julie Morrison, and state Rep. Bob Morgan will speak alongside Captain Jason J. Williamson, Commanding Officer, Naval Station Great Lakes. U.S. Army veteran Gilbert Levy will be honored as a Hero Among Us. The Highland Park High School Brass Quintet will perform. www.cityhpil.com.

Lake Barrington Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at The Lodge at The Shores of Lake Barrington, 64 Old Barn Rod, Lake Barrington Shores. The veterans of Lake Barrington Shores invite area active-duty military, veterans and their families to the annual Veterans Days ceremony. Air Force Brig. Gen. James G. Silvasy is the keynote speaker. Cake and coffee served. For information, (847) 638-1638.

Lindenhurst Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at village hall, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Veterans Day ceremony at the Paul Baumunk Veterans' Memorial. www.lindenhurstil.org.

Lombard Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Sunken Garden, Lombard Common Park, 433 E. St. Charles Road. Keynote speaker Tom Zilla, Vietnam veteran and former commander of the VFW Lilac Post 5815. Glenbard East High School student Linaea Walsh will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America." Glenbard East buglers Allison Schmuldt and Brayden Smith will play the call to assembly and retreat. In the event of inclement weather, it will be at Lombard Village Hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave. Hosted by Lilac VFW Post 5815 and American Legion Lombard Post 391. villageoflombard.org.

Oakbrook Terrace Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, VFW Post 2801, 39 E. St. Charles Road, Villa Park. The city hosts the ceremony in conjunction with the Villa Park VFW. www.oakbrookterrace.net.

Palatine Veterans Day observance: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Cutting Hall, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. The American Legion Post 690 will conduct a ceremony in Cutting Hall. Several short presentations will be made by the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. The community is invited to join and honor its veterans. Following the ceremony, Post 690 will host an open house for all members and the community. The open house will be held at the Post 690 Club Room, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. www.alpost690.us.

Streamwood Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Streamwood Veterans Memorial, just east of Village Hall, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. www.streamwood.org.

Villa Park Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, VFW Post 2801, 39 E. St. Charles Road. The village, in conjunction with VFW Post 2801, host ceremony to honor veterans. www.invillapark.com.

Waubonsee Community College Veterans Day observance: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Academic and Professional Center at Waubonsee's Sugar Grove campus, off Route 47, Sugar Grove. Keynote presentation by alumnus Timothy Coakley, M.D., Commander (U.S. Navy Retired, Medical Corps, Diving Medical Officer), and chief executive officer of Tactical Emergency Consultants International Inc. Afterward, veterans are invited to participate in a group photo. Or attend virtually at waubonsee.edu/vetsday.

Wheeling Veterans Day Commemorative Event: 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 11, at Wheeling AMVETS Post 66, 700 N. McHenry Road, Wheeling. The post will be conducting a commemorative event in honor of Veterans Day, followed by a light lunch. www.amvets66.com.

Wilmette Honors Veterans: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park, 1111 Central Ave., across from the Wilmette Theater, Wilmette. Join American Legion Wilmette Post 46 and the Wilmette Police and Fire departments in honoring veterans. www.wilmette.com.

Wood Dale Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Memorial Park, 269 W. Irving Park Road. Hosted by VFW Tioga Post 2149. In the event of inclement weather, it will be at Salt Creek Golf Club. www.wooddale.com.

Woodridge Veterans Day service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on the main floor of the Woodridge Public Library, 3 Plaza Drive. Hosted by Woodridge VFW Post 1578. www.woodridgelibrary.org.

Buffalo Grove Veterans Day celebration: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. VFW Post 981 Color Guard will present and remove the Colors, and present a special Armed Services flag presentation. Lunch will be served before the program. Register. bgparks.org/veterans-day-celebration.

Northbrook Veterans Day ceremony: Noon Friday, Nov. 11, at Northbrook Veterans Center, 1254 Shermer Road, Northbrook. www.americanlegion791.org/events.

Veterans Day tribute: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First Division Museum, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Walk along Veterans Day Reflection Trail in outdoor Tank Park and see quotes from veterans of the 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army. At 5:30 p.m., join in "Moment of Thanks," featuring remarks by retired Col. Nick Johnson of the Illinois National Guard. A quilt ceremony from the Illinois Chapter of Quilts of Valor. Free parking all day. fdmuseum.org. Barrington Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Cook Street and Park Avenue, Barrington. www.barrington-il.gov.

Veterans Day tribute: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First Division Museum, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Walk along Veterans Day Reflection Trail in outdoor Tank Park and see quotes from veterans of the 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army. At 5:30 p.m., join in "Moment of Thanks," featuring remarks by retired Col. Nick Johnson of the Illinois National Guard. A quilt ceremony from the Illinois Chapter of Quilts of Valor. Free parking all day. fdmuseum.org.

Hampshire's Veterans Day celebration: 5:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, St. Charles Borromeo Church, 297 Jefferson Ave. Singing of national anthem in the church parking lot. Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. from Hampshire Middle school at approximately 5:30 p.m. and heads to the church. After the parade, veteran enjoy dinner inside and a program.

Veterans Day Winter Black & Gold Tip Off: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Streamwood High School, 701 W. Schaumburg Road, Streamwood. Featuring a boys basketball scrimmage, girls basketball scrimmage, varsity 3-point shootout, wrestling tug-of-war and community free throw contest. $2 per entry will be donated to VFW Post 5151. www.u-46.org.

Hanover Park Veterans Day observance: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The village salutes all who have served and continue to serve. www.hpil.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2019 American Legion Post No. 76 member Lisa Mattingly places the wreath during a Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park in Wheaton.

Veterans Celebration Concert: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, St. Charles North auditorium 255 Red Gate Road. St. Charles North Friends of Music's annual concert honoring veterans. Veterans invited to a preconcert reception starting at 5 p.m. in the lobby; limited to the veteran and their guests. At 5:30 p.m., veterans are escorted into the auditorium for concert seating. Doors then open at 5:45 p.m. Free but tickets required via www.eventbrite.com.

Nov. 12

Veterans Day Breakfast: 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St. in Naperville. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. with a hot breakfast. Guest speaker Pablo Araya, a Navy veteran and retired FBI agent. Members of the Chorus of DuPage perform until 9:30 a.m. Then join a short prayer service in the sanctuary. oursaviours.com.

Helping Hearts Toy & Food Drive: 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 12, Tri-City Evergreen VFW Post, 117 S. First St., West Dundee. Hosted by VFW Post 2298, featuring live music by Instigator, 50/50 raffle, and more. Bring a new unwrapped toy or nonperishable food item. Also, ongoing through Nov. 19, VFW Coat Drive. Find West Dundee VFW Post 2298 on Facebook.

Nov. 13

Honoring Our Veterans Collection Event & Veterans Day ceremony: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Veterans Memorial in the Huntley Town Square. Ceremony is at 10 a.m. Bring donations to stock the shelves at New Horizons, formerly TLS. For a list of needed items, visit huntley.il.us.

Lisle Veterans Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Lisle Veterans Memorial, 921 School St., Lisle. Hosted by the Lisle Park District, VFW Post 5696 and Lisle Woodridge Fire Protection District. Ceremony featuring patriotic music from the Lisle Community Band, invocation from DuPage AME Church, dignitary remarks and more. lisleparkdistrict.org/specialevents.html.

Immanuel's Dinner for Veterans: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main St., East Dundee. Fifth annual free dinner for veterans, catered by Aliano's in East Dundee and served by church and community volunteers. Menu with pasta options, chicken, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Carryout option available. Deadline for orders is 3 p.m. Nov. 11 by calling Alison Lyon at (630) 709-6546 or visiting ImmanuelVeteransDinner2022.eventbrite.com.

Nov. 15

Honoring veterans blood drive: Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the mobile coach parked on the lower level of Yorktown Center outside of Von Maur, and 1:30-7 p.m. at First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St. In honor of former Village President Bill Mueller, who passed away in 2012. Residents are encouraged to donate blood in honor of Mueller's dedication to Lombard's veterans. Donors get coupon from Noodles & Company, while supplies last. villageoflombard.org/blooddrives.

Veterans Mass & Reception: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry. A Mass honoring all veterans and their families and friends. A reception will follow the Mass compliments of the Catholic Order of Foresters. You need not be Catholic or a veteran to attend. thechurchofholyapostles.org.