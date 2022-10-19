Festivals Oct. 21-27: Nightmare on Chicago Street, Howlin' at the Moon, Cider and Ale Fest & more

There's fun to be had at Goebbert's Fall Festival in South Barrington and Pingree Grove. Daily Herald File Photo

Be dazzled by the liquid lights show this weekend at Howlin' at the Moon at Naper Settlement. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Ongoing

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, Pumpkin Playland and more. Prices vary by activity. didierfarms.com.

Fall Festivities at Keller's Farmstand: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Keller's Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Dozens of varieties of apples, a huge corn maze with a vampire theme, photo ops and vampire checkpoints, a three-acre farmland play area, animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, farmstand and more. $14. KellersFarmstand.com.

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, goebbertspumpkinpatch.com, and 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, goebbertspumpkinfarm.com. Both locations offer animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. South Barrington offers a duck derby, giraffe barn, magic show, pony and camel rides, a pumpkin-eating dinosaur and a haunted house. Tickets are $18 on weekdays, $22 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger.

Kuipers Family Farm hosts Pumpkin FunFarm daily through Oct. 30. - Daily Herald File Photo

Kuipers Pumpkin FunFarm: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Family-friendly, interactive farm offers games, live animals, pig races, giant slide, corn maze and more. Free pumpkin with admission. $24.99 weekends, $21.99 weekdays, $2 less if bought online; $11.99 for military personnel with ID and seniors 65 and older; free for kids 2 and younger. kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Children's rides, animals, straw pyramid and thousands of pumpkins scattered on the zoo's lawn. $9 nonresident adults 18-54, $8 nonresident adults 55 and older; free to members, Wheaton Park District residents, and kids 17 and younger. Timed-entry reservations are required at cosleyzoo.org/pumpkin-fest.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins for sale and fall treats, and on weekends hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $4.25 for residents, $5 for nonresidents, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 30 at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, jumping pillow and megadrop slide. Petting zoo, live music and beer tent available on the weekends. Shop for doughnuts, apple cider, pumpkins, fall decor and more. $15-$22; free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.ticketspice.com/pumpkin-daze-2022.

Sonny Acres Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Fall amusements, attractions, petting zoo and daytime hayrides until 6 p.m. Haunted barn and haunted hayrides starting at 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Tickets required, prices vary by activity. sonnyacres.com.

Sugar Skull City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Nov. 6 in downtown Aurora. Take a self-guided walking tour to see Day of the Dead art displayed in storefronts and go on a scavenger hunt for Pan de Muerto. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free fall spectacle includes nearly 1,000 pumpkins stacked in elaborate and photo worthy displays. navypier.org.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall activities include bubble making and trick-or-treating. Admission of $7-$8 includes all rides and attractions; pumpkins can be purchased for $3. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org or blackberryfarm.info/.

Richardson Adventure Farm corn maze: 3-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The maze, which celebrates the history of James Bond, features 10.3 miles of trails across 28 acres. It includes a 10-minute option (left turns only) and a 1.5-hour option. Also features a 50-foot observation tower, train rides, carousel, wagon rides, zip line, 150- and 100-foot slides, Zorbing, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, pedal kart tracks, live music on weekends, kiddie play area, jumping pillows, pig races, air cannons, paintball shooting gallery, craft beer tent, food trucks and more. $18, $16 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. richardsonfarm.com.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up: 4-10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up, 1265 W. LeMoyne, Chicago. Corn maze, photo ops, pumpkin patch, carnival games, food and drinks and more. $22; family and group rates available. jackspumpkinpopup.com.

Schaumburg Halloween Carnival: 5-10 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 21 and 28; 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29; and 1-8 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Family fun featuring rides, food, trick-or-treating, seasonally themed arts and crafts, a beer garden and more. Free admission; carnival ride wristbands can be purchased each day. wintrustfield.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 5-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. Tickets start at $54.99 for a one-day ticket; Haunted Attractions pass starts at $29.99. Oktoberfest takes place on the Mooseburger Patio from 6-10 p.m. Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Experience Pirate Skeletons at Santa's Village Spooktacular Drive Thru this weekend in East Dundee. - Courtesy of Stellar Edge Marketing Group

Santa's Village Spooktacular Drive Thru: 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 21-23 and 27-30, and Monday, Oct. 31, at Santa's Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. Drive-through Halloween scenes featuring The Witches Broom Lot, Mad Scientist, Alien Landing, Monster Mash Bash and more. $25 per vehicle in advance, $30 at the gate. SantasVillageDundee.com.

Jack O'Lantern World: Various times Thursdays through Sundays in October in Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A half-mile trail winds through thousands of intricately hand-carved pumpkins. Food trucks will be on-site. Helps raise money for Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. $20-$24 for ages 13 and older; $14-$16 for kids 3-12; online ticket purchase required. thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich.

Open House Chicago 2022: Through Oct. 31 at various locations in Chicago. A monthlong series of self-guided history and architecture tours throughout Chicago, accessible via an interactive mobile app. openhousechicago.org.

Starts before Friday

Pinball Expo: Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 19-22, at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Pinball tournaments, exhibits, tours, seminars, autograph sessions, an opportunity to buy pinball machines and more. Single-day: $45; three-day pass: $125. For tickets and a schedule of events, see pinballexpo.com.

Friday, Oct. 21

Pumpkin Patch Festival: 4-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, at 7325 W. 79th St., Bridgeview. Pumpkins, magic show, photo ops, food, a petting zoo and a carnival. $10, $50 for a family up to six, free for kids 3 and younger. ticketwiz.com.

Halloween Pet Parade: 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Pet parade followed by a costume contest, including winners for best look-alike pet, pet and owner combo costume and the spookiest animal. Followed by leash-friendly activities. When registering, provide number of pets, what type of pet and weight. Must be 18 and older to register and registrant must be present at the event. nbparks.org/events/halloween-pet-parade.

Libido Funk Circus gets in the spirit Friday, Oct. 21, at Naper Settlement's Howlin' at the Moon. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Howlin' at the Moon: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Enjoy live music, performances from fire dancers and a contortionist, a liquid lights show, a magician, an acts of danger show, local cuisine from the Food Truck Graveyard, drinks in the Booze Bar, Moonlight Market, Dark Art Gallery and a costume contest for the chance to win prizes. Music from The Dawn at 5:15 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. Friday and Here Nor There at 5:15 p.m. and Old Shoe at 8 p.m. Saturday. For ages 21 and older. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. $20. napersettlement.org.

Halloween Spook-tacular Showcase: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Halloween party for the whole family including a show by the Long Grove Fred Astaire Dance Studio students and professionals. Full Tiki Bar on site. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Halloween 3K Fun Run: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Join the third Halloween 3K and Fun Run/Walk through the Halloween Techny Prairie Park and Fields course. Come dressed in costume. After the race there will be themed activities and a costume contest in a variety of different categories including best costume and best group costume. Registration deadline is Oct. 19. nbparks.org/events/halloween-3k-fun-run.

Halloween Movie in the Barn: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Village Hall Barn, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. Watch a seasonal movie. Free. vhw.org.

Pumpkin Swim: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Oak Brook Park District's Family Aquatic Center, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Children can collect eggs filled with candy and have the chance to win a full-size pumpkin to take home. There will be activities on deck before, during and after the pool pumpkin hunt. Children will be divided into age groups according to the appropriate swimming areas: 6-6:10 p.m. (ages 0-2); 6-6:10 p.m. (ages 9-12); 6:15-6:25 p.m. (ages 3-5); and 6:30-6:40 p.m. (ages 6-8). Fee is for children only; free for parents/guardians. Register at obparks.org/special-events/pumpkin-swim.

Boo Thru: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Randall Oaks Park, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. A reverse trunk-or-treat through the park for candy and surprises. Deadline is Oct. 20. $6 per vehicle. Sign up at dtpd.org.

A Nightmare at West Main: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at West Main Community Park, 40W101 W. Main St., Batavia. A scary yet family-friendly haunted trail featuring monsters, ghouls, ghosts and spooky scenes. Best for ages 11 and older. $12. bataviaparks.org/special-events.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Conant Boosters' Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Conant High School, 700 E. Cougar Trail, Hoffman Estates. There will be 260 juried vendors with hundreds of items for sale, including jewelry, ceramics, holiday decorations, furniture, toys, knitted and crochet items and more. Admission $1. conantboosters.com.

Home for the Holidays Arts and Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bartlett High School, 701 Schick Road, Bartlett. Unique items from crafters and vendors. There will be a concession stand, bake sale, raffles and performances by students from the fine arts programs. Funds raised benefit Bartlett High School's fine arts programs, including visual, music and performing arts. Free admission. bartletthscraftshow.com.

Howl O' Ween Dog Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, funniest and scariest costumes. Held rain or shine. Free. Register at genevaparks.org.

St. Edna Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Parish Life Center, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Crafters and vendors will be selling a variety of media including jewelry, holiday items and more. Raffle. Free parking and admission. stedna.org.

Arts & Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Local crafters and business owners will be selling items for the home and the holidays. (847) 850-2105 or bgparks.org.

Black Women Will Save the World: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston. Trailblazing White House correspondent April Ryan will highlight Black women's contributions to American life and democracy with CEO of the Obama Foundation Valerie Jarrett. $10 for students and teachers; $20 for the general public. chicagohumanities.org.

Boo! at the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Costumes are encouraged for this Halloween-themed event that features creatures, creepy crawlers, a corn maze from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., pumpkins for the animals and more. Kids can take home a sweet treat. Included with zoo admission: Adults: $24.95; seniors 65 and over: $19.95; kids 3-11: $17.95; free for kids 2 and younger. czs.org/booatthezoo.

Crystal Lake Park District Flannel Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Features 30-minute shows by Timberworks of Minnesota featuring log rolling, ax throwing, hot sawing, speed chopping and more at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.; Birds of Prey raptor show at 11:30 a.m.; ax throwing from noon to 4 p.m.; Best Beard and pie-eating contests at 12:30 p.m.; and Third Coast Bluegrass performs from 1:30-3 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. Advance tickets $5-$10, $2 more at the gate. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Emergency Preparedness Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Robert Crown Community Center and Library, 1801 Main St., Evanston. The event will include hands-on training opportunities, presentations and resources covering a variety of topics, such as CPR, basic first aid, cybersecurity, disaster psychology and recovery, natural hazards, disaster recovery, emergency response planning and threat management. cityofevanston.org.

FallFest Community Wellness Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Features interactive exhibits and fitness demos, flu shot and COVID vaccine clinic, blood pressure and glucose screenings, acupressure and Reiki demos, chair massage, career resources and hands-on attractions for kids. nssc.org/fallfest-community-wellness-fair.

Halloween Hayday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Persinger Rec Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Games, costume contest, Halloween egg hunt, entertainment, bounce houses and more. $8-$11. Register at genevaparks.org.

Haunted Hoffman Family Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. Trick or Treat Path (with registration), food trucks, costume contests, Halloween-themed games, pumpkin-carving contest, hay ride and music from Miss Jamie's Farm. heparks.org.

Spooky Zoo 2022: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon, Chicago. Harvest-themed activities for kids, trick-or-treating and more. Free. lincolnparkchamber.com/event/spooky-zoo-2022.

Watch professional pumpkin carving at the Fall Bash Saturday, Oct. 22, at Deer Park Town Center. - Courtesy of Deer Park Town Center

Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Bring your pooch for a canine costume contest and a doggy egg hunt. Prizes and awards will be given in various categories. Day-of registration will be accepted. Free. bgparks.org/howl-o-ween-pooch-parade.

Fall Bash at Deer Park Town Center: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Enjoy an afternoon with family-friendly activities including a dance party, magic show, balloon art, pumpkin carving and more. ShopDeerParkTownCenter.com.

Morton Arboretum's annual Cider and Ale Festival Saturday offers a variety of tasting booths along three walking paths. - Courtesy of Morton Arboretum

Cider and Ale Festival: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Sip hard cider and seasonal beers from more than 30 local breweries and cideries. Tasting booths will be spread out along the Meadow Lake, Frost Hill and Conifer walking paths. Tickets include 20 3-ounce samples, a souvenir tasting glass and live music. For ages 21 and older. Members: $60; nonmembers $70; VIP is sold out. mortonarb.org.

Island Party Hut's Fall Fest on The Riverwalk: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Island Party Hut (between Lake Shore Drive and Columbus on the Riverwalk), 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago. Tickets include fall cocktails, beer, cider, chili, apple cider doughnuts, fall photo ops, games and more. $40; $15 for kids. iphfallfest.weebly.com.

Oh My Gourd ... I Love Fall ... Into Nature: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Camp Kata Kani, 455 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook. Family nature event with hiking, games, crafts, food, costumes, bonfire and more. Free. campfireusa-illinois.org.

Pumpkin Party: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Candy stations, balloon artists, a roaming magician, a caricature artist, haystack bowling, stilt walkers, lawn games, live music and more. Free. gallagherway.com.

Brothers' Field Country Fest: 1:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Barbecue, tiki bar, live music, line-dance lessons, a mechanical bull and more. Free. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Halloween Hoopla: 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Jewett Park Community Center, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield. Kids' games, hayrides, inflatables in the park, a scavenger hunt, a trackless train, costumed characters, balloon twisters, a magician, face painting, entertainment and more. $5 per child for residents, $6 for nonresidents. deerfieldparks.org.

Haunted Forest: 3-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Diane Main Park, 200 W. 59th St., Westmont. Take a hayride and walk through the woods where all kinds of scares await. Recommended for ages 10 and older. "Little Monster Showing" for younger viewers from 3-6:30 p.m. $6. westmontparks.org.

Monster Madness: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Lisle Community Park Bandshell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Halloween Fun Fair for kids 2-10. The first 300 registrants are guaranteed a prize bag and a pumpkin. $20 wristband includes games, inflatable corn maze, Scooby Doo inflatable, jump house, face painting, cookie walk, corn bin, pumpkin patch and more. lisleparkdistrict.org.

Old Town Trick-or-Treat Trail and Spooky Movie: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Algonquin Historic Village Hall, 2 S. Main St., Algonquin. Features trick-or-treating at local businesses and activities for children, including Pumpkin Painting and a screening of "The Addams Family 2" at 7 p.m. Free. algonquin.org.

Come dressed in your Halloween best for the costume contest during Howlin' at the Moon Oct. 21-22 at Naper Settlement. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Nightmare on Chicago Street: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on Chicago Street, between Douglas and Villa, Elgin. Three stages of bands, food, drinks, vendors, cage matches in the Thunderdome, live graffiti artists, a hookah lounge, costume contest, and special guests like MeTV's Svengoolie. Music includes Kashmir at 6:30 p.m., Hi Infidelity at 9 p.m., Too Hype Crew at 9 p.m., and Bad Boy Bill at 10 p.m. Geared toward ages 17 and older; kids younger than 17 must stay with parent or guardian at all times. $35; VIP parking $50. nightmareonchicagostreet.com.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Rise to Shine Race & Walk: 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Illinois Medical District, Wood Street at Hastings, Chicago. Presented by The Chicago Lighthouse and Chicago Central Lions, the event will showcase wellness and inclusion. 10K, 5K and 1-mile options. Open to all area runners and walkers, including people with disabilities. $45-$55. rise2shinerace.org.

Roselle Fitness Festival: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in downtown Roselle. Check in at Juice & Berry at 35 E. Main St., Roselle. Includes two workouts, a protein shake and goody bags. $35. Buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

Sun City Artisan Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Prairie Lodge, 12880 Del Webb Blvd., Huntley. Over 80 exhibitors will be selling works in a variety of mediums. Free parking and admission. suncityartisanfair.com.

Lake County Jeep Invasion: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Includes DJ music, vendors, a Kids Zone with games and bounce houses, mud pit and washing station, food trucks and more. $20 per vehicle. lakecountyjeepclub.com.

Vintage Market: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at The Lot, 523 Central, Highland Park. Shop for vintage clothes, jewelry, décor, furniture, art, music and more. The Westerlees will entertain from noon to 4 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. enjoyhighlandpark.com/thelot.

Windy Fest: 3-11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. Live and DJ music. Proceeds go to fund artist programming and initiatives. windyfestchi.com.

Monday, Oct. 24

Halloween Howl: 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Fox Lake Police Station, 301 Route 59, Fox Lake. Meet members of the Fox Lake Police Department and enjoy treats, hot dogs, children's activities, hot chocolate and hay rides. Free. Costumes are encouraged. foxlake.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in downtown Mount Prospect. Dress up in your costume and trick-or-treat at downtown Mount Prospect businesses. Participating businesses will have an orange pumpkin on their door or window. Businesses with teal pumpkins will offer nonfood treats. mpdowntown.com/events.

GO Vernon Hills Halloween Walk: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Deerpath Park, 299 Onwentsia Road, Vernon Hills. All ages (and leashed pets) are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes for a costume parade. Bring a flashlight. vhparkdistrict.org.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Short Films Everyone Should See: 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Lewis University, 1 University Parkway, Romeoville. Screening of four short films that have won or been nominated for major awards from the Hollywood academy and film festivals. luartsandideas.org.

Pumpkin Carving Event: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Imperial Oak Brewing, 501 Willow Blvd., Willow Springs. From 4-8 p.m., carving event with pumpkins and tools provided, with spooky cocktails, beer infusions and apple cider for children. At 8 p.m., the event is for adults with a $25 gift card for the best costume and $50 for the best dressed couple; contest award at 11 p.m. imperialoakbrewing.com.