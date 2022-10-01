October fests turn to fall colors, Halloween events

Participants show off their carved pumpkins at a previous Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival. Courtesy of Ripple Public Relations

Oct. 1

Lake Bluff Rib Fest: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lake Bluff Village Green, 40 E. Center Ave., Lake Bluff. A friendly rib competition between teams of community members. lakebluff.org.

Fall Color Walk: Dawn to dusk Oct. 1-31 at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Explore the farmyard and see the fall colors. Free. primrosefarm.org.

Fall Color 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Scenic, rolling course, followed by live music and a complimentary beer (for ages 21+) at the post-race party. Supports the Arboretum's work to plant and protect trees. On-site participants can choose from a shotgun start or open start. Or choose a virtual 5K for $45. $50. mortonarb.org.

Fall Fun Day at Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. Free pumpkin decorating for kids and more at last weekly market of the season. huntley.il.us.

Creepy Critters Month: Through Oct. 31 at Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville. Drop in anytime during the Nature Center's open hours, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Kids can enjoy a variety of self-guided activities about spiders, bats, bones and pumpkins, as well as participate in an indoor scavenger hunt to win a prize. No registration required. napervilleparks.org.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Children's rides, animals, straw pyramid and thousands of pumpkins scattered on the zoo's lawn. $9 nonresident adults 18-54, $8 nonresident adults 55 and older; free to members, Wheaton Park District residents and all kids 17 and younger. Timed-entry reservations are required at cosleyzoo.org/pumpkin-fest.

Pumpkin carving is a big part of the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival. - Courtesy of Ripple Public Relations

Open House Chicago 2022: Oct. 1-31 at various locations in Chicago. Free festival offers a monthlong series of self-guided history and architecture tours throughout Chicago, accessible via an interactive mobile app, along with the signature weekend event on Oct. 15-16 that provides behind-the-scenes access to architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites across Chicago. openhousechicago.org.

Algonquin Harvest Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Main Street Algonquin, 220 S. Main St., Algonquin. Vendors will be selling farm-fresh produce and crafts, food, entertainment, give-a-ways and more. Free admission. AlgonquinHarvestMarket.com.

Fall A-Palooza: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Annual Cary Park District event featuring hayrides, pony rides, petting zoo, crafts, pumpkin patch, DJ music, Touch-A-Truck, trick-or-treat trail and more. $13 for kids 3 and older; free for adults and infants. carypark.com.

Fall Family Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. Fall Fest returns to Triton's Botanical Gardens for an in-person event. Those in attendance can enjoy food, games and seasonal entertainment. Open to the public; free admission. triton.edu/fallfest.

Dog's Pup-Kin-Fest: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at Canine Campus Dog Park, 18200 84th Ave., Tinley Park. Pamper your pooches with a costume contests, free raffles and more. Open to members and nonmembers of Canine Campus. Dogs who threaten/show aggression toward other dogs/owners will be asked to leave. Free. tinleyparkdistrict.org.

Northwest Celtic Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Largest free Celtic-themed event in the region features family-friendly activities such as Celtic music, children's games and activities, a Celtic Marketplace, animal meet-and-greet opportunities, Celtic-themed food and drinks and more. Free admission and parking. facebook.com/NWCelticFest.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, Oct. 1-30, and Monday, Oct. 10, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall festivities. Admission of $7-$8 includes all rides and attractions, pumpkins can be purchased for $3. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Hometown Hoedown Fall Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Kimball Hill Park, 3286 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

Itasca Halloween Celebration: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. Itasca Park District and the village host an afternoon of free pony rides, bounce houses, games, pumpkin decorating and more. Bring canned food/nonperishables for the Itasca Food Pantry. $1 donation per child. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Corn Harvest: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 1-30, at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Help harvest this year's corn crop, which will feed the farm's livestock throughout the year and provide seed for next year's plantings. dupageforest.org/kline-creek-farm.

Scarecrow Fest takes over downtown St. Charles Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9. - Courtesy of the St. Charles Business Alliance

October Fest: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Central Athletic Complex, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. Live entertainment, food, beer garden and children's area. Event proceeds benefit the DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/octoberfest.

Light the Torch 5K Night Run: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Wheaton. Race through luminary lanes. Ends with live entertainment, carnival rides, food and beer garden at October Fest hosted by the DuPage County Historical Museum. Presented in partnership with the Wheaton Park District and FT Cares Foundation. Virtual race Oct. 1-15. $30 registration fee. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Oct. 2

Fishing Derby: 7:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. Bring poles for the annual catch-and-release fishing derby. Participants have three hours to catch as many fish as possible for awards and prizes. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Fee per person. Fishing rods can be borrowed for derby. Registration required. heparks.org.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Registration at 8 a.m. Raises funds for the American Cancer Society. acsevents.org.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Grant Township Center, 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside. This free event hosted by Fox Lake and Grant Township will have music, craft vendors, pumpkin carving, food, refreshments and more. foxlake.org.

Halloween Hayride: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Dress up in a Halloween costume and take a Halloween Hayride around Lake Gregory, plus enjoy family activities and make s'mores at the campfire. Costumes will be judged as participants enter the park. Registration is required; children must be accompanied by an adult. $8-$10. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/halloween-hayride.

Oct. 3

Witches' Night Out: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in downtown Antioch. Women ages 21 and older can take part in contests at participating shops. Contests include witches hat contests (scariest, funniest and most contemporary) and trivia. Check-in at 884 Main St., Antioch. Finish the evening with an after party with pizza and salad bar. $15. antiochchamber.org.

Oct. 5

Vernon Hills Scarecrow Fest: 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Build and decorate your family or group scarecrow to line the driveway at the Sullivan Community Center during the Halloween season. Enjoy complimentary apple cider and doughnuts. $15 per group. Register at vhparkdistrict.org/event/scarecrow-fest.

Oct. 7

The annual Glass Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12-16 at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. - Daily Herald File Photo

Scarecrow Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in downtown St. Charles. 37th annual festival featuring 85 handcrafted scarecrows on display throughout downtown. Vote to decide the winners in four categories: mechanical/mega; clubs, nonprofits and schools; individuals; and business. This event also features a family zone in Lincoln Park with live entertainment, a photo op area and scarecrow in a box. Autumn on the Fox Arts and Crafts Show will be at Pottawatomie Park. Free. scarecrowfest.com.

Fall Festival/Oktoberfest: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue, Mount Prospect. Friday includes food and music. Fall Fest for Kids is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and includes pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treat candy line, hay rides, food and music in the downtown area. Oktoberfest is from 4-11 p.m. Saturday featuring authentic German food, spirits and music. mpdowntown.com/events.

Lincoln Park Wine Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, at Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave., Chicago. An open-air market featuring wine and food pavilions and ticketed wine tastings. Tickets start at $35. chicagoevents.com/events/lincolnparkwinefestival.

Ghost Stories in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court, Naperville. Summer Place Theatre's annual event with storytellers sharing ghost stories -- some old, some original. $7. Tickets at summerplacetheatre.org.

Itasca Bonfire & Brews: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. A night of beer tasting around a bonfire for ages 21 and older includes four beer tastings and a s'mores kit. Yard games available. Get tickets for $25 by Sept. 30 at itascaparkdistrict.ticketleap.com/bonfiresandbrews2022.

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival and Skeleton Invasion: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9, at 17 Central Ave., Highwood. Features music, rides, pumpkin carving and more. highwoodpumpkinfest.com.

Oct. 8

Holiday Craft Fair: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25519 W. Route 134, Ingleside. Holiday Craft Fair with many different types of crafts. Food for purchase, door prizes and more. Free admission. trinityonthehill.org.

Family Fall Fest: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at The Depot at Wild Meadows Trace, 511 S. York St., Elmhurst. Costumes are encouraged for the Elmhurst Park District's Safety Town trick-or-treating, fall festivities, games and food trucks. Free admission. epd.org/news/family-fall-fest.

Boo at the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 8-23, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Costumes are encouraged for this Halloween-themed event that features creatures, creepy crawlers and more. The kids will leave with a sweet treat. czs.org/booatthezoo.

Cantigny Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the parade field at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Features a fall craft show, music, hayrides and more. Free with paid $5 parking. cantigny.org.

Fall Festival at Palatine Stables: 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Palatine Stables, 1510 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family event for kids 2-11 accompanied by a guardian. Activities include pony rides, petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, fall-themed make-and-take crafts and an area for photo ops including a visit with a live horse. Preregistration is required by Thursday, Oct. 6. palatineparks.org/rccms/fallfestival.

Danada Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, at Danada Equestrian Center, 3S507 Naperville Road, Wheaton. Equestrian performances, hayrides, kids' activities, displays, food and more. Free admission and parking; fees for some activities. dupageforest.org.

Wauke-Con: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee, Waukegan. Waukegan's comic book convention, with proceeds to benefit Three Brothers Theatre. Each ticket earns a chance to win a comic signed by Ray Bradbury. $10, $5 with military ID, free for kids 12 and younger. waukecon.wordpress.com.

Northbrook Autumnfest: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Meadowhill Park, Northbrook. Pumpkin patch, fall hayride, bonfire with s'mores, apple cider, pumpkin decoration contest, crafts, inflatables, games, pumpkin chuckin,' DJ, entertainment, and performances by the Northbrook Theatre Youth Company and Nanny Nikki, a children's musical entertainer. nbparks.org/events/northbrook-autumnfest.

Fox Lake Pumpkin Jubilee: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. Includes various artisan craft and food vendors and pumpkin carving. Carve pumpkins and add them to a pumpkin wall that will be on display all night. foxlake.org/392/Pumpkin-Jubilee.

Ghost Story Train: 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15 and 22, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride a spooky trolley down to the haunted forest preserve for an evening of family-friendly frights. Listen to spooky chilling stories around the campfire with treats from Margie's Girls' Kitchen. Join in as a ghostly musician leads everyone in singing campfire songs. Costumes are welcome. Departures at 5, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. $20. foxtrolley.org/Ghost-Story-Train.

Oct. 9

Annual Pumpkin Patch: Noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9-31 at Prince of Peace United Methodist Church, 1400 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Pumpkin patch features pumpkins of various sizes as well as decorative gourds. popumc.com.

Oct. 12

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021 Evelyn Meyer, then 2, of Elburn gets a closer look at a scarecrow in Lincoln Park with her mom, Abby, during the 2021 St. Charles Scarecrow Fest.

Glass Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin exhibition 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 12-13, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Sale hours are 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore colorful, hand-blown glass pumpkins at the 12th annual exhibition and sale. Glass-blowing demonstrations from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-14 and all day Oct. 15-16. Free with Arboretum general admission fee ($8-$16 and free for kids 1 and younger). mortonarb.org.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns: 6-10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 12-16 and 19-23, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See more than 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins, some as large as 150 pounds. The LED-lit jack-o'-lanterns will be staged along a festive, paved pathway where visitors will encounter characters and can watch live carving. chicagobotanic.org.

Oct. 13

Elevate Chicago Dance 2022: Oct. 13-16 at six locations in Chicago. The festival will feature 30 local dancemakers and dance companies in staged works, dance on camera, virtual reality, augmented reality, works-in-progress sharings, installation performances, outdoor experiences and industry conversations. The full festival lineup will be announced in mid-September. chicagodancemakers.org.

Grayslake Pumpkin Fest: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Kids' Halloween games, hay rides, Halloween character path, costume contest and more. $10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents on or before Oct. 12; $15 at the door. Adult attendance free with paying child. glpd.com.

Oct. 14

Halloween Happening: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton. Costumes encouraged for this activity-filled Halloween event that's open to all ages. Carnival games, bounce house, Touch-A-Truck, Trick-or-Treat Trail, sensory tables and a concession stand. Some activities require a small fee. $23-$29 by Oct. 13; $25-$31 the day of. Includes unlimited games, one bounce house voucher in the gym, one airbrush tattoo voucher, and unlimited access to Memorial Room activities. Register at wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Itasca Haunted Trail: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Ray Franzen Bird Sanctuary, Rohlwing Road, Itasca. A guide will lead kids 11 and younger with parent or 12 and older alone through the one-third mile loop. Family hour from 6-7 p.m. and active scaring from 7-9:30 p.m. Last group leaves at 9:15 p.m. Weather permitting. $7, $3 for repeat trips; cash only. itascaparkdistrict.com.

All Hallows Eve: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Experience 13 acres of eerie entertainment and activities, including special performances, monster jams, Taste the Fear Food Court and Dark Art Gallery. $20. napersettlement.org/285/All-Hallows-Eve.

Oct. 15

Civil War Encampment & Battle: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Northbrook Sports Club, 200 S. Hainesville Road, Hainesville. Relive history as period-garbed re-enactors re-create battles, bivouacs, battlefield surgeries and historical presentations of the American Civil War. Meet Abraham and Mrs. Lincoln and General Grant among others. Free admission. On-site parking is $10 per vehicle, $5 per motorcycle. hainesville.org.

Halloween Bash: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Triphahn Center & Ice Arena, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Geared for kids 1-7, there's pumpkin decorating, Halloween games, crafts and snacks. Halloween costumes are encouraged. All children attending must preregister by Oct. 14; there will be no registration at the door. $6-$7. heparks.org.

Trucks, Trunks and Treats: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Family Aquatic Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Children can trick-or-treat while exploring the aisles full of trucks. Also includes a bounce house and hayrides. Dogs welcome. $3. vhparkdistrict.org.

Itasca Trick-or-Treat Trail: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ray Franzen Bird Sanctuary, Rohlwing Road, Itasca. Kids up to age 10 with parents can walk the trail while getting candy and other goodies. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Floating Pumpkin Patch: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Prairie Lakes Aquatic Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Activities include swimming, pumpkin picking and decorating. Registration includes one pumpkin per child plus swimming for the family. Children must be accompanied by an adult in the water. $15-$20. dpparks.org.

Trick or Treat Street: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Play carnival games, make crafts, take pictures with costumed characters along the path, make slime in a "Mad Science Lab" and enjoy a "glow in the dark" game and craft area. Children must be accompanied by an adult 16 or older. $10 for residents; $13 for nonresidents; free for adults. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Oak Brook Park District Halloween Trick or Treat Trail: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Central Park, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Walk the half-mile trick-or-treat trail, then board the Haunted Wagon for a leisurely ride around the park. Plus, bounce houses, arts and crafts, a pumpkin patch and other activities. $5-$15. Sign up at obparks.org.

Grayslake Trick or Treat Trail: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hart's Woods Park, 814 Hart Road, Round Lake. Enjoy candy, crafts and hay rides. rlapd.org.

Lindenhurst's Haunted Trail and Bonfire: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Forest View Park, 513 Forest View Drive, Lindenhurst. Costume contest, entertainment, food and treats, pumpkins and more. lindenhurstparks.org.

Scarecrow Scramble 5K Run/Walk: 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. 18th annual nighttime 5K Run/Walk, Youth Run and Tot Dash. All proceeds benefit the Lisle Partners for Parks Foundation Scholarship Fund & Lisle Teens with Character Program. $20-$45; $8 for Tot Dash. Register by noon Oct. 12. lislepartnersforparks.org/scarecrowscramble.html.

Sugar Skull City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Friday, Oct. 15, to Nov. 6 in downtown Aurora. Art displayed in storefronts commemorates the holiday; Celebrate Day of the Dead during First Fridays on Nov. 4 or Art & Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Society 57. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Oct. 19

ECC Concert Band Fall Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The band explores a variety of musical pieces. $10, $8 for students and seniors. elgin.edu/arts-center/events.

Oct. 20

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021 Members of the St. Charles Dance Company perform the monster mash at last year's St. Charles Scarecrow Fest.

Day of the Dead Family 5K Run/Walk: 7-10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Heritage Park, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Run/walk the race and then join in the post-run Day of the Dead celebration. Enjoy traditional Mexican food and live performances. 7-7:45 a.m.: Day-of packet pickup and participant face painting; 8 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk start; 9 a.m.: awards; 9-10 a.m.: post-event celebration. dayofthedead5k.run.

Witches' Night Out: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in downtown Antioch. Women ages 21 and older can take part in contests at participating shops. Dress like a witch to win prizes and take part in a scavenger hunt. Check in at Heartland Bank on Lake Street. Finish the evening with an after party at Rivalry Alehouse from 7:30-9 p.m. $15. antiochchamber.org.

Oct. 21

Pumpkins in the Woods: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Hubbard Woods Park will be transformed into a pumpkin patch for the family to enjoy. Includes pumpkin decorating, carnival games, bounce houses, a DJ, a costume contest and more. Register by Oct. 10. winpark.org/event/pumpkins-in-the-woods.

Halloween Pet Parade: 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Pet parade followed by a costume contest, including winners for best look-alike pet, pet and owner combo costume and the spookiest animal. Followed by leash-friendly activities. When registering, provide number of pets, what type of pet and weight. Must be 18 and older to register and registrant must be present at the event. nbparks.org/events/halloween-pet-parade.

Howlin' at the Moon: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. For ages 21 and older, enjoy live music, local cuisine at the Food Truck Graveyard, and drinks in the Booze Bar. Take a stroll through the Moonlight Market to purchase eerie and bizarre items, wander through the Dark Art Gallery, and participate in a costume contest for the chance to win prizes. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. $20. napersettlement.org.

Halloween 3K Fun Run: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Join the third Halloween 3K and Fun Run/Walk through the Halloween Techny Prairie Park and Fields course. Come dressed in costume. After the race there will be themed activities and a costume contest in a variety of different categories including best costume and best group costume. Registration deadline is Oct. 19. nbparks.org/events/halloween-3k-fun-run.

Halloween Movie in the Barn: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Village Hall Barn, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. Prepare for Halloween with a screening of a seasonal movie. Free. vhw.org.

Pumpkin Swim: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Oak Brook Park District's Family Aquatic Center, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Children can collect eggs from the pools filled with candy and a chance to win a full-size pumpkin to take home. There will be activities on deck before, during and after the pumpkin hunt. Children will be divided into age groups according to the appropriate swimming areas: 6-6:10 p.m. (ages 0-2); 6-6:10 p.m. (ages 9-12); 6:15-6:25 p.m. (ages 3-5); and 6:30-6:40 p.m. (ages 6-8). After the event, parents and children can stay and swim until 8:45 p.m. Fee is for children only; free for parents/guardians. Register at obparks.org/special-events/pumpkin-swim.

Boo Thru: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Randall Oaks Park, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. A reverse trunk-or-treat through the park for candy and surprises. Deadline is Oct. 20. $6 per vehicle. Sign up at dtpd.org.

Oct. 22

Howl O' Ween Dog Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, funniest and scariest costumes. Held rain or shine. Free. Register at genevaparks.org.

Halloween Hayday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Persinger Rec Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Games, costume contest, Halloween egg hunt, entertainment, bounce houses and more. $8-$11. Register at genevaparks.org.

Tractor Ride: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Take a scare-free tractor ride, meet favorite characters and get candy. Registration deadline is Oct. 17. winpark.org/event/tractor-ride.

Trunk or Treat: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Trick-or-treating experience. Decorate your car and pass out treats. The best decorated trunk will receive a 2023 family beach pass. Reserve a spot by Oct. 10. Contact Julia Kreis at (847) 716-1299 or jkreis@winpark.org. Registration deadline is Oct. 17. winpark.org/event/trunk-or-treat.

Haunted Hoffman Family Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. Trick or Treat Path (with registration), food trucks, costume contests, Halloween-themed games, pumpkin carving contest, hay ride and music from Miss Jamie's Farm. heparks.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2021 Peyton Zimmerman, then 6, of Elgin plays a round of miniature golf during Northwest Celtic Fest at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Bring your pooch for a canine costume contest and a doggy egg hunt. Prizes and awards will be given in various categories. Day-of registration will be accepted. Free. bgparks.org/howl-o-ween-pooch-parade.

Crystal Lake Park District Flannel Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Fest featuring 30-minute shows by Timberworks of Minnesota featuring log rolling, ax throwing, hot sawing, speed chopping and more at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.; Birds of Prey raptor show at 11:30 a.m.; ax throwing from noon to 4 p.m.; Best Beard and pie-eating contests at 12:30 p.m.; and Third Coast Bluegrass performs from 1:30-3 p.m. Food trucks on site. Advance tickets $5-$10, $2 more at the gate. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Cider and Ale Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Savor hard cider and seasonal beers from over 30 local breweries and cideries. Tasting booths will be spread out along the Meadow Lake, Frost Hill and Conifer walking paths. For ages 21 and older. Tickets include 20 3-ounce samples and a souvenir tasting glass. Get tickets at mortonarb.org.

Halloween Hoopla: 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jewett Park Community Center, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield. Kids' games, hayrides, inflatables in the park, a scavenger hunt, a trackless train, costumed characters, balloon twisters, a magician, face painting, entertainment and more. $5 per child for residents, $6 for nonresidents. deerfieldparks.org.

Nightmare on Chicago Street: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on Chicago Street, between Douglas and Villa, Elgin. Three stages of bands, food, drinks, vendors, cage matches in the Thunderdome, live graffiti artists, a hookah lounge, costume contest, and special guests like MeTV's Svengoolie. $35; VIP parking $50. nightmareonchicagostreet.com.

New Philharmonic "Halloween Spooktakular -- Haunting Classics": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Family-friendly concert features popular and spooky selections performed by the New Philharmonic musicians in costume. Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes. $53. atthemac.org.

Oct. 24

Halloween Howl: 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Fox Lake Police Station, 301 Route 59, Fox Lake. Meet members of the Fox Lake Police Department and enjoy treats, hot dogs, children's activities, hot chocolate and hay rides. Free. Costumes are encouraged for children and adults. foxlake.org.

Oct. 26

Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in downtown Mount Prospect. Dress up in your costume and trick-or-treat at downtown Mount Prospect businesses. Participating businesses will have an orange pumpkin on their door or window. Businesses with teal pumpkins will offer nonfood treats. mpdowntown.com/events.

Oct. 27

Skeleton Egg Hunt: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Meadowview Park, Grayslake. Bring a flashlight to hunt for eggs filled with candy in the dark. Register by Oct. 20. glpd.com.

Oct. 28

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2021 The Academy of Irish Music performs during a previous Northwest Celtic Fest at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Libertyville Trick or Treat on MainStreet: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in downtown Libertyville. Trick-or-treat at participating stores, which will display an orange pumpkin sign on their door or window. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Boo Bash: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire. Family-friendly Halloween event. lincolnshireil.gov.

Trick or Treat Trail: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Walk through the trail where friendly characters will hand out candy to children. There will be games with prizes, entertainment and more. For ages 12 and younger. This event is a no-scare zone; parents must accompany children during the entire event. Registration is required. $5-$7. bgparks.org/trick-or-treat-trail.

Halloween Spooktacular: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Clauss Recreation Center, Roselle. Halloween-themed craft, indoor pumpkin patch, games, treats and more. $20-$25. Register by Oct. 24 at rparks.org.

Vernon Hills Fall Fest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Sullivan Community Center, 635 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Family event features indoor trick-or-treating, a magic show, black-light dance party and a costume contest. $5; free for kids younger than 2. Space is limited; registration is required. vhparkdistrict.org.

Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 485 Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Bring the family dressed in their Halloween costumes for treats and enjoy a hot dog dinner. Free. stpaulsucc-cl.org/event/trunk-or-treat/.

Haunted Train Ride: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Encounter ghosts, witches and goblins at the all-new Haunted Train Ride. Bring a flashlight and board the haunted train for spooky activities and crafts. Enjoy the bonfire with s'mores. Recommended for ages 6 or older. All attendees ages 1 and older (including adults) must purchase a ticket. $16. Buy tickets at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/haunted-train-ride.

Zombie Fun Run: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Volkening Lake, 900 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Run or walk almost a 3K while being chased by zombies. Costumes encouraged. Included in the registration is one hot dog or brat, chips and a drink. Concessions will be available for purchase. For ages 6 and older. Registration required. $10-$15. parkfun.com.

Oct. 29

Bat Race 5K/10K: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at North River Street, Batavia. Ninth annual Halloween-themed, chip-timed 5K/10K race. The course runs along the Fox River Trail bike path in Batavia and raises funds for Batavia United Way to support local residents. Open to all ages and ability levels, including a Kids' Fun Run. $20-$40. bataviaunitedway.org/bat-race.

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Oct. 29 to Nov. 27, at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. epd.org/news/fall-flower-show.

Boo at the Zoo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Trick-or-treating all weekend and costume parades at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Centerville School. $4.25 for residents, $5 for others, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Monster Mash Dance Party: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Fishel Park in downtown Downers Grove. $10-$15. dgparks.org.

BatFest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Batavia. Annual Halloween-themed family event that includes downtown trick-or-treating, Batavia Mothers' Club Parade, pumpkin bowl, contests, BatArt, stories and games. Free. downtownbatavia.com/event/batfest.

Linden Square Pumpkin Walk: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Linden Square, 4th and Linden, Wilmette. Trick-or-treating at the neighborhood businesses. Stop in each participating shop for treats and giveaways. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Free. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Grayslake Chamber Business Trick or Treat: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on Center Street from Seymour to Slusser Street, Grayslake. Center Street will be closed to traffic for children to trick-or-treat at local businesses in downtown Grayslake. grayslakechamber.com.

Cary Halloween Walk: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating parade, led by 2022 Miss Cary-Grove, will start at the Tasty Sushi and end at Athletico in the Jewel lot, 630 Northwest Hwy. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a canned food item for the Thanksgiving food drive. carygrovechamber.com.

Naperville Pumpkin Race: Noon Saturday, Oct. 29, near the Millennium Carillon at Rotary Hill Park, Naperville. Turning Pointe Autism Foundation event with costume contest, food trucks, pumpkin-decorating contest, games and activities. Free to attend. $25 race kits available at turningpointeautismfoundation.org.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Red Hawk Park, 651 W. St. Charles Road, Carol Stream. Trick-or-treat around the park with games, candy and activities. $10-$15. Sign up for time slot by Oct. 28 at csparks.org/event/trick-or-treat-trail-2.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2019 Maci Schneider, then 7, of DeKalb pets a horse during a previous Fall Festival at the Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton.

Trunk or Treat: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Prairie Lakes Community Center, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Des Plaines Park District trick-or-treating event. Visit decorated park district trunks for treats along with Des Plaines community organizations and sports affiliates. Resident registration opens Monday, Oct. 3; nonresident registration opens Monday, Oct. 10. $2 per child, ages 17 and younger. Free for adults. dpparks.org/event/trunk-or-treat.

Art Harvest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at DuPage Court and nearby locations in downtown Elgin. Annual family-friendly event with a hay maze, decorate your own pumpkin, face painting, magician, arts and crafts stations and more, all at "Art Central" in DuPage Court. Then use the Art Hunt map and head out to find the public art in downtown Elgin. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Fox River Grove Halloween Walk: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating parade, led by 2022 Miss Cary-Grove, starts at Leader Ace Hardware, 980 Route 22, and ends at Wonderland Kids Academy, 750 Northwest Hwy. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a canned food item for the Thanksgiving food drive. carygrovechamber.com.

Waukegan Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Walk the Halloween trail and interact with costumed characters. Treat bags for children. waukeganparks.org.

Trick & Treats in the Valley: 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road Schaumburg. This new twist on Spring Valley's Halloween celebrations combines the theatrics of the former Haunting in the Valley with an all ages-friendly trick-or-treat experience. The trail begins at Heritage Farm and will take registrants past many of the farm's historic buildings and then venture out into the woods. Come in costume; plan to walk a half-mile. Parking is available at St. Matthew's Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Road. Registration is required. $4-$6. parkfun.com.

Oct. 30

Elgin Coin Club Fall Coin Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Holiday Inn, 495 Airport Road, Elgin. Buy, sell and trade coins, currency and assorted numismatic items and collectibles. Plus, a kids' auction, raffle prizes and hourly door prizes. Early bird admission from 8-9 a.m. for $20. $2. elgincoinclub.com.

Wauconda Trick-or-Treat on Main Street: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, on Main Street in downtown Wauconda. Trick-or-treat at local businesses. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Halloween Happening: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 320 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. Kids 10 and younger and their parents can wear Halloween costumes and enjoy Halloween games, inflatables and win prizes. Free. napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening.

Oct. 31

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2019 The Dare Devil Riders perform during the 2019 Fall Festival at Wheaton's Danada Equestrian Center.

Halloween Spooktacular: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Geneva Public Library, 127 James St., Geneva. Halloween crafts, games and a parade through the library. Costumes encouraged. gpld.org.

Halloween Costume Parade: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Come to the Kids Room in your costume and parade through the department for indoor trick-or-treating. All participants must follow the library's pandemic safety guidance. skokielibrary.info.