Festivals Sept. 30-Oct. 6: Oktoberfests, fall fests, Northwest Celtic Fest and many more

Ongoing

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 30, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, Pumpkin Playland. Prices vary by activity. didierfarms.com.

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, goebbertspumpkinpatch.com, and 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, goebbertspumpkinfarm.com. Both locations offer animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. South Barrington offers a duck derby, giraffe barn, a magic show, pony and camel rides, a pumpkin-eating dinosaur and a haunted house. Tickets are $18 on weekdays, $22 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 30, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Weekend activities include pedal tractors, pumpkins for sale, and on weekends, hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $4.25 for residents, $5 for nonresidents, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Brick-or-Treat Monster Party: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Monday, Oct. 31, at Legoland Discovery Center Chicago, 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 130, Schaumburg. Join the Lego Monsters at their Brick-or-Treat Monster Party to celebrate the release of the movie "The Great Monster Chase" with games and Halloween activities. Tickets start at $24.99. legolanddiscoverycenter.com.

Richardson Adventure Farm corn maze: 3-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 30, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The maze, which celebrates the history of James Bond, features 10.3 miles of trails across 28 acres. It includes a 10-minute option (left turns only) and a 1.5-hour option. Also features a 50-foot observation tower, train rides, carousel, wagon rides, zip line, 150- and 100-foot slides, Zorbing, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, pedal kart tracks, live music on weekends, kiddie play area, jumping pillows, pig races, air cannons, paintball shooting gallery, craft beer tent, food trucks and more. $18, $16 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. richardsonfarm.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. Tickets start at $54.99 for a one-day ticket; Haunted Attractions pass starts at $29.99. Oktoberfest takes place on the Mooseburger Patio from 6-10 p.m. Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Friday, Sept. 30

Harvest Chicago Contemporary Dance Festival: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Inspiring, engaging dance performances. $35 general admission; $25 livestream; $18 student/senior/military. hccdf.com.

2022 American Craft Exposition: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Juried show features one-of-a-kind handcrafted artwork and luxury collections from some of the country's top artists in 12 media, including jewelry, ceramics, metal, glass, leather and baskets. $18-$32, does not include parking. Proceeds support an initiative to protect and preserve the health of pregnant and postpartum women at NorthShore University HealthSystem. chicagobotanic.org.

Buffalo Creek Brewing Oktoberfest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Family-friendly fest features traditional beer and food, Bavarian music, open-air performances, competitions and more both indoors and outdoors. Free admission. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Bushel of Apples Fall Fest: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Phase Three Brewing Company releases their Bushel of Apples collaboration with Affy Tapple. Family-friendly activities, live music, food trucks and a fall photo booth. $5 donation for a wristband and free entry for kids and those not drinking. Benefits Gigi's Playhouse. (847) 749-6639, info@phasethreebrewing.com or phasethreebrewing.com.

Festival of Arts & Crafts: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Features a variety of handcrafted goods. $5 admission. stepbysteppromotions.com.

Yorktoberfest: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Riverfront Park, 301 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville. Food, beer, live music and family-friendly activities. Music includes Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Rich Sawyer at 7 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville and the United City of Yorkville Parks & Recreation Department, proceeds will benefit children and families in Yorkville and Kendall County. kiwanisyorktoberfest.org.

Bartlett Area Chamber Oktoberfest: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 1, at Leiseburg Park, 325 E. Devon Ave., Bartlett. Hosted by Bartlett's Chamber, Lions and Rotary clubs, the fest features music and food vendors. Music includes Bossy Dog at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Polkaholics at noon and DeJaVu at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. bartlettoktoberfest.com/

Cruise Nights at Gurnee Mills: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. Open to classic and custom vehicles of all ages. Free admission. simon.com/mall/gurnee-mills.

Harmony Fest featuring Taste of Arlington Heights: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Harmony Park, Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, Arlington Heights. More than 50 local vendors and restaurants and kids' activities. Music includes Second Hand Soul Band at 6 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 8:30 p.m. Friday and How Rude! at 6 p.m. and Infinity at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Free; food and drinks for purchase. vah.com.

Highland Park Fall Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ravinia Brewing Company, 582 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food and beverages, live music, family-friendly activities, and a community carnival on Saturday afternoon. Performances include Dave Specter at 5:30 p.m. and Extra Crispy Brass Band at 8 p.m. Friday, and Big Shoulders Brass Band at 5:30 p.m. and Los Perros Cubanos at 8 p.m. Saturday. raviniabrewingcompany.com.

Naper Settlement's Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Traditional German music, dancing, beer and cuisine under a heated tent with family-friendly activities including a professional pumpkin carver and lawn games (cornhole, giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, lawn pong and lawn golf). Join the stein-holding contest at 5 p.m Saturday. Music includes New Generation Polka Band at 5:30 p.m. and Polkaholics at 8 p.m. Friday and Ed Wagner's Lustige Blaskapelle at 3 p.m., Freeze Dried at 5:30 p.m. and Wedding Banned at 8 p.m. Saturday. $20; $15 for kids 4-12; free for members and kids younger than 4. napersettlement.com.

Woodridge Oktoberfest: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, at Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park parking lot, 8301 S. Janes Ave., Woodridge. Photo booth, pretzel toss, stein-holding contest, sausage toss, yodeling contest and more. Performances by Ed Wagner's Brass Band at 5:30 p.m., Hello Weekend at 7:30 p.m. and Fool House at 9 p.m. Friday and Jimmy's Bavarians at 5:30 p.m., Too Much Molly at 7:30 p.m., and Mike & Joe at 9 p.m. Saturday. $15. woodridgeparks.org/programs-events/special-events/oktoberfest.

Stories by the Campfire: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Randall Oaks Park community shelter, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Cowboy Randy Erwin sings and tells stories of cowboy life and demonstrates rope tricks. Free. dtpd.org.

Chicago World Music Festival: Friday, Sept. 30, through Oct. 9 at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St., Chicago, and various locations in Chicago. Citywide, multivenue festival featuring more than 30 artists and ensembles representing 22 countries and regions of the world. This year the festival also celebrates 10 years of Ragamala, the largest all-night presentation of live Indian classical music in the United States. Free admission. chicago.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Fall Color Walk: Dawn to dusk Oct. 1-31 at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Explore the farmyard and see the fall colors. Free. primrosefarm.org.

Lake Bluff Rib Fest: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lake Bluff Village Green, 40 E. Center Ave., Lake Bluff. A friendly rib competition between teams of community members. lakebluff.org.

Fall Color 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Scenic, rolling course, followed by live music and a complimentary beer (for ages 21 and older) at the post-race party. Supports the arboretum's work to plant and protect trees. On-site participants can choose from a shotgun start or open start. Or choose a virtual 5K for $45. $50. mortonarb.org.

Fall Fun Day at the Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. Free pumpkin decorating for kids and more at the farmers market. huntley.il.us.

Covenant Living at the Holmstad Annual Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Covenant Living at the Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Way, Batavia. Now in its 44th year, the bazaar will feature a variety of items including baked goods, wood and needle crafts, seasonal wreaths, designer knits, plants, and secondhand treasures such as jewelry, furniture, books and household items. There will be a raffle and a cash drawing. Free admission. (877) 226-7310 or holmstadbazaar.com.

Fall Festivities at Keller's Farmstand: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Keller's Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Dozens of varieties of apples, a corn maze with a vampire theme, photo and vampire checkpoints, a three-acre Farmland play area, animals, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, farmstand and more. $14. KellersFarmstand.com.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Children's rides, animals, straw pyramid and thousands of pumpkins scattered on the zoo's lawn. $9 nonresident adults, $8 nonresident adults 55 and older; free to members, Wheaton Park District residents and kids 17 and younger. Timed-entry reservations are required at cosleyzoo.org/pumpkin-fest.

South Elgin's Pumpkin Patch Festival: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Seba Park, 50 W. State St., South Elgin. Pyramid of Hay, pumpkins for sale ($2-$5), face painting, craft show, book fair, plunging for pumpkins ($1 each) and more. Costume pet parade at 10 a.m. southelgin.com/ and southelgin.com/PetParade.

Algonquin Harvest Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Main Street Algonquin, 220 S. Main St., Algonquin. A wide variety of vendors including farm-fresh produce and crafts, food, entertainment, giveaways and more. Free admission. AlgonquinHarvestMarket.com.

Fall-A-Palooza: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Annual Cary Park District event featuring hayrides, pony rides, petting zoo, crafts, pumpkin patch, DJ, Touch-A-Truck, trick-or-treat trail and more. $13 for kids 3 and older; free for adults and infants. carypark.com.

Fall Family Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. Food, games and seasonal entertainment in Triton's Botanical Gardens. Open to the public; free admission. triton.edu/fallfest.

Fall Fest at the Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Athletic Field Park, 3546 W. Addison St., Chicago. Train rides, pony rides, scarecrow making, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, inflatable games, live music, food and more. Free admission; tickets for games $1 each. athleticfieldpark.com.

FanFest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Games, activities, crafts, cosplay runway, virtual reality, a scavenger hunt, trivia and more. mppl.org/fanfest-2022.

Gorton's Dog Day: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Games, face painting, a costume contest, treats, a talent show, local rescue groups, food and live music. $5 per dog for contest registration; free to observe. gortoncenter.org/event/dog-day-2022.

Lincoln Roscoe Fall Art & Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, at Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street, Chicago. Artists and crafters in a variety of media, plus live music, food and beverage vendors. amdurproductions.com.

PumpkinPalooza!: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, at The Growing Place, 2000 Montgomery Road, Aurora. Giant pumpkins, hayrides, pumpkin painting, pumpkin flinging, crafts and more. Free admission. thegrowingplace.com/calendar.

Dog's Pup-Kin-Fest: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at Canine Campus Dog Park, 18200 84th Ave., Tinley Park. Bring your dog for a costume contest, raffles and more. Open to members and nonmembers of Canine Campus. Dogs who threaten/show aggression toward other dogs/owners will be asked to leave. Free. tinleyparkdistrict.org.

Crustoberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, Oct. 1-6, at Crust Brewing, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Bavarian specialties, live entertainment and more. Plus, live music from 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, and the Zicke-Zacke Party Band performs from noon to 3 p.m. every Sunday. crustbrewing.com.

Northwest Celtic Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Celtic-themed event features family-friendly activities such as Celtic music, children's games and activities, a Celtic Marketplace, animal meet-and-greet opportunities, Celtic-themed food and drinks and more. Free admission and parking. facebook.com/NWCelticFest.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church East Parking Lot, 708 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Specialty foods, Oktoberfest beverages, carnival rides, and German music by Paloma, Musikmeisters and Bratwurst Brothers along with local bands Wedding Banned, Stache and Maggie Speaks. Saturday includes the Tapping of the Keg Celebration and raffles. On Sunday, enjoy a livestream of the Chicago Bears Game and live entertainment all day. Tickets cost $10 each for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 5-10 p.m.; V.I.P. tickets cost $40; stein special for $25; free for kids 12 and younger. lveoktoberfest.eventbrite.com.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, Oct. 1-30, and Monday, Oct. 10, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall festivities. Admission of $7-$8 includes all rides and attractions; pumpkins cost $3. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Harvest Celebration Crush: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Vigneto del Bino Winery, 42150 Crawford Road, Antioch. Food and music. Stomp the Grapes and make a T-shirt with your footprints. $12.95. vignetodelbino.com.

Hometown Hoedown Fall Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Kimball Hill Park, 3286 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Wear Western wear for square dance lessons, horse-drawn hayrides, pony rides, petting zoo, $5 cowboy cookout, country line dancing, kids' crafts and games and more. Free. cityrm.org.

WingOut Chicago 2022: Noon to 2 p.m. VIP admission, 2-8 p.m. general admission Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1633 N. Cleveland Ave., Chicago. An outdoor chicken wing block party offering wings from various vendors, a la carte food items, beverages and shopping. Music includes Vibe Music Live at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Hurricane Reggae Band at 6 p.m. Sunday. $14 general admission; $79 VIP (includes unlimited wing sampling and a drink package from noon to 2 p.m.). wingoutchicago.com.

Itasca Halloween Celebration: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. Itasca Park District and the village host an afternoon of free pony rides, bounce houses, games, pumpkin decorating and more. Bring canned food/nonperishables for the Itasca Food Pantry. $1 donation per child. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Whirlwind Folk Festival: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Whirlwind Coffee Company, 513 Madison St., Oak Park. Features folk musicians playing throughout the day. $25 in advance, $50 family pass, free for kids 12 and younger. whirlwindcoffee.com.

Woodstock Ale Fest: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the corner of Clay and Newell, Woodstock. The ninth annual Woodstock Ale Fest features breweries within 100 miles of Woodstock and food trucks. Proceeds will benefit Independence Health & Therapy. woodstockilchamber.com.

Corn Harvest: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 1-30, at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Help harvest this year's corn crop, which will feed the farm's livestock throughout the year and provide seed for next year's plantings. dupageforest.org/kline-creek-farm.

Villa Park BrewFest: 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth Ave., Villa Park. Fifth annual event for ages 21 or older features more than 80 styles of beers and hard ciders from local and regional craft breweries as well as food trucks. Benefits the Villa Park VFW Post 2801. $47 in advance and $55 the day of includes 18 drink tickets and a commemorative glass; $15 designated driver. villaparkbrewfest.com or facebook.com/villaparkbrewfest.

October Fest: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Central Athletic Complex, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. Live entertainment, food, beer garden and children's area. Proceeds benefit the DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/octoberfest.

Haunted Trail Walk: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Northcroft Park, 1365 S. Ridge Road, Lake Forest. A self-guided walk through the haunted forest. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. After the adventure, join the bonfire at Stirling Hall with hot apple cider and s'mores. A shuttle will be provided from Stirling Hall back to Northcroft Park. Shuttle ends at 9 p.m. $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents. lfparksandrec.com.

Lake Villa Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 1, at the American Aid Society, 259 W Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Live music from Phenix, German beer and food. Rain or shine. Admission is $9. americanaidsocietyofgd.org/events.

Light the Torch 5K Night Run: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Wheaton. Race through luminaria lanes. Ends with live entertainment, carnival rides, food and beer garden at October Fest hosted by the DuPage County Historical Museum. Presented in partnership with the Wheaton Park District and FT Cares Foundation. Virtual race Oct. 1-15. $30 registration fee. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Howl-O-Ween: Oct. 1-31 at Great Wolf Lodge, 1700 Nations Drive, Gurnee. This year's activities include an elaborately themed Trick-or-Treat Trail, Monster Bash Dance Party, Halloween-themed yoga and arts and crafts and more. greatwolf.com.

Open House Chicago 2022: Oct. 1-31 at various locations in Chicago. Free festival offers a monthlong series of self-guided history and architecture tours throughout Chicago, accessible via an interactive mobile app, along with the signature weekend event on Oct. 15-16 that provides behind-the-scenes access to architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites across Chicago. openhousechicago.org.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Fishing Derby: 7:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. Bring poles for the annual catch-and-release fishing derby. Participants have three hours to catch as many fish as possible for awards and prizes. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing rods can be borrowed for derby. Registration required. Fee per person. heparks.org.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Registration at 8 a.m. Brief program and warmup at 8:30 a.m. Raises funds for the American Cancer Society. acsevents.org.

Cider Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the McHenry County Historical Museum, 6422 Main St., Union. Demonstrations by skilled artisans, children's activities, tours, music, vendors, silent auction, food booths, bake sale and more. Children's hands-on craft activities from 10 a.m. to noon, sack races and cake walks between 12:15 and 1:50 p.m., barn-raising demonstration at 11:30 a.m. (815) 923-2267 or gothistory.org.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Grant Township Center, 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside. Music, craft vendors, pumpkin carving, food, refreshments, and more. Free. (847) 740-2233 or foxlake.org.

Riverside Foundation Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk: 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Half Day Brewing Company, 200 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. A 5K run/walk through the streets of Lincolnshire. Celebrate after at the Oktoberfest-themed post-race party at Half Day Brewing Company. $50. riversidefoundation.net.

Aurora Pooch Parade: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. Dogs can participate in the parade in costume to compete for prizes like Biggest Dog, Smallest Dog, Best Trick, Best Costume and more. aurora-il.org.

Then & Now Auto Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the West Lake Forest Train Station, 911 Telegraph Road, Lake Forest. A showcase of more than 100 cars, from collectors' classics representing 10 different classes to superstars of today. The lineup also includes a privately owned 1930's-era representative of the Harley Davidson Motor Company. lflbchamber.com.

The Last Straw: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Gregg House Museum, 115 S. Linden Ave., Westmont. Decorate a pumpkin, make a scarecrow, pan for gold or minerals, create crafts, make rope, learn about life in the past, get treats at a bake sale, play old-fashioned games, take a hay ride, hear music and more. Most activities are free. westmontparks.org.

St. Peter Oktoberfest: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at St. Peter Lutheran Church and School, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Festivities include Die Musikmeisters Polka Band, German fare, biergarten, face painting, games, bounce houses, tractor pull rides, cornhole tournament, acoustic duo, children's entertainers, and a performance by SWAK. stpeterlcms.org/175.

Celebration of the Arts: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Villa Olivia, 1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett. Enjoy performances by Betty Haag's violinists the Magical Strings of Youth, pianist Suyi Su and poetry readings of Frank Wu, along with appetizers, desserts and a cash bar. $45. artsinbartlett.org.

Experience Diwali, A Festival of Lights: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Community Arts Center, 225 N. McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Live entertainment, family activities, and food and drink for purchase. Registration required. bgparks.org/diwali.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Senior Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Madison Meadow Athletic Center, 500 E. Wilson Ave., Lombard. Services offered include blood pressure screenings, flu shots, hearing screenings, COVID-19 vaccines/boosters, glucose screenings, DMV services and more. Free. villageoflombard.org/seniors.

Vernon Hills Scarecrow Fest: 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 5-6, at Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Bring clothes or other accessories to build and decorate a scarecrow to line the driveway at the Sullivan Community Center during the Halloween season. Enjoy complimentary apple cider and doughnuts. $15 per group. Register at vhparkdistrict.org/event/scarecrow-fest.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Art Uncorked: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the North Shore Art League, 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. Benefit party and artists' opening reception. northshoreartleague.org.

Barktoberfest: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at One Lake Brewing, 1 Lake St., Oak Park. Trivia for prizes, raffles, local beer and food. $40. fb.me/e/3s4Kk6Ar3.