Festivals Aug. 19-25: Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi headline Blues Brothers Con

This famous set of rare coins, presented as a gift on behalf of President Andrew Jackson to the King of Siam in 1836, was displayed at last year's World's Fair of Money in Rosemont. This year's event runs through Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Courtesy of Lyle Engleson, Ira and Larry Goldberg Coins and Collectibles

Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd perform as The Blues Brothers Friday at Blues Brothers Con in Joliet.

Starts before Friday

2022 Chicago World's Fair of Money: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Hall F, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. View millions of dollars in rare coins and numismatic treasures. Buy, sell and trade with hundreds of coin dealers, explore the auction lots showcasing rarities, and attend lectures and presentations from noted numismatists. Admission is $10 for the public; free for ANA members and kids younger than 12. money.org/worldsfairofmoney.

Friday, Aug. 19

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Enjoy live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Evanston Art & Big Fork Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, at 800 Church St., Evanston. A showcase of all types of original art from more than 130 juried artists. Plus, live music, food and more. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Blues Brothers Con: 2-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet. Highlights include a 90-minute performance by Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi as The Blues Brothers at 9:30 p.m. Friday, supported by Blues legends Al Spears & The Hurricanes, Toronzo Cannon and Curtis Salgado; a free public screening of "The Blues Brothers" in the prison yard at 9 p.m. Saturday; a variety of local Mexican food; a Vintage Car Show at Daley Plaza; a beer garden and more. $60 for adults, $20 for kids 18 and younger accompanied by an adult. VIP packages available. jolietprison.org.

Ruido Fest: Starts at 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19-21, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. The annual multiday Latin American music festival features headliners Cuco at 8:45 p.m. Friday, Fabuloso Cadillacs at 8 p.m. Saturday and Cypress Hill at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $99.99 a day or $199.99 for a three-day pass; VIP: $149.99 a day or $319.99 for a three-day pass. ruidofest.com/.

Montgomery Fest: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., Montgomery. Live entertainment, a carnival, food, beer tent, fishing derby, parade, car show, fireworks and more. Music includes Semple at 8 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Company at 8 p.m. Saturday and Hi-Infidelity at 7 p.m. Sunday. montgomeryil.org.

Jimmy Nick performs during the 2021 Blues, Brews & BBQ in McHenry. Nick returns this year to headline on Friday, Aug. 19. - Courtesy of Cynthia Wolf

Blues, Brews & BBQ: 4:30-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 3:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry. 11th annual fest features the John Todd Band at 5 p.m. and Jimmy Nick at 8 p.m. Friday; Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire at 4 p.m., Kashmir (a Led Zeppelin tribute band) at 6:30 p.m. and Hot Rocks (a Rolling Stones tribute band) at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Delta Rising at 1 p.m. and Mike Wheeler Band at 3 p.m. Sunday. $10 or $15 at the gate; free for kids 12 and younger. Three-day pass is $20, $25 at the gate or VIP for $100. mrbbb.com.

Festival Polonaise: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Arlington Park, 2200 Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Polish culture, music, dance, food and drink and more. $40 on Friday, $45 on Saturday or Sunday, $90 for a three-day pass. festivalpolonaise.com/english.

Grayslake Summer Days: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 19, and noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 20, in downtown Grayslake. Features live music, food, games, rides, crafts and more. Touch-A-Truck, pie-eating contest and parade on Saturday. Performances include Simply Elton at 6 p.m., Boy Band Review at 8 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 10 p.m. Friday; and the battle of the bands winner at 6:30 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 10 p.m. Saturday. grayslakechamber.com.

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Music from Hurricane Gumbo at 6 p.m. and Bruce in the USA at 8 p.m. Friday and Brooklyn Charmers at 6 p.m. and Journeyman at 8 p.m. Saturday. $20, $15 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org/NaperNights.

Elburn Days: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Lions Park, 500 S. Filmore St., Elburn. Family-friendly festival offers carnival rides, live music, food, craft show, 4-H auction, tractor pull and mud volleyball. Beer garden has a separate family area. Entrance is free, rides and special events are separate. Parking is free; donations are appreciated. elburnlions.com/elburn-days.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Glenwood Avenue Arts District, Glenwood at Morse avenues, Chicago. Features more than 125 visual artists, live arts demonstrations, 30 bands on multiple stages, a Kids Fest activities area, food and beer vendors representing local neighborhood restaurants and more. illinoisartfairdirectory.org.

The Little Bear Ribfest offers ribs, blues music and more this weekend at Century Park in Vernon Hills. - Daily Herald File Photo

Little Bear Ribfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Lineup includes blues musicians and restaurants serving ribs and side dishes. Performances include Jake & Elwood at 9 p.m. Friday and Shawn Holt & The Teardrops at 9 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Includes a bourbon bar and beer tent. $5 for ages 5 and older. vhparkdistrict.org/little-bear-ribfest.

Rhythm & Brews Fest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. The Blooze Brothers will perform. Food from food trucks parked on the Square and drinks from local breweries, plus balloon artist RC Juggles. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Saturday June Band will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Watch "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and buy food from food trucks. shopgenevacommons.com.

Evanston Chamber Music Society Summer Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, at Charles Gates Dawes Mansion/Evanston History Center, 225 Greenwood St., Evanston. Features Filipino American rising stars of the classical music scene. Performers include "Girl Power" with Nicole Besa, Carla Fortman and Marian Mayuga on Friday; "The Three Filipino Tenors" with Geoffrey Agpalo, Jared Esguerra and Rodell Rosel on Saturday; and "Chamber Music Extravaganza" with Ezra Escobar, Carla Fortman and Brent Taghap on Sunday. Victor Santiago Asunción plays piano all three nights. $40 per event or $100 for all three. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.

Hollywood Swinging, A Tribute to Kool and the Gang and Earth Wind and Fire: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson, Batavia. Hollywood Swinging, a seven-piece band dedicated to the music of Kool & The Gang, will perform. $17-$25. bataviafineartscentre.org.

St. Charles Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 19, at Pottawatomie Park's amphitheater, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. See "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" at 7:50 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the STC Underground Teen Center. Free. stcparks.org/movies-in-the-park.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Rugged Maniac Obstacle: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Run an obstacle course with over 25 obstacles including mud, giant inflatables, fire jumps, rope climbs and more. Plus, there's a festival with beer, dance parties, pie-eating and stein-holding competitions and more. ruggedmaniac.com.

Bug Fest: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River St., Batavia. Fest celebrates the world of bugs from Lippold Park to Red Oak Nature Center with stops along the way. A free shuttle will run from Schneider School. $2-$5. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Hummingbird Festival: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sagawau Field Science Center, 12545 W. 111th St., Lemont. Activities, viewing and demos of how the birds are banded for tracking and research. Hosted by the Will County Audubon Society and the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Free. fpdcc.com/event/hummingbird-fest/.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Marvel at a variety of aerial demonstrations during the Chicago Air and Water Show, which returns to the city's lakefront Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21. - Courtesy of DCASE

Chicago Air and Water Show: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, at North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. See a wide variety of military and civilian performers and aerial demonstration teams with world-class pilots performing aerobatic maneuvers. Headliners include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights. Free. chicagoairandwatershow.us.

Local Author Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Meet local authors who will discuss, answer questions about, sell and sign copies of their books. elmlib.org/authorfair.

Visitors will be able to sip wine and shop for unique nature-themed art during the annual Wine and Art Walk this weekend at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. - Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

Wine and Art Walk: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Sip wine and browse a juried art show featuring photography, wood-turning, jewelry, painting, ceramics, fused glass and more from Midwest artists. Food will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. mortonarb.org.

World Honey Bee Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Hammill Square Gazebo, 9501 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Learn about honey bees, get free honey samples and see a honey extraction demonstration. (847) 671-8252 or villageoffranklinpark.com.

Vegetarian Fest: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Explore vegetarian and vegan options from Chicago-area restaurants along with music, meditation/yoga sessions and cooking demos. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Barrington Family Expo: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Citizens Park, 511 N. Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Live entertainment, mini therapy horses, food, refreshments, and booths showcasing business and community resources. Free. barringtonchamber.com.

Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. An art fair, live music and performances, art projects and more in honor of one of Waukegan's favorite sons, author Ray Bradbury. Free. waukeganparks.org.

South Elgin End of Summer Music Fling: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Music fest, food, drinks and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Music from Dynamix at noon, Will Thompson Band at 2:30 p.m., The Boy Band Night at 5 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos at 7:30 p.m. Family activities, including inflatables, bounce houses, giant yard games and more, will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Vine St. BBQ Competition & Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Hodges Park, 505 Butler Place, Park Ridge. Food, drinks, bands and a Kansas City Barbecue Society competition with more than 40 teams competing. vinestbbq.org.

Oak Park Microbrew Review: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1115 North Blvd., Oak Park. Celebrate 15 years of Oak Park Microbrew Review with dozens of craft breweries, six local musicians and food vendors. $60 main event, $80 for Iron Brewer, $100 for VIP. sevengenerationsahead.org/opmbr.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

West Chicago Park District 50th Anniversary: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Celebrate the West Chicago Park District's 50th Anniversary with live music, entertainment, family activities, a roller skating rink, a car show, games, a dunk tank and more. we-goparks.org.

Wheaton All Night Flea Market: 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $10; free for kids 12 and younger with a paying adult. zurkopromotions.com.

Lisle World War II Girls Baseball Game: 3:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., Lisle. From 3:30-6:30 p.m., the Rockford Peaches will play softball in All-American league uniforms, preceded by a Q&A and photos and a screening of "A League of Their Own" at 7 p.m. Free. lisleparkdistrict.org/specialevents.

Flights in the Park: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. A beer and wine tasting event, paired with snacks from local businesses. Each adult must register for either a beer flight ($40), a wine flight ($45) or a nonalcoholic flight ($25). Live music by the Tap Room All-Stars. Bring chairs or blankets. (847) 850-2110, brian@bgparks.org or bgparks.org/flights-in-the-park.

Elmhurst Park Palooza: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Family games, carnival games, inflatables, balloon twisters, airbrush tattoo artist from 5-9 p.m. Food trucks and beer garden with Elmhurst Brewing Co. Music from Gen Fuze from 5-6:30 p.m. and The Student Body from 7-9 p.m. Most activities are located around and near The Hub. Free. epd.org/news/park-palooza.

Shakespeare in the Park: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Goodly Creatures Theatre presents Shakespeare's "The Tempest." Free with $10 paid parking. Rain date: Aug. 27. cantigny.org.

Bags & Brew Tournament: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Two-player teams compete in a double-elimination tournament. Each team will receive a swag bag. $50-$65. Register at gepark.org/gepdevent/bags-and-brews/.

Lombard Cruise Nights/Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show, and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. Acoustic Beatles tribute band Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. villageoflombard.org.

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten perform the songs of Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell. rauecenter.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, lakeside on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Heartache Tonight will perform. Free. parkfun.com.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2019 Hoapili performs during a previous Aurora Ukulele Festival. This year's event, hosted by the The City of Lights Ukulele Society, takes place Sunday, Aug. 21, at Water Street Mall in Aurora.

Aurora Uke Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Water Street Mall, 11 Water St., Aurora. The City of Lights Ukulele Society hosts its fifth annual event featuring live music and workshops. Performers include: Aaron Baer, Hix Bros Ukulele Band, Hoapili with Hula 'O Puanani, Hula 'O Puanani, Karen Barr and Light City Revival, Lil' Rev, Olivia Ports, The Nyukuleles, The Ukulele Kings, The Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra and Todd Lorenc. Buy tickets at auroraukefest.com.

Sundays on State: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on State Street, 108 N. State St., Chicago. Free, interactive block party. The Pritzker Military Museum & Library will be on hand with activities for kids and adults. LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Old Naperville Day Block Party: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on West Chicago Avenue, Naperville. Live music, food from Naperville restaurants, beverages, a kids' activity area, bags tournament and more. Proceeds support DuPagePads. Free. oldnapervilleday.com.

Back to School Summer Celebration: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Crow Island Woods Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. A celebration of the end of summer featuring face painting, balloon animals and treats from the Kona Ice Truck. The Schmidt-Burnham log house will be open for tours by the Winnetka Historical Society. winnetkalibrary.libcal.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Four C Notes will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Mellencougar will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Sundays on the Square: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on Woodstock Square, Cass and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Concert features Albion West And Wildered Music. offsquaremusic.org.

Tuesday, Aug 23

Gurnee Sounds of Summer: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Wendy & DB will perform a children's concert. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Takeout Tuesdays: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns in downtown Highland Park. Live music, bocce, bags, giant-size checkers and chess and other games, on-site fitness and wellness vendors, and food and beverage vendors. Attendees are encouraged to support local Highland Park restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy alfresco at The Lot's dining tables. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Beatles tribute band American English will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Wednesdays by the Lake: Noon Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Lincolnshire Corporate Center, 1 Overlook Point, Lincolnshire. Rachel Sarah Thomas will perform. lincolnshireil.gov.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, on Main Street across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. The PriSSillas will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 25, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Features live music and a variety of food trucks. TJ Travelbee and Jon Ladeau will perform. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, cars, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks dedicated to classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 25, outside the Kane County Courthouse, off Third Street, Geneva. Car collectors will showcase their vintage rides. Enjoy 1950s music and vote on your favorite make and model. Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. genevachamber.com.

Hampshire Coon Creek Country Days: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, one block south of Allen, on State Street, Hampshire. Nightly entertainment, carnival, local crafters, beer garden and more. Music from Two Beer Tommy Band at 6 p.m. and Jimmy Nick Band at 8 p.m. Thursday; Smokin' Gunz at 6:30 p.m. and Semple at 9 p.m. Friday; The Couch Coins at 1:30 p.m., Who Cares? at 4 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 6:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and The MacKenzie O'Brien Band at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks on Saturday; rain date is Sunday. Parade at noon Sunday starting at Warner Street and Washington Avenue, and proceeding west to State Street, and south on State to Terwilliger. hcccd.com.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Performances by Sonic Road Trip at 6:30 p.m. and Anthem's Grand Illusion at 8 p.m. Plus, children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. The Addison Historical Museum Open House, open from 6-8 p.m., features a craft and vintage fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Thirsty Thursday: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. The Student Body will perform. Free. eastdundee.net.

Thirsty Thursday on the Deck: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Glen Ellyn Park District hosts an evening of drinks, snacks, and live entertainment on the Lake Ellyn Boathouse deck and patio. Craft beer and wine for purchase from The Beer Cellar. Must be 21 or older. $15 entry fee includes one drink ticket. Register at gepark.org/gepdevent/thirsty-thursday-august/.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The Ryan Herrick Situation will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25-26, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Features Heartache Tonight on Thursday and Bee Gees Gold and The Wayouts on Friday. Fireworks follow the Thursday show. rosemont.com.