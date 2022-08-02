Festivals: Aug. 5-11: McHenry County Fair, C2E2, World of Faeries, Gurnee Days and more

Starts before Friday

McHenry County Fair: Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 6; and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Features 4-H, livestock and nonlivestock shows, a carnival and a variety of entertainment, including a pageant, bull riding and a demolition derby, educational displays, vendors, food and more. Big & Rich and Sara Evans headline at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Daily admission: $10 for adults; $5 for seniors 60 and older, veterans and kids 6-12; and free for kids 5 and younger. Season pass: $30. mchenrycountyfair.com.

Country singer Miranda Lambert headlines the final day of the Windy City Smokeout outside Chicago's United Center on Sunday, Aug. 7. - Associated Press file photo

Windy City Smokeout: Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. A barbecue and country music festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family Thursday, Tim McGraw Friday, Sam Hunt Saturday and Miranda Lambert Sunday. Tickets cost $69.95 Thursday; $64.95 Friday; $69.95 Saturday; $44.95 Sunday; four-day is $184.95. Free for kids 10 and younger. windycitysmokeout.com.

Friday, Aug. 5

Anime Magic!: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Anime and Japanese culture convention by fans, for fans. Includes celebrity guests, cosplay, cosplay contests, Itasha & Import car show, sake tastings, combat sports, ax throwing, themed photo studios, vendors and more. $35-$150. animemagic.org.

Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. C2E2 features pop culture guests (Billy Dee Williams, Moses Ingram, CM Punk, Aly & AJ and more), comic artists, cosplay and more. General admission is $40 Friday, $50 Saturday or Sunday, $99 for all three days; $20 for three-day kids ticket with purchase of an adult ticket. VIP packages available. c2e2.com.

- Sean Stangland | Staff Photographer, 2019 See cosplayers, guest stars, comic artists and more at C2E2 Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Con: Opens at noon Friday, Aug. 5; 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. Celebrity guests (Robert Englund, Kane Hodder, Ken Kirzinger, Svengoolie, Robert Carradine and more), Q&As, photo ops, costume contests, movie screenings and more. Advance tickets: $35 Friday, $40 Saturday, $35 Sunday, $75 weekend pass; on-site tickets: $40 Friday, $45 Saturday, $40 Sunday; kids 7-11 tickets: $10 daily, $25 weekend pass. Parking: $34. flashbackweekend.com.

Summer Events at The Shell: 2-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Animal Quest will perform. For weather cancellations, check rainoutline.com or call (630) 225-7876, ext. 11. we-goparks.org.

Naperville Irish Fest: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3880 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. West Suburban Irish's two-day, family-friendly festival celebrates Irish heritage and culture with Irish music and dancing, a hurling tournament, Camogie matches, karaoke, children's activities and more. Performances from Cirrus Falcon at 2:45 p.m. and The Bow Tides at 8 p.m. Friday and Without U2 at 8 p.m. Saturday. Single-day tickets are $15; $25 for a two-day pass; free for kids 15 and younger. wsirish.org.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in downtown Aurora. Food trucks, art shows, live music, a celebration of Pride, and more than two dozen participating venues. auroradowntown.org.

Fiesta Italiana: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster, Naperville. Celebrate the music, food, culture and spirit of Italy, including a meatball-eating contest at 5 p.m. Saturday. Music from 16 Candles at 8 p.m. Friday; The Four C Notes at 5:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday; and The Boy Band Night at 6 p.m. Sunday. $5 for Naperville residents and seniors; $10 daily general admission; $20 three-day admission; free for kids 12 and younger. starevents.com/event/festa-italiana/.

La Grange Endless Summerfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Gordon Park, Ogden and Tilden avenues, La Grange. Carnival rides, marketplace, prime-time racing, food from local restaurants and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Music from Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m. Friday; American English at 5:30 p.m. and Infinity at 8:15 p.m. Saturday; and Hairbangers Ball at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $5 admission for ages 16 and older; free for seniors before 5 p.m.; free for kids 15 and younger; no charge to enter the carnival. lagrangefest.com.

North Aurora Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Annual festival featuring music, food, beer and wine tent and more. Face painting and balloon art from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 3-8 p.m. Saturday. Children's band and book reading from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Music from The Jolly Ringwalds at 5:30 p.m. and Whiskey Romance at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Second Hand Soul Band at 5:30 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. northauroradays.org.

Rock the Fox Music Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Carpenter Park, off Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Century Lodge 492 hosts the annual fest featuring live music, car show, craft fair, carnival games, food and more. Car, truck and cycle show from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Music from Pat Capone's Project at 7 p.m. and Kashmir The Led Zeppelin Show at 9 p.m. Friday; HiFi Superstar at 6:30 p.m. and Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Scuba-Kin at 1 p.m. Sunday. Bring lawn chairs; no coolers. Free. facebook.com/CenturyLodge492.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019 Get your fill of food, drinks, music and more this weekend at Warrenville Summer Daze.

Warrenville Summer Daze: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at City Hall Complex, 28W701 Stafford Place, Warrenville. Live music, beer and wine, food, business booths and more. Car show from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and bike show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Music from Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m. Friday and ARRA at 9 p.m. Saturday. Free. warrenvilleparks.org/event/summer-daze-2/.

Creole Concert: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at The McHenry County Historical Society, 6422 Main St., Union. Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole performs Cajun music. Victoria's Sweets and Eats food truck will be there from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A $10 donation is requested for indoor seating to see the show. mchenrycountyhistory.org.

First Fridays Summer Dance Concert: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Town Square, corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free one-hour dance lessons by Arthur Murray instructors, followed by two hours of music and dancing. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Ken Kuhn & Split Hook will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Lions Park, 570 Penny Road, East Dundee. The Noize will perform. Dundee Township Lions and Kona Ice will be selling food and drinks. Free. dtpd.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Watch "Grease" (1978) and buy food from food trucks. shopgenevacommons.com.

Wheeling Summer Events: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Mellencougar will perform. Food will be available from Mario's Cart food truck. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Elgin Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Lords Park, 100 Oakwood Blvd., Elgin. Screening of "Home." Fire and Smoke BBQ and Joe + Dough food trucks will be on hand. cityofelgin.org.

Lakeside Pavilion Pop Music Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. New Philharmonic will perform. (630) 942-4000 or AttheMAC.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. 7th heaven will perform. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions and portable restrooms will be available. Free. palatineparks.org.

Movie in the Park: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Free screening of "Jungle Cruise." Popcorn and drinks for sale starting at 7 p.m. Movie begins at dark. Bring blankets and chairs and a picnic dinner. (847) 824-7050 or dpoptimist.org/.

Free Movies in the Parks: Sunset Friday, Aug. 5, at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Watch a free screening of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu." Bring snacks, blankets, chairs and picnic gear. Free popcorn will be available, while supplies last. waukeganparks.org/movies.

South Elgin Movie Nights: Dusk Friday, Aug. 5, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. See "Hotel Transylvania." Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

The Gurnee Days parade steps off at noon Sunday, Aug. 7. - Courtesy of Gurnee Days

Gurnee Days: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Food booths, outdoor concerts, 5K/10K/2-mile race at 7:30 a.m. Saturday; community art show, beer garden, rib fest from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday; car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; parade at noon Sunday; kids' activities and more. Music from Modern Day Romeos at 8 p.m. Saturday. Free admission; some events may require a fee or advance registration. gurneedays.com.

Destination Asia Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore the diverse cultures of Asia through music, dance, food and more. Includes diverse cultural performances and demonstrations, shopping and art vendors and local food trucks. Free with arboretum admission. mortonarb.org.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. This weekend is Pirate Weekend. $30 for adults, $15 for kids, and free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Corn Fest and Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. craft fair; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. corn fest on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. The craft fair features handmade arts and crafts by area artisans and other vendors. The corn fest features locally grown sweet corn and food from Rep's Place and Kona Ice. Buy tickets at the door. (847) 255-5510 or ccrm.church/.

Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. The 41st annual outdoor art festival will feature artists, live music, children's activities and artisan food vendors. Free admission. adlercenter.org/festival-of-the-arts.

Long Grove Vintage Days: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Featuring all things vintage, reclaimed, handmade, upcycled, antique and repurposed in an open-air marketplace with live music, food and drinks. Free admission. longgrove.org.

Naperville Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, in front of Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane, Naperville. Food, fashion, home goods, art from local artisans, sustainable goods and more. Free admission. napervilleartisanmarket.com.

Tylerman Film Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Cantigny Visitors Center Theater and Joseph Medill Room, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. $15 a day or $35 weekend pass; $10 parking. Red carpet from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Studio Movie Grill, 301 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton. tylermanfilms.com.

Wheaton Art Walk: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at West Liberty Drive and Hale Street, Wheaton. Features nearly 100 juried artists from around the country in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, sculpture and more. amdurproductions.com.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021 Children chase and dance as they try to pop giant bubbles during last year's World of Faeries Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin.

The World of Faeries Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. A family-oriented event with a vendor village; performances by the Harp Twins, Todd Menton, The Swords of Valour sword-fighting group and more; fairy tea parties for all ages; craft tent and more. $15; $8 for seniors; free for kids 12 and younger. theworldoffaeries.com.

Dessert Walk: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Stroll around downtown Libertyville sampling tasting-size portions of desserts at the participating Main Street businesses. $20. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Out West Block Party 3: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 4000 W. Gladys Ave., Chicago. A yearly community initiative hosted by For The Kids Media & Arts, in partnership with Dee Jeff Media, to create a safe neighborhood environment for kids. Buy tickets at eventnoire.com.

Vintage Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Peruse an eclectic display of vintage cars while enjoying live music, food, drinks and more. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

Wheaton Brew & Seltzer Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The 11th annual 21-and-older event features more than 60 brews and seltzers, food and music from 7th heaven from 2:30-4 p.m. A portion of the proceeds benefits DuPage CASA and the DuPage County Historical Museum. Advance tickets cost $60, $25 for designated driver; $5 more at the gate starting at 11 a.m. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/brewfest.

LatiNxt Festival: 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Features local, national and international artists exploring new ways of connecting traditional Latin music with modern sounds. Music performances will take place at Navy Pier's Lake Stage, Beer Garden and Wave Wall with an array of artisan vendors. Performers include Silvana Estrada, Meridian Brothers, Reyna Tropical and more. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug 6, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

We The Free Festival: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the PIAZZA, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. Features vendors, food and drinks, and performances by Jimmy Levy, Topher, the Marine Rapper, D. Cure, Zoe Levy, Gregory Hyde and Amethyst-Jewel. For 21 and older only. piazzaaurora.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights/Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show, and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. Student Body will perform. villageoflombard.org.

Derrick Procell headlines the Raue Center's Arts On The Green concert series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. - Courtesy of Raue Center For The Arts

Arts On The Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Join award-winning singer-songwriter Derrick Procell for the release of his latest album, "Hello Mojo!" rauecenter.org.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Hundreds of tables of trains for sale from exhibitors across the U.S., model train displays, free workshops and demonstrations. $7, cash only. GreatMidwestTrainShow.com.

Sundays on State: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on State Street, 108 N. State St., Chicago. Free, interactive block party with art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping and local attractions. LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Semple will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Spanish Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Shakespeare in Festival Park: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. See a performance of Shakespeare's "The Tempest." Free. goodlycreatures.com.

Sundays on the Square: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Woodstock Square, Cass and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Honey Cellar will perform. offsquaremusic.org.

Monday, Aug. 8

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library at 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Billy Elton will perform on Monday. Sunset Yoga will take place Thursday. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Tuesday, Aug 9

Chicago Bears Family Fest: 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. See the 2022 Chicago Bears in their first practice this summer, experience the End Zone outside the stadium with a performance from the iPop band, inflatable games, Mini Monsters, Staley's Corner, face painters and appearances by the Monster Squad and Drumline. Tickets must be presented on a mobile device for scanning upon entry. $10. chicagobears.com.

Takeout Tuesdays: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Live music, bocce, bags, giant-size checkers and chess and other games, on-site fitness and wellness vendors, and food and beverage vendors. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

South Elgin Classic Cars Cruise Nights: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Townline Park, 1555 W. Kennedy Road, Lake Forest. Final Say will perform. lfparksandrec.com.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 9, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Shout Out will perform pop, rock and country from 1960s to today. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. The Student Body will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Gizzae will perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. lcfpd.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

South Elgin Senior Friendly Concerts: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Rhythm Rockets will perform. Food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Park On Park Classic Car Show: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Seymour and Park, 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Car show specializing in pre-1977 vehicles only. Includes food, music and more. Free admission. parkonpark.org.

Elgin American Legion Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Post 57 home, 820 N. Liberty St., Elgin. Sponsored by the American Legion Rider Post 57, motorcycles, cars, trucks and military vehicles are welcome. 50/50 raffles and door prizes. facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. One Night Band will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features Vinyl Goldmine. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 11, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Jeanie B! and The Basement Band will perform. A variety of food trucks will be on hand. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars of all types. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, cars, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks of streets closed off for classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, outside the Kane County Courthouse, off Third Street, Geneva. Car collectors will showcase their vintage rides. Enjoy 1950s music and vote on your favorite make and model. Sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. geneva.il.us.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Performances by The Michael Weber Show at 6:30 p.m. and Think Floyd USA at 8 p.m. Plus, children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. features the craft and vintage fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Wild Meadows Trace Park, 483 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Elmhurst School of Rock & the Sting Rays will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Hosted by the Spring Road Business Association. Free. springroad.com.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Unity will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Aurora Movies at a Museum: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora. Enjoy a free movie outdoors at dusk. Concessions available. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Food will be available for purchase from several food trucks. sgpl.org.

Live at the Lake: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Central Park, 1555 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Music from Classical Blast. Food and beverages for purchase. dpparks.org/.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rumours ATL will perform. Fireworks follow the show. rosemont.com.

Summer in the Parks: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Millennium Carillon Amphitheatre, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Brightside Theatre and Naperville Park District host five singers and four musicians performing "The Golden Age of Broadway," with music from popular musicals. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. napervilleparks.org/summerintheparks.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Billy Elton will perform. hoffmanestatesarts.com/page-2.