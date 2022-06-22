Festivals June 24-30: Swedish Days, Long Grove Strawberry Fest, Frontier Days & more

Chocolate-covered strawberries are just one of many treats available this weekend at Long Grove's Strawberry Festival. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Friday, June 24

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Summer Events at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 24, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. The Head Spin Guy will perform. For weather cancellations, check rainoutline.com or call (630) 225-7876, ext. 11. we-goparks.org.

Swedish Days: 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday, June 22-26, on South Third and State streets, Geneva. Family-friendly activities, live music, carnival, craft beer tent, Sweden Vast, Kids' Day fun and more. Music from Second Hand Soul Band at 5 p.m. and The Boy Band Night at 7 p.m. Friday; and Jaerv at 5 p.m. and Necessary Diversion at 7 p.m. Saturday. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. genevachamber.com/festivals-events/swedish-days.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer 2019 "Tall man" Jason Kollum greets the crowd during the 2019 Swedish Days parade in Geneva. This year's parade is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: Noon Friday, June 24, at Homola picnic shelter in Bloomingdale. Jason Kollum will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Long Grove Strawberry Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, June 24; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, near 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Strawberry treats, food, music, carnival, kids' zone, games and more. Music from Kashmir at 9 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 5 p.m., Who's Who at 7 p.m. and Hairbangers Ball at 9 p.m. Saturday; and ARRA at 5 p.m. Sunday. $5 a day; $10 three-day pass; free for kids younger than 12. longgrove.org.

Pixar Putt: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (7-10 p.m. is Pixar Putt After Dark for ages 18 and older Thursday through Saturday) at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An open-air mini-golf experience of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. $31-$33. pixarputt.com/chicago.

Taste of Highland Park: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 24, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Cooking demos and special dishes from Highland Park chefs, plus live music from the Freddy Jones Band at 8:30 p.m. Friday and The Four C Notes at 6 p.m. and Yachtley Crew at 8 p.m. Saturday. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Downers Grove Rotary Grove Fest: 3-11 p.m. Friday, June 24; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25; noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in downtown Downers Grove. Carnival, entertainment, food, Beerfest, Festival of Cars and more. Music from Trippin Billies at Semple at 7:15 p.m., Briley at 8:45 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9:30 p.m. Friday; ARRA at 7 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at 8 p.m. Sunday. $5 entry for entertainment area and beer garden for ages 16 and older. rotarygrovefest.com.

Logan Square Arts Festival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 24, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, in Logan Square, Chicago. Features two stages of live music, food, drinks and more. logansquareartsfestival.com.

River North Live: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 24; 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25; and 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at theMART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago. A riverfront music festival featuring The Calling on Friday; DJ Emo Night Brooklyn, Michigander and Wildermiss on Saturday; and Baysik and Old Shoe on Sunday. Food and drinks. Tickets run $10-$50 Friday and Saturday and $12-$50 Sunday. rivernorthlive.com.

Wauconda Fest runs Friday through Sunday, June 24-26, at Cook Park in Wauconda. - Daily Herald File Photo

Wauconda Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 24; noon to midnight Saturday, June 25; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Crafts, car show, carnival rides, food, bags tournament and more. Music from 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Hi Infidelity at 9:30 p.m. Friday; Hello Weekend at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and Modern Day Romeos at 7 p.m. Sunday. $4 admission. waucondaparks.com/wauconda-fest.

Wild Onion Brewery 25th Anniversary Festival: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Wild Onion Brewery, 22221 N Pepper Road, Lake Barrington. The brewery is celebrating its 25th anniversary with live music by Pat McKillen on Friday and Bourbon Aristocracy on Saturday. $20 daily or $35 for a two-day pass. onionbrewery.com/ or toasttab.com/the-onion-pub-and-brewery.

Dry City Music Festival: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Dry City Brew Works, 120 N. Main St., Wheaton. Two days of music from Chicago and the suburbs, hosted by Dry City Brew Works and the Underbelly Hours podcast. Free. For updated info, visit facebook.com/events/704910284060138.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Save the Clocktower will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Movies and Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. See "Wonder" (2017) and buy food from Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. shopgenevacommons.com.

PravdaFest: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, outside Sketchbook Brewing Co., 3901 Main St., Skokie. Two nights of music celebrating Chicago indie label Pravda Records, featuring Josh Caterer, Steve Dawson, The Slugs, The Service and more with MC James Van Osdol. $30 per night; $50 for both nights; $75 for two-night VIP package. eventbrite.com/ or pravdamusic.com/pravdafest.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Thursday, June 30, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Yachtley Crew & The Millennials play Friday and Heart to Heartbreaker performs Thursday (fireworks follow the show). rosemont.com.

BritBeat will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Arlington Heights' Harmony Park as part of the village's Sounds of Summer Concerts. - Courtesy of Edge Entertainment Limited

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. BritBeat will perform. Sponsored by the Village of Arlington Heights. Free. vah.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Wednesday, June 29, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Billy Elton will perform on Friday, and Palatine Concert Band on Wednesday. Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concessions and portable restrooms will be available. Sponsored by the Palatine Park District. Free. palatineparks.org.

South Elgin Movie Nights: Dusk Friday, June 24, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Featuring "Encanto." Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Saturday, June 25

Antioch Wizards Weekend Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in downtown Antioch. Wizards, witches and muggles can celebrate all things of a magical nature. Dress as a favorite character. Registration and fees may be required for some events. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org.

Fox Valley at Garfield Farm Antiques Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Inaugural show, presented by Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association, features dealers exhibiting in the barns and on the grounds of the restored 1840s farm. Catered by Inglenook Pantry. $5, free for kids younger than 15. csada.com.

Summer Fest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, along Lehigh Avenue from Glenview Road to Washington Street, Glenview. Food and beverages, vendors, children's area. At 6 p.m. Coors Light and Glenview House sponsor "Summer Fest After Sunset" featuring headliner Freddy Jones Band, plus beer, wine and food trucks. Free; optional donation to benefit the Northfield Township Food Pantry. glenviewchamber.com/.

Art in the Village: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Art in the Village, sponsored by the North Shore Art League, will feature artists from across the country showcasing their work, including oil paintings, mixed media, photography, sculpture and more. Faculty member and portrait artist Lisa DePinto will be on-site to paint quick oil portraits. Free. northshoreartleague.org.

Deer Park Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Shop original art from 70 artists, plus live music, local food and kids' art activities. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com.

Hus­tle for Health 5K Run/Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Grove 27 on the south­east side of Busse Woods, Elk Grove Vil­lage. Join the col­or run event to benefit the Kenneth Young Center in Elk Grove Village. Walk, run or roll. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Participate in person or virtually. kennethyoung.org.

Browse the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair this weekend at Naper Settlement. - Courtesy of Docha Photography

Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. The 63rd outdoor fine art fair, presented by the Naperville Woman's Club, brings more than 100 artists to Naperville. Enjoy art, music, food, adult beverages and activities such as the Community Mural Project and children's tent. Free. napervillewomansclub.org.

Dairy Day at the Farmhouse: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Carol Stream Historic Farmhouse, 301 W. Lies Road, Carol Stream. Learn about dairying then and now, with tours, ice cream, exhibits, book sale and more. facebook.com/CarolStreamHistoricalSociety/events.

Magical Mini Garden Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Road, Aurora. Free activities and scavenger hunt for kids. Designers can assist with mini gardens. thegrowingplace.com.

Midwest Tejano Fest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. The 19th annual scholarship fundraiser features Karizma Band, Grupo Dezed, Adriana & the Boys, Raul Elizondo & Futuro Band, JR Aldaco and the Midwest Allstars, DJ Pena, DJ Rudy G. Gonzalez and DJ Armando E. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. illinoistejano.org.

BACC Classic Collectors Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at 201 S. Grove Ave., Barrington. Classic cars, music, food and refreshments for purchase from local vendors. Free. barringtonchamber.com.

A Dane Good Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Danish Home of Chicago, 5656 N. Newcastle, Chicago. Beer garden, food tent, Lucky Buckets, Treasure Chest, Danish bakery, face painting, kids' games and music by Brass from the Past from 3-4:30 p.m. Free. danishhomeofchicago.org.

Morton Arboretum's Craft Beer Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Tasting booths will be spread out along Meadow Lake, Frost Hill, and the Conifer Trail. Each ticket purchase includes 20, 3oz beer samples, with more than 60 different varieties to choose from. Must be 21 or older. Tickets are available every 15 minutes between noon and 1:30 p.m. Last call is at 3:45 p.m. and the last pour is at 4 p.m. Ticket sales end at 9:59 a.m. Saturday, June 25. No tickets will be available for purchase after that time. mortonarb.org.

Navy Pier Pride: Noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Family-friendly activities, including storytelling, concerts, dance and crafts, to celebrate Pride. navypier.org/.

Pulling In The Prairie: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Tractor pulling with the Midwest Tractor and Truck Pullers Association. lcfairgrounds.com.

Aurora Pollinator Festival: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Phillips Park Zoo, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora. Inaugural festival by the city of Aurora and Phillips Park Zoo in celebration of National Pollinator Week. Features hands-on activities, live demos, pollinator conservation initiatives, gardening projects and wildlife habitats. Explore the flavors of pollinator-powered foods at a pop-up farmers market, beer garden and food trucks. Take home a free milkweed or other pollinator plant. Free. facebook.com/PhillipsParkZoo.

Summer in the Park Festival: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Woodstock Water Works and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Saturday: Aqua fiesta party, bags tournament, beer garden and bingo. Sunday: Kids' games, petting zoo, pony rides, bingo and more. woodstockil.gov.

Craft Beer Adventure Festival: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Richardson Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Beer vendors, wine tasting, food trucks, yard games, a giant slide and jumping pillows. For ages 21 and older. richardsonadventurefarm.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Central Park, 477 N. Lake St., Grayslake. Music, food from local vendors, beer and wine, kids' rides, and fireworks at dusk. Free. glpd.com.

German Beer Garden: 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Backyard games, music, local craft beer and food. $8 admission. For ages 5 and older. parkfun.com

Rock the Runway: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Chicago Executive Airport, 1070 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Food trucks, Mike & Joe perform at 8:15 p.m., with a break at 9:15 p.m. for fireworks. Free. rocknruntherunway.com/rock.

Wheeling Summer Events: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Jennifer Fletcher & The Reckoning will perform. Food from Billy Bricks on Wheels. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights/Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show, and a Kids' Corner at South Park and St. Charles Road. StingRays will perform. villageoflombard.org.

The Dundee Township Concert and Fireworks features Good Clean Fun at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Meadowdale Park in Carpentersville. - Courtesy of Good Clean Fun Band

Dundee Township Concert and Fireworks: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Meadowdale Park, Besinger and Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. Good Clean Fun performs at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks about 9:30 p.m. Rain date: 9 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Free. dtpd.org.

Free Movies in the Parks: Sunset Saturday, June 25, at Yeoman Park, 1535 Grand Ave., Waukegan. Enjoy a free screening of "The Lego Movie." Bring snacks, blankets, chairs and picnic gear. Free popcorn will be available, while supplies last. waukeganparks.org/movies.

Navy Pier fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The display will be synchronized to dramatic and popular music. navypier.org.

Sunday, June 26

Ride for Hope 2022: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 26, at Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. The seventh Ride for Hope is a 501(c)3 ovarian cancer awareness motorcycle ride and celebration. The 55-mile, fully escorted ride begins at 10:30 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m. It ends at 4 p.m. at Niko's Red Mill Tavern. $35. rfh22.eventbrite.com.

Brat/Corn/Beer Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Tighthead Brewing Company, 161 N Archer Ave., Mundelein. Enjoy brats, fresh roasted corn and craft beer. Live music and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds to benefit the Mundelein-Vernon Hills Rotary Club. Brats and corn: $10, beer: $5. www.mvhrotary.org.

St. Joseph Parish Homecoming Fair: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at St. Joe's Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. A Polka Mass will be held at the St. Joseph Cemetery Grotto at 11 a.m., followed by a baked or fried chicken dinner from noon until 3 p.m. Fair includes live entertainment, beer garden, raffles, basket booth, bake sale, bingo, concessions and kids' games. "Fill the Truck" food drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (815) 727-9378 or stjosephjoliet.org.

Slammedenuff Chicago Car Show: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Presented by Slammedenuff LLC. $25 for adults, free for kids 10 and younger. slammedenuff.com/chicago-2022.html.

Chicago Brew Fest: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Rockwell on the River, 3057 North Rockwell St., Chicago. Featuring over 30 local craft breweries and cider houses, barbecue, and more. General admission is $65. www.thetrotterproject.org/brewfest.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Special Consensus will perform. Bring chairs or blankets; picnics are welcome. Concessions are available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle Hot Dogs and Aunt Tina's Sound Bites. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. The 4C Notes will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Monday, June 27

Schaumburg Library's Town Square Concerts and Events: 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 27, and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Town Square, just east of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. The Wayouts play on Monday and Barefoot Hawaiian performs Thursday. No pets. Free. schaumburglibrary.org/town-square.

Tuesday, June 28

Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Bring a blanket and chairs. ABBA tribute band Dancing Queen will perform. Concessions will be available. bgparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Rosie & the Rivets will perform. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Voices in Harmony will perform. Check the website for weekly food truck schedule. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

Elgin's Wing Park Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Wing Park band shell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. BoomBox will perform. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. lcfpd.org.

Wednesday, June 29

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, on Main Street, across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. Two food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Morton Arboretum's Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. ARRA will perform. Tickets include admission to the Arboretum, activities and the concert. Admission begins at 5:15 p.m. $5-$13. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. The South Elgin Parks and Recreation concert series features a performance by Soda. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Dancing Queen will perform. Free. vernonhills.org/98/Arbortheater-Concerts.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen, Arlington Heights. The band will play patriotic music. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa. American English will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at The Peg Bond Center (Batavia Riverwalk), 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Wine and food will be available. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Wednesdays in the Woods Evening Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Bring chairs and blankets to enjoy a concert by 7th heaven. Free. winpark.org.

Thursday, June 30

Lakeside Festival: 3-11 p.m. Thursday, June 30; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 1-2; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. The 42nd annual fest features 15 bands over four days on two outdoor stages. Fest opens with Pirates Over 40 at 4:30 p.m. and the BoDeans at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (with reserved seating for $25). On Friday, MacKenzie O'Brien at 2 p.m., 7th heaven at 4:15 p.m., Vinyl Goldmine at 6:15 p.m., and Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, The Ron Burgandys at 1:30 p.m., Nicholas Tremulis and the Prodigals at 4 p.m., Rosie and the Rivets at 6 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, Hillbilly Rockstarz at noon, Radio Gaga at 3:30 p.m., Dangerous JOEs at 5:30 p.m., and Free Fallin at 7 p.m. Baggo tournament, games, kids' activities, face painting, balloon twister, stilt walker, team mascots, a magician and more. $5-$15. thedole.org.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest: 3-10 p.m. Thursday, June 30; 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 1; noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3; and noon to 5 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Parade, carnival, live music, bingo, scavenger hunt, raffle, arts and crafts vendors, local businesses, food and beverages, fireworks and more. Proceeds benefit Palatine by funding community projects, community grants, high school scholarships and more. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 30, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Beatles Night: Dr. Mark & The Sutures will perform and there will be a variety of food trucks. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

ACTIVATE: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Quincy Street, enter at the intersection of West Quincy and South LaSalle, Chicago. Live DJ sessions, art, performances, interactive art displays, fashion and accessories trading post and more. Free. Guests who are 21 and older and RSVP in advance will receive a complimentary drink ticket. LoopChicago.com/ACTIVATE.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 30, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, food and beverages, art shows and classes, kids' activities and more. westmontevents.com.

Frontier Days: 5-11 p.m. Thursday, June 30; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, July 1-3; and noon to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, 4th of July parade, teen battle of the bands, music on two stages, baggo, marketplace and more. Headliners include 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Thursday, Ace Frehley (of KISS) at 8 p.m. Friday, Jason Scheff (of Chicago) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Steve Augeri (former Journey lead vocalist) at 8 p.m. Sunday, and American English at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Frontier Day Stampede 5K/10K run at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Free. FrontierDays.org.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival: 6-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 30-July 1, and 1-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 2-4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Carnival, food, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Monday and more. Performances include Mike and Joe at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Hairbangers Ball at 9 p.m. Friday, Infinity at 9 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Experience at 9 p.m. Sunday, and R Gang at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Monday. mplions.org/4th-of-July-festival.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 30-July 1; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3; and noon to 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival, Kids Zone, food and drink tents, bingo, a parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and more. Music from Prairie Grass Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; Mike & Joe at 8 p.m. Friday; How Rude at 5 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Run Forrest Run at 5 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Market Square, 264 Market Square, Lake Forest. Dancing Queen will perform. lfparksandrec.com.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Performances by Phat Kiss at 6:30 p.m. and Downpour at 8 p.m., children's rides and food from up to nine Addison restaurants. Craft and Vintage Fair at the Addison Historical Museum. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Live & Uncorked Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Dick Diamond & The Dusters will perform. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For ages 21 and older. $8 online or $10 at the door. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Libertyville Village Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Libertyville Village Band will perform. libertyville.com/band.