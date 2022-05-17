Their garden to your table: Where to find suburban farmers markets

Outdoor farmers markets have already begun in some communities; in others, they will kick off soon. Here's where you can find locally grown vegetables, fresh fruit, baked goods and more around the suburbs:

Antioch's Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 9 to Sept. 22, on Toft Street, Antioch. Shop for baked goods, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, plants, trees, and prepared goods. For information, call (847) 395-2160, or visit www.antioch.il.gov.

Arlington Heights Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 15, at the corner of Vail Avenue and Fremont streets, Arlington Heights. Presented and managed by the Arlington Heights Historical Society, the market brings fresh, local foods and produce straight to you in an open air and fun environment. Stop by for a taste of cheeses and seasonal fruits and leave with fresh ingredients for your lunch or dinner. Proceeds benefit the Arlington Heights Historical Society. For information, (847) 255-1225 or www.ahfarmersmarket.org.

Aurora Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 4 to Oct. 8, Water Street Square, 65 Water St., across from City Hall and the Water Street Mall. Now in its 110th season, the market will feature fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables; baked goods and pastry items; a selection of local food trucks and vendors (including Aurora's famous Dick's Mini Donuts); coffee, artisan items and more. For information, www.aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market.

Barrington Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 9 to Oct. 13, at Village Center, Park Avenue and Cook Street, Barrington. The market features fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, flowers, bread, cheese, and more. For information, www.barringtonfarmersmarket.org.

Batavia Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at 160 W. First St. Indoor market. Starting May 28: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29, on North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets. Outdoor market with vendors selling fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, music, and more. The third Saturdays will feature the Artisan Collective with handmade items from local artists and designers. After stocking up on fresh produce, stop by the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, open May 20-Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. For information, downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Bolingbrook's Street Markets at the Promenade: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, June 2 to Aug. 25, at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road. Held in conjunction with the concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. by Rock Bottom Brewery; bring your own chairs. For information, www.facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenade/

Buffalo Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, June 12 to Oct. 16, in the parking lot at Mike Rylko Community Park, in front of Spray 'n' Play, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Featuring locally grown fruits, vegetables, condiments, gourmet coffee and pastries and more. Also, booths showcasing local organizations, nonprofits and businesses. For information, www.vbg.org.

Campton Square Illinois Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1 to Sept. 28, in Campton Square, off Route 64 and Burlington Road, Campton Hills. Featuring fresh produce, eggs, honey and more from local farmers; baked goods; and artisan crafts. C&W Market & Provisions will offer artisan cheeses, seafood, fresh baked bread, eggs and other products. For information, go to Campton Square Farmers Market on Facebook.

Cary Grove Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 5 to Sept. 25, in the north commuter parking lot near the train station, off West Main Street at High Road. A wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, locally produced meat and cheese, jams, bakery, popcorn, herbs, honey, flowers, plants, knife and blade sharpening, and other locally produced goods. In late July through September, the Rotary Club sells the famous Mirai sweet corn. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Cary-Grove. For information, www.facebook.com/CaryFarmersMarket/.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 18 to Sept. 24, at Depot Park, 70 E. Woodstock St. Shop in a parklike setting for fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, meat, eggs, honey, jams, olive oils, and more every Saturday from June through September. Ample, free parking available nearby. For information, downtowncl.org.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2021 The Downtown Elgin Farmers Market will open June 3.

Deerfield's Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 11 to Oct. 15 on Park Avenue between Jewett Park Drive and Hazel Avenue. Including seasonal vegetables and fruit; organic and naturally grown vegetables and flowers; fresh meats, eggs and fish; handcrafted Wisconsin cheese; a variety of syrups, honeys, salsas, jellies, dressing, soups, sauces and spreads; fresh-baked breads, muffins, pies and cookies; crepes, waffles, coffee and other prepared foods; natural bath and body products; and homemade pet treats and products. Returning traditions include live musical performances, kids activities and special events. For information, www.deerfield.il.us/301/Farmers-Market.

Downtown Downers Grove Market: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 15, in the south parking lot of the Downers Grove train station, off Burlington Avenue. Featuring nearly 60 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, specialty foods, flowers, jewelry, crafts and more. New this year, vendors for hot pizza, orchids and other flowers, natural soaps, homemade jewelry, pound cakes, pies, dip mixes and more. Each week the market will spotlight local musicians and nonprofits. Sponsored by Indian Boundary YMCA and the Village of Downers Grove since 1991. Proceeds from booth sales go to YMCA programs and financial assistance. The market will relocate to Main Street the last full weekend in June during Rotary GroveFest. For information, www.facebook.com/DowntownDownersGroveMarket/.

East Dundee Depot Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, The Depot, 319 N. River St. Depot Market features 40-plus vendors selling antiques and collectibles, food and produce, plants and flowers, jewelry, soaps, yard art and more. For information, www.dundeedepot.com.

Elawa Farm Garden Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Oct. 29, at Elawa Farm, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest. Featuring produce, herbs and flowers harvested directly from the Elawa Garden and from selected vendors. For information, www.elawafarm.org or call (847) 234-1966.

Downtown Elgin Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, June 3 through mid-October, on Spring Street, between Chicago and Fulton streets, downtown Elgin. Featuring more than 40 vendors. New this year, First Friday at the Market on June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5, with the market open until 8 p.m. and enhanced entertainment and programming. Free parking available in the outside lot at the corner of Grove Avenue and Fulton Street (near Festival Park) or in the parking garage on Fulton Street. Be mindful of signage on time limits for parking (such as 30-minute spots, etc.). Do not park in the spaces marked for local restaurants' curbside pickup. For information, www.downtownelgin.com/farmersmarket/.

Elk Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 to Oct. 29, at the Clock Tower on the Municipal Grounds, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Includes a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, breads, meats, more. For information, www.elkgrovefarmersmarket.com or www.facebook.com/elkgrovefarmersmarket.

Elmhurst Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1 to Oct. 28, in the York and Vallette Business District, Vallette and Division streets. Featuring fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, baked goods, and more. For information, elmhurstfarmersmarket.com or www.facebook.com/elmhurstfarmersmarket.

Fox Lake Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7 to Sept. 27, Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. For a vendors list, visit www.foxlakefarmersmarket.com.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30, at Geneva Metra Station, South and Fourth streets. The European-style market offers eats, treats, and treasures. For information, www.bensidounusa.com/geneva/.

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 18 to Oct. 22, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Grayslake's Spring and Summer Farmers Markets: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 4; and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8 to Sept. 28, 100 Center St., downtown Grayslake. An outdoor shopping experience for fruit, vegetables, meats, seafood, wine, and more. For information, email marketmanager@grayslakefarmersmarket.com or visit www.grayslakefarmersmarket.com.

Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Saturday, June-October, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive. Opens June 18. Stop in for farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts, and fun themes every month. Hosted by Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce. For information, www.facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket/.

Highwood's Evening Market: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8 to Aug. 24, Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Enjoy food and drinks while exploring vendors and listening to live music acts. Call (847) 433-2100, or visit www.celebratehighwood.org/highwood-evening-gourmet-market.

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, June 6 to Oct. 24, in front of Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., and the village hall. 46th annual market with farmers lining Burlington Park with booths of fresh produce and unique finds from their farms and stores. Open on holidays (Fourth of July, Labor Day and Columbus Day). www.hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 28 to Oct. 1, on the square at Coral and Church streets in downtown Huntley. Featuring fresh produce, meat, baked goods, crafts, and more. Special events: Antique Farm Equipment Display on June 11; Helen Keller Day on June 25; Family Fun Day with kids' games, ice cream social for Special Olympics Illinois, and more on July 2; Public Works Day and Touch-A-Truck on July 16; Christmas in July on July 23; Fall Fun Day with free pumpkin decorating and more on Oct. 1. For information, www.huntley.il.us.

The Northbrook Farmers Market will open Wednesday, June 22. - Courtesy of Northbrook Farmers Market, 2019

Lake Bluff's Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 3 to Oct. 7 at the Village Green, near the intersection of Scranton Avenue and Sheridan Road, downtown Lake Bluff. For information, www.lakebluff.org/residents/farmers-market.

Lake Zurich's Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, June 3 to Sept. 9 at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Vendors are expected to sell produce, bakery items, sauces, honey, pesto, spices, cheese, eggs, fresh meat, seafood and more. For information, lakezurich.org/366/Farmers-Market.

MainStreet Libertyville's Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, June 2 to Oct. 20, in Cook Park and on West Church Street, downtown Libertyville. For information, www.libertyvillefarmersmarket.org.

Lisle French Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 15, Route 53 and Garfield Avenue, adjacent Prairie Walk Pond. Fresh produce, plants, flowers, bakery items and more. For information, www.bensidounusa.com/lisle/.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 5 to Oct. 30, at the West Metra commuter lot, Northwest Highway and Main Street/Route 83, Mount Prospect. Vendors from Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan feature fresh produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, breads, other baked goods and specialty crafts. Also a food drop-off location for the Mount Prospect Food Pantry and a collection site for used eyeglasses and hearing aids. For information, www.mplions.org.

Mundelein's Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, June 17 to Oct. 14 (October dates are weather-dependent with shorter hours), on Park Street between Lake and Seymour streets, Mundelein. Hosted by the Mundelein Community Connection. For information, (847) 970-9235 or www.mundeleincommunityconnection.org/farmers-market-general-information.html.

Naperville 95th Street Farmers Market: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 2 to Sept. 29, at Naperville's 95th Street Library parking lot, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive. Sponsored by Naperville Park District and Naperville Public Library. Homegrown offerings, locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade bakery items and jams. Additional parking is available at the Neuqua Valley High School Freshman Center, just southeast of the 95th Street Library on Cedar Glade Drive. For information, www.napervilleparks.org/farmersmarket.

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 4 to Oct. 29, at Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave. For information, napervillefarmersmarket.com or Facebook.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 22 to Oct. 12, at Meadow Plaza, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Oswego Country Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 5 to Oct. 25, at 15 Main St. Fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like baked goods and honey, as well as handmade items in the outdoor, open-air market. For information, www.facebook.com/OswegoCountryMarket.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2018 Fresh flowers are among the offerings at Libertyville's farmers market, which opens June 2.

Palatine Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, through October in the Palatine commuter station parking lot, Smith and Wood streets, Palatine. Palatine's nonprofit Sister Cities Association manages the market, with farmers bringing produce, meat and eggs from nearby farms in Palatine, Harvard, Marengo and Burlington. Soap, hot sauce, cheese spread and bread vendors are the bakers/producers of their products. For information, www.palatine.il.us/663/Farmers-Market.

Park Ridge Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, Saturdays, May 28 to Oct. 29, at 15 Prairie Ave., between Main and Garden streets, Park Ridge. Offering a variety of fresh herbs, flowers, specialty foods, baked goods, seasonal fruits and vegetables and more. Free live music and kids activities every week. Vendors hail from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana. For information, www.parkridgefarmersmarket.com.

Olde Schaumburg Centre Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 3 to Oct. 28, at Town Square, in the parking lot of Trickster Art Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. The market features locally grown fruits and vegetables, seafood, meats, flowers, plants and gourmet cheeses sold by the farmers who produce them. Also, baked goods, olives, preserves, hot sauces, coffee, tea and knife sharpening services. For information, www.villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/visit/farmers-market

Ravinia's Annual Farmers Market: Priority shopping hours 7-8 a.m., general public hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1 to Oct. 26, Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. John's avenues, Highland Park. Focusing on locally grown and sourced, quality, organic, sustainable and earth friendly products. Priority hours are for the immunocompromised, pregnant parents and those at elevated risk for COVID-19. For information, www.raviniafarmersmarket.com.

St. Charles Indoor Market: 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, through May 27, in Baker Hall inside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. Enter via the Cedar Avenue entrance on the north side of the church. For information, www.bakermemorialchurch.org or facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 3 to Oct. 28, alongside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. Produce, fruit, cheese, eggs, beef and goat meat, poultry products, fruit, as well as fresh flowers, garden plants, honey, produce and foodstuffs from Illinois growers. The market also offers an array of gourmet food products, fresh baked bread, garden and landscaping products, jewelry, arts and crafts. For information, www.bakermemorialchurch.org or facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Sugar Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 4 to Sept. 24, at Sugar Grove Municipal Center, 10 Municipal Drive (at Route 30). Shop an array of locally grown produce, organic, meats, cheeses, baked goods and other treats. Handicrafts, arts, one-of-a-kind items are featured. For information, www.facebook.com/sgfarmersmarket/.

Wauconda's Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, July 7 to Sept. 29, on Main Street, from Mill Street to the village hall, Wauconda. Fresh produce, flowers, meats, cheeses, breads, and other products are offered. For information, call (847) 526-5580 or visit waucondachamber.org/community-events.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 5-26, Reber Street between Willow Avenue and Liberty Drive. Fresh flowers, artisan foods, music. For information, www.bensidounusa.com/wheaton/.

Winfield Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June to October, Geneva and County Farm roads. For information, www.facebook.com/WinfieldFarmMarket/.

Woodstock Summer Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 27, and Saturdays, through Oct. 29, around the historic town square, 101 N. Johnson St. It is a Producers Only Market. For information, www.woodstockfarmersmarket.org.