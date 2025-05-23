A guide to farmers markets in the suburbs

Farmers markets are opening throughout the suburbs. Some start in June or later; others have already begun. Here’s a helpful guide.

The Arlington Heights Farmers Market is open Saturday mornings through mid-October. Daily Herald File Photo

Antioch’s Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 19 to Aug. 21, at Sequoit Creek Park, 845 Main St., Antioch. Shop for fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, prepared goods and more. antioch.il.gov.

Arlington Heights Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 11, at the corner of Vail Avenue and Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. Fresh, locally grown produce, baked goods, honey, artisanal foods, popcorn, pet treats, and more. Weekly “Music at the Market,” “Little Sprouts Corner,” “Hands-on History,” and special activities with the library all summer. arlingtonheightsfarmersmarket.org.

Aurora Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 7 to Oct. 4, at Water Street Square, 65 S. Water St., and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, July 2 to Aug. 20, location TBD. Now in its 114th season, the farmers market features fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods and pastry items, a selection of local food trucks and vendors (including Dick’s Mini Donuts), coffee, one-of-a-kind artisan items and more. aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market.

Visitors to the 2024 Barrington Farmers Market and Thursday Night Out explore the food options. This year’s market returns June 5 to Aug. 28. Samantha Winkelman for the Daily Herald

Barrington Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, June 5 through Aug. 28, on Station Street between Grove Avenue and Cook Street in Barrington. bensidounusa.com/barrington.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 18, on North River Street, between Wilson Street and Spring Street, Batavia. 31st annual market offers more than 50 curated vendors. The Artisan Collective will be held on the third Saturday of the month featuring handmade items from artists, makers and designers. On Oct. 25, the market will move to Peg Bond Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as part of BatFest. New this year, a Wednesday evening market. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Batavia Farmers Market-evening: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 to Aug. 27, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets. Batavia. As part of its 31st season, they are offering an evening market. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

The Batavia Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 18 on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets. Courtesy of April Duda Photography

Bolingbrook’s Street Markets and Concerts at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. select Thursdays, June 12 and 26, July 10 and 24, and Aug. 14 and 21, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Featuring flowers, baked goods, candies, kettle corn, rubs and seasonings, jewelry, crafts and more. Concerts start at 7 p.m. Lineup: June 12: The Jolly Ringwalds; June 26: Strung Out; July 10: Anthem’s Grand Illusion (tribute to Styx); July 24: Decades of Rock (hits of the 1950s-’80s); Aug. 14: Great Moments in Vinyl (tribute to Chicago); and Aug. 28: Soul Sacrifice (tribute to Carlos Santana). Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events.

Buffalo Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, June 15 through Oct. 12, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Featuring locally grown fruits, vegetables, condiments, gourmet coffee and pastries, and more. Business sponsored and nonprofit booths will showcase local organizations and businesses. vbg.org/FarmersMarket.

Campton Square Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, June through September, on LaFox Road, Campton Hills. Featuring locally raised produce, artisan foods, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, breads, baked goods, artisan crafts and jewelry. Facebook.

College of Lake County: 3-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, June through October, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Annual Campus Farmers Market offering a range of vegetables grown by students. facebook.com/clchorticulture.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 26, (except June 29 and July 6) on the front lawn of the historic Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks, and more. Free parking available at the Triangle Lot and at South Elementary School and Lundahl Middle School parking lots. VIP Parking on the Dole lawn is $5 per vehicle. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 23, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Chicago’s longest-running farmers market, featuring dozens of local merchants offering fresh produce and prepared food, flowers and other garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and other locally-sourced goods. chicago.gov.

Deerfield’s Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 14 to Oct. 11, on Park Avenue, between Jewett Park Drive and Hazel Avenue. Featuring over 25 vendors offering a diverse range of conventional and organic vegetables, fruits, fresh-cut flowers and various specialty products. Visit deerfield.il.us/301/Farmers-Market.

Downtown Downers Grove Market: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 18, at the Metra station south lot, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. Featuring over 60 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, specialty foods, flowers, jewelry, crafts and more. Hosted by Indian Boundary YMCA. The market will relocate to the YMCA during Rotary GroveFest on June 21. ymcachicago.org/indian-boundary/downtown-downers-grove-market/.

Dundee Depot Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 25, except Sept. 27, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Farm fresh produce, artisan crafts, new and antique household treasures. Family fun events include the Flag Day Salute on June 14 and the Wickedly Creative pumpkin contest on Oct. 25. eastdundee.net.

The Downtown Elgin Farmers Market features 30-45 vendors every Friday, now through Oct. 10, along South Riverside Drive. Courtesy of Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin

Downtown Elgin Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, now to Oct. 10, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Featuring 30-45 vendors every week, including fresh produce, meat, eggs, mushrooms, baked goods, candies, sweets, honey, barbecue sauces, soaps, candles, artisan crafts and more. This year, celebrate “First Fridays” with extended hours on June 6, and Aug. 1, with the market open an extra hour until 8 p.m. with food trucks, chef demos, vendors products, live entertainment, and educational and informative programming. Note: The market will be closed July 4. Also, a Kid’s Corner with special programming, or head over to Festival Park for the Splash Pad. Sip ‘n Shop and live music. LINK matching program. Dog friendly. downtownelgin.com/market/.

Elawa Farm Garden Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 25, at Elawa Farm, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest. Featuring produce, herbs and flowers harvested directly from the Elawa Garden and from selected vendors. elawafarm.org.

Elk Grove Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, June 14 through Oct. 23, at Christus Victor Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Includes a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, breads, meats and more. facebook.com/elkgrovefarmersmarket.

Elmhurst Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 to Oct. 29, at a new location in the parking lot of Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road. Featuring fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, baked goods and more. elmhurstfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/elmhurstfarmersmarket.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, June 8 to Sept. 28, except for Sept. 7, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. The European-style market returns. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst/

Evanston Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 1, at the intersection of University Place and Oak Avenue, Evanston. Free parking is available in the adjacent 1800 Maple Ave., Self Park. 7 a.m. early access for seniors and adults with disabilities. evanstonfarmersmarkets.org.

Fox Lake Friday Night Live Market: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, June 6 through Aug. 29, at the newly renovated Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave., Fox Lake. New event combining the former Tuesday farmers market with the Friday Night Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. with a variety of food and beverage options from local businesses and food trucks. Music lineup: June 6: Kevin Purcell & the Nightburners; June 13: Classical Blast; June 20: Kaleidoscope Eyes; July 11: Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band; July 18: Nashville Electric Company; July 25: The Four C Notes; Aug. 1: Serendipity; Aug. 8: 5pm to Nowhere; Aug. 15: The Chain; and Aug. 29: Blooze Brothers. No concerts on June 27, July 4 or Aug. 22. Visit foxlake.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2-16, in the commuter lot at Fourth and South streets in downtown Geneva. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/geneva/.

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 21 through Oct. 25, at Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. Seasonal produce, meat, eggs, cheese, bread, pastries, fresh cut flowers, coffee, chocolates, French pastries, smoked fish, herbs and spices, honey, empanadas and more. glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Grayslake’s Spring and Summer Farmers Markets: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 24 and 31; and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 through Sept. 24, on Center Street in downtown Grayslake. An outdoor shopping experience for fruit, vegetables, meats, seafood, wine, and more. Fall market will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 27-Dec. 13. grayslakefarmersmarket.com.

The Grayslake Farmers Market offers local produce, as well as items such as flowers, cheese, wine, jams, oils and soaps. Courtesy of Julie Jason of Grayslake Farmers Market

Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Saturday, June 21 to Oct. 18, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Hampshire. Includes farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts and more. Hosted by the Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce. facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket.

Highwood’s Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 to Aug. 27, (no market July 2) at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Note: New time this year. Enjoy food and drinks while exploring over 60 vendors and listening to live music acts from 6-9 p.m. Music lineup: June 4: See Alice; June 11: Roger That; June 18: DJ Alex Versage; June 25 (Inferno Fest): Wall of Denial; July 9: Vista Cruisers; July 16 (Margarita Night): South of Disorder; July 23: Chicago Diamonds; July 30: Kevin Purcell & the Nightburners; Aug. 6: The Acoustic Circus; Aug. 13 (Garlic Fest): Bill Pantle & the Tribute to Old Blue Eyes; Aug. 20: Mosquitos; Aug. 27: Telstar Duo. celebratehighwood.org/highwood-evening-gourmet-market.

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, June 16 to Oct. 13, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington. The 49th annual market offers fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 31 to Oct. 11, in Town Square, off Coral and Church streets. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts, and tasty treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Lake Bluff’s Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 6 through Oct. 10, except July 4, at the Village Green, Scranton Avenue and Sheridan Road, downtown Lake Bluff. 32nd annual market also features fresh produce, meat, eggs, baked goods, flowers, jams, salsas, spices, oils, honey, fudge, soups, tamales and more. Also, live music and children’s entertainment. lakebluff.org/residents/farmers-market.

Lake Zurich’s Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, June 6 through Sept. 12, except July 5, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Over 30 vendors offering fresh produce, bakery items, sauces, honey, pesto, spices, cheese, eggs, fresh meat, seafood and more, with live music and pet rescues. lakezurich.org/366/Farmers-Market.

Lisle French Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 11, on Garfield Avenue, adjacent to Prairie Walk Pond, off Route 53 in Lisle. Featuring fresh produce, plants, flowers, bakery items and more. bensidounusa.com/lisle.

Lombard Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 20 to Oct. 7, South Park Avenue at St. Charles Road, downtown Lombard. Seasonal fruits, vegetables, handcrafted goods, live music, kids activities. lombardchamber.com/.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2018 Fresh flowers are among the offerings at Libertyville's farmers market, which opens May 29.

MainStreet Libertyville’s Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, May 29 through Oct. 16, in Cook Park and on West Church Street, downtown Libertyville. No market June 12. 45th annual market featuring fresh, nutritious food with a very short supply chain. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, May 24 to Oct. 31, at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Strawberry U-Pick season opens mid-June; check Facebook or website for updates and weekly offerings. 11th annual Arts & Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, features original crafts, jewelry making, paintings, blankets, kids’ toys and more. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 1 through Oct. 26, at the West Metra commuter lot, Northwest Highway and Main Street/Route 83, Mount Prospect. Vendors from Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan feature fresh produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, breads, baked goods and specialty crafts. Also, a food drop-off location for the Mount Prospect Food Pantry and a collection site for used eyeglasses and hearing aids. mplions.org.

Mundelein’s Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 7 through Sept. 20, on Park Street, between Lake and Seymour streets, Mundelein. Featuring fresh produce, meats, baked goods, candies, herbs, goat milk products, artisan crafts, candles, jewelry, soaps and more. Also, special themed events each week. Hosted by the Mundelein Community Connection. Call (847) 970-9235 or visit mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 7 to Oct. 25, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Featuring locally grown food, breads, sweets, and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket/.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, July 1 to Sept. 23, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Featuring live music, educational programming, and a variety of local vendors. Vendors offer an assortment of goods, including produce, meats, flowers, coffee, sweets, spices, and more. Each week, there will be an agriculture-based educational class presented by guest speakers. Live acoustic performances by local country and bluegrass artists on the Paw Paw Post Office porch. napersettlement.org.

The Naper Settlement Farmers Market on Tuesday evenings also offers hands-on history programs, demonstrations, and live bluegrass or folk music. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 18 through Oct. 8, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, Northbrook. Farm-fresh produce and other artisan foods. NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Palatine Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October, at the Palatine Train Station parking lot, 137 W. Wood St., Palatine. Palatine’s nonprofit Sister Cities Association manages the market, which is based on French markets. It features produce, meat and eggs from nearby farms, a variety of vendors and food products. Local musicians and balloon artists entertain each week during the summer. palatinesistercities.org/farmers-market/.

The Palatine Farmers Market continues its 35th season on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Courtesy of Nghi Loi Pappas

Park Ridge Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 24 to Oct. 25, at 15 Prairie Ave., between Main and Garden streets. A variety of fresh herbs, flowers, specialty foods, baked goods, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and more with vendors from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana. Free live music and kids activities every week. parkridgefarmersmarket.com.

Ravinia’s Annual Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 through Oct. 28, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park. 47th season with fresh locally sourced produce and live musical performances. On Aug. 20, the first Organically Grown Ravinia Farmers Market from 4-9 p.m. on the festival grounds with curated farm-fresh produce, artisanal foods and beverages, followed by a night of bluegrass under the stars. For the weekly musical lineup, go to raviniafarmersmarket.com.

Schaumburg Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 6 to Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Trickster Art Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, certified organic produce, microgreens, meats, flowers, plants, gourmet cheeses, and dog treats. Also, pastries, baked goods, meat pies, natural juices, olives and olive oil, pierogies, empanadas, knife sharpening services. Fresh lemonade, coffee, crepes, kettle corn, lunch items, and sorbet made on-site. villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/visit/farmers-market.

St. Charles Indoor Market: 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, through May 30, in the lower level inside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. Featuring meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. Enter via the Main Street entrance. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 6 to Oct. 31, outside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. Featuring meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Wauconda’s Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 19 to Sept. 25, on Main Street, from Mill Street to the village hall, Wauconda. No market July 3. Fresh produce, flowers, meats, cheeses, breads, and other products are offered, with themed events and family fun. Call (847) 526-5580 or visit waucondachamber.org.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Fridays, May 23 to Aug. 22, The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce along with a variety of other goods such as honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and other products. On the last Friday of the month, enjoy the Finally Friday series featuring live music and food vendors. Music lineup: May 30: Local Motive; June 27: Chicago Handshake; July 25: Dirty Mac; and Aug. 22: American Cash. wdundee.org or bensidounusa.com.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com People flock to opening day of the 2024 Wheaton French Market.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 25, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 1-29, at Main and Liberty streets in Wheaton. Featuring fresh flowers, artisan foods, music and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton/.

Wheeling Tuesday Night Markets: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 27; June 10 and 24; July 8 and 22; Aug. 12 and 26, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Bread, jams, jellies, sweet treats, specialty sauces, flowers, seasonings, candles, beverages, jewelry, home decor, crafts, and more. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Winfield Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4 to Oct. 29, at the southwest corner of Geneva and County Farm roads. Featuring fresh produce and bakery items, specialty foods, handcrafted jewelry, homemade goods. Special 85th birthday celebration for Bugs Bunny (first appearance on July 27, 1940, with the release of “A Wild Hare” cartoon), where kids up to age 10 can get a coloring page of carrot-carryin' Bugs and return them to receive Winfield Farmers Market Vendor Bucks. facebook.com/WinfieldFarmMarket.

Woodstock Summer Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 1, and Tuesdays, through Sept. 30, around the historic town square, 101 N. Johnson St. It’s a producers-only market. Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. On the second Saturdays, free “Art in the Park” activities. Every week, musical performances from local artists. woodstockfarmersmarket.org.