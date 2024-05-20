Memorial Day parades, services, fundraisers in the suburbs

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2023 Attendees honor the playing of taps during the first stop of Naperville’s Memorial Day observances last year.

Memorial Day parades, services and observances throughout the suburbs will pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Wednesday, May 22

The Wall That Heals Motorcycle Run: Wednesday, May 22. The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Randall Oaks Park in West Dundee. Join the motorcycle escort on May 22, which will start at Woodstock’s Harley-Davidson and ride through Huntley, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Carpentersville and East/West Dundee. Be prepared for a nonstop ride. Registration is at noon, with jiffy stands up at 3:30 p.m. It’s $40 per bike. All proceeds will go to first responder charities. Register at truepatriotscare.com/wall-that-heals-motorcycle-run/.

Friday, May 24

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2013 The Wall That Heals came to Elgin in 2013. This weekend, the three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be in Randall Oaks Park in West Dundee.

The Wall That Heals exhibit: Friday, May 24, through Monday May 27, at Randall Oaks Park, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center will be open 24 hours a day, May 24-27. The exhibit honors those who served in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who died during the war. Sponsored by True Patriots Care and Carpentersville/Dundee American Legion Post 679. wallthathealsdundee.com.

Saturday, May 25

SALUTE Inc., Honor and Remember Walk/Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Lake Arlington, 2201 Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights. Two-mile Honor Walk and four-mile Remember Run. All registered participants will receive a one-size-fits-all lightweight hat. Virtual participation is Saturday through Monday, May 25-27. $25. Register at saluteinc.org.

“Embrace The Ruck” Memorial Day Remembrance Ruck March: 8:45 a.m. check- in Saturday, May 25, at Veterans Memorial Bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Police Military Veterans is hosting the free, 6.2-mile walk through Mount Prospect neighborhoods as a way to remember and honor soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Recommended for ages 13 and older. facebook.com/MountProspectPolice.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the corner of Meadow Drive and Kirchoff Road, and travels west on Kirchoff to the Carillon Monument. All resident veterans and family members of local veterans are invited to take part in the parade. The city’s observance will continue at 11:30 a.m., or following the parade, at the Veterans Memorial Carillon Monument on Kirchoff Road. (847) 394-8500, ext. 1002, or cityrm.org.

Sunday, May 26

Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Memorial 5K: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Market Place Shopping Center, 5035-5075 Market Place Road, Lake Barrington. The Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores and active-duty service members will conduct a brief ceremony of remembrance prior to the running of the 5K. The racecourse, through the Lake Barrington Shores community, has been certified by U.S. Track and Field and will be professionally chip timed. $45; $25 for active duty, reserve, veteran, police and fire personnel. memorial5k.com.

YNA Mental Health Heroes for Hope 5K Run/Walk: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 26, at Huntley High School, 13719 Harmony Road, Huntley. YNA Mental Health has partnered with Veterans Path to Hope to help raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention. Preregistration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the race at 9 a.m. $20 in advance, $30 day of. Register at ynamentalhealth.org/pages/fundraiser.

Streamwood Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Schmidt presents the colors during the 2023 Memorial Day observance at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Streamwood Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Hosted by the village board and Veterans Memorial Commission, the ceremony will include a performance by the Spring Valley Concert Band and Medinah Highlanders Pipes and Drums. streamwood.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/834.

Monday, May 27

St. Charles Memorial Day ceremonies and breakfast: 6 a.m. Monday, May 27. First ceremony at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an honor guard and an honorary gun salute, followed by flag ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of Seventh Avenue, north of Madison), continue on to the North Cemetery (west side of Route 25/Fifth Avenue, north of Johnor Avenue), then conclude at the Union Cemetery (east side of Route 25/Fifth Avenue, north of Stonehedge Road). Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser from 7-9 a.m. at Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave. $5; free for fire, police, uniformed Scouts, emergency services and veterans. stcharlesil.gov.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2021 Edward Bruni, left, and others with Boy Scout Troop 505 position flags along West Jackson Avenue in Naperville for the annual Memorial Day parade.

Naperville Memorial Day ceremonies: 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 27. Ceremonies at various veteran memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial at city hall at 7:45 a.m. Other ceremonies will be conducted at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery at 8:15 a.m., Veterans Park (100 E. Gartner Road) at 8:35 a.m., Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery (911 North Ave.) at 9 a.m., and the Burlington Square Doughboy monument (307 N. Ellsworth St.) at 9:25 a.m. napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Addison Memorial Day Ceremony and March: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 27. Knights of Columbus' free pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High, 222 N. Kennedy Drive. Addison Historical Museum open from 9-11 a.m. Community March at 9:30 a.m. from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery, with flag posting at 9:45 a.m., and cemetery observance at 10 a.m., followed by a march back to the village hall for the 11 a.m. VFW ceremony at Veterans Circle. From noon to 1 p.m., food will be available at the VFW Post, 446 W. Lake St. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2022 Libertyville VFW Post 8741 member David Reisberg holds the American flag during Libertyville's 2022 Memorial Day ceremony in Cook Park.

Libertyville Memorial Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Participants will gather at the Metra Train Station for a procession to Cook Park. The program will feature music from the Libertyville High School Band, presentations by Mayor Johnson, representatives of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and high school essay content winners. Free. libertyville.com.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, May 27, at 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Presented by Wauconda American Legion Post 911. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. The 105th annual Memorial Day Parade begins at Arlington Heights Road and Sigwalt Street, heads west to Sigwalt, turns north on Dunton, turns west on Euclid, and south on Chestnut. Ends at Memorial Park with an 11 a.m. ceremony. Annual event is organized by the American Legion and Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights. Free. vah.com.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. The 106th annual parade and post-parade military ceremony steps off from Elmhurst City Centre at Third and York and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. The parade heads south on York to Second Street, east along Robert Palmer Drive, west back to York Street, south on York to Church Street, west on Church to Prospect Avenue and north on Prospect Avenue past the Veterans Memorial. elmhurstchamber.org.

Grayslake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Memorial Park, 232 Park Place, Grayslake. The parade will step off near the Grayslake Central High School parking lot on Lake Street and travel south on Lake Street to Junior Avenue and east to Memorial Park. The service will be held immediately following the parade. Free. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. Steps off at Washington Street and Princeton Avenue heading south. It will continue west on George Street, north on Oak Street, east on Washington Street, north on Walnut Street, ending on the corner of Walnut Street and Bloomingdale Road. The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place after the parade at Usher Park. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Parade route follows south on Emerson Street to Lincoln Street to the Veterans’ Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a special ceremony featuring keynote speaker Terry Prince, director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Free. vfw1337.com.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Parade begins at Benton and River streets, heads east on Benton Street to Broadway (Route 25), north on Broadway to Downer Place, west on Downer to River Street, where the parade ends. Grand Marshal will be World War II veteran and Aurora icon Richard “Dick” Miller. Guests can greet Miller before the parade during the Grand Marshal’s Reception at 9 a.m. at the G.A.R. Military Museum, 23 E. Downer Place, which is also the reviewing stand. Marching bands will be from East Aurora, West Aurora and Metea Valley high schools; Granger, Hill and Still middle schools; and the Aurora Roosevelt American Legion Band. Other crowd favorites such as the South Shore Drill Team, the Lamplighters Barbershop Chorus, Costumers with a Cause, Phillips Park Zoo, the Aurora Public Library’s Bookmobile, East Aurora NJROTC, the West Aurora High School Cheer Team, and the Simply Destinee Dance Team. aurora-il.org/1244/Memorial-Day-Parade.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk & Remembrance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Begins at Bartlett Park with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m., veterans, Scouts, civic groups, bagpipers and residents line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues with a brief program and a cannon salute to recognize Bartlett’s local hometown heroes. Free. bartlettil.gov.

Elburn Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Route 47 and Keslinger Road, Elburn. The procession will start at 10 a.m. from Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., and make its way to the cemetery for the ceremony. elburnpost630.org.

Geneva Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Hosted by American Legion Fox River-Geneva Post 75, it will start on Third Street near the train station and travel north on Third to the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park for a Memorial Day ceremony. The parade will feature the color guard, local veterans, city officials, and Boy and Girl Scouts. Third Street will be closed during the parade, as will the intersection of Route 38 and Third Street. Use Route 25 as an alternate route. Annual Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. in the Geneva United Methodist Church parking lot, 211 Hamilton St.; tickets ($9 or $4 for age 3-12) via genevaumc.org/memorial-day-pancake-breakfast/ or at the event. www.geneva.il.us.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Hanover Park Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. Hosted by the Veterans Committee, the event will be held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor, reflect and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Free. hanoverparkillinois.org.

Hoffman Estates-Schaumburg Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. The Memorial Day Observance begins at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Site outside the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. The observance continues at 10:45 a.m. at the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Held rain or shine. Following the observance, weather permitting, hot dogs and refreshments will be served at the Picnic Grove at St. Peter Church. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Ross Bishop Memorial Post 5696. Parade begins at Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., and proceeds north on Main Street to School Street, ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial. There will be a short remembrance ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the memorial and then a second ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at the Lisle Cemetery, 979 Ogden Ave. villageoflisle.org.

Lombard Memorial Day ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Sunken Garden in Common Park, just east of the Grace and Maple streets intersection, Lombard. Participants include Veterans of Foreign Wars Lilac Post 5815, American Legion Lombard Post 391, Lombard Park District, Lombard Historical Society, Lombard Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Stanford’s Battery Civil War Cannon, Glenbard East High School, Lombard Junior Women’s Club, Shamrock Garden Florist Ltd., Brust Funeral Home, local Scouts and residents. Due to limited parking and seating, attendees are encouraged to walk to the ceremony and bring a lawn chair, if possible. Additional parking will be available at Berean Bible Students Church, 535 E. Maple St. In the event of severe weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Lombard Village Hall community room, 255 E. Wilson Ave. villageoflombard.org.

Mundelein Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, parade forms at Plaza Circle, 300 Plaza Circle, and will end at Memorial Park. American Legion Post 867 and the village of Mundelein will participate in this year’s Memorial Day Celebration; the mayor will speak. Free. mundelein.org.

Palatine American Legion Post 690 Memorial Day Services and Parade: Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, with a service at Hillside Cemetery on Smith Street in Palatine. The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. at Cornell Avenue and Smith Street. The route will head north on Smith Street, east on Robertson Street, south on Brockway Street and then east on Wood Street to the Veterans Memorial in Community Park. Following the parade at 11 a.m., there will be a short program at the Veterans Memorial and then another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Community members are invited to the American Legion across the street from Towne Square following the ceremonies. (847) 359-1606 or alpost690.us.

Members of the St. Charles North High School Marching Band walk in the 2022 St. Charles Memorial Day Parade. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media, 2022

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue, ending at the Freedom Shrine for a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Featuring a keynote address from Peter Orum and taps played by Jim Stombres. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be inside fire station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave. stcharlesil.gov.

The Wheaton North High School Marching Band performs while marching in the Wheaton Memorial Day parade. This year’s parade is at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Daily Herald File Photo

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Hosted by American Legion Post 76, the parade will begin at Memorial Park, proceed west on Wesley Street, turn south on West Street, ending at the Wheaton Cemetery, 1209 S. Warrenville Road. wheaton.il.us.

Cary Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 27, on First Street and Veteran's Park in Cary. CaryIllinois.com.

Barrington Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, May 27. The parade begins at Veterans Memorial on Park Avenue, proceeds west on Main Street, left on Dundee Avenue, and right into Evergreen Cemetery. The service at Evergreen Cemetery will begin following the parade. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, in downtown Naperville. Hosted by Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43. Followed by a ceremony at noon in Central Park’s Community Concert Center. At 3 p.m., join in the National Moment of Remembrance by observing one minute of silence for the fallen service members, including the 114 Naperville residents who died while on active duty. napervillememorialdayparade.org.

Northbrook Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. Hosted by the Northbrook American Legion Post 791, the new parade route will start at Center Avenue and Cedar Lane, turn left onto Cherry Lane, and end at Westmoor Elementary School. Features veterans, first responders, local school bands and more. Gather at the end for the national anthem, a welcome from Post 791’s Commander and a guest speaker. Free. northbrooknine.com/memorial-day.

Wheeling Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. Amvets Post 66 will conduct the parade from the intersection of Weiland Road and McHenry (Route 83) traveling southeast to Lexington Drive and terminating at the Amvets post at 700 McHenry Road. Post 66 will host additional activities throughout the day after the parade. amvets66.com.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Observance Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Elk Grove Village Park District Gymnasium, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Hosted by Elk Grove Village, with the support of VFW Post 9284 and its Ladies Auxiliary. Free. elkgrove.org.

Waukegan Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. to noon Monday, May 27, in Veterans Plaza, 15 S. Park Ave., Waukegan. waukeganil.gov.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2022 Members of the American Legion Post 208 and VFW Post 981 hold the rifle salute near the end of the 2022 Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park.

Arlington Heights Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Memorial Park, North Chestnut Avenue and West Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. The ceremony honors and remembers all those who have given their lives — especially Arlington’s Fallen Heroes — the 59 young men from Arlington Heights who died in the service of the nation from the Civil War through Afghanistan. At this ceremony, a list of names of veterans who have passed away in the preceding 12 months will be read. Free. vah.com/explore/memorial_day_parade.php.

Batavia Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Overseas VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St. Before the ceremony, the Batavia Vikings Ring Lodge 18 host a Herring Breakfast at 7 a.m. During the ceremony, the names of fallen post members will be read, and the Batavia City Band will perform. vfw1197.org.

Carol Stream Memorial Day service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the town center, Lies Road and Gary Avenue, Carol Stream. Hosted by Carol Stream VFW Post 10396. Bring lawn chairs. facebook.com/VeteransMemorialCarolStream/.

Crystal Lake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. Parade starts at Central High School and runs east on Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street, and west on Woodstock Street to Union Cemetery for a memorial service. Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Borchert will be the speaker. crystallake.org.

Des Plaines Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at Lake Park to recognize all the men and women who served and died in all our wars. desplaines.org.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2023 Renae Rinne of Elgin listens as the roll call of the deceased from local veteran organizations is read during Elgin’s 2023 Memorial Day observance.

Elgin Memorial Day service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. Catholic Mass along with a combined color guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps at 8:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St. Ceremony with combined color guard, a rifle salute and the playing of taps at 9 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20. At 9:40 a.m., Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League program, which pays tribute to veterans interred at sea, will drop flowers into the Fox River, conduct a rifle salute, and play taps at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave. At 11 a.m., a ceremony will pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of D-Day with keynote speaker Jill Smith of Elgin American Legion Post 57. Also features the Elgin Master Chorale and the Northwest Baptist Academy Band. Students with the Fox Valley Young Marines will read Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and General John Logan’s Orders, which established Memorial Day. A free shuttle bus will pick up riders at the main gate and east gate before and after. Co-sponsored by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin. Free. elginmemorialday.org.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1611 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. VFW Post 2377 conducts a “Fallen Warrior” ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute and playing of taps. ghrec.org.

Huntley Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Huntley Town Square, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. Parade steps off from the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., and travels west on Main Street to the town square. Followed by a short ceremony. huntley.il.us.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, on Main Street, Lake Zurich. lakezurich.org.

Kingswood Church Memorial Day Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Knopf Cemetery, 20685 Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove. The annual Memorial Day Service for Buffalo Grove will include special readings, music, and a time of remembering those who lost their lives in service to the nation. The keynote speaker will be Lieutenant Matthew Page, staff chaplain, Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes Naval Base. kingswoodumc.com.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, Wood Dale. The city and VFW Tioga Post 2149 host the annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road, for the memorial service. A luncheon will follow at the VFW following the ceremony. wooddale.com.

Cantigny Memorial Day Remembrance: Noon-1 p.m. Monday, May 27, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Join American Legion Post 556 in honoring our fallen with a Memorial Day program. Speakers will explain the traditions and customs of Memorial Day. The program will conclude with the playing of taps. This event is outdoors with limited seating available. Bring chairs or blankets. Free with paid $15 parking. cantigny.org.

Veteran of Lake Barrington Shores Memorial Day Ceremony: 1 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Garden, Lake Barrington Shores, Rout 59 and Miller Road, Lake Barrington. The Veterans of LBS invite active-duty military, veterans and veteran families to its Memorial Day ceremony. A complimentary hot dog lunch with chips and a beverage will be served. RSVP to Jim Thompson at governorjim4@gmail.com or (847) 638-1638. veteransoflbs.com.