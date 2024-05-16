A guide to farmers markets in the suburbs

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2021 Colorful peppers are among the produce items available at the Arlington Heights Farmers Market, which is open Saturdays through mid-October.

As the growing season begins, farmers markets are opening throughout the suburbs. Some start in June or later; others have already begun. Here’s a helpful guide.

Antioch’s Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 20 to Sept. 12, in downtown Antioch. Shop for fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, prepared goods and more. (847) 395-2160 or antioch.il.gov.

Arlington Heights Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 12, at the corner of Vail Avenue and Fremont Street, Arlington Heights. Presented and managed by the Arlington Heights Historical Society, the market offers fresh, local foods, cheeses, fruit and produce in an open-air environment. Proceeds benefit the Arlington Heights Historical Society. Check the website for weekly entertainment and family activities. (847) 255-1225; ahfarmersmarket.org.

Aurora Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 1 to Oct. 5, at Water Street Square, 65 Water St., and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, July 3 to Aug. 21 (tentative), at West Plaza, 1999 W. Galena Blvd. Now in its 113th season, the farmers market features fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods and pastry items, a selection of local food trucks and vendors (including Dick’s Mini Donuts), coffee, one-of-a-kind artisan items and more. aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market.

Barrington Farmers Market: 4 p.m. to dusk Thursdays, June 6 through Oct. 10, on Station Street, between Grove Avenue and Cook Street, in Barrington. bensidounusa.com/barrington.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com North River Street in Batavia is filled with shoppers at a previous farmers market. This year is the market’s 30th anniversary.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 18 to Oct. 26, on North River Street between Wilson Street and Spring Street, Batavia. 30th annual market offers more than 50 curated vendors. The Artisan Collective will be held on the third Saturday of the month featuring handmade items from artists, makers and designers. On Oct. 26, the market will move to Peg Bond Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as part of BatFest. New this year, a Wednesday evening market. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Batavia Farmers Market-evening: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 to Aug. 28, on North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets. Batavia. As part of its 30th season, they are offering an evening market. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Bolingbrook’s Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. every other Thursday; June 13 and 29, July 11 and 25, and Aug. 8 and 22, on South Sandburg Way at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Fresh beef, pork, chicken, eggs, and produce, honey, crafters, artisans and more. Live music offered every week from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, June 13 to Aug. 29, except July 4, on The Row. Free admission and parking. shoppingpromenade.com/events/ or facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenade.

Buffalo Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, June 16 through Oct. 13, in the parking lot at Mike Rylko Community Park, in front of Spray ‘n Play, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Features locally grown fruits, vegetables, condiments, gourmet coffee, pastries and more. No dogs allowed. vbg.org/resident_services/community_events/farmers_market.php.

Campton Square Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, June through September, on LaFox Road, Campton Hills. Featuring locally raised produce, artisan foods, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, breads, baked goods, artisan crafts and jewelry. Facebook.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 26 to Oct. 27 (except June 30 and July 7), on the front lawn of the historic Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks, and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Deerfield’s Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 8 to Oct. 5, on Park Avenue between Jewett Park Drive and Hazel Avenue. Includes seasonal vegetables and fruit; organic and naturally grown vegetables and flowers; fresh meats, eggs and fish; handcrafted Wisconsin cheese; a variety of syrups, honeys, salsas, jellies, dressings, soups, sauces and spreads; fresh-baked breads, muffins, pies and cookies; crepes, waffles, coffee and other prepared foods; natural bath and body products; and homemade pet treats and products. Returning activities include live music, kids’ activities, civic groups participation and special events. deerfield.il.us/301/Farmers-Market.

Downtown Downers Grove Market: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 19, at the Metra station south lot, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. Featuring nearly 60 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, specialty foods, flowers, jewelry, crafts and more. Hosted by Indian Boundary YMCA. The market will relocate to the YMCA during Rotary GroveFest on June 22. ymcachicago.org/indian-boundary/downtown-downers-grove-market/.

Dundee Depot Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, except Sept. 28, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Vendors featuring something for everyone. Weekly family fun including the Largest Tomato Contest on Aug. 17 and decorated and carved pumpkin contest on Oct. 26. eastdundee.net.

Elawa Farm Garden Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 17 through Oct. 20, at Elawa Farm, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest. Featuring produce, herbs and flowers harvested directly from the Elawa Garden and from selected vendors. (847) 234-1966; elawafarm.org.

The Downtown Elgin Farmers Market returns Friday, June 7 and will feature 30-45 vendors every week. Courtesy of Downtown Elgin Farmers Market

Downtown Elgin Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, June 7 to Oct. 11, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Featuring 30-45 vendors every week. downtownelgin.com/market/.

Elk Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June through October, at the Clock Tower on the Municipal Grounds, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Includes a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, breads, meats and more. facebook.com/elkgrovefarmersmarket.

Elmhurst Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 to Oct. 30, in the York and Vallette Business District, Vallette and Division streets. Featuring fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, baked goods and more. elmhurstfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/elmhurstfarmersmarket.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, June 9 to Sept. 29, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. City hosting a one-year trial for this European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst/

Downtown Evanston Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through November, at the intersection of University Place and Oak Avenue, just east of East Railroad Avenue, Evanston. Free parking is available in the adjacent 1800 Maple Ave., Self Park. Nearly 60 vendors of fruits, vegetables, meat, flowers, cheese, milk, eggs and bakery items. Reusable and biodegradable bags sold on site. No pets or live animals other than service animals. evanstonfarmersmarkets.org.

Fox Lake Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4 through Aug. 27, at the Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. foxlake.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 27, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3-17, in the commuter lot at Fourth and South streets in downtown Geneva. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/geneva/.

Glen Ellyn Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5 to Oct. 20, in the Metra parking lot north of 449 Main St., Glen Ellyn. Featuring a select group of vendors and live entertainment. bensidounusa.com/glenellyn/.

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 15 through Oct. 91, at Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. The free weekly event takes place rain or shine. Features seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking available. glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

The Grayslake Farmers Market offers local produce, as well as items such as flowers, cheese, wine, jams, oils and soaps. Courtesy of Julie Jason of Grayslake Farmers Market

Grayslake’s Spring and Summer Farmers Markets: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 1 and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 through Sept. 25, at 100 Center St., Grayslake. An outdoor shopping experience for fruit, vegetables, meats, seafood, wine and more. Email marketmanager@grayslakefarmersmarket.com or visit grayslakefarmersmarket.com.

Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Saturday, June 15 to Oct. 19, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Hampshire. Includes farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts and more. Hosted by the Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce. facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket.

Highwood’s Evening Market: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, from June 5 to Aug. 28, (no market July 3), at Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Enjoy food and drinks while exploring vendors and listening to live music. (847) 433-2100 or celebratehighwood.org/highwood-evening-gourmet-market.

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, June 3 to Oct. 14, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington. The 48th annual market offers fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 25 to Oct. 12, in Town Square, off Coral and Church streets. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts, and tasty treats from regional vendors. www.huntley.il.us.

Lake Bluff’s Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 7 through Oct. 11, at the Village Green, near the intersection of Scranton Avenue and Sheridan Road, Lake Bluff. Along with shopping, the market provides live music and children's entertainment. lakebluff.org/residents/farmers-market.

Lake Zurich’s Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, June 7 through Sept. 13, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Vendors will sell produce, bakery items, sauces, honey, pesto, spices, cheese, eggs, fresh meat, seafood and more. For details, see lakezurich.org/366/Farmers-Market.

Lisle French Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 12, on Garfield Avenue, adjacent to Prairie Walk Pond, off Route 53 in Lisle. Featuring fresh produce, plants, flowers, bakery items and more. bensidounusa.com/lisle/.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2018 Fresh flowers are among the offerings at Libertyville's farmers market, which opens May 30.

MainStreet Libertyville’s Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, May 30 to Oct. 17, in Cook Park and on West Church Street in downtown Libertyville. Shop for fresh, nutritious food and support the local economy. libertyvillefarmersmarket.org.

Lombard Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 21 to Oct. 1, downtown Lombard, South Park Avenue at St. Charles Road. Seasonal fruits, vegetables, handcrafted goods, live music, kids activities. lombardchamber.com/.

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily May 25 to Oct. 31, at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. U-Pick season opens mid-June; check Facebook or website for updates and weekly offerings. Shades of Autumn festival will be Aug. 31 to Oct. 27. Farmtractions Theme Park open select days in September and October. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June through October, at the West Metra commuter lot, Northwest Highway and Main Street/Route 83, Mount Prospect. Vendors from Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan feature fresh produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, breads, baked goods and specialty crafts. Also a food drop off location for the Mount Prospect Food Pantry and a collection site for used eyeglasses and hearing aids. mplions.org.

Mundelein’s Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 15 to Sept. 28, on Park Street between Lake and Seymour streets, Mundelein. Hosted by the Mundelein Community Connection. (847) 970-9235; mundeleincommunityconnection.org/community-events/farmers-market.

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 1 to Oct. 26, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Featuring locally grown food, breads, sweets, and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket/.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 25 to Sept. 17, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Featuring live music, educational programming, and a variety of local vendors. Vendors offers an assortment of goods, including coffee, sweets, spices, and more. Each week, there will be an agriculture-based educational class presented by guest speakers. Live acoustic performances by local country and bluegrass artists. napersettlement.org.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Roberta Nelson of Northbrook selects produce with the help of Rich Olson of Greenspot Farm in Woodstock during the 2023 Northbrook Farmers Market.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 19 through Oct. 9, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm-fresh produce and other artisan foods. NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Palatine Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October, at the Palatine Train Station parking lot, 137 W. Wood St., Palatine. Palatine’s nonprofit Sister Cities Association manages the market, which is based on French markets; features produce, meat and eggs from nearby farms, variety of vendors and food products. (847) 894-0007; facebook.com/palatinefarmersmarket

Park Ridge Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 26 to Oct. 27, at 15 Prairie Ave., between Main and Garden streets. Locally grown fruits and vegetables and more. Free live music and kids’ activities every week. Vendors hail from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana. Rain or shine. parkridgefarmersmarket.com.

Ravinia Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 to Oct. 30, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. John’s avenues, Highland Park. Locally grown and sourced, organic, sustainable and earth-friendly products. Live music. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

Olde Schaumburg Centre Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 7 to Oct. 25, in the parking lot of Trickster Art Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road, in Schaumburg’s Town Square. Features locally grown fruits and vegetables, seafood, meats, flowers, plants and gourmet cheeses sold by the farmers who produce them. Plus, baked goods, olives, preserves, hot sauces, coffee, tea and knife-sharpening. villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/visit/farmers-market.

St. Charles Indoor Market: 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, through May 25, in the lower level inside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. Featuring meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. Enter via the Main Street entrance. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 7 to Oct. 25, outside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, Fourth Avenue and Main Street. Featuring meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Wauconda’s Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 20 to Sept. 26, on Main Street, from Mill Street to the village hall, Wauconda. Fresh produce, al fresco dining, themed events, family fun. (847) 526-5580; waucondachamber.org.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com People flock to opening day of the 2024 Wheaton French Market.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 13 to Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 2-30, at Main and Liberty streets in Wheaton. Featuring fresh flowers, artisan foods, music and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton/.

Wheeling Tuesday Night Markets: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 28; June 11 and 25; July 9 and 23; Aug. 13 and 27, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Enjoy live acoustic music while you shop from local vendors. Free admission and parking. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Winfield Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 to Oct. 30, at the southwest corner of Geneva and County Farm roads. Featuring fresh produce and bakery items, specialty foods, handcrafted jewelry, homemade goods and services. facebook.com/WinfieldFarmMarket.

Woodstock Summer Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 4 to through Oct. 26, and Tuesdays, May 7 to Sept. 24, around the historic town square, 101 N. Johnson St. It’s a producers-only market. Every week, musical performances from local artists. woodstockfarmersmarket.org.