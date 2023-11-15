Things to do Nov. 17-23: Lightshows, Turkey Trots, tree lightings, holiday markets and more

The Santa's Rock 'N' Lights drive-through animated lights show opens Friday, Nov. 17, and runs daily through Jan. 1 at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake. Courtesy of All Community Events

By Luke Zurawski

Ongoing

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 26 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. epd.org.

Yuletide Treasures: 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the DuPage Art League, 218 W. Front St., Wheaton. One-of-a-kind gifts handmade by local artists. Free parking on Front Street and in the parking garage across the street. dupageartleague.org.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 30, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The inspiring true story of Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Ticket prices start at $55. marriotttheatre.com.

"Downton Abbey -- The Exhibition": 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 31 at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. See never-before-seen elements from the show, including original costumes, production-used props and exclusive footage from "Downton Abbey." $27-$64. downtonexhibition.com.

Lightscape: 4:30-9:15 p.m. select days through Jan. 7 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Take an after-dark stroll through an array of illuminated displays from new installments to favorites like the Winter Cathedral. In advance: $30-$34 for adults, $17-$19 for kids 3-12; day of: $33-$37 for adults, $19-$21 for kids 3-12. chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Starts before Friday

The Grove Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at The Grove Redfield Estate, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Shop for holiday gifts, decorations, personalized ornaments and gourmet foods from local vendors. Admission is $4 at the door. glenviewparks.org/facilities/the-grove.

IllumiBrew: 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. For 21 and older. See Illumination: Tree Lights while sampling seasonal beers, ciders and meads from local breweries stationed along the Illumination trail. $70-$95 (designated driver $35-$50). mortonarb.org.

"Seussical Jr.": 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. A young boy named JoJo conjures up the Cat in the Hat with his powerful imagination and is whisked to the Jungle of Nool for a fantastical adventure. There, JoJo learns of the plight of the tiny citizens of Whoville, who live on a planet the size of a speck of dust. $12-$18. parkfun.com.

HOTT Productions' "Nutcracker Ballet": 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $22. prairiecenter.org.

"Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical": 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Wheaton Academy Fine Arts Center, 900 Prince Crossing Road, West Chicago. WeGo Community Theatre's production. Tickets are $10 at wegocommunitytheatre.org.

"Mean Girls, Jr.": 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Big Deal Productions presents the fall Children's Theatre production. $17. bgparks.org/programs/performing-arts.

"Miss Bennet -- Christmas at Pemberley": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, from Thursday, Nov. 16, through Dec. 17, at the McAninch Arts Center Playhouse Theatre, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents this sequel to "Pride and Prejudice." Mary Bennet, the bookish, unmarried middle sister, yearns for more in life when an expected guest joins the Christmas festivities at Pemberley. Preshow with the director and designers at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, and post show with the director and actors Friday, Nov. 24. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

Friday, Nov. 17

Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine & Jukebox Show: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Antique slot machines, jukeboxes, advertising memorabilia, gumball and penny arcade machines, music boxes, pinball machines, antique video games, vinyl records and more. Friday is early-bird preview and dealer's setup. Admission is $8 for Saturday or Sunday, $12 for both days, $50 for a three-day pass for adults; free for kids. chicagolandshow.com.

Merry Makers Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at 816 W. Highland Ave., Elgin. Christmas wreaths, holiday decorations and ornaments for sale, as well as crocheted baby items, hats, scarves, gnomes and gift items. Bake sale includes homemade holiday cookies, breads, fudge and other goodies. (847) 888-2230.

Chicagopex 2023 Stamp Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca. Largest stamp show in the Midwest features over 70 dealers, presentations, philatelic and literature exhibitions, youth area and an APS Town Hall on Friday. Free admission and parking. chicagopex.org.

Christkindlmarket Aurora, a German-style outdoor market, runs Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 17 through Dec. 24, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. - Courtesy of Eric James Walsh.

Aurora Christkindlmarket: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 17 through Dec. 24, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors selling a variety of wares. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Free. paramountaurora.com/events/christkindlmarket.

Chicago Christkindlmarket: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 17 through Dec. 24, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. German-style outdoor market featuring international and local vendors selling a variety of wares. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Free. christkindlmarket.com/daleyplaza.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church Holiday Vendor Fair: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2107 Three Oaks Road, Cary. Crafters and vendors, rummage sale, food trucks, baked goods and visits with Santa. Free. holycrosscary.org.

Holiday Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at ClaySpace Ceramic Arts Studio, 740 Front St., Lisle. One-of-a-kind items by the artists, including unique ceramics, glass, art, ornaments and gifts. clayspace.net.

McHenry Living Windows & Cocoa Crawl: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in downtown McHenry. Register for the Cocoa Crawl to receive samples of hot cocoa and holiday treats at participating businesses. mchenrychamber.com/living-windows.

Providence Christmas Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Northwest Bible Baptist Church, 9N889 Nesler Road, Elgin. Annual fundraiser benefiting Providence Bible College features quilts, gift jars, purses, lawn games, cookies, pies, jams and jellies, salsa and more. Homemade concessions. Free admission and parking. providencebaptistcollege.com.

Sonny Acres Farm Holiday Market: 4-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4-9 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Product vendors, hayrides, petting zoo, specialty food vendors, entertainment and more. Free entry. sonnyacres.com.

ZooLights: 4:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. Lighted displays, photo ops and interactive programming. Closed Thursday, Nov. 23. $10 Fridays and Saturdays, $7 most weekdays, free on Mondays. lpzoo.org/event/zoolights.

Big & Bright Trail of Lights Festival: 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 17 through Dec. 31, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Holiday lights show includes Christmas Market, photos ops, fire pits, s'mores, hot chocolate, adult specialty drinks and more. $10-$15. sonnyacres.com.

Holidays on the Town -- Shop, Sip, Taste: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, around 34 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. More than a dozen stores will offer raffles, special discounts and more. Santa will stop by each location to visit with guests and take selfies. downtownpalatine.org.

Santa's Rock 'N' Lights: 5-10 p.m. daily from Friday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Drive-through animated lights show. $29.99-$36.99. santasrocknlights.com.

Illuminate Northbrook: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in downtown Northbrook. Sip complimentary hot chocolate as Northbrook turns on the holiday lights. Donate a gently used or new winter coat to Northbrook Rotary Club's Coat Off Your Back campaign to receive a commemorative mug, while supplies last. northbrook.il.us.

Sparkle Light Festival: Various times Friday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 31, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Stroll through five illuminated villages, including the Frozen Forest, Snowflake Circle, Winter Wonderland, the North Pole and Deck the Walls. Visit Santa, ice skate, take a free train ride on the Holly Trolley train and go tubing down the Alpine Slide. Festive food and beverages for purchase. Admission is $18-$70. Parking is at Impact Field's parking garage for $5. For a schedule, see sparklerosemont.com.

Aurora Winter Lights Festival: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, on Downer Place, from Water Street to River Street, Aurora. At 6:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus lead the illuminated parade featuring reindeer, elves and special guests. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Mayor Irvin, will light the city's holiday tree. A grand fireworks display follows on the banks of the Fox River. Afterward, on Stolp Avenue, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, there will be food vendors, roaming costumed characters and music at Millennium Plaza. Free. aurora-il.org.

City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue and Washington Street, Chicago. Chicago's official tree lighting. Free. chicago.gov.

North Aurora Turkey Raffle: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, at North Aurora Fire Station No. 1, 2 N. Monroe St., North Aurora. North Aurora Firefighter's Association fundraiser. Additional progressive meat raffle every 30 minutes; must be present to win. Food and beverages. 50/50 drawing at midnight Nov. 18; need not be present to win. nafd.org.

Santa's Arrival, A Christmas Story PJ Party: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Meet Santa's elves, face painting, balloon twisting, crafts and music. Each registered child will receive a swag bag. Tickets are $5 for kids; free for adults and kids 2 and younger. shophawthornmall.com.

Turkey Shoot Free-Throw Contest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Third annual Turkey Shoot Free-Throw Contest. Each participant shoots 15 free throws. First place in each age division receives a turkey. Second place in each age division receives a pie. nbparks.org.

Winter Arts & Crafts Expo: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 18 through Dec. 20, at Evanston Art Center, 1717 Central St., Evanston. The 21st annual expo features one-of-a-kind pieces by more than 150 selected artisans. Includes handmade works of jewelry, ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, paintings, photography, mixed media and more. Proceeds benefit the ongoing exhibition, education and outreach programs at the Art Center. Admission Friday, Nov. 17, is $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Admission Nov. 18 through Dec. 20 is free. evanstonartcenter.org.

Woman's Club of Evanston Holiday Bazaar: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Woman's Club of Evanston, 1702 Chicago Ave., Evanston. One-of-a-kind gifts, including glass and ceramic art, specialty food and beverages, home goods and decor, clothing and accessories, bath and body, jewelry and more. Proceeds support local charities via the WCE Community Grants Fund. Friday Preview Party admission is $25; free admission Saturday and Sunday. wcofe.org.

Art of the Land: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, at Starline Factory, 306 W. Front St., Harvard. Fine artists and artisans will be selling works inspired by the local landscape. 30% of all art sales support The Land Conservancy's preservation work in McHenry County. conservemc.org.

"What You Will, or Twelfth Night": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, at Theatre at the Mill, 253 Walter St., Elmhurst. Shakespeare's comedy. $5-$15. elmhurst.edu.

CSO at Wheaton: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Wheaton College Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin, Wheaton. Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring" and violinist Leonidas Kavakos performs Szymanowski's Second Violin Concerto. A free preconcert conversation will be held at 6:15 p.m. in Amerding Concert Hall. $65-$125. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org/wheaton.

"It's a Wonderful Life -- A Live Radio Play": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin. Elgin Theatre Company's annual holiday production. Sunday performances are sign acted for the deaf and hard of hearing. $18-$20. elgin-theatre.org/.

StarKid presents "VHS Christmas Carols": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $47-$65. teamstarkid.com/vhs-christmas-carols-2023.

Theatre 121's "White Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17 through Dec. 3, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. $10-$26. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Wintersong "Stella Natalis": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale with Anima-Glen Ellyn Children's Chorus. $8-$18. gewchorale.org.

"Big Fish": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Harper College Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. The Harper College Ensemble Theatre Company performs the musical based on Daniel Wallace's novel and director Tim Burton's film. $15 for Harper students (with ID); $20 for Harper employees, other students or seniors (with ID); and $25 for general admission. (847) 925-6100 or harpercollege.edu/boxoffice.

The Second City's Holiday Revue "What The Elf": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, at Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Chicago's famed improv and sketch comedy theater skewers the holidays. $42. paramountaurora.com.

Long Grove Vintage Days: Friday, Nov. 17, through Dec. 23, in downtown Long Grove, 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Carriage rides Fridays through Sundays; holiday caroling; merchant open houses and promotions. Free. longgrove.org/festival/holiday-season.

"The Snow Queen": Various times Friday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Be spirited away by this new musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's fantastical coming-of-age adventure that inspired the hit Disney movie "Frozen." Tickets start at $15.75. MarriottTheatre.com.

Guests make s'mores at the warming fires amid the Illumination: Tree Lights installations on display Saturday, Nov. 18, through Jan. 6 at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. - Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's Christmas in the Country Craft Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. The 43rd annual event features a juried craft show, raffle, bake sale and a food court. (815) 575-2750 or elizabethannseton.org.

Christmas Crossroads Craft Show: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Lockport East High School Field House, 1333 E. 7th St., Lockport. The 52nd annual show features more than 170 artists, crafters and makers, food vendors and more. Admission is $5; free for kids 12 and younger. Free parking and shuttle. christmascrossroads.com.

Breakfast and Lunch with Santa: 9-10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at The Village Squire, 480 S. Randall Road, South Elgin. Have breakfast or lunch with Santa. Includes crafts, coloring, reindeer food and a visit with Santa. Breakfast is $13 for residents and $18 for nonresidents; lunch is $15 for kids and $20 for adults for residents and $20/$27 for nonresidents. Register at southelgin.com/registration.

Carl Sandburg Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at Carl Sandburg High School, 13300 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park. Explore more than 350 booths featuring unique crafts, holiday decorations, woodworking, food, candles, homemade artisan products, direct-sale items and more. Admission: $5, free for kids 11 and younger. cshsathleticboosters.com.

Holiday Cookie Walk: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Faith Lutheran Church, 431 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Features cookies sold by the pound and assorted baked goods. Proceeds will benefit the missions and ministries of the church. faithlutheran-ah.org.

Holiday Craft Show Fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Alive Center, 500 W. 5th Ave., Naperville. Holiday craft show benefiting Alive Center programs. alivecenter.org.

Holy Apostles Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry. Baked treats and coffee, raffle of gift baskets, unique crafts and gifts and refurbished jewelry. A Cookie Walk of specialty cookies will be held on Saturday. (815) 385-5673 or thechurchofholyapostles.org.

Leggee Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Huntley High School, 13719 Harmony Road, Huntley. Leggee Elementary School's 12th annual craft fair features more than 140 crafters and vendors. All proceeds benefit Leggee Elementary and its programs. Free entry with a monetary or nonperishable food donation for the Grafton Food Pantry at the door. leggeepta.org.

Prince of Peace Vendor/Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Prince of Peace Parish Life Center, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Crafters will be offering locally produced products such as wood items, textiles, jewelry, hand-knit items, scrapbooking items and more. Free entry. school.princeofpeacelv.org.

Salt Creek Park District Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Salt Creek Sports Center, 647 Consumers Ave., Palatine. Crafters and vendors will be selling their wares. Free entry. saltcreekpd.com.

Tom-A-Hawk Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Third annual run on a flat and fast course along the Fox River in Aurora. Proceeds benefit the Aurora East Educational Foundation and A + Foundation for West Aurora Schools. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Aurora/TomAHawk5k.

Christmas on the Fox Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at Prairie Events Center, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Artists will be selling handmade Christmas floral and candies, jewelry, photography, paper crafts, apparel and accessories, plus whimsical folk art with holiday themes, homemade soup and dip mixes, handmade soap, wood signs and knitting. There will be holiday greens for sale from Heinz Brothers Greenhouse. Admission: $5. artoftheheartland.com/christmasonthefox.html.

Randolph Street Holiday Market Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Vintage and modern decorative objects, housewares, fashion for men/women/children, art, hostess gifts and more from 125 vendors. Admission: $12. randolphstreetmarket.com/event/randolph-street-market-november-2023.

MSI Tree Lighting: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. See more than 50 twinkling holiday trees, each decorated to represent a different country, and live performances honoring those cultures all day. The grand tree lighting is at 11 a.m. with Santa. Museum admission: Adults $25.95; kids 3-11 $14.95; free for members. msichicago.org.

Rosemont's Chicago Wolves Ice Rink: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 21. Special hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. Free. Guests can bring their own skates or rent skates on-site for $8. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lights Festival Lane includes free family-friendly activities including Santa photos and musical events; 5:30 p.m. parade with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse; 7 p.m. fireworks over the Chicago River. Free. themagnificentmile.com/lights-festival.

Turkey Free Throw Shoot: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Zion Park District, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion. Participate in one of six coed age groups for a chance to win a free Thanksgiving turkey. Free. zionparkdistrict.com.

Almost a Winter's Day: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at SEBA Park, 151 Water St., South Elgin. Make s'mores, decorate cookies, make crafts, get a balloon animal, and drop off a letter to Santa (and get a reply from the North Pole). Also, asphalt curling, an ice sculptor, a bonfire, a tree decorating contest and a giant sling shot. Santa arrives at 2 p.m. and stays until 4:45 p.m. for pictures. The village tree lighting is at 5 p.m. at Panton Mill Park. Free. For parking, see southelgin.com.

Family & Friends Concert: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. Senior Suburban Orchestra performs the music of Sousa, Verdi and Lalo, plus two medleys. Donations are appreciated. seniorsuburbanorchestra.org.

A fireworks display is included in the annual Friendship Tree Lighting event in Hoffman Estates, which begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Hoffman Estates Village Hall. - Daily Herald File Photo

Light Up The Park: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn sleigh rides, carolers, skating and ice-sculpting viewing. Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens will arrive at 5:30 p.m. to illuminate the park with a display of more than 80,000 holiday lights. Free. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Chicago Beer and Wine Fest: 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., West Chicago. Sample a variety of brews and wines from Chicago-area vendors. Includes food and live entertainment. For ages 21 and older. $50-$75. do312.com/events/2023/11/18/chicago-beer-and-wine-fest-tickets.

Illumination: Tree Lights: Time slots from 4:30-8 p.m. daily from Saturday, Nov. 18, through Jan. 6, (except Nov. 20 and 23) at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Holiday light display featuring 18 lighted installations including two new and four returning favorites with enhanced experiences. $12.80-$39. mortonarb.org.

Palatine Holiday Tree Lighting: 4:45-5:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Towne Square Park, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Join Mayor Schwantz and Santa as they light the holiday tree at 4:45 p.m. The Palatine Children's Chorus will be performing carols. Free. palatine.il.us.

Hoffman Estates Friendship Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. After a fireworks display, Santa will arrive by fire truck to visit with children, followed by a performance by the Choral-Aires and light refreshments. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Participants in Brookfield Zoo's 2-mile Reindeer Run at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, can get a sneak peek of the zoo lit up for the holiday season. - Courtesy of CZS Brookfield Zoo

Reindeer Run: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Grab your glow sticks and join the Reindeer Run, a two-mile course within Brookfield Zoo, and be the first to see the lights of Holiday Magic. $25 members; $30 nonmembers. czs.org/ReindeerRun.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra's "Magic of the Magyars": 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Hear Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1, Kodaly's "Háry János Suite," Weber's "Andante e Rondo ungarese" with bassoon soloist Eleni Katz, along with Liszt's tone poem "Les preludes." $15-$43. dupagesymphony.org.

Girl Named Tom, One More Christmas Tour: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty -- the first group to ever win a season of "The Voice" -- present their holiday tour with original songs and yuletide classics. $29-$59. geneseetheatre.com.

Lee Murdock will combine music and stories of the Great Lakes with holiday songs at his Christmas Ship Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Des Plaines History Center

Lee Murdock's annual Christmas Ship Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Lee Murdock combines music and stories of the Great Lakes with holiday songs. Tickets include complimentary beverages (wine, beer and soft drinks) and light snacks. $30. norrisculturalarts.com.

"A Christmas Carol": Various times and dates from Saturday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. High-end production of Charles Dickens' classic. $25-$75. goodmantheatre.org.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Turkey Dri Tri: 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Oak Brook Park District Family Recreation Center, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Triathlon features rowing machines, Assault bikes and a run/walk. Heats start every 30 minutes. Depending on the weather, the run portion may be outside. $25. Register at obparks.org/special-events/turkey-dri-tri.

Artisan Faire: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster St., Skokie. Handcrafted wares created by local artists, including jewelry, knits, children's clothes and accessories, ceramics, cards, fused glass, prints, soaps, Judaica and more. Presented by the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Israel. Free entry. (847) 675-0951 or tbiskokie.org.

GCHS Booster Club Turkey Trot 5K: 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Grayslake Central High School, 400 N. Lake St., Grayslake. The race starts and ends on the GCHS track. Proceeds will help support the high school athletic program. $35. gchsboosterclub.org.

Prospect High School Holiday Gift & Craft Boutique: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Prospect High School Fieldhouse, 801 W. Kensington Road, Mount Prospect. More than 150 booths, raffles, bake sale, concessions, music and more to benefit the students of Prospect High School. Admission: Adults $4; students $2; free for Prospect students with school ID and kids 9 and younger. phcraftshow@gmail.com.

Get Ready for Christmas!: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Durant House and Sholes School in LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Learn how early settlers decorate their schools and homes for Christmas. Make your own decorations. Suggested donations: $1-$3. ppfv.org.

Holiday Crafts and Gifts Shop: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Wild Onion Brewery and Banquets, 22221 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington. Shop for unique holiday gifts including jewelry, home decor, apparel, health and wellness, kids' items, direct sales items and more. Free entry. malcorn7patriot@yahoo.com.

ESO Music for Strings: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave., Elgin. Elgin Symphony Orchestra performs Donizetti's Sinfonia in G minor, Ravel's "Pavane pour une infante défunte," Marteau's "Serenade for Winds," Strauss' Serenade in E-flat major, and Mozart's Serenade No. 12 in C minor K. 388. $20, $5 for students; free for kids 17 and younger with a paid adult. elginsymphony.org.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live": 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Stage adaptation of the holiday classic featuring Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, Vince Guaraldi's jazzy score, and a post-show singalong concert with holiday songs and Christmas carols. $35-$70. geneseetheatre.com.

Lights Around Wheeling: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Friendship Park, on the northeast corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Dundee Road, Wheeling. Visits with Santa, carolers, hot chocolate and cookies. Free. wheelingil.gov.

Holiday Magic and Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Green and Center streets, Bensenville. The tree-lighting ceremony with a holiday car parade starts at 5 p.m. at Tioga School and ends in Town Center. Take photos with Santa from 5:15-7 p.m. Holiday car parade winners announced at 6 p.m. Plus, there's a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, free train rides, commemorative ornaments, s'mores station, and free treats while supplies last. Bring new unwrapped toys, new or gently used coats, and nonperishable food items for the annual toy, food and coat drives. bensenville.il.us.

Monday, Nov. 20

Holiday Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987). Doors open at 6:15 p.m. $1, cash only at the door. paramountaurora.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Wintrust Winterland: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 7, on Gallagher Way and inside Wrigley Field, Chicago. Family-friendly activities and interactive experiences, including Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville with vendors, a 40-foot Ferris wheel and a lighted tree; an ice rink with bumper cars and skating; carnival games and rides; a lounge with fire pits, s'mores kits, and refreshments; live music and more. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 21-22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23. Free admission; the Wrigley Field portion requires tickets, which are $5 in advance (price subject to change after Nov. 20). gallagherway.com.

"The Illusionists -- Magic of the Holidays": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 21-24; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. A showcase featuring the jaw-dropping talents of incredible illusionists. Recommended for ages 5 and older. $55-$150. broadwayinchicago.com/show/the-illusionists-2023.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Turkey Testicle Festival: 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Parkside Pub, 11721 E. Main St., Huntley. The 41st annual festival is for ages 21 or older. Live music with Polly Says from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 7th heaven from 2-4:30 p.m., Modern Day Romeos from 5-7:30 p.m. and In the Stix from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Four bus routes this year, starting at 3 p.m. $30-$75. Tickets available via parksidepub.com/ttf.

Concert Confidential -- Tales and Travails of a Concert Pianist: 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. Pianist Jeffrey LaDeur, formerly of St. Charles, shares anecdotes about his musical encounters and mishaps in a candid program. Free. norrisculturalarts.com.

Mount Prospect Holiday Tree Lighting and Christkindlmarket: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Meyn-Busse Park, 21 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. The tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. and the Christkindlmarket runs from 4-7 p.m. inside village hall. The Prospect High School Madrigals will sing holiday songs, and there will be cookies and hot chocolate provided by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. mountprospect.org.

Thursday, Nov. 23

The Fox and the Turkey 4-mile/1-mile youth race: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, in downtown Batavia. One-mile at 7:30 a.m. and 4-mile at 8:10 a.m. Benefits Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry. $20-$45. foxrivertrailrunners.org/the-fox-the-turkey/.

Naperville Noon Lions 5K Turkey Trot: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville. 26th annual chip-timed race with awards. All proceeds benefit local community groups including individuals with vision, hearing and diabetes issues. $40 until Nov. 17, $45 until Thanksgiving; $30 for kids 10-14 or $25 for kids 9 and younger. napervilleturkeytrot.com.

Turkey Trot & Sammy Scurry: 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at Harper College Health and Recreation Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. The 43rd annual Palatine Park District's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Runners may choose either a 2- or a 5-mile distance. Long-sleeve shirt guaranteed to all preregistered runners. $10-$40. palatineparks.org.

Evanston Flying Turkey 5K: 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at Church Street and Sheridan Road, Evanston. 5K run or walk presented by NorthShore University HealthSystem. Registrants receive a winter hat. Collection of canned goods on site for the Evanston Vineyard Food Pantry. $40; $15 for kids 11 and younger. evanstonflying5k.com.

Wauconda Turkey Trot: 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at 118 S. Main St., Wauconda. 4-mile chip-timed run around Bangs Lake and a 2-mile fun run/walk down Main Street. Participants will receive a T-shirt and race bib. Proceeds benefit the Wauconda/Island Lake Food Pantry. $35 for the 2-mile, $50 for the 4-mile, $15 for kids younger than 10. raceroster.com/events/2023/80064/2023-wauconda-turkey-trot.

Dickens Holiday Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, from Thursday, Nov. 23, to Jan. 1, at Kringle's Christmas Village, 510 Orchard St., Antioch. Public art exhibit featuring lifelike figures representing scenes from the Dickens era. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Thanksgiving With the Sailors: Noon Thursday, Nov. 23, at New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, 910 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. New Life Lutheran Church of Lake Zurich will host Naval Recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station and the community on Thanksgiving Day. A meal will be served at noon followed by entertainment. There is no cost, but RSVP by Nov. 20. newlife-wels.org/tnx.htm.

Winter Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily from Thursday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 7, at Central Park, Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. A free half-mile illuminated walk along paved pathways. Path will be closed during inclement weather. obparks.org/winterlights.