Sounds of summer: Concerts in the parks July 23-27

Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform in the South Elgin Concerts in the Park series at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at Panton Mill Park. Courtesy of Hillbilly Rockstarz

Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots plays Northbrook's Tuesdays in the Park concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green Park, along with Wild Daisy. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Sunday, July 23

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. The Chain will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Disco Circus performs. $30 per car, per show. Concert season pass $400 for nonmembers. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Rico performs. Free. mundelein.org.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Davidson County Band performs. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Three Meadows Park. OMT performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Tuesday, July 25

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring a lawn chair or blankets. Juggling Jason Kollum will perform. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Two free concerts each Tuesday. Performances by Mariachi Show Sol De Oro and L.A. Sound Machine. Food and drinks for purchase. hillside-il.org.

Bloomingdale Art in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Enjoy music from Classical Blast while viewing work by artists from the Bloomingdale Artists Association and the Bloomingdale Park District Museum. Plus, face painting, Chalk Talk and a balloon artist. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive; and Thursday, July 27, at Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St., Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Suitable for all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Morton Grove Concert in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Bring a lawn chair and blankets for an evening of live music from Anchors Away. Food service begins at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. mortongroveparks.com.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Enjoy your favorite cover songs and original tunes by each artist at this all-ages event. Music from Kent Morris. Free. stcparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Industrial Drive performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. NISRA Kingpins and Crystal Lake Community Band perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Ben Tatar and the Tots and Wild Daisy will perform. Free. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks as well as free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy "Art in the Park" while enjoying Classical Blast. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. No Turn On Red performs. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Hillbilly Rockstarz performs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The concerts take place at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza overlooking a 129-acre lake. The North 41 will perform. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free admission and raffle. waukeganband.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. The family-friendly Mid-Summer Classics concert series, hosted by Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District, features The Oak Ridge Boys. Free. elkgrove.org.

Wednesday, July 26

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Food truck options for purchase. The Four C Notes performs. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Boy Band Night, rescheduled from July 2 due to poor weather, will perform. $30 per car. If you prepaid for parking, your fee will be transferred to the new date. cantigny.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Hillbilly Rockstarz performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Concerts in the arboretum. Hairbanger's Ball performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Good Clean Fun performs. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Mr. Myers performs. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Billy Elton performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Heart to Heartbreaker will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Palatine Concert Band: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday, July 27

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 27, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Eat from food trucks and enjoy entertainment by Noah's JamBourree and Dime Store String Band. Free admission. cityhpil.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. Want to display your vehicle? Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. McHenry City Band performs. Free admission. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. The Fabulous Kings Band will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. The Red Roses and Scott Stapp perform. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The park will offer adult-oriented fun nights every Thursday featuring drinks, music and entertainment. July 27 will be "Camp Cantigny Adult Summer Camp." Enjoy ax throwing, an inflatable slip'n slide, bags, jumbo beer pong, volleyball, badminton, a photo scavenger hunt, and campfire fun. A change of clothes for the slip'n slide is recommended. Guests in wet clothing will not be permitted to enter buildings. Closed-toe shoes are required to participate in ax throwing. Food trucks will be on-site, or bring a picnic from home. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for ages 15 and younger. Cantigny.org.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Replay performs. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Mackenzie O'Brien Band performs. Food from Delish Cakes. Drinks from Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Heartache Tonight performs. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Unity the Band performs. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bring a chair and snacks to enjoy this BYOB evening of music. Semple performs. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass $65. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and a fireworks display after the concerts. Echoes of Pompeii performs. Free admission. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets, small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages also for sale. The Stingrays will perform. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Featuring American popular and patriotic music, as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." In case of rain or extreme heat, it will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is "Rovena Hungness Night," a dedication to a 50-year member of the band. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band -- Colburn Conducts!: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Special guest conductor Michael Colburn, retired director of "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band, returns to Wheaton for a concert of popular and classical favorites. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.