Festivals July 19-27: Rotary Fest, Algonquin Founders' Days, Sugar Grove Corn Boil, Pitchfork

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host Mocktails and More, an alcohol-free tasting event, at 6:30 p.m. July 21. Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

Starts before Friday

Rotary Fest: 6-10:30 p.m. (carnival only) Wednesday, July 19; 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21; 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 22; and 2-9 p.m. (carnival only) Sunday, July 23, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Carnival, live entertainment, beer garden and food vendors. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Unlimited ride specials available. elkgroverotaryfest.com.

Fiesta Days: Through Sunday, July 23, in McHenry. Music, food, drinks and more. Events are in Veterans Memorial Park and downtown McHenry. Events include Concert in the Park from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Veterans Memorial Park. DamYak Challenge at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Miller Point. Arts and Crafts in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Duck Derby at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Boone Creek. Fiesta Days Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Most events are free, but some events and activities have a fee. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Algonquin Founders' Days: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Features Taste of Founders', expo market and bazaar and more than 15 bands. Cardboard Boat Regatta Race at 6 p.m. Thursday at Riverfront Park, with registration at 3 p.m. Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday downtown. Founders' 5K, 10K walk/run at 8 a.m. Sunday at Algonquin Middle School. Musical schedule: Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; My Metal Heart at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Friday; X-Side at 4:30 p.m., Rok Brigade at 6:30 p.m. and ARRA at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Petty Kings at 5 p.m. and Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free parking and shuttle bus from the Target and JCPenney outlets. Free. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Sugar Grove Corn Boil: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Volunteer Park, 61 S. Main St., Sugar Grove. Craft show, carnival, music, food, corn boil and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 22. Car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23. Free shuttle service. VIP tickets available. sugargrovecornboil.org. Sugar Grove Park District 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $30. Sign up at sgparks.org.

Highwood Days with Taco Fest: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot and Everts Park, 111 N. Ave., Highwood. Rides, games, live music and more. Music and taco vendors, the Taco 5K Run, Walk & Stroll at 9 a.m. Saturday. Free admission. celebratehighwood.org.

Friday, July 21

Funday Children's Concert Series: 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Vogelei Park, 650 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Nanny Nikki will perform. Bring a picnic lunch. Free. heparks.org.

West Dundee River Challenge: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Grafelman Park, 112 N. Fifth St., West Dundee. Part of the Intelligentsia Cup. Pro-Am racing, kids' activities, family ride, race-side dining, live music and more. Free. wdundee.org.

Tots in the Park: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Alcott Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove. Free performance for kids on the Alcott Center front lawn. Ben Tatar will perform. Bring a blanket. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held inside. Free. bgparks.org/tots-in-the-park.

Fun Fridays at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 21, at The Shell at Reed-Keppler Park, off National Street, West Chicago. Miss Make Believe will perform. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Pitchfork Music Festival: Gates open at noon Friday through Sunday, July 21-23, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Headliners include The Smile Friday, Big Thief Saturday and Bon Iver Sunday, plus many more. Tickets start at $115 a day; VIP and three-day passes available. pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Sad Summer Fest -- Taking Back Sunday: 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Featuring The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic. $49.50-$79.50. sadsummerfest.com.

Food Truck Pop-Up Night: 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Get food from Mario's Cart on Friday and Indaba USA on Saturday. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday and Thursday, July 21 and 27, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform, against the backdrop of skyline views and Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel. La Rosa Noir at 5 p.m. and Division Point at 6:30 p.m. Friday; and Brian Hoyt at 5 p.m. and AD3 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Eric Quigley performs. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

St. Edna Family Weekend: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 21; 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Bingo Friday night at 5:30 p.m.; Taste of St. Edna from 5-10 p.m. Saturday; live music from YES and The Scally Brothers at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. stedna.org.

Lake Zurich Alpine Fest: 6-11:30 p.m. Friday, July 21; noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Lion Fred Blau Park, 81 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Music, rides, carnival games, food and more. Free admission. All You Can Ride passes available from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for $25. lzlions.com.

Outdoor Movie Nights: 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. See "Trolls" (PG). Preshow activities include face painting and meet-and-greet with characters on select dates. Movies begin at 7 p.m. Free. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Whiskey Bend, 222 W. Main St., St. Charles; and Wednesday, July 26, at The Graceful Ordinary, 3 E. Main St., St. Charles. Live music from Andi Balloun on Friday and Eric Berglind on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from FunkTonic. Free. vhw.org.

Mocktails and More: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Alcohol-free tasting event with nonalcoholic beers, mocktails, botanical libations and CBD-infused beverages. Tickets include Arboretum admission, a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited tastings of nonalcoholic beverages. 21-and-older. $50. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Movies in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Movies at dusk. See "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Dundee Township Park District Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. The Neverly Brothers perform. Free. dtpd.org/special-events.

Lombard Summer Concert with Character Fleadh: 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Featuring traditional Irish and Scottish folk music. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lombardhistory.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and free movies starting at 8 p.m. See "Freaky Friday." shopgenevacommons.com.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, and Thursday, July 27, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Performances by How Rude on Friday and Stache on Thursday. Sponsored by Schwabe Group of Compass Real Estate. Free. vah.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Chicago Experience performs. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Flo Rida: 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. The rapper will be joined by special guests Ying Yang Twins. Gates open at 6 p.m. $49. paramountaurora.com/riveredge.

Elgin Movies in the Park: About 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. See "Lightyear." Free. cityofelgin.org.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See "The Princess and the Frog." All movies are outdoors on the new 40-foot inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking are free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

North Aurora Movie in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Schneider Park, 304 Banbury Road, North Aurora. Watch "Finding Nemo." Free. northaurora.org.

Hawthorn Woods Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, July 21, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free. See "LightYear." Free. vhw.org.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: Friday, July 21, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Fireworks shows after the Schaumburg Boomers games, along with various promotions and special theme nights. For ticket prices, visit boomersbaseball.com.

Intelligentsia Cup Chicago: July 21-30. Annual criterium race series featuring 10 races in 10 days. Kicks off with the West Dundee River Challenge July 21; Ray Whalen Builders Tour of Lake Ellyn July 22 in Glen Ellyn; Winfield Criterium and Summerfest July 23; Tighthead Mundelein Grand Prix July 24; Lombard Cycling Classic July 25; Cycle Brookfield Criterium July 26; Northbrook Grand Prix July 27; Elgin Dennis Jurs Memorial Classic July 28; Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium July 29; and William Blair Grand Prix at Goose Island Beer Co. July 30. For fees and information, visit intelligentsiacup.com.

Saturday, July 22

Fox River Grove Lions 44th annual Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in Lions Park, 747 River Road, Fox River Grove. Free admission. carygrovechamber.com.

Glencoe Festival of Art: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, on Vernon Avenue in downtown Glencoe. Features more than 90 juried artists showing and selling paintings, sculptures, ceramics, glass, jewelry and more. Plus kids' activities, artist demonstrations and live music. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at McCormick Place, North Building Hall C1, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. Shop for a variety of rare and unusual items from local and national vendors, including taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles, photo ops, tarot reading, sideshow performers and concessions. $6.27-$370.50; free for kids 12 and younger. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.

Algonquin Founders' Days Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, in Algonquin. The 61st annual parade, "Let's Go to the Circus," steps off at Eastgate Drive, proceeds west on Algonquin Road, south on Main Street, ending at Madison Street. Free. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Gospel rap artist Mr. Pope is one of six performers highlighting the Patricia A. Jones Center Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 22 at Corrine J. Rose Park in Waukegan. - Courtesy of Waukegan Township

Patricia A. Jones Center Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Corrine J. Rose Park, 412 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. Featuring performances from Donny De'Marco 2-Piece Band, Nov Bros, Tato Otero y Su Grupo, South Side Soul Kings, Shiloh Baptist Choir, and gospel rap artist Mr. Pope. waukegantownship.com.

Ravenswood on Tap offers craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, highlighting the area known as "Malt Row," July 22 and 23 along Ravenswood Avenue, between Berteau & Belle Plaine in Chicago. - Courtesy of the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce

Ravenswood on Tap: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, along Ravenswood Avenue, between Berteau & Belle Plaine, Chicago. Craft beer festival featuring beer and spirits from local breweries and distilleries, food trucks, an extensive lineup of live music and entertainment and handmade goods from local retailers and artists. Bands include Dos Santos; Serengeti; Purple Rain; She's Crafty, Chicago's All-Female Beastie Boys Tribute; and more. Suggested donation of $10; drink ticket packages will be available to purchase in advance. ravenswoodchicago.org/ontap.

Vintage Base Ball round-robin tourney: Noon Saturday, July 22, at 13860 Main St., Lemont. DuPage Plowboys, McHenry County Independants, Valparaiso Lookouts compete. Free. mchenrycountyhistory.org.

Car Show: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. See a selection of classics and classics-in-the-making. Talk to the owners and learn what it takes to find, restore and maintain these cars. Live music from Rosie & the Rivets. Food for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Musicians will perform a variety of genres, from folk to rock to jazz, on the porches and lawns of homes along Cook Street and Grove Avenue in Barrington from 3-6 p.m. July 22 during Barrington Porchfest. - Courtesy of Kate Himes

Barrington Porchfest: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, on the porches and lawns of homes along Cook Street and Grove Avenue in Barrington. Musicians perform a variety of genres, from folk to rock to jazz. Musical acts include The Amnesiacs, Tom Cahill Band, The Dill Spears, Mark Himes, Local Faction, Local Motion, My Cousin's Jacket, Dylan Nelson, The Rolling Blackouts, Cindi Stark and Wrought Iron Soul. Family-friendly. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. BarringtonPorchfest.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Summer Concert at the Cabin: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Performance by Cheryl & the Down Home Boys. Grilled food, beer and wine will be available for purchase, or pack a picnic dinner. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The music will begin at 6 p.m. $4. parkfun.com.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show. Generation Rocks performs. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Pint of Music Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. The Pint of Music concert series continues with local artists. Ex-Bombers will perform. BuffaloCreekBrewing.com.

"A Rock n' Roll Fairytale" Walking Play: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A full-length mockumentary play following the life and times of the most famous rock band in Fableland music history, The Mama and the Papa Goose. Their biggest fan, the Pied Piper podcaster, will narrate and lead the way through a singalong escapade. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene along a one- to two-mile hiking route. $25, $15 for kids. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, July, 22, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. An all-star cast of national touring artists will perform the music of Stephen Sondheim. Tickets start at $25; $17.50 for members. rauecenter.org/.

Cocktails in the Park: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in Appleton Park, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Showcases Batavia restaurants with live music, appetizers and cocktails while raising funds for Batavia MainStreet. $40. downtownbatavia.com/event/cocktails-in-the-park.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Neverly Brothers perform. Free. prairiecenter.org.

Waukegan Movies in the Parks: Sunset Saturday, July 22, at Country Lane Park, 3353 Country Lane, Waukegan. See "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Free. waukeganparks.org/movies.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11:10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Navy Pier Beer Garden will welcome an eclectic mix of musical styles from Chicago's best bands, along with regional and national acts. Mississippi Heat at 2 p.m., Second Hand News at 5:30 p.m., and Dr. Bombay at 9 p.m. Saturday; Mafia Tropical x Gio Chamba at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m., and Lester Rey x Reyna Tropical at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Sunday, July 23

Algonquin Founders' 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, July 23, at Algonquin Middle School, 520 Longwood, Algonquin. On-site check-in and registration until 7:45 a.m.; 1-mile Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m., 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk at 8:15 a.m. $12-$32 through July 22; extra $5 after. Sign up at algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Chicago Antique & Collectible Toy and Doll Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. 50th year of the largest specialty show featuring antique toy and doll collectibles. $10; free for kids 12 and younger. chicagotoyshow.com.

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. The Chain will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Disco Circus performs. $30 per car, per show. Concert season pass $400 for nonmembers. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Rico performs. Free. mundelein.org.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Davidson County Band performs. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Three Meadows Park. OMT performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Tuesday, July 25

Naperville Children's Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, Naperville. Miss Jamie From the Farm will perform. Naperville Public Library staff will read a story 10 minutes before the show. Free. napervilleparks.org/childrenslunchhourentertainment.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring a lawn chair or blankets. Juggling Jason Kollum will perform. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Two free concerts each Tuesday. Performances by Mariachi Show Sol De Oro and L.A. Sound Machine. Food and drinks for purchase. hillside-il.org.

Bloomingdale Art in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Enjoy music from Classical Blast while viewing work by artists from the Bloomingdale Artists Association and the Bloomingdale Park District Museum. Plus, face painting, Chalk Talk and a balloon artist. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive; and Thursday, July 27, at Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St., Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Suitable for all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Morton Grove Concert in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Bring a lawn chair and blankets for an evening of live music from Anchors Away. Food service begins at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. mortongroveparks.com.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Enjoy your favorite cover songs and original tunes by each artist at this all-ages event. Music from Kent Morris. Free. stcparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Industrial Drive performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. NISRA Kingpins and Crystal Lake Community Band perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Ben Tatar and the Tots and Wild Daisy will perform. Free. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks as well as free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy "Art in the Park" while enjoying Classical Blast. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. No Turn On Red performs. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Hillbilly Rockstarz performs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The concerts take place at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza overlooking a 129-acre lake. The North 41 will perform. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free admission and raffle. waukeganband.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. The family-friendly Mid-Summer Classics concert series, hosted by Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District, features The Oak Ridge Boys. Free. elkgrove.org.

Wednesday, July 26

Lake County Fair: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 26; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Carnival rides, food, live entertainment, livestock events, arena events, queen pageant, talent contest and more. Musical performances include Dixon Bandits on Wednesday; Blooze Brothers and Chapel Hill Band on Thursday; Lounge Puppets and Six Speed Tranny on Friday; John King and Judson Brown Band on Saturday; and Brass From The Past and Tropixplosion on Sunday. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $15. $5 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger. lcfair.com/2023.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. Free admission. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Food truck options for purchase. The Four C Notes performs. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Boy Band Night, rescheduled from July 2 due to poor weather, will perform. $30 per car. If you prepaid for parking, your fee will be transferred to the new date. cantigny.org.

Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform in the South Elgin Concerts in the Park series at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at Panton Mill Park. - Courtesy of Hillbilly Rockstarz

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Hillbilly Rockstarz performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Concerts in the arboretum. Hairbanger's Ball performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Good Clean Fun performs. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Mr. Myers performs. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Billy Elton performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Heart to Heartbreaker will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Alamo Drafthouse is partnering with Gallagher Way to show movies. Gate opens at 6 p.m. See "Top Gun: Maverick." VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Palatine Concert Band: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday, July 27

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 27, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Eat from food trucks and enjoy entertainment by Noah's JamBourree and Dime Store String Band. Free admission. cityhpil.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. Want to display your vehicle? Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. McHenry City Band performs. Free admission. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. The Fabulous Kings Band will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Prairie Fest: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 28; 2:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 2:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Community Park, 655 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Food, live music, a carnival and fireworks at 9:20 p.m. July 29. Music schedule: Simply Elton at 6 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 8 p.m. Thursday; Heartache Tonight at 6:15 p.m. and 16 Candles at 9 p.m. Friday; Everett Dean & The Lonesome Hearts at 3 p.m., EZFM at 5:15 p.m., Heart to Heartbreaker at 7:30 p.m., and Foghat at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Live wrestling entertainment from 2-3:30 p.m., Generation rock band at 3 p.m., Starlight City at 5:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. wooddale.com.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. The Red Roses and Scott Stapp perform. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The park will offer adult-oriented fun nights every Thursday featuring drinks, music and entertainment. July 27 will be "Camp Cantigny Adult Summer Camp." Enjoy ax throwing, an inflatable slip'n slide, bags, jumbo beer pong, volleyball, badminton, a photo scavenger hunt, and campfire fun. A change of clothes for the slip'n slide is recommended. Guests in wet clothing will not be permitted to enter buildings. Closed-toe shoes are required to participate in ax throwing. Food trucks will be on-site, or bring a picnic from home. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for ages 15 and younger. Cantigny.org.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Enjoy craft beer and other beverages and live music. LP Vinyl performs. Free admission. eastdundee.net.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Replay performs. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Mackenzie O'Brien Band performs. Food from Delish Cakes. Drinks from Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Heartache Tonight performs. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

"Andy Warhol, The American Dream": 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell, Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Featuring Eric Shiner, former director of the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. $10; free with a ticket to the exhibit. Register at atthemac.org/events/eric-shiner.

Aurora's Movies at Mundy: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at The Venue at Water Street Mall, between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard, Aurora. Screening at dusk. See "Men in Black." Alcoholic beverages for sale; no outside alcohol allowed. Free. auroradowntown.org/movies/.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Unity the Band performs. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Bring a chair and snacks to enjoy this BYOB evening of music. Semple performs. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass $65. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and a fireworks display after the concerts. Echoes of Pompeii performs. Free admission. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Enjoy snacks from local restaurants. Bring your blanket and chairs. The group The Beatelles performs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets, small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages also for sale. The Stingrays will perform. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Featuring American popular and patriotic music, as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." In case of rain or extreme heat, it will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is "Rovena Hungness Night," a dedication to a 50-year member of the band. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band -- Colburn Conducts!: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Special guest conductor Michael Colburn, retired director of "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band, returns to Wheaton for a concert of popular and classical favorites. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.