Free concerts in the park happening across the suburbs July 9-13

The Blooze Brothers are playing some free concerts in the suburbs this week. Courtesy of The Blooze Brothers

What better way to spend a summer night than at a free concert in the park? The options across the suburbs are plentiful Sunday through Thursday, July 9-13. Don't forget to pack chairs, blankets, snacks, drinks and bug spray.

Sunday, July 9

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Midnight Rider Band performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Urban Roots Band at 5:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. School of Rock performs. Free. mundelein.org.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Mariachi Monument performs. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Ashwood Park, Naperville. Den FuZe performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Tuesday, July 11

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Seneca Playlot Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave., and Thursday, July 13, at Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Road, Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. For all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Yankee Cowboy performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all-ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. Istvan and His Imaginary Band will perform. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music, food trucks and kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Generation performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Sushi Roll will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. HiFi Superstar performs. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. Banda Potrillos perform. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. The Blooze Brothers perform. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Brooklyn Charmers perform at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. The Spinners perform. Free. elkgrove.org.

Wednesday, July 12

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Sarah Coco performs. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music, drinks and food. Billy Elton performs. Free. eastdundee.net.

Elmhurst Concert in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave, Elmhurst. Free. epd.org/news/concert-park.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Trabuco performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Pino Farina Band performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Classical Blast performs. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. The Wayouts perform. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Blooze Brothers performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. The Moods will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Thursday, July 13

Antioch Taste of Summer: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in downtown Antioch and at the Antioch Bandshell. Music, food vendors, carnival rides, games, sidewalk sales, crafters and more. Music schedule: Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Friday; Think Floyd at 8 p.m. Saturday; and 7th heaven at 3 p.m. Sunday. Themed musical light show at 9:15 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 13, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Performances by Gandy Gumbo and Verzatile. Free. cityhpil.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. Georgia Rae performs from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Taste of Westmont: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, on Cass Avenue, Westmont. Carnival, craft show, kids' activities, beer tent and local restaurant food booths. Thursday is Kidzapalooza featuring carnival specials, battle of the bands, car show and more. Music from Tom Petty tribute band at 6 p.m. and One of Those Nights at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Anchors Away at 6 p.m. and Greggie & the Jets Band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Muddy Waters Blues Jam and Tribute from 1-4:30 p.m., Mike Wheeler Blues Band at 4:30 p.m., and Infinity at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants and car show along Lake Street. A.D.D. and Puddle of Mudd will perform. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Entertainment from Gayle & Nick Bisesi. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Music from Sean Kelly with Andy Sheldon. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Semple will perform. Billy Bricks and Dairy Queen will offer food. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Classical Blast will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Kaleidoscope Eyes (Beatles tribute) performs. Food trucks available. Free. facebook.com/groovin60554.

Hanover Township's Free Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Izaak Walton Reserve Amphitheater, 899 Jay St., Elgin. Rosie and the Rivets will perform. Bring chairs and blankets. Drinks and snacks for purchase from The Ice Cream Overload truck. Free. (630) 837-0301 or info@hanover-township.org.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. George Michael Reborn Featuring Robert Bartko performs. Food and beverage tents and fireworks after the concerts. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. The Throwbacks perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Jose Vales & the Mambo All-Stars perform. Bring a food, drinks, chairs and blankets. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. American popular and patriotic music. In case of rain or extreme heat, concert will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band Music From the Heartland: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.