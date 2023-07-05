Festivals July 7-13: Rockin' Rotary Ribfest, ItascaFest, Windmill City Fest and more

The Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rotary Ribfest runs through Sunday, July 9, at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald, 2022

Derek Ellinger, of Mojo's Rib Shack from New Franklin, Ohio, works the grill during last year's Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest. This year's fest runs through Sunday, July 9. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald, 2022

By Luke Zurawski

Starts before Friday

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rotary Ribfest: 4:30-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 6-7; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Annual fest featuring professional pitmasters and vendors, carnival, business expo and more. Music: Starlight City at 6:45 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Thursday; Heart to Heartbreaker at 6:45 p.m. and Radio Gaga at 9 p.m. Friday; Everett Dean and the Lonesome Hearts at noon, Petty Kings at 2 p.m., Hi-Fi Superstar at 4:15 p.m., My Metal Heart at 6:30 p.m. and Asia featuring John Payne at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Mr. Myers Band at noon, Heartache Tonight at 2 p.m., and Boy Band Night at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Vendor Blender, featuring local crafters and entrepreneurs, from 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult or active military with ID. rockinrotaryribfest.com.

"Very meaty and good sauce," said Branden Vehrs, of Marengo, as he tried ribs from After Hours BBQ of Orrville, Ohio, during last year's Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin' Ribfest. - Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald, 2022

ItascaFest: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, July 6; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 7; noon to midnight Saturday, July 8; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in Washington Park, Irving Park and Rush Street, Itasca. Itasca Lions Club's annual fest featuring carnival rides, beer garden, food, car show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, comedy and magic shows, games, pony rides and more. Music from Petty Kings at 7 p.m. Thursday; Sealed With a Kiss at 7 p.m. and Boy Band Review at 10 p.m. Friday; Kashmir at 7 p.m. and Keith Semple at 10 p.m.; and Form at 3 p.m., Throwback Jukebox at 5:30 p.m. and Think Floyd at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/itascalions.

Friday, July 7

Funday Children's Concert Series: 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Vogelei Park, 650 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Jason K performs. Bring a picnic lunch. Free. heparks.org.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Tots in the Park: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the Alcott Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove. Istvan and His Imaginary Band will perform. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be inside. Free. bgparks.org/tots-in-the-park.

Fun Fridays at The Shell: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 7, at The Shell at Reed-Keppler Park, off National Street, West Chicago. The Headspin Guy performs. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Lake County Greek Fest: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 N. O'Plaine Road, Libertyville. Authentic Greek food and dancing. Performance by The Breakfast Club Friday and live Greek music Saturday and Sunday. saintdemetrioslibertyville.com.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Dog Days of Summer: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Includes pet-related vendors and food court on Saturday and Sunday along with the National Canine Aquatic Jumping Competition operated by DockDogs all three days. facebook.com/LibertyvilleDogDaysofSummer.

St. Sophia Greek Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 525 Church Road, Elgin. Authentic Greek food and pastries, an indoor marketplace, live bands and DJ, and Greek dancing by Agape Dancers. Free. stsophiagreekfest.com.

Windmill City Festival: 2-11 p.m. Friday, July 7; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Live music, food, drinks, a carnival along Houston Street, a golf challenge and more. On Saturday, a pet contest at noon and Unplug Illinois Day Sidewalk Chalk Contest at 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, Windmill Whirl 5K Race at 10 a.m., Chuck the Duck Races at 1 p.m. and Diaper Derby at 3 p.m. Free. For the schedule, see windmillcityfest.org.

Island Lake's Lake Fest happens Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, in Water Tower Park. - Courtesy of McHenry County Living

Lake Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 7; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in Water Tower Park, at Route 176, Island Lake. Carnival, food, beer and more. Performances include Bella Cain at 8 p.m. Friday and Two Beer Tommy at 6 p.m. and Hi-Infidelity at 9 p.m. Saturday. Free admission; $5 wrist bands for beer and wine (free for first responders and veterans). villageofislandlake.com.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform include Future Nobodies at 5 p.m. and Velvet Wounds/Blood Club at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Square Roots 2023: 5-10 p.m. Friday July 7; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 9, on North Lincoln Avenue, between West Montrose Avenue and West Wilson Avenue, Chicago. Live music, local restaurants and vendors, and a craft beer showcase. $5-$20. lincolnsquare.org/events/details/square-roots-2023-41170.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. The Jukebox Heroes perform. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at McNally's Irish Pub & Kitchen, 109 W. Main St., St. Charles, and Wednesday, July 12, at Flagship on the Fox, 100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. Performances by Leslie Hunt on Friday and Noah Gabriel on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Vet Fest Foundation Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 7, at 23320 S. La Grange Road, Frankfort. Vet Fest 141 Foundation presents a summer concert series benefiting veterans. Simple Men Southern Nights performs. $35. vetfest141.org.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Homola picnic shelter, Bloomingdale. Magician Matthew Schermerm performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

First Fridays Summer Dance Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Town Square Gazebo, corner of Roselle and Schaumburg roads, Schaumburg. Free introductory one-hour dance lessons by professional Arthur Murray instructors, followed by two hours of free live music from Eddie Harrison and dancing. Held weather-permitting. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from John Lambert. Free. vhw.org.

South Elgin Movies in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Showing of "DC League of Super-Pets" at dusk. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Dundee Township Park District Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Grafelman Park, 112 N. Fifth St., West Dundee. Good Clean Fun performs. Free. dtpd.org/special-events.

First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Ironwood featuring Donna Brooks and Nick Horcher will perform. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Huntley First Friday Nights on the Square: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. 1990s Dance Party with Boy Band Review. Free. huntley.il.us.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and a free movie starting at 8 p.m. See "Guardians of the Galaxy." shopgenevacommons.com.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, and Thursday, July 13, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Billy Elton performs on Friday and Hillbilly Rockstarz on Thursday. Free. vah.com.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Anthem performs. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16, or palatineparks.org.

7th heaven will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. - Courtesy of 7th heaven

7th heaven: 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Popular cover band performing their original material and classic favorites. Gates open at 6 p.m. $5. paramountaurora.com/riveredge.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch "The Goonies" on the new 40-foot inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine. Movies and parking free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Blackberry Farm Movie Night: Dusk Friday, July 7, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Rides, crafts and photo opportunities until dusk, then watch "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on the outdoor movie screen. $13. Register at blackberryfarm.info/special-events.

Waukegan Movies in the Parks: Sunset Friday, July 7, at Corrine J. Rose Park, 412 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. Free screening of "Encanto." waukeganparks.org/movies.

Boomers Post Game Fireworks: Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, at Schaumburg Boomers Park, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Firework shows after the games. Tickets start at $12. boomersbaseball.com.

Saturday, July 8

Family Fest Birthday Bash: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Lake Forest Library, 360 E. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest. Celebrate 125 Years of the Lake Forest Library with cookies, shaved ice, a Scott Green magic show at 1 p.m., a foam party at 2 p.m. and more. Free. lakeforestlibrary.org.

Naperville Ale Fest -- Summer Edition: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Over 150 unique craft beers and food from area food trucks. Entry includes 18 3-ounce samples, lawn games and a live DJ. Early entry at noon for $65; regular entry is $55. napervillealefest.com/.

Downtown Wheaton Craft Beer: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in downtown Wheaton. Sample local brews while enjoying live music from the Leroy Winn Power Trio. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. at the "W" Tent on Front Street. $45. DowntownWheaton.com/events.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from Fernando Jones at 2 p.m., Pino Farina at 5:30 p.m. and The North 41 at 9 p.m. Saturday and Kilitro at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m. and Urban Roots Band at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. navypier.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. July 8 is Mopar Night. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Brew at the Zoo: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Zoo fundraiser featuring food trucks, live music, adult beverages, silent auction, lawn games, zoo tours, photo booth and raffles. Must be 21 or older. Advance tickets cost $40-$45 or $15 for designated driver; day of: $20-$50. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo/.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Lionel Moe Band performs. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

The Forge's 2023 Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. One Of These Nights performs. $15. forgeparks.com.

Fox River Grove fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Picnic Grove Park, off Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. foxrivergrove.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Music, classic and custom car show. Hillbilly Rockstarz perform. Free. villageoflombard.org.

"A Rock n' Roll Fairytale" Walking Play: 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A full-length mockumentary play following the life and times of the most famous rock band in Fableland music history, The Mama and the Papa Goose. Their biggest fan, the Pied Piper podcaster, will narrate and lead the way through a singalong escapade. A walk leader guides the audience to each scene along a one- to two-mile hiking route. $25, $15 for kids. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Summer Insect Extravaganza: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Nature Center at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Games, crafts and buggy encounters in the Nature Center backyard, as well as forays to search for aquatic insects at the pond. $3 per person or $12 per family; free for kids 2 and younger. parkfun.com.

David Sarkis & Friends with special guest Katherine Hines will kick off the Raue Center's Arts on the Green series at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. - Courtesy of the Raue Center For The Arts

Arts on the Green: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. David Sarkis & Friends with special guest Katherine Hines will perform. Tickets start at $25; $17.50 for members. rauecenter.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Shawn Klush & the Fabulous Ambassadors perform. Free. prairiecenter.org/.

Sunday, July 9

Swedish Days Ride: 8 a.m. Sunday, July 9. Fox Valley Bicycles and Ski Club's 53rd annual ride with a new starting location and routes at Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove. Includes 12, 28, 51, 73, 103 or 133-mile routes. Travel quiet and scenic paved roads of rural Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties. Rest stops with beverages and food. $45-$65. Online registration at fvbsc.org.

Heritage Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the McHenry County Historical Museum, 6422 Main St., Union. Museum marks its 60th year with its 36th annual fest featuring a plant sale, a white-elephant sale featuring one-of-a-kind items, a vintage clothing and book sale, a bake sale and a pie-baking contest. The 11th annual Heritage Fair Car Show returns along downtown Main Street with DJ Jose Ramos spinning oldies. Free. mchenrycountyhistory.org.

Elgin Classic Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. Classic cars will be on display on the front lawn and on Park Street. Rain date: July 16. Co-sponsored by Chicagoland Thunderbird Club. Free. elginhistory.org.

Elmhurst Garden Walk and Faire: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in Elmhurst. "An Afternoon in the Garden" showcases private and public gardens along with a boutique in Wilder Park. Tickets, which are $18-$23, are only sold online at eventbrite.com/. elmhurstgardenclub.org/garden-walk-faire.

Living History Open House -- Over There & Over Here: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Powers-Walker House, in Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Visit the Greek Revival 1854 house and learn about the families that once called it home. Open house features the Miller family who inhabited the area during the World War I era. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Vintage Baseball: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See how the game was played over 100 years ago with "ballers" -- DuPage Plowboys vs. Lemont Quarrymen -- following 1850s rules and regulations. $12-$15. cantigny.org.

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Midnight Rider Band performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. American English performs. $30 per car per show. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. School of Rock performs. Free. mundelein.org.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Mariachi Monument performs. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Ashwood Park, Naperville. Den FuZe performs. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Tuesday, July 11

Itasca Ice Cream with Cops and Firefighters: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Usher Park, 201 S. Walnut, Itasca. Free ice cream and games with Itasca police officers and firefighters. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Naperville Children's Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Court, Naperville. Ben Tartar performs. Naperville Public Library staff will read a story 10 minutes before the show. Free. napervilleparks.org/childrenslunchhourentertainment.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring a lawn chair or blankets. Features Magic by Randy. Free. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16, or palatineparks.org.

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Geneva Park District Park Cookout: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Dryden Park, 603 Western Ave., Geneva. Free picnic in the park. genevaparks.org.

Broadway in your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Seneca Playlot Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave., and Thursday, July 13, at Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Road, Chicago. Chicago performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. For all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Dundee Township Park District Family Fun Night: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Huffman Park, 811 Tartans Drive, West Dundee. Free family activities. Food and beverages for purchase. dtpd.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Yankee Cowboy performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all-ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. Istvan and His Imaginary Band will perform. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks and free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Generation performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Sushi Roll will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. HiFi Superstar performs. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. Banda Potrillos perform. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. The Blooze Brothers perform. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Brooklyn Charmers perform at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. The Spinners perform. Free. elkgrove.org.

Styx: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Classic band's 50th anniversary tour. Gates open at 6 p.m. $50 general admission or $179 for VIP. paramountaurora.com/riveredge.

Geneva Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Moore Park, 877 Geneva Drive, Geneva. Watch a free screening of "Top Gun Maverick." Concessions for purchase. Weather-permitting. genevaparks.org.

Wednesday, July 12

Kane County Fair: 3-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 12-13; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 14-15; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Grandstand shows, 4-H animals, carnival, live music, games, food and more. Illinois State Pullers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for $10; professional championship bull rides and cowgirls at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Demolition derby at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday for $10. Season tickets: $10; $5 Wednesday and Thursday; $5-$10 Friday through Sunday. kanecountyfair.com.

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Food truck options for purchase. ARRA performs. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Sarah Coco performs. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music, drinks and food. Billy Elton performs. Free. eastdundee.net.

Elmhurst Concert in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave, Elmhurst. Free. epd.org/news/concert-park.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Trabuco performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Pino Farina Band performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Classical Blast performs. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. The Wayouts perform. Free. genevaparks.org.

Itasca Party in the Park & Movie: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Washington Park, Irving Park and Bloomingdale roads, Itasca. Party in the Park from 7-8:30 p.m., with the movie at 8:30 p.m. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Blooze Brothers performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. The Moods will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Lake Foxcroft Park, 2S540 Lambert Road, Glen Ellyn. Story time at 7:30 p.m. and "Strange World" at dusk. Free. gepark.org.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Gate opens at 6 p.m. Watch "Clueless." VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Movies on the Green: Dusk Wednesday, July 12, at Centennial Green at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. See "Minions: The Rise of Gru." Bring blankets and chairs. Free. mpdowntown.com/events/moviesonthegreen.

Thursday, July 13

Windy City Smokeout: 2-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, at the United Center Parking Lot C, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Headliners include Zach Bryan at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Darius Rucker at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Luke Bryan at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Zac Brown Band at 8 p.m. Sunday. General admission Friday: $69.95. General admission tickets are sold out Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. windycitysmokeout.com.

Antioch Taste of Summer: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in downtown Antioch and at the Antioch Bandshell. Music, food vendors, carnival rides, games, sidewalk sales, crafters and more. Music schedule: Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Friday; Think Floyd at 8 p.m. Saturday; and 7th heaven at 3 p.m. Sunday. Themed musical light show at 9:15 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Free. antiochchamber.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 13, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Performances by Gandy Gumbo and Verzatile. Free. cityhpil.com.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the historic Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle, show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. Georgia Rae performs from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Taste of Westmont: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, on Cass Avenue, Westmont. Carnival, craft show, kids' activities, beer tent and local restaurant food booths. Thursday is Kidzapalooza featuring carnival specials, battle of the bands, car show and more. Music from Tom Petty tribute band at 6 p.m. and One of Those Nights (Eagles tribute band) at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Anchors Away at 6 p.m. and Greggie & the Jets Band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Muddy Waters Blues Jam and Tribute from 1-4:30 p.m., Mike Wheeler Blues Band at 4:30 p.m., and Infinity at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants and car show along Lake Street. A.D.D. and Puddle of Mudd will perform. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Adult-oriented fun night featuring drinks, music and entertainment with the theme "Summer Night's Dream." Sample rosé with full glasses for purchase and watch a series of performances featuring some of Shakespeare's most famous fairies. There will be other enchanting surprises throughout the garden. A selection of food trucks will be on site. Cantigny.org.

Fiesta Days: Thursday through Sunday, July 13-23, in McHenry. Eleven days of music, food, drinks and more. The first week at Petersen Park starts with Cask and Barrel Night from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, for $65 or $15 (designated driver). Music Fest weekend and carnival July 14-16. River Run 5K at 8 a.m. July 15 at Petersen Park Beach. Car show from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 16. Beach Bash from noon to 4 p.m., bands from 5-9:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 16. Second week events are in Veterans Memorial Park and downtown McHenry. Concert in the Park from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Veterans Memorial Park. DamYak Challenge at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Miller Point. Arts and Crafts in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Duck Derby at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Boone Creek. Fiesta Days Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Entertainment from Gayle & Nick Bisesi. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Music from Sean Kelly with Andy Sheldon. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Semple will perform. Billy Bricks and Dairy Queen will offer food. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Algonquin Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Classical Blast will perform. Free. algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Kaleidoscope Eyes (Beatles tribute) performs. Food trucks available. Free. facebook.com/groovin60554.

Hanover Township's Free Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Izaak Walton Reserve Amphitheater, 899 Jay St., Elgin. Rosie and the Rivets will perform. Bring chairs and blankets. Drinks and snacks for purchase from The Ice Cream Overload truck. Free. (630) 837-0301 or info@hanover-township.org.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. R-Gang will perform. Bring a chair, snacks and drinks. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. George Michael Reborn Featuring Robert Bartko performs. Food and beverage tents and fireworks after the concerts. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. The Throwbacks perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Jose Vales & the Mambo All-Stars perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. The band performs American popular and patriotic music as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." In case of rain or extreme heat, concert will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band Music From the Heartland: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Mark Heidel, director of bands at the University of Iowa, and Myron Welch, director of bands emeritus at the University of Iowa, join Bruce Moss in an evening of music that captures the spirit of the heartland. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.