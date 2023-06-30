Where to watch a Fourth of July parade in the suburbs

Fourth of July parades are a patriotic tradition in the suburbs. Here's where you can see one.

Saturday, July 1

Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in Hoffman Estates. The parade, with the theme "Hoffman Estates -- Celebrating the American Dream," returns along Illinois Boulevard, from Paris Lane north to Evanston Street. northwestfourthfest.com.

Carol Stream Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, east on Lies Road, from County Farm Road to the Ross Ferraro Town Center. The annual parade, with the theme "Together We Can Make A Difference," features the Jesse White Tumblers, Doonaree Pipe Band, Glenbard North Marching Band, West Suburban Home School Band, Shriner Cruzin' Coolers, Shriner Magic Carpets, 501st Midwest Garrison Star Wars group, Midwest Jeep Alliance, police cars, fire trucks and more. carolstreamparade.com.

Carpentersville Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave. in Carpentersville. Steps off at the village hall, 1200 L.W. Besinger Drive, and heads to the park. cville.org/516/Independence-Day-Parade.

Prospect Heights Independence Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, from St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, to Hebron Presbyterian Church parking lot, 511 N. Schoenbeck Road, Prospect Heights. prospect-heights.il.us.

Celebrate Fox Lake Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Lakefront Park. Starts at Grant Community High School, 285 E. Grand Ave., and proceeds down Grand Avenue into downtown Fox Lake. foxlake.org/391/Celebrate-Fox-Lake.

A dog shows off his patriotic spirit at a previous Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest parade. This year's parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. - Courtesy of Lindsay Schubel Nagle

Hometown Fest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Starting at Cedar and Slade Street, east on Slade to Brockway Street, north on Brockway Street, east on Wood Street, and ending at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Sunday, July 2

Island Lake Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 2, in the Westridge subdivision in Island Lake. Lineup starts in the Westridge Shopping Center, 648 E. State Road. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2. On Oak Avenue, from North Avenue, south to Railroad Avenue; Railroad Avenue from Oak Avenue to Main Street; Main Street from Railroad Avenue to South Bartlett Road; South Bartlett Road from Main Street to Stearns Road. Sponsored by the Bartlett 4th of July Committee, the parade includes horses, floats, fire engines, bands, Shriners, community groups and more. bartlett4thofjuly.com/parade.html.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Steps off at 100 W. Woodstock St., heads south on Dole Avenue to Country Club Road. clchamber.com.

Waukegan Park District's American Independence Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, steps off from Franklin Street and Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Parade will travel north to Jack Benny Drive and Sheridan Road. Grand Marshal will be state Sen. Adriane Johnson. waukeganparks.org/parade.

Mundelein Community Days: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2. The 1.1-mile parade, with the theme "Through the Decades," begins at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St., and proceeds east on Hawley Street to Seymour Avenue. mundelein.org.

Monday, July 3

Warrenville Fourth of July Parade: 6 p.m. Monday, July 3. Steps off south on Warren Avenue, west on Warrenville Road, south on Curtis Avenue, ending at Woodland Road. warrenville.il.us.

Tuesday, July 4

Elgin's Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Elgin. The parade, with the theme, "'90s Throwback," starts at Slade and Douglas, continues south on Douglas to Highland Avenue, near city hall. This year there will be no float judging. cityofelgin.org/july4.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022 Then 10-month-old Selah Acevedo of Elgin waves a flag with her grandma, Kimberly Schmidt, during Elgin's 2022 Fourth of July parade. The parade as at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Vernon Hills July 4 Parade: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, steps off from Deerpath and Atrium drives, Vernon Hills. Marching units will follow a parade route south to Sullivan Drive and then west to Aspen, with a final destination of Hawthorn Elementary South, 430 Aspen Drive. vernonhills.org.

Aurora 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off at Benton and Broadway streets, proceeds north on Broadway Street (Route 25) to Downer Place, west on Downer to Middle Avenue where the parade will conclude. The Reviewing Stand will be in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. aurora-il.org.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off from Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., goes down Main Street to the Barrington Metra Lot in downtown Barrington. barrington-il.gov.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off from village hall, 12 S. Center St., and heads east to Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street and ending at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., for Taste of the Towns food festival featuring some of the best menu offerings in the region. bvilleparks.org/libertyfest/.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. The parade steps off at the intersection of Center Street and Wicke Avenue, then proceeds north on Center to Prairie Avenue, heads east on Prairie and then disbands at Prairie and Pearson Street. Includes community floats, live music and strolling entertainment. desplaines.org.

Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Arlington Heights. Parade steps off from Dunton and Oakton streets and travels south on Dunton to Miner and then east to Recreation Park. frontierdays.org.

Hawthorn Woods Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, on Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. Parade continues to village hall. vhw.org.

Hinsdale Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off at Sixth and Garfield streets, heads north on Garfield to First Street, west on First to Grant Street, and south on Grant to Sixth. villageofhinsdale.org/fourthofjuly.

Lincolnshire's Red, White & BOOM! Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Starts at Lincolnshire Drive and Londonberry Lane and heads to Cambridge Lane, following Cambridge to Yorkshire Drive, west on Yorkshire to Lancaster Lane, south on Lancaster to Oxford Drive, west on Oxford to Wiltshire Drive, north on Lincolnshire Drive to Oxford. lincolnshireil.gov.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade and Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, from Lisle Junior High, 5207 Center Ave. Parade begins at the school and proceeds through downtown, ending at village hall. Decorate your bike and bring it to the lineup from 9:30-9:45 a.m. Ice cream social about 10:45 a.m. at Museums of Lisle Station Park while supplies last. Music by Lisle Community Band. villageoflisle.org.

Villa Park Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Presented by Villa Park VFW 2801 with the theme "Reflections." Heads west on Central to Harvard, south on Harvard to Madison, east on Madison to Summit, north on Summit to Park, and west on Park to Ardmore for dispersal. invillapark.com.

Wheaton Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, on Main Street. Theme is "Star-Spangled Summer." Parade steps off at Hawthorne Boulevard and Main Street, heads south on Main to Union Avenue, west on Union, south on Wheaton Avenue, east on Front Street to Cross Street. Viewing stand off Front Street. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Winnetka Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, from the corner of Elm Street and Glendale Avenue, Winnetka, and ends at Village Green Park, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. Featuring orchestras, pipe bands, jugglers, Uncle Sam on stilts and more. winpark.org.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration Parade: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off from Poplar Avenue and Main Street and heads south on Main to Route 173. antioch.il.gov.

Lakemoor Fourth of July Parade: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, stepping off at village hall, 28581 Route 120, Lakemoor. lakemoor.net.

Brookdale Neighbor Association Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Lineup at 10:30 a.m. at Hill Middle School, 1836 Brookdale Road, Naperville. The parade route: Langley to Bainbridge, Bainbridge to Foxhill, Foxhill to Manchester, Manchester to Brookdale, and Brookdale to Brookdale Racquet Club. aboutbrookdale.org/fourth-of-july-parade-picnic/.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 4. Steps off from Conyers Learning Center Parking lot at 2800 Central Road, Rolling Meadows. Parade exits the school parking lot to the east, proceeds noth on Jay, west on Grove, north on Meadow, west on Kirchoff, right at Plaza Drive and ends in the Jewel parking lot. cityrm.org.

Sleepy Hollow 4th of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, from Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. Annual Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade. Rain date is July 9. sleepyhollowil.org.

The fire department leads off the parade during the 2021 Glen Ellyn Fourth of July parade. Due to construction downtown, this year's parade will travel along Fawell Boulevard, from Lambert Road to Park Boulevard, starting at noon Tuesday, July 4. - Steven Buyansky for the Daily Herald, 2021

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Parade: Noon Tuesday, July 4. Due to construction, the new route this year is along Fawell Boulevard, from Lambert Road to Park Boulevard. Theme is "Stars, Stripes and Smiles," with Billy Williams, a Major League Baseball player and coach, as Grand Marshal. facebook.com/GlenEllyn4thOfJulyCelebration/.

Skokie July Fourth Parade: Noon Tuesday, July 4, at 5100 W. Oakton St., Skokie. Features marching bands, floats and more. Stake out a spot before noon along the route, which is Niles Center and Lincoln, north to Oakton Street, east on Oakton to Oakton Park. (847) 674-1500 or skokieparks.org.

Downers Grove Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Starts at Main and Grant streets and heads south on Main, ending at Warren Avenue. Grand Marshal is Jon Hansen, TV host and reporter. downers.us.

Glencoe Independence Day Parade: Steps off at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Glencoe, beginning at the intersection of South/Hawthorn, heading east on South, north on Vernon, east on Park, south on Village Court, and ending at Hazel Avenue. The parade will be held rain or shine. villageofglencoe.org.

Northbrook Fourth of July Parade: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. The route will start just west of Westmoor School, near the intersection of Cherry Lane and Crestwood Drive, and will end at Village Hall, 1225 Cedar Lane. northbrook.il.us/819/Community-Events.

Saturday, July 8

Pingree Grove Independence Day Parade: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Cambridge Lakes Community Association co-hosts the parade, from Alta Vista Drive and Wester Boulevard, and ending at the Cambridge Lakes Charter School. villageofpingreegrove.org.