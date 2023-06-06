Festivals June 9-15: Chicago Blues Fest, Rails to Victory, Mundelein Craft Beer Fest and more

There will be more than 40 craft beer vendors at the Mundelein Craft Beer Festival Saturday, June 10. Daily Herald File Photo

Fest-goers enjoy rides and more during a previous Libertyville Days. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

By Luke Zurawski

Starts before Friday

Kickoff to Summer Carnival: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 8-9; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 10; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, 406 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Celebrate Highwood will host its second annual Kickoff to Summer "Grads and Grease" Carnival. $5 discount for unlimited ride wristbands for graduates dressed in "Grease" attire. celebratehighwood.org.

Chicago Blues Festival 2023: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 9-11, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Music from Blind Boys of Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band at 7:45 p.m. Friday; Mud Morganfield at 7:45 p.m. Saturday; and Los Lobos at 7:45 p.m. Sunday; and many more. Free. chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_blues_festival.html.

Mud Morganfield headlines Chicago Blues Festival at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, June 10. -

Funday Children's Concert Series: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Vogelei Park, 650 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Carole Stephens: Macaroni Soup will perform. Bring a picnic lunch. Free. heparks.org.

Winnetka Children's Fair: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at Village Green Park, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. Games, pony, camel and carnival rides, and hot dogs and treats. Fundraiser for the Winnetka Community Nursery School. villageofwinnetka.org/calendar.aspx?EID=1596.

Duke's Blues Festival: 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 9, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Featuring Southern food vendors and live blues. Music from Nu Blu at 9 p.m. Friday and Big Daddy Mojo at 6:30 p.m., Bottled Blues at 8 p.m. and Luke Repass at 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Benefits Taste the Love NFP. dukes-blues-n-bbq.com/dukes-fest-2023/.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Friday and Thursday, June 9 and 15, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform feature Abel at 5 p.m. and Dayana & Super Mike at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Jory Avner at 5 p.m. and Gerry Hundt Trio at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

The Lionel Moe Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, as part of the Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series. - Courtesy of Lionel Moe Band

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Lionel Moe Band will perform. Free. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Picnic in the Park: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. Live music, entertainment, food trucks, bounce houses and more. Free. ahpd.org/events/20230609.

Bitter Jester: 6-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Bands compete against each other for a chance to make the final round Sunday, June 25. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

Outdoor Movie Nights: 6 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Preshow activities include face painting, balloon artist, yard games and more. Movies begin at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Rolling Meadows Block Party: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, on Central Road, between Jay Lane and Barker Avenue, Rolling Meadows. Entertainment by Latin Groove and Ashland Craft, food trucks, public safety vehicles, police dog demo, kids' activities and more.cityrm.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at McNally's Irish Pub & Grill, 109 W. Main St., St. Charles, and Wednesday, June 14, at The Office Dining & Spirits, 201 E. Main St., St. Charles. Live music from Jonny Vestro on Friday and Nicole Devine on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Saturday June Band. Free. vhw.org.

South Elgin Movies in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Screening of "The Bad Guys" at dusk. Concessions available. Free. southelgin.com.

Lombard Summer Concert: 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, outside the Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple, Lombard. Featuring singer-songwriter Noah Gabriel, cellist Ryan Carney and Chris Palmerin on Cajon and percussion. Beverages, including wine and beer, and charcuterie will be served. $15 ticket includes two drinks and charcuterie. Bring a lawn chair. Tickets: lombardhistory.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Food trucks and screening of "DC League of Super-Pets" starting at 8 p.m. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Wheeling Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 9, and 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Heritage Park Performance Pavillion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Music from Semple on Friday and Dancing Queen on Sunday. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com/recreation/special-events.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Main Stage Concerts: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Dancing Queen will perform. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Movies Under the Stars: 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the Wheaton Public Library's West Plaza, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Screening of "Shrek." Free. downtownwheaton.com.

St. Charles Movies in the Park: 8:05 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Pottawatomie Park amphitheater, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Watch "Encanto." Free. stcparks.org.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch "DC League of Super-Pets" outdoors on the new 40-foot, inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine for purchase. Movies and parking free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Bloomingdale Movies in the Park: About 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Screening of "DC League of Super-Pets." Free. For info on parking, visit bloomingdaleparks.org.

Saturday, June 10

Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antique Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association's event featuring Americana items from about 50 vendors. $8 admission benefits historical preservation projects. Free for kids 14 and younger. csada.com.

Run Wild Family Fun Run: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Prairieview Education Center, Crystal Lake. Run through Silver Creek Conservation Area. Choose a half-mile or 3-mile fun run for all skill levels. Fee includes race T-shirt, bib, snacks and a medal. $15-$20; $5 extra on race day. Register at mccdistrict.org.

Grayslake Arts Fest and Wine Tasting: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in downtown Grayslake. Juried art festival showcasing fine artists who work in a variety of media. Includes live music, food and wines from local wineries. Wine tasting, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., is $20 for five tasting tickets and an engraved glass in advance and $25 at the festival. grayslakechamber.com.

See a living history re-enactment of World War II battles at Rails to Victory Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin. - Courtesy of Fox River Valley Trolley Museum

Rails to Victory: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. A living history re-enactment of World War II, including battles, resistance, the home front and more. Adventure Trolley Tours at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. $23. Buy tickets at foxtrolley.org/rails-to-victory.

Woodstock PrideFest: Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, in Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Second annual Rainbow Run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. Pub crawl at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Square. Pride Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Square, followed by the festival from noon to 5 p.m. For Pride Promenade from noon to 5 p.m. both days: walk, drive or bike through Woodstock to see participating celebratory displays. facebook.com/woodstockpride.

Arts in Bartlett Global Arts Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at the Jim Jensen Pavilion, 620 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. Family-oriented lawn games, crafts and activities, vendor booths filled with diverse wares and artists representing world cultures, performances of cultural dance and music, and ethnic foods and beverages. Authors in the Park offers attendees the chance to interact with more than 10 local authors with book signings, prize drawings and more. artsinbartlett.org/global-arts-festival.

Illinois Vintage Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Vintage market. linktr.ee/illinoisvintagefest.

Montgomery Street Eats Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., Montgomery. Third annual event, hosted by the Village of Montgomery, in partnership with Brew Avenue Events and the Montgomery Foundation, features 10 food trucks, live DJ, beer garden and local vendor village. Free admission and parking. montgomeryil.org.

Lake County PrideFest: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. This free, family-friendly outdoor festival will feature music and performances, food trucks, a beer and beverage tent, artisan vendors, a resource fair, kids' entertainment, multiple drag shows, dancing and more. lgbtqlc.com/lake-county-pridefest.

Warrenville Multicultural Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Warrenville City Hall Complex, 28W701 Stafford Place, Warrenville. Warrenville Park District's annual cultural showcase with music, performing arts, food trucks, free face painting from 1-5 p.m. and more. Performances from Harling School of Irish Dance at 12:15 p.m.; Mariachi Universitario at 12:45 p.m.; Mini Bhangra (Indian Folk) Dance Lesson with Anjali Gera at 1:15 and 2:45 p.m.; Chicago Korean Dance Company at 1:30 p.m.; Shangari's School of Rhythm (Bollywood) at 2:15 p.m.; Xochitl-Quetzal Danza Azteca at 3 p.m.; Dance Hokulea (Polynesian) at 3:45 p.m.; and Ayodele African Drum & Dance at 5 p.m. warrenvilleparks.org.

Schaumburg Environmental Fair: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Nature Center at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Learn how to reduce your energy use and energy costs and how you can contribute to the shift toward an electric vehicle future. The fair will feature a schedule of short presentations inside the Nature Center, as well as displays and information in the outdoor pavilion. Free. parkfun.com.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016 Beer is poured into a sampling glass during a previous Mundelein Craft Beer Festival. This year's fest returns Saturday, June 10.

Mundelein Craft Beer Festival: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Mundelein Village Hall, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. More than 40 craft beer vendors, food, music and more. Tickets cost $50 in advance, $55 at the door; $15 designated driver. 21-and-older only. mundeleincommunityconnection.org/craftbeerfestival.html.

Chi-Soul Fest: 2-11 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Celebrate Black Music Month with performances by Chicago Soul musicians. Performers include Farley "Jackmaster" Funk, Bumpus, Aniba & The Sol Starz and A Party Called Tribe featuring Club Crib Ent on Saturday and Manny Torres, Isaiah Sharkey, Anaiet & Kopano and Morgan Pirtle on Sunday. NavyPier.org.

Heatwave Music Festival: Doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Music from Griz, Gryffin, Kx5, Slander, Tiesto, Loud Luxury, LSDream, Malaa and more. Tickets start at $129 a day. heatwavemusicfestival.com.

B4 Summer Festival: 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Family-friendly activities include a zip line, observation tower, giant jumping pillow, playground and giant slide. Performances by Modern Day Romeos, 7th heaven and Serendipity. Nine local food trucks and a private bourbon tasting. Benefits local nonprofits including Allendale Association, Save-A-Pet, Elderwerks and Jeeps on the Run. Tickets start at $12 at eventbrite.com.

Bluegrass & Country Moosic Festival: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Batavia Moose Lodge, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Second annual fundraiser with music, food and drink. Music includes Gin Mill Hollow from 3-4:30 p.m., River Valley Rangers from 5-6:30 p.m. and Brushville from 7-8:30 p.m. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Limited parking; use shuttle from Mooseheart Child City & School, 1 mile south of the music venue on Route 31. Proceeds go to helping the Batavia Moose Lodge support the children and teens in need at Mooseheart Child City and School. $25 donation before June 9; $30 at the gate. Free for kids 12 and younger with a paid adult. bataviamoose682.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday. June 10, at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Sk8 Jam: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Celebrates the skate subculture with a pop-up skate park in conjunction with Syndicate Skatepark. Live concert features the music of Spliff, Night Spice, French Police and a surprise headliner. Live graffiti art walls and a skateboard customization tent. Bring your skateboard, longboard or skates and take over South Grove Avenue on the pop-up modular skatepark. Food and drink vendors. cityofelgin.org/2526/Sk8-Jam.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Innovator Hale Street Tents -- Center Stage. Afternoon Logic will perform. downtownwheaton.com/livemusic.

Side Street Studio Arts Battle of the Bands: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Zeigler Court, Elgin. On Performances from The Tragedies, The Daisy Heaves, ConceptMix and Soaking Up Sandcastles. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10. facebook.com/sidestreetstudioartselgin.

Bensenville Movie in the Park: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Diorio Field, 259 Barron St., Bensenville. Watch "Encanto" at dusk. Free. bvilleparks.org.

Sunday, June 11

63rd annual HamFest: 7 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Six Meter Club of Chicago's annual ham radio and electronic flea market. Antique Radio Club of Illinois Swap Meet, plus Midwest Classic Radio Net Hamboree. Gates and flea market open at 7 a.m. and the buildings at 8 a.m. $8 in advance, $10 at the gate. k9ona.com.

Love Our River Day: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at McHenry Dam State Park. Includes bird walk, guided canoe trip, free Copi tasting, stories and poems, crafts, games and more. dnr.illinois.gov.

Pedal-Paddle-Saddle: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Choose to travel by bike, watercraft or equine through the park's 3,400 acres of wide-open, protected space. Then enjoy a picnic box lunch on the back patio while enjoying the musical duo Dan and Danielle. $35-$60. Register at mchenryconservation.org.

Just For Kids Fishing Derby: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at Blackwell Forest Preserve, Butterfield Road, Warrenville. Friendly fishing contest for anglers 15 and younger. Free. dupageforest.org.

Ride for Hope 2023: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at Moretti's Ristorante and Pizzeria, 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett. Eighth annual ovarian cancer awareness motorcycle ride and celebration fundraiser. A 50-mile, fully escorted ride begins at 10:30 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m. After-party with silent auction, box drawings and raffles from 1-4 p.m. $35. rideforhope2023.eventbrite.com.

Naperville Doll & Teddy Bear Show: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Marriott, 1801 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville. Featuring antique, vintage, modern, collectible, Barbie, Steiff and Reborn dolls and more. On-site doll restringing, doll appraisals and door prizes. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. Early bird admission is $5. kanecountydollshow.com.

Bartlett's 29th annual National Night Out: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at Sunrise Park, on Struckman Boulevard. The event will be a Dog Walker Watch Summer Social. bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out.

Bloody Mary Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Vendors shake up their unique concoctions in competition for the title of "Best Bloody Mary in the Midwest." Free admission. celebratehighwood.org.

Highland Park Vintage Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. Over 50 vintage dealers and live music. enjoyhighlandpark.com/thelot.

Aurora Pride Parade: Noon Sunday, June 11, in downtown Aurora. Grand Marshal is Aurora native Keri Traid. facebook.com/AuroraILPrideFestival/.

Pine Craig Games: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Celebrate the Scottish heritage of Naperville philanthropist Caroline Martin Mitchell. Learn about the Martin family, Pine Craig Mansion and Carrie's Gift to the city of Naperville. Enjoy Scottish dancing, a shortbread baking contest, games, crafts, historic houses and more. $8-$12. Register at napersettlement.org.

Vintage Baseball: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See how the game was played over 100 years ago with "ballers" following 1850s rules and regulations. DuPage Plowboys vs. Intra-Squad Volunteers. $12-$15. cantigny.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Rico will perform. $30 per car, per show. Concert season pass $400 for nonmembers. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Mellencougar will perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Superchair Band will perform. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Monday, June 12

Teen Battle of The Bands: 7-9 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Palatine Park District's annual Battle of the Bands regional competition. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Tuesday, June 13

Naperville Children's Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Jeanie B! will perform. Naperville Public Library staff will read a story 10 minutes before the show. Free. napervilleparks.org/childrenslunchhourentertainment.

Geneva Park District Park Cookout: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Don Forni Park, 3300 Border Road, Geneva. Enjoy a free picnic in the park. Food is first-come, first-served. genevaparks.org.

Dundee Township Park District Family Fun Night: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Lions Park, 570 Penny Road, East Dundee. Free family activities; wear closed-toe shoes for climbing trees. Food and beverages for purchase. dtpd.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Pino Farina Band will perform. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music and food trucks, as well as free kids' activities at 6:30 p.m. The Associates will perform. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Community Band will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Generation will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. Music from Hix Bro Ukulele Band. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The concerts take place at Millennia Plaza. Strung Out will perform. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Wednesday, June 14

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Food truck options for purchase. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Party in the Park: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Live music, kids' activities, concessions and more. Classical Blast will perform. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music, drinks and food. Karla & the Phat Cats will perform. Free. eastdundee.net.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Libido Funk Circus will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Concert Band will perform. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Arra will perform. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Lake Foxcroft Park, 2S540 Lambert Road, Glen Ellyn. Story time at 7:30 p.m. and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" at dusk. Free. gepark.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Movies on the Green: Dusk June 14 at Centennial Green at the Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St. Watch "Turning Red." Bring blankets and chairs. Free. mpdowntown.com/events/moviesonthegreen.

Thursday, June 15

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Chicago Soul Company will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Prairie Fest: 4-11 p.m. Thursday, June 15; noon to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 16; noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17; and noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Prairie Fest Park, 91 Plank Road, Oswego. Annual festival with live music, food, carnival, petting zoo, pony rides and Expo Village. Music from Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press on Thursday; Sara Evans and Yankee Cowboy on Friday; Pop2K, hosted by NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera, and Starlight City on Saturday; and American English on Sunday. PrairieFest 5K at 8 a.m. Sunday, with the one-mile Prairie Dog Jog at 8:10 a.m.; sign up at raceroster.com. PrairieFest Parade with the theme "Summer Starts Here" at 1 p.m. Sunday. prairiefest.com.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 15, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue, between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Performances by New Vintage Strings and Dec8de and food trucks. cityhpil.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Features vendors from throughout McHenry County that offer handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m., along with concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Craig Baumann & The Story will perform. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. Matt Shukin & The Ramblers will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Village Green, east of the Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a craft and vintage fair. Atomic Blonde and Petty Kings will perform. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the BMO Lot, 210 W. Station St., Barrington. See a variety of cars and hear from host Bob the DJ. barrington-il.gov.

Cantigny Summer Nights: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Adult-oriented fun nights every Thursday featuring drinks, music and entertainment. June 15 will be "Bark in the Park"; stroll through the gardens with your dog and visit photo stations, caricature artists and a "Fido to Go" food truck. Cantigny.org.

Kids ride the Tilt-a-Whirl during a past Libertyville Days. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Libertyville Days Festival: Carnival hours: 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15; 1-11 p.m. Friday, June 16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17; and 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. Arts and crafts, beverage tent, carnival, food, live entertainment, parade and more. Libertyville Pageant at 6:30 p.m. June 15; Children's Party from 10 a.m. to noon June 16; parade at 10 a.m. and rib cook-off from 1-3 p.m. June 17; and baggo tournament from 1-6 p.m. June 18. libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.

Movies in the Park: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Screening of "Trolls." Free. parkfun.com.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The D.B's will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on Main Street in downtown Roselle. Good Clean Fun will perform. Drinks from Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org/calendar.

Groovin' in the Grove: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove. Sugar Grove Arts & Entertainment Committee hosts a free outdoor concert series with food trucks. Vital Signs will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. facebook.com/groovin60554.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The Complex will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Hello Weekend will perform. Bring a chair, snacks and drinks. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass $65. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Pino Farina Band will perform. Food and beverage tents and a fireworks display after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Sounds of Summer: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 15-16, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Neverly Brothers on Thursday and The Chicago Experience on Friday. Free. vah.com.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Blooze Brothers will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Food and drinks, a balloon artist, face painting and a kids' craft. Bring a lawn chair. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Soul 2 The Bone will perform. Bring a picnic, coolers, food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Food and beverages for sale. Seating is first-come, first-served. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Wheaton Municipal Band Classical Winds: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Featuring the world premiere of Paul Noble's arrangement of "Solemn Prelude" by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Outdoor Movie Night: 8-9:45 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Singalong to "Grease." (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.