Festivals June 2-8: Cream of Wheaton, Rose Fest, Fox River Arts Ramble and more

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Cream of Wheaton: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 1; 4-10 p.m. Friday, June 2; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 1-7 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Memorial Park and other locations in Wheaton. Rides, food, arts and crafts and business expo. Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K and Kids Half Mile at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Music from Karla and the Phat Cats at 8 p.m. Thursday, 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Friday, Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Planet Groove at 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/cream-of-wheaton.

Gilberts Community Days 2023: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 1 (carnival only); 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 2; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in Town Square Park, 195 Jackson St., Gilberts. Music from The Lennys at 5 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 6:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Friday; iPop at 1:30 p.m., Renegade Wildflower at 4 p.m., Run Forrest Run at 6 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Saturday; and Blackberry Jam at 1:30 p.m., Rocks Off at 4 p.m. and American English at 6 p.m. Sunday. Carnival with rides and games, food and drinks, a classic car show, and kids' activities, including a petting zoo. Free. gilbertscommunitydays.com.

Roselle Lions Rose Festival: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, June 1; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, June 2-3; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Roselle Train Station parking lot, off Irving Park Road, Roselle. 61st annual festival with car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wickstrom Chevrolet. "Lights, Camera, Dance" dance group at 1 p.m. Saturday. Rides and festival food court. Concerts in the Miller Festival Beer Garden include Physical Graffiti (Led Zeppelin tribute) at 8 p.m. Thursday; Focal Point at 7 p.m. and Poison'd Crue (tribute to 1980s hairbands) at 9 p.m. Friday; Schaumburg School of Rock at 3 p.m., Bottled Blues at 6 p.m. and JakTripper at 8 p.m. Saturday; and The Voodoo Dolls at 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/RoselleLionsRoseFest.

Friday, June 2

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Do Division: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 2, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, on Division Street, between Damen and Leavitt, Chicago. Two stages of music, with headliners including W.I.T.C.H. at 8:45 p.m. and Jesse Royal at 9 p.m. Friday; Bobby Oroza at 8:45 p.m. and Cloakroom at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Dan Deacon at 8:45 p.m. and Vundabar at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, plus many more. Also, family fun fest, vendors, Do Fashion, food, drinks and more. Suggested donation: $10. westtownchamber.org.

Bitter Jester: 5:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Battle of the bands concert series. bitterjesterfoundation.org.

Mount Prospect's Fridays on the Green: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Free, family-friendly concerts. Jay Goeppner Backdated Band will perform. mountprospect.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at The Filling Station Pub & Grill, 300 W. Main St., St. Charles, and Wednesday, June 7, at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, 12 S. First St., St. Charles. Live music from local performers, including Joey Wilbur on Friday and Michael Rawls on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

First Fridays Summer Dance Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Town Square Gazebo, corner of Roselle and Schaumburg roads, Schaumburg. Free, introductory one-hour dance lessons by professional Arthur Murray instructors, followed by two hours of free, live music and dancing. Dance concerts are held weather-permitting. Music from Guitarra Azul. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Bossydog. Free. vhw.org.

First Friday Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Kraig Kenning performs contemporary folk, acoustic blues, roots rock and American fingerstyle. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Highwood Pride Fest Pub Crawl & Drag Show: Pub Crawl from 7 p.m. to close Friday, June 2, in downtown Highwood; drag show from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at 28 Mile Distilling Company, 454 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Both events are $20 each or $30 for a combo ticket at eventbrite.com/. celebratehighwood.org.

Movies & Food Trucks on the Center Green: 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, on Center Green, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Watch "Minions: The Rise of GRU" at 8 p.m. and buy food from food trucks. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Cantigny Park Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch "A League of Their Own" on the new 40-foot inflatable screen with lawn seating. Concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine available for purchase. Movies and parking free with paid $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; $8 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 15 and younger. cantigny.org.

Carp Fest: Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at Eastway Park in Island Lake. villageofislandlake.com/.

Going Dutch Festival: Various times June 2-4 at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Zeigler Court, Elgin, and other locations. 13th annual event celebrates female and nonbinary voices in the arts. $15. sidestreetstudioarts.org/goingdutch.

Saturday, June 3

Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Hosted by the Cosley Foundation to raise funds for Cosley Zoo. $45. Kids' half-mile race registration: $25 (ages 4-10). wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Elgin Fish for Fun: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Rolling Knolls pond, 11N260 Rohrssen Road, Elgin. Elgin Izaak Walton League hosts a morning of fishing, prizes and food. They will have some equipment to loan out; bait is provided. Free. facebook.com/izaakwaltonleagueelginchapter.

The Vernon Hills Park District will hold a Kids Fishing Day at Big Bear Lake from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Century Park in Vernon Hills. - Daily Herald File Photo

Kids Fishing Day: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Century Park Arboretum, 1002 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Kids 5-13 can fish at Century Park's Big Bear Lake. Bait is provided. A limited number of poles will be available; bring a pole if you have one. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish in different age groups. Walk-up registrations will be taken if not sold out. vhparkdistrict.org.

Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3. Annual race starts from two locations: 10-mile race from St. Mary's Park on Route 31 in St. Charles and 6-mile race at 10:30 a.m. launching from the Batavia VFW. Both end at McCullough Park in Aurora for a post-race party featuring food, music, vendor booths and an awards ceremony. Canoe/kayak race for paddlers of all ages and abilities, featuring nine canoe divisions, seven kayak divisions and an open (noncompetitive) division. Fees vary. Register online at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org or at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.

Northern Illinois Art Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. Kishwaukee Valley Art League's 52nd annual show on the courthouse lawn. Vendors are selected from artists and craftspeople around northern Illinois. Free. kval-nfp.org/nias-2023.

Deerfield Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, at 821 Park Ave., Deerfield. Shop for original art, plus live music, food and kids' art activities. Free. (847) 926-4300 or amdurproductions.com.

50th Hinsdale Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale. Featuring 85-100 artists displaying and selling their works. Free. hinsdalechamber.com/fine-arts/.

Fox River Arts Ramble: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3. A self-guided arts tour from Batavia to St. Charles featuring local artists and a Songwriter Showcase. Hosted by Fine Line Creative Arts Center and St. Charles Arts Council. Locations: Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia; Proud Fox Gallery, 213 W. State St., Geneva; 3AM Studio, 138 N. 11th Ave., St. Charles; 116 Gallery, 116 Main St., St. Charles; JTM Designs, 4N816 Crane Road, St. Charles; and Fine Line, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles. foxriverarts.com.

57th Street Art Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, along the streets of Hyde Park, between Kenwood and Woodlawn avenues, Chicago. Shop for original works from over 150 artists. Family-friendly activities and food and beverages available. Live music courtesy of Buddy Guy's Legends. Free. 57thstreetartfair.org.

Elgin LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Family-friendly LGBTQ+ PRIDE parade followed by a festival with a vendor marketplace, live music and more. The parade at 11 a.m. starts at Prairie and Riverside, heading north on Riverside to Chicago, east on Chicago Street, and south on Grove Avenue. elginpride.com.

Lake in the Hills Skate, Bike & Roll: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the Sunset Park skate park parking lot, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Bike safety, bike repair tips, Hot Wheels racetrack, DIY car kits, preschool trikes course and more. Skate Jam, a bike, scooter, skate board competition, has a $10 preregistration required. Cycling Without Age -- McHenry County offers free trishaw rides for ages 55 or older; preregistration suggested. Hosted by the police department's tactical bike unit and the parks and rec department. Free. recreation.lith.org.

Chicago Gospel Music Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Millennium Park, entrances at Randolph and Monroe streets, Chicago. Gospel and dance performances throughout the day, ending with headliner Tye Tribbett at 8 p.m. Free. chicagogospelmusicfestival.us.

Unity Day Festival of Cultures: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates. The Hoffman Estates Cultural Awareness Commission celebrates a variety of cultures. heparks.org.

Soaring High: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Fearn Park, Hawksley Lane and White Oak Drive, North Aurora. Professional kite flyers put on a show. Free. northaurora.org.

"Andy Warhol, What Makes Him a Great Artist": 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Featuring critic and author Blake Gopnik, the author of "Warhol." $10; free with a ticket to the exhibit. Register at atthemac.org/events/blake-gopnik/.

Live on the Lake music series: Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, in the Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Saturday: 2 p.m. Unity the Band; 5:30 p.m. The Chi-Town Playboys; 9 p.m. Sixteen Candles. Sunday: 2 p.m. Chicago Latin Groove; 4:30 p.m. DJ Papa G; 5:30 p.m. Hydro Reggae Band. navypier.org.

The Forge Sings Disney: 5:15 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 2:15 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Wear a Disney costume for a princess meet-and-greet and sing along. $10. forgeparks.com.

Side Street Studio Arts Battle of the Bands: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 3 and 10, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Zeigler Court, Elgin. On June 3: Performances from The Braymores, Largemouth, Yard Waste and Dog Beach. On June 10: Performances from The Tragedies, The Daisy Heaves, ConceptMix and Soaking Up Sandcastles. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10. facebook.com/sidestreetstudioartselgin/.

Andy Warhol Portfolios -- A Life in Pop/Works: Saturday, June 3, through Sept. 10 at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Exhibition includes 94 works, a video installation, 150-plus photos taken by Andy Warhol, Children's Print Factory, Studio 54 experience and a Central Park-inspired space. Anytime tickets $40, timed tickets $25-$30. theccma.org/warhol-tickets.

Sunday, June 4

Elgin Valley Fox Trot: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, along city streets and the Fox River Trail in Elgin. The 46th annual 10-mile and 5K race benefits nine nonprofits, including the Elgin Lions Club and the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin. Post-race party at the start/finish area immediately after the race. Advance fees are $20-$55; no day-of registration. Register at elginfoxtrot.org/home.

Run for the Roses 5K and Youth 0.6K: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. $35, $10 for youth run. Register at run4roses5k.com.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. See over 500 tables of new and used model trains, accessories and more for sale, as well as free giveaways to attendees and a DCC train layout for kids to operate. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with a paying adult. trainshow.com. Naperville Kite Fly: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. See gigantic kites flown by kite enthusiasts from Chicago Kite at the 16th annual event. Entertainment includes Andrew Huber, Scribble Monster and Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley high schools' Steel Drum Ensembles and Metea Valley High School's Mariachi Ensemble. Free. napervilleparks.org/kitefly.

Evanston Pride Youth Car Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in Evanston. Line the streets to support Evanston's LGBTQIA+ youth as they parade past in cars to celebrate Pride Month. cityofevanston.org.

62nd annual Rose Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, starting at East Devon Avenue and North Roselle Road in Roselle. Parade heads south on Roselle Road to East Thorndale Avenue, east on Thorndale to North Prospect Street, south on Prospect to East Irving Park Road, and east to Lawrence Avenue. facebook.com/RoselleLionsRoseFest.

American Wind Band: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at American Legion Post 80, 4000 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove. The adult community band performs a free summer outdoor concert. americanwindband.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The Blooze Brothers will perform. $30 per car per show. Concert season pass is $400 for nonmembers. cantigny.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Jazz Spectrum will perform. Free. mundelein.org.

Tuesday, June 6

Sounds of Summer Concert Series -- Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring a lawn chair or blankets. Macaroni Soup will perform. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Vintage Rides: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, on Liberty Drive in downtown Wheaton. Admire cars from Model Ts to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com/vintagerides.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music, food trucks and free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Rhythm Rockets will perform. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Community Band will perform. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Chicago Tribute Anthology will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Geneva Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Moore Park, 877 Geneva Drive, Geneva. Watch "Lightyear." Free. genevaparks.org.

Wednesday, June 7

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Arbor Evenings: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Entry begins at 5:15 p.m. Food truck options for purchase. The Beaux will perform. $13 for adults, $5 for kids 2-17, and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Buckle will perform. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Rosie & The Rivets will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. The Breakfast Club will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Movies at Gallagher Way: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Gate opens at 6 p.m. Screening of "The Mitchells vs. the Machines." VIP reserved seating available for $33. gallagherway.com.

Palatine Concert Band: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. (224) 219-0007, ext. 16. Free. palatineparks.org.

Thursday, June 8

South Elgin Senior Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The StingRays will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Downers Grove Party in the Park: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Dunham Place Park, 71st and Dexter Road, Downers Grove. Join Downers Grove Park District staff for crafts, activities, giveaways and more. Free. dgparks.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Jens Jensen Park on Dean Avenue. between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Food trucks and live music from Ian Leith and True Believers. Free. cityhpil.com.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars. Free. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Kickoff to Summer Carnival: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 8-9; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 10; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, 406 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Celebrate Highwood will host its second annual Kickoff to Summer "Grads and Grease" Carnival. $5 discount for unlimited ride wristbands for graduates dressed in "Grease" attire. celebratehighwood.org.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County will be selling handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. McHenry City Band will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Westmont Cruisin' Nights: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Three blocks will be closed off for the classic car show, live music, family activities and more. The Flat Cats will perform. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Chicago Blues Festival 2023: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 9-11, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Music from Blind Boys of Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band at 7:45 p.m. Friday; Mud Morganfield at 7:45 p.m. Saturday; and Los Lobos at 7:45 p.m. Sunday; and many more. Free. chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_blues_festival.html.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Village Green, east of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free concert, kids' activities, food from local restaurants, and car show along Lake Street. Addison Historical Museum Open House from 6-8 p.m. featuring a Craft and Vintage Fair. The Neverly Brothers and Abbey Road will perform. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Chris Fascione's children's variety show will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Cathy Richardson will perform. Free. springroad.com/our-events/.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Physical Graffiti will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The Kickoff Party features music from US99. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Libido Funk Circus will perform as part of the Live & Uncorked concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Blackberry Farm in Aurora. - Courtesy of Libido Funk Circus

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Libido Funk Circus will perform. Purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the gate. Season pass $65. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts/.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music, food and beverage tents, and fireworks after the concert. Departure will perform. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Nu Blu will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Peter Aglinskas will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Drs. Kenneth and Catherine Ender Outdoor Pavilion at Harper College in Palatine as part of the Harper College Summer Concert Series. - Courtesy of Harper College

Harper College Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Drs. Kenneth and Catherine Ender Outdoor Pavilion on the north side of Harper's campus, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Peter Aglinskas will perform. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to the J143 Theater. Free parking in lots 9 and 10. harpercollege.edu.

Wheaton Municipal Band gala opening: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Students from Edison, Franklin, Monroe and Hubble middle schools will perform a special side-by-side feature. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.